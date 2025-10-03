2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Can Stolen Crypto be Traced?

Introduction Crypto scams remain a constant threat to investors, but there are ways to recover stolen assets. Over the years, crypto tracing has evolved significantly, but recovery is still uncertain. Stolen funds are not always lost forever; there have been cases of successful retrieval,  What is Crypto Wallet Tracing? Crypto wallet tracing is a technique ... Read more The post Can Stolen Crypto be Traced? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/10/03 02:45
RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL

RAAC protocol announces partnership with I-ON Digital to issue $200M in tokenized gold, launching pmUSD stablecoin backed by precious metals and real estate. The post RAAC Partners I-ON Digital for $200M Tokenized Gold Launch as RWA Sector Hits $32B TVL appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/03 02:44
Analyst: Bitcoin’s Healthy Volatility Band Points to Realistic $130K Target

Bitcoin surged past $119K, liquidating $475M in shorts, with analysts saying $130K is realistic if the momentum holds.
CryptoPotato2025/10/03 02:21
Find Mining launches cloud mining app to broaden crypto access

Find Mining launches mobile cloud mining app, enabling global users to earn passive crypto income. Amid the rapid growth of the global cryptocurrency market, how to transform assets from mere chips subject to price fluctuations into truly stable passive growth…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 02:21
Cronos integrates Morpho to boost DeFi lending and tokenization

Cronos will collaborate with Crypto.com and onchain lending platform Morpho to expand decentralized finance and asset tokenization on the Cronos blockchain. Cronos Labs announced the partnership on Oct. 2, noting in a press release that Crypto.com and Morpho will help…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 02:06
2025’s Top Earning Meme Coins: What’s Creating the Buzz?

Meme coins are now becoming the pillar of the crypto world, moving in tandem with overall market sentiment.The combined view highlights the volatility of these coins with sharp rallies and pullbacks.When Dogecoin continues to dominate, Shiba Inu in second place, other coins such as Pepe BONK show sharper growth.
Tronweekly2025/10/03 02:00
Base Expands Stablecoin Reach With Singapore Dollar Launch

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/base-singapore-dollar-stablecoin-launch/
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:59
Australian Solana treasury buys over 200 million PUMP tokens

Last month the online retailer of gym and fitness equipment pivoted to becoming a Solana-based digital asset treasury.
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:57
From Tears to Hope: A Single Mom’s Journey With Her First Bitcoin

Hello everyone, my name is Sophia, and this is my true story. Lost Days I am a single mother. Three years ago, after my husband passed away in a car accident, I was left to raise my child alone. Back then, life felt like a bottomless black well.Every morning before sunrise, I rushed to work […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 01:47
Minder crypto gestolen in september, maar mixers draaien overuren

Hoewel het aantal hacks in de crypto wereld nauwelijks afneemt, is de schade in september 2025 flink gedaald ten opzichte van de maand ervoor. In totaal werd er voor $127,06 miljoen buitgemaakt, wat neerkomt op een daling van 22% vergeleken met augustus. Toch blijft het aantal incidenten zorgwekkend: ongeveer twintig... Het bericht Minder crypto gestolen in september, maar mixers draaien overuren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:44
