2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Bitcoin Advances While Washington Gridlock and Soft Labor Numbers Stir Anxiety

The post Bitcoin Advances While Washington Gridlock and Soft Labor Numbers Stir Anxiety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin jumps on shutdown jitters and weak jobs data as attention shifts to BullZilla’s fast-moving presale. Simple metrics. Clear risks. Actionable context.   Markets moved fast on October 1, 2025. The United States government shut down. A soft private payrolls backdrop amplified the shock. Bitcoin climbed as investors weighed rate cuts and safe-haven flows. Gold hit records. Bitcoin reacted fast. Price spiked as traders bet on fresh rate cuts. Gold set a record. Stocks wobbled. The setup revived the “Uptober” script and pushed digital assets back into focus. Reports tied the move to falling ADP payrolls, rising odds of near-term cuts, and a risk-on wave that often follows soft data. Now the attention turns to altcoins. One name in presale, Bull Zilla, is drawing outsized interest. It sits in the slipstream of Bitcoin momentum yet runs a separate playbook. It mixes progressive pricing, live on-chain burns, staking, and referrals. The project markets itself as an Ethereum memecoin with a multi-chapter presale. Community growth and staged supply cuts aim to build scarcity as price steps up across the chapters. Bitcoin Today, The Macro Break, And Why It Matters For Altcoins Bitcoin rallied as shutdown headlines landed. Futures implied a higher chance of near-term cuts. Equities slipped. The dollar softened. Gold set new highs. In past cycles, similar mixes favored Bitcoin over risk assets with weaker liquidity. That dynamic can lift altcoins later if flows broaden out. In this tape, whales have been active as well, adding to both Bitcoin and Ethereum positions into weakness. That behavior can form a base for a wider crypto bid if macro data keeps easing. The labor link has been tight. ADP’s weak print helped drive a September slide below $110,000. A day later, a softer Bureau of Labor Statistics read shook the tape…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:36
Thailand Will Extend Its ETF Offering Beyond Bitcoin, Says Regulator: Bloomberg

The post Thailand Will Extend Its ETF Offering Beyond Bitcoin, Says Regulator: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand’s market regulator says the country is working on expanding its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) plans beyond bitcoin BTC$120,803.83, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue such funds under rules, SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon said, according to the report, citing an interview on Wednesday. “Our possibility now is to broaden the criteria for the crypto such as a basket of cryptocurrencies,” Pornanong said. “We want to have broader supply of those crypto assets in the ETFs.” Thailand is attempting to appeal to young investors who want some cryptocurrency in their portfolios as a diversification tool, Pornanong added. The country has also been advancing its digital asset plans via “G-Tokens,” a tokenized form of government bond. Read More: Thailand’s Digital Tourist Wallet Rolls Out, With Crypto Link Still Stuck in Sandbox Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/02/thailand-will-extend-its-etf-offering-beyond-bitcoin-says-regulator-bloomberg
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:31
Bitcoin Turned COVID Stimulus Checks Into 1,700% Gains

The post Bitcoin Turned COVID Stimulus Checks Into 1,700% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been over five years since the U.S. government issued its first $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus checks. For many Americans, the money was used for bills, groceries, or other necessities. But if you invested those funds into Bitcoin and held on without selling, you’d now be sitting on a sum worth roughly $21,617 today — a staggering 1,701% gain. This figure is based on the initial handout provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Had you invested your $1,200 on April 15, 2020, when Bitcoin was trading around $6,642, you would have acquired about 0.18 BTC.  Today, with Bitcoin price surpassing $120,000, that same holding has grown exponentially and will probably keep going higher.  The story gets even more interesting when factoring in subsequent stimulus payments. Some Americans received two additional checks — $600 in January 2021 and $1,400 in March 2021.  If someone had invested all three payments for a total of $3,200 near the days they arrived, their Bitcoin holdings today could easily surpass $50,000, depending on timing and BTC’s price movements. Regardless of where you bought, those who held through market volatility — including multiple price dips and spikes — have been handsomely rewarded. Bitcoin to $150,000? The surge in Bitcoin’s value over the past five years was a combination of institutional adoption, growing mainstream acceptance, and macroeconomic conditions that pushed investor interest into crypto and Bitcoin.  It’s now October and seasonal patterns suggest early-quarter strength may be particularly important for higher Bitcoin price action. Since 2015, October has delivered average gains of 21.8%, while November has added 10.8%, according to Bitcoin Magazine Pro data. If similar patterns repeat this year, Bitcoin could clear past $150,000 before the end of the year.  On top of that, Citigroup analysts reinforced a positive 12-month outlook for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:25
Rotten Gummies Paves The Way For A New Generation Of Iconic Candy Brands

The post Rotten Gummies Paves The Way For A New Generation Of Iconic Candy Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Healthy candy’ doesn’t sound too appetizing. The more rebellious–the more devilish–the better candy tastes. So the irony of ‘healthy candy’ doesn’t mean its makeup has to be rotten, but the way it contributes to an experience is a different story. By meshing legacy branding with modern diet concerns, Rotten, a new gummy candy brand that feels like a blast from the 90’s, is creeping its way into many households, with the potential to become the candy brand that actually breaks through just a niche market. The ingredient list of Rotten’s packages of gummy candies aren’t completely different from other modern candy brands–mainly in terms of natural dyes, low sugar and probiotics. But founder Michael Fisher makes that secondary, taking a page from old-school Nickelodeon’s gross slime culture to create a universe in which his sour gummy worms live, and a world in which those who slurp the worms down can be a part of too. Two years after launch, Rotten is starting to gain significant traction, on the verge of entering 6,000 brick-and-mortar stores across the country. “We’re growing about 1,000% year-over-year,” Fisher tells me. “We’ll have eight figures of revenue by the end of 2025.” Creating the brand is more than a business venture, but a nod to his most cherished childhood memories. “Road trips, movies always meant candy. It’s connected to what were always fun activities for me as a kid,” Fisher adds. “Candy is about experiences.” Dr. Rotten and his Freaks Rotten Freakishly Fun Inspired by 90’s Nickelodeon magazines and dirty Adult Swim cartoons, Fisher concocted Rotten, if nothing else, to slither in pure fun and creativity to better engage today’s more health-conscious landscape. Rotten founder Michael Fisher Rotten Upon graduating from Stanford University with an engineering degree, Fisher began his career as a fellow for Venture…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:15
Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin Treasury Merger

The post Strive Acquires Semler Scientific in Bitcoin Treasury Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On September 22, 2025, Strive, Inc. announced its acquisition of Semler Scientific, consolidating two leading Bitcoin treasury firms in the United States via an all-stock transaction. This merger, valued at $1.42 billion, marks a pivotal consolidation in the Bitcoin treasury sector, reflecting market maturation and an aggressive strategy to fortify Bitcoin holdings. Strive and Semler Scientific Merge in $1.34 Billion Deal Strive, Inc., a leader in Bitcoin treasury management, announced on September 22, an agreement to acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.34 billion. This merger represents a significant enhancement of their strategic positions in the Bitcoin acquisition and management sector. The combination of two major Bitcoin treasury companies consolidates approximately 10,900 BTC, ranking them among the largest corporate holders globally. This move bolsters their standing against key competitors, establishing a robust base for future growth in the digital asset market. “We are proud to announce this exciting strategic merger combining two pioneering Bitcoin treasury companies to form a scaled, innovative and accretive Bitcoin acquisition platform. This merger cements Strive’s position as a top Bitcoin treasury company…” – Matt Cole, Chairman & CEO, Strive, Inc. Bitcoin Holds Strong Amid Industry Mergers Did you know? The merger between Strive and Semler Scientific is representative of a growing trend: merging to form resilient BTC treasuries, echoing strategies seen in mature sectors like telecommunications and pharmaceuticals. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at approximately $119,507, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC dominance stands at 57.93%, showing price changes of 1.60% over 24 hours and 10.81% over 90 days. The circulating supply is near 19.93 million, with a maximum cap set at 21 million. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:11
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs

When DeFi exploded in 2020–2021, it looked unstoppable. Billions of dollars poured into lending, trading, and yield farming. But one […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 03:00
Ready for the Next Crypto Leap?

The ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies demands constant vigilance as asset values can change instantly, impacting investment strategies without warning. To navigate this dynamic environment, CryptoAppsy offers a robust platform available on iOS and Android, delivering essential data without the need for account creation—a boon for crypto traders on the go.Continue Reading:Ready for the Next Crypto Leap?
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:43
FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) Stock: Pioneers Tokenized Public Equity on Ethereum

TLDR FG Nexus tokenizes stock on Ethereum, redefining equity ownership. Nasdaq-listed FG Nexus pioneers blockchain-based public equities. FG Nexus launches tokenized stock with Securitize on Ethereum. Blockchain meets Wall Street: FG Nexus tokenizes shares. FG Nexus debuts tokenized equity, paving way for on-chain dividends. FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) saw a sharp rise in share value, [...] The post FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) Stock: Pioneers Tokenized Public Equity on Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 02:21
GBC Mining Strategy as Ripple Settles with the SEC: What Investors Should Know

Ripple’s SEC settlement boosts crypto trust. GBC Mining offers secure cloud mining, daily payouts, and $20 bonus for new users seeking passive income.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 02:07
Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps

The post Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The perpetuals race has a new entrant in open beta. Lighter has opened its public mainnet after roughly eight months in private testing, positioning itself as an Ethereum-settled alternative to the current leaders. Under the hood, Lighter is a zk-rollup purpose-built for perps. A centralized sequencer batches orders, but state transitions — price-time-priority matching, liquidations, funding and risk checks — are verified by custom zero-knowledge circuits. Ethereum smart contracts custody user funds, track the canonical state root, and advance state only after a proof verifies on L1. If the sequencer stalls or censors, users can submit priority operations on-chain or exit via an emergency “Desert Mode” that relies on Ethereum data. That security posture contrasts with Hyperliquid, which runs its own layer-1 secured by its validator set, and with Aster, which currently operates on BNB Chain as a smart-contract. Lighter’s pitch: centralized-style performance, with settlement and finality anchored to Ethereum and fairness enforced by zk proofs. Lighter is also diverging on fees. Retail traders using the front end pay no trading fees, while API and high-frequency flow is charged. The team says it has enabled automated rules to deter wash-trading and Sybil activity, an attempt to keep points farming from dominating behavior. By the team’s count, private beta usage reached ~188,000 unique accounts and ~50,000 daily activities. With the public launch, Lighter is starting Season 2 of its points program, which it says is planned to run through the end of 2025. Market watchers naturally read that as a prelude to a token, although the project has not announced any token details. The launch was heralded by several prominent founders building on Ethereum, including Eigenlayer’s Sreeram Kannan and LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino. The near-term test is whether Lighter can convert flavor-of-the-moment attention into durable open interest and fee revenue — areas…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:47
