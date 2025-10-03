Rotten Gummies Paves The Way For A New Generation Of Iconic Candy Brands

'Healthy candy' doesn't sound too appetizing. The more rebellious–the more devilish–the better candy tastes. So the irony of 'healthy candy' doesn't mean its makeup has to be rotten, but the way it contributes to an experience is a different story. By meshing legacy branding with modern diet concerns, Rotten, a new gummy candy brand that feels like a blast from the 90's, is creeping its way into many households, with the potential to become the candy brand that actually breaks through just a niche market. The ingredient list of Rotten's packages of gummy candies aren't completely different from other modern candy brands–mainly in terms of natural dyes, low sugar and probiotics. But founder Michael Fisher makes that secondary, taking a page from old-school Nickelodeon's gross slime culture to create a universe in which his sour gummy worms live, and a world in which those who slurp the worms down can be a part of too. Two years after launch, Rotten is starting to gain significant traction, on the verge of entering 6,000 brick-and-mortar stores across the country. "We're growing about 1,000% year-over-year," Fisher tells me. "We'll have eight figures of revenue by the end of 2025." Creating the brand is more than a business venture, but a nod to his most cherished childhood memories. "Road trips, movies always meant candy. It's connected to what were always fun activities for me as a kid," Fisher adds. "Candy is about experiences." Dr. Rotten and his Freaks Rotten Freakishly Fun Inspired by 90's Nickelodeon magazines and dirty Adult Swim cartoons, Fisher concocted Rotten, if nothing else, to slither in pure fun and creativity to better engage today's more health-conscious landscape. Rotten founder Michael Fisher Rotten Upon graduating from Stanford University with an engineering degree, Fisher began his career as a fellow for Venture…