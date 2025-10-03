2025-10-05 Sunday

Gem DiCom – Gemstones as a Digital Commodity

The post Gem DiCom – Gemstones as a Digital Commodity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gordan Kljajic is the co-founder of GEM DiCom – The first digital commodity backed by investment-grade gemstones with a real-time proof of reserve and minimal drawdown. Why you should listen DiCom, short for Digital Commodity, is the term coined to describe what GEM actually represents. The word “token” has been diluted by years of speculative hype and vaporware, so GEM intentionally steps away from that language. This isn’t a marketing promise dressed up in blockchain buzzwords — it’s a verifiable claim. Each GEM is backed by a reserve of audited, securely stored, investment-grade gemstones and cash equivalents. That reserve anchors GEM’s value in the real world, while making it transparent and tradable on-chain. Unlike stablecoins, GEM isn’t pegged to fiat, doesn’t fix its price, and doesn’t grant redemption rights. Its market price floats freely, shaped by supply and demand. But beneath that floating price is a solid foundation: independently appraised, tangible assets that provide a real floor. Each GEM exists only because there’s a corresponding value behind it, continuously visible through real-time proof of reserves. It behaves like a traditional commodity — its price can fluctuate, but the intrinsic backing gives it substance, similar to gold or oil. Calling GEM a Digital Commodity isn’t just semantics. It’s a deliberate legal and structural choice. By positioning GEM as a commodity rather than a security or stablecoin, it avoids the regulatory straightjacket that binds many financial instruments and fiat-linked tokens. This opens the door to a freer, more flexible model — while simultaneously offering exposure to an asset class that’s rare, historically uncorrelated to mainstream markets, and inherently resistant to inflation. GEM bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. It lets anyone store value in one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring forms of wealth — gemstones — without needing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:43
What Friedrich Merz Must Do To Revive Germany’s Economy

The post What Friedrich Merz Must Do To Revive Germany’s Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A long-dead German finance minister, Ludwig Erhard, a German statesman and economist, was largely responsible for the economic recovery of West Germany after World War Two. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images A long-dead German finance minister, Ludwig Erhard, can show how Germany could make a miraculous recovery from its current dangerous malaise. Germany is in an ominous funk, which is why a far-right political party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is now the country’s second largest. It is anti-capitalist, anti-American, anti-NATO, anti-immigrant, pro-Putin and extremely nationalistic. Given the history of two world wars, this force’s taking power in Berlin is obviously a big worry. Germany is a mess. It’s crippled itself with high energy costs by shuttering nuclear power plants, waging war against fossil fuels and going all-out for costly, unreliable windmills and solar panels. It deliberately made itself very dependent on imports of Russian natural gas. The economy is largely dead in the water. Its once-vaunted manufacturing and engineering sectors are increasingly uncompetitive. Its once-impressive work ethic has withered. Its extensive, overly generous and expensive welfare system has become unaffordable. People are disgusted with massive, uncontrolled immigration. Friedrich Merz, who became Chancellor earlier this year, is well aware that big changes are needed to get the country moving again economically, which is crucial to fend off these frightening political forces. Thanks to the desire to keep the powerful AfD out of the government, Merz’s conservative party was forced into a coalition with the brain-dead Social Democrats. Merz pushed through a blowout spending program for badly needed infrastructure upgrades and—most welcome, given Putin’s imperial ambitions—a huge buildup of Germany’s military. Merz is navigating politically tricky welfare and pension changes. He’s also gone for some smallish, phased-in corporate tax cuts and cutting back Germany’s notorious administrative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:39
FIFA returns with FIFA Heroes an Arcade 5v5 football game

The post FIFA returns with FIFA Heroes an Arcade 5v5 football game appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FIFA has returned with a new release announcement following its split with  Electronic Arts (EA). The football video game company announced FIFA Heroes, an arcade-style five-a-side football game expected to be released in 2026. The release will be rolled out across major platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game is being developed in collaboration between Enver, Solace, and Enver Studios. The new release will incorporate multiverse squads of real football icons, official FIFA mascots, and even fictional characters from popular films and shows. Solace’s director, Kyle Joyce, revealed that Solace has worked closely with ENVER for a long time to create pioneering game development experiences that bring players together.  Enver compares FIFA Heroes with FIFA Street EA officially ended its partnership with FIFA for the FIFA series, which would no longer be titled ‘FIFA’. The long-held partnership ended after the FIFA organization reportedly requested a $1 billion licensing fee from EA. EA allegedly acknowledged that the FIFA licence did not include rights for players, teams, or leagues and was therefore not worth keeping the permit for $1 billion. EA then called its annualized football series ‘EA Sports FC,’ creating new licensing deals with the professional football teams and leagues featured in the game.  On the other hand, FIFA declared that it would develop its own football game, a mascot-forward mobile and console game called FIFA Heroes. Mascot-forward means that instead of featuring professional footballers, it would feature the mascots for international teams. Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico, and Clutch for the United States of America, representing the countries that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA Heroes is a five-a-side game that doesn’t take the same simulation-forward approach as EA Sports FC but is depicted as something closer to Sloclap’s Rematch or other arcade-focused…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:33
How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run

The post How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 28: Phoenix Mercury players and coaches pose for a photograph after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 86-81 to advance to the WNBA finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Kahleah Copper doesn’t remember the last time she visited a grocery store. That’s because, living in the Valley and playing for the WNBA Finalist Phoenix Mercury, she no longer has to. Every time Copper steps inside the Mercury’s cutting-edge practice facility, she’s met with everything a hooper could want – including meals prepped by the team’s personal chef. It might sound like a luxury. But it’s actually the result of a franchise being treated like a priority, which goes back to the major investment and commitment that ownership made two years ago. Mat Ishbia had a vision when he purchased the Phoenix Mercury and Suns for $4 billion in February 2023: It was time to invest in women’s sports. Frankly, it was overdue. And he wasn’t shy about spreading the word to everyone. When current head coach Nate Tibbetts was interviewing for the Mercury job that summer, Ishbia’s words had him compelled. “He wanted to treat the Mercury at the same level as the Suns,” Tibbetts said. “You never really know [if it’s true]. But then, you see the plans and you’re like … ‘oh well, that’s pretty impressive.’” Those plans have culminated in a WNBA Finals run for the league’s most fascinating team. One that has flipped the script culturally, embraced the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:30
Will the UK or Scam Victims Keep $7.3 Billion Bitcoin Stockpile?

The post Will the UK or Scam Victims Keep $7.3 Billion Bitcoin Stockpile? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK is attempting to gain legal ownership of a $7.3 billion Bitcoin fortune, which it seized from a Chinese scammer. This scammer pleaded guilty this week, but the tokens could remain in limbo. Although the victims are largely based in China, and some crimes took place over a decade ago, some have opened legal proceedings to win reimbursement. Britain will have to resolve these before making any concrete plans. Sponsored Sponsored The UK’s Bitcoin Windfall Earlier this week, the UK made crypto history with its largest Bitcoin seizure ever. At $7.3 billion, it represents the overwhelming majority of the government’s entire BTC stockpile. This raised speculation that Britain could use these assets to kickstart a Strategic Crypto Reserve, alongside other plans. According to a recent report from the Financial Times, the British government is working to keep these assets. Although there’s no explicit mention of using it to build a Bitcoin Reserve, the UK is launching legal efforts to gain legal ownership of these assets. The question of ownership vs custody is particularly thorny in this situation. After all, a huge chunk of the US government’s crypto stockpile is due to be paid out in victim reimbursements. These crimes were committed by Zhimin Qian, a Chinese national, and some happened over a decade ago. The victims were almost entirely Chinese citizens. So, between the statute of limitations issue and China’s own restrictive crypto policies, why couldn’t the UK keep this Bitcoin? At this point, is reimbursement still practical? Even if the government ends up dumping the tokens, it could still be a huge windfall for Britain. Sponsored Sponsored A Lengthy Legal Fight Of course, from the victims’ point of view, this is a self-serving argument. Many of them lost their life savings to these scams, and Bitcoin’s rise to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:26
Digika.ai Partners with CryptoPay to Transform Freelance Payments With Web3 & AI Integration

Digika.ai, the AI-based blockchain-based freelance marketplace, has declared a new partnership with the world-renowned freelance payment firm, CryptoPay.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 03:15
AlloyX launches tokenized money market fund on Polygon amid growing RWA demand

The post AlloyX launches tokenized money market fund on Polygon amid growing RWA demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlloyX unveils tokenized money market fund RYT on Polygon for DeFi trading and yield looping. RYT holds bank-custodied assets via Standard Chartered, regulated and audit-compliant. Tokenized MMFs gain traction as institutions and retail bridge traditional finance with DeFi. Tokenization infrastructure firm AlloyX has introduced a new tokenized money market fund on Polygon, reflecting the growing trend of bringing real-world assets (RWAs) to blockchain ecosystems. The fund, dubbed the Real Yield Token (RYT), aims to merge traditional bank-custodied assets with decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies, offering investors both familiarity and blockchain-native utility. RYT combines traditional MMF security with DeFi flexibility RYT represents shares in a conventional money market fund, with the underlying assets held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. The fund is fully regulated and subject to regular audits, giving investors confidence in its compliance and security. Like other money market funds, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments, including US Treasurys and commercial paper, ensuring capital preservation while generating modest yields. The tokenized format, however, introduces new functionality. RYT shares can be traded onchain and integrated into DeFi protocols, enabling users to employ their holdings as collateral. Through a DeFi technique known as looping, investors can borrow against their RYT tokens and reinvest the proceeds to enhance yields — a feature not typically available in traditional money market products. AlloyX chose Polygon for deployment, citing the network’s low fees, fast transaction speeds, and vibrant DeFi ecosystem. Institutional interest in tokenized money market funds grows AlloyX is entering a rapidly expanding market. Large financial institutions have increasingly explored tokenized money market funds to combine the stability of cash-like assets with the efficiency and composability of blockchain. Notable examples include BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which offers tokenized exposure to US dollar yields through Treasury bills and repurchase…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:14
Liberland algorithm elects Justin Sun as prime minister for fifth time

The post Liberland algorithm elects Justin Sun as prime minister for fifth time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Controversial crypto billionaire Justin Sun has been elected Liberland prime minister for the fifth time since the micronation began carrying out blockchain-based elections last year.  The territory, which is nestled between Serbia and Croatia and holds an election every three months, announced the results of Wednesday’s vote today.  Alongside Sun, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, Brittany Nicole Kaiser, was elected as “congresswoman.”  Justin Sun is at the top right of Liberland’s graph of staked tokens vs score. Read more: Justin Sun represents 99.9% of blacklisted World Liberty tokens To vote in Liberland’s elections, citizens must first stake the governance token Liberland Merits (LLM). They then choose which candidates they want to vote for and their tokens are “proportionally” allocated using the “Pergamon algorithm.”  Liberland says this distribution of staked LLM helps “promote fair representation across all voters.”  Sun is noted as initially staking 6.8 million LLM, before receiving a final stake of 997,000 LLM and a score of 687. This is more than double the amount of points allocated to runner-up, “Blueocean786.”  Interestingly, Liberland says a high initial stake “doesn’t guarantee election.” Regardless, Sun, with the highest stake this time round, has won five consecutive elections. Other elected officials include Tariq Abbasi, Navid Saberin, Michal Ptacni, Dorian Stern Vukotic, and Karnika Yashwant. They were elected as secretary of state, minister of finance, minister of justice, secretary of technology, and congressman, respectively. Protos is pretty sure Sun hasn’t been to Liberland Sun has been busy since he was elected in Liberland’s first test election in October last year. His US fraud case was paused by the Securities and Exchange Commission after investing millions of dollars into Donald Trump’s various crypto projects, he went to space after paying $28 million for a ticket on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and he sued Bloomberg over the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:59
Ethereum Restaking Could Reshape the Web3 Ecosystem, Expert Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ethereum Restaking Could Reshape the Web3 Ecosystem, Expert Reveals ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ethereum’s fast-growing restaking sector is one of the most notable developments in the cryptocurrency space. Advocates are calling it a potential backbone of Web3 while critics warn of systemic risks if it falters. Staking on Ethereum involves locking ETH to secure the network and earn rewards. Validators store data, process transactions, and add blocks to the blockchain, making the system more resistant to attacks. Restaking takes this a step further. Through protocols like EigenLayer, stakers can reuse their ETH stake to secure additional services or projects, effectively multiplying yield opportunities without giving up liquidity. Retaking surge drives protocol dominance and institutional adoption So far, EigenLayer is the clear leader in restaking. As of mid-2025, it holds roughly 4.4 million restaked ETH, that is about 89% of the market, with more than $12 billion in total value locked (TVL). Competitors like Symbiotic and Karak are far behind, with $1.03 billion and $442 million in TVL, respectively. EtherFi, which integrates directly with EigenLayer, is also seeing rapid adoption. In early September, Nasdaq-listed ETHZilla Corporation announced it would deploy $100 million into EtherFi from its reserves. Backed by Peter Thiel, the firm has been steadily expanding its Ethereum position, adding more than 20,000 ETH in August alone. Advertisement &nbsp According to EtherFi CEO Mike Silagadze, ETHZilla’s move signals the arrival of large-scale institutional players in the liquid restaking market. Traditional staking rewarded security but locked up capital. Restaking allows ETH holders to keep securing the network while unlocking additional returns and retaining liquidity through tradeable receipt tokens. This has already driven sector-wide TVL above $30 billion. Yet, analysts caution that restaking carries heightened risks. If poorly managed, the same massive pool of staked ETH that supports Ethereum’s security could amplify vulnerabilities across interconnected protocols. Whether restaking becomes Ethereum’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:55
What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters?

The post What Time Does Taylor Swift’s ‘Release Party Of A Showgirl’ Premiere In Theaters? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” partial movie poster featuring Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift Productions/AMC Theatres Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl opens in theaters on Friday with a special start time. What time does the big-screen event begin? Like the global music superstar’s 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, AMC Theatres is partnering with Swift for the event. The official summary of the weekend event reads, “Celebrate The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theatres only October 3rd – 5th. See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.” ForbesTaylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’: Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las VegasBy Nasha Smith The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in all 540 AMC across the U.S. In addition, AMC noted in a press release, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will also be playing in Cinemark and Regal theaters, Cineplex theaters in Canada, and in “thousands of other movie theatre screens throughout North America, by AMC in partnership with Variance Films.” In total, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in more than 8,000 theaters worldwide, according to AMC. Deadline reported that the event is booked in 3,500 venues in North American. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is unique in that it is not being exhibited like standard movie releases in theaters. According to AMC, the 89-minute big-screen event will begin at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT sharp with no movie trailers playing ahead of it. The same rules will apply to subsequent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:51
