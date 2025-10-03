2025-10-05 Sunday

Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings

The post Nasdaq Firm VivoPower Raises $19M to Build Treasury Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Institutional confidence in XRP just got a new signal. VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has raised $19 million in fresh equity with the stated aim of turning part of its corporate treasury into long-term XRP holdings. While most companies hold cash, bonds, or even Bitcoin in reserve, VivoPower is deliberately building an XRP position. Executives argue that corporate adoption of the token could strengthen its role in payments and DeFi, while offering shareholders exposure to a high-liquidity digital asset outside traditional markets. Analysts say this kind of activity has the potential to reshape XRP’s perception among large investors. Market Timing and Technical Picture The announcement landed on a day when XRP was already trading higher, gaining more than 5%. Still, momentum signals were mixed, with MACD turning negative and CRSI reading flat. Traders may not see an immediate rally, but observers believe the symbolism of a listed company dedicating millions to XRP outweighs short-term chart signals. Sign of Broader Trend This isn’t VivoPower’s first unconventional move. A previous funding round was linked to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, underscoring the company’s global investor reach. With its new raise, VivoPower aligns itself with a growing group of digital asset treasury (DAT) companies that treat crypto as a strategic reserve rather than a speculative play. Collectively, DATs have become a force in the market, holding large portions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and increasingly altcoins like Solana and XRP. Institutional Eyes on XRP For XRP, the implications are larger than price charts. The backing of a publicly traded firm creates a bridge between traditional equity investors and one of crypto’s longest-running assets. If similar firms follow suit, it could mark a turning point for XRP’s credibility among institutions and accelerate adoption in corporate finance. The information provided in this article…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:27
Tokenized stock market dominated by only two players, study reveals

The tokenized stock market is expanding fast, yet nearly all activity is concentrated in Backed and Ondo Global Markets, which dominate trading with popular U.S. tech shares and ETFs. While most offerings are synthetic, platforms exploring true ownership are emerging.…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 03:15
Robinhood adds Stretch (STRC), expanding portfolio of Strategy preferred shares

The post Robinhood adds Stretch (STRC), expanding portfolio of Strategy preferred shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood added Stretch (STRC), the latest preferred stock of Strategy. With the latest addition, Robinhood taps an even wider buyer base of retail investors.  Robinhood added access to Stretch (STRC), Strategy’s variable-rate, perpetual preferred stock. STRC was launched with a face value of $100 and 9% annualized dividend paid monthly, though it traded at $99 after the Robinhood listing, with an effective rate of 10.34%.  STRC is now available to trade on @RobinhoodApp!https://t.co/mEFNmwsgsS — Strategy (@Strategy) October 2, 2025   STRC aims to raise funds for Strategy while competing with traditional fixed-income products. STRC debuted in July, launching with a price of $90 during a period of relatively low market demand. The launch of STRC on Robinhood immediately reached influencers on crypto social media, buying the preferred shares as a form of support for Strategy. For Robinhood, this will be a new class of assets to be offered to the retail user base. STRC taps a low-risk strategy with a monthly curated dividend. Strategy announces the monthly dividend each month, to keep the price of STRC as close as possible to $100. STRC was the last asset to be added to Strategy’s portfolio, managing to raise $2.47B during its placement in July.  STRC offers a complex investment product for retail buyers The goal of STRC is stability and predictability, achieving a fixed-income product with BTC backing. STRC is above STRD, STRK, and MSTR common stock in terms of investor priority, but below STRF and senior debt.  STRC aims for price stability, achieved through a variable monthly dividend and an embedded call option to control the price above $100. | Source: Google Finance STRC looks like a simple product for retail investors, but it is in fact a complex investment product with mechanisms to stabilize the price.  Strategy can decide to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:06
Pantera Capital Founder Dan Morehead Refusing To Cooperate In Tax Avoidance Probe, Senator Claims

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-OR) is alleging that Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead is refusing to cooperate with an investigation over whether he “improperly avoided more than $100 million in U.S. taxes by misrepresenting his residency status and abusing a Puerto Rican tax program,” a new letter from the senator published on the United States Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday reveals. Senator Targets Pantera Capital Founder In Tax Probe According to the letter, Wyden claims that Morehead has not responded to attempts made by committee investigators since early January, despite an initial response from his attorneys that indicated his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. “While your attorneys initially suggested to my staff you were willing to cooperate with this inquiry, they have all but disappeared, heightening my concerns that you may have improperly avoided over $100 million dollars in federal taxes on capital gains that accrued while you still lived in San Francisco,” Wyden writes. The U.S. lawmaker alleges that his staff received information suggesting that Pantera Capital sold “a large position” that generated “capital gains in excess of $1 billion” shortly after the crypto executive moved to Puerto Rico (PR) and obtained a PR tax grant. Wyden Requests Prompt Response from Morehead “It is my understanding your share of these gains … was hundreds of millions of dollars,” Wyden says. “It is also my understanding that you treated the entire [gain] as exempt from U.S. tax, even though the lion’s share of these gains accrued while you still resided in California.” The Democratic senator also claims that Morehead was advised on the transaction by Jeffrey Rubinger, who allegedly wrongfully advised another client named Suresh Gajwani that “built-in gains accrued prior to becoming a resident of Puerto Rico could be exempt from federal taxes.” Wyden is seeking a response from Morehead by October 15, though it is unclear if and when the blockchain technology tycoon will answer
CryptoNews2025/10/03 03:01
The Top Crypto Ready to Massively Outperform Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) by 2027

The post The Top Crypto Ready to Massively Outperform Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) by 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as one of the boldest plays in the crypto market, with its price climbing from under $0.003 in presale to projections of $3 by 2027. LILPEPE is an up-and-coming project that is attracting serious attention as a competitor to such established mights as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), as it is built on its Layer-2 chain and operates under meme culture and with no less serious intentions of sound blockchain utility. Having zero-tax trading, sniper-bot security, community rewards, and a steadily increasing number of investors, this underdog coin is poised to perform in a massively better way than many of the leading altcoins within the next few years. Cardano has been holding in the $0.76–$0.78 range recently. It’s struggling to push through resistance at $0.90, while support is sitting around $0.74–$0.72. If it can finally break above $0.90 with good volume, it has a shot at testing $1.00 again. But if it slips under that support zone, ADA could easily revisit the $0.70 area. Solana has been showing a similar story of hesitation. After falling back from highs near $260, it’s been bouncing around the $190–$200 support zone, with resistance building in the $217–$221 area. If it can hold that $200 line, a bounce back toward $220 looks possible, but if it breaks lower, the next stop could be closer to $190. Little Pepe Presale Price Hits $0.0022 With 93% Sold While Cardano and Solana are struggling to make fresh moves, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making waves in the crypto market. The LILPEPE began its presale at below $0.003 and is now priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13. The next stage will raise the price to $0.0023, which is 130% up from its initial Stage 1 price of $0.0010. Investor appetite has been strong, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:00
Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October?

Bitcoin is trading at $120,086, following a slight pullback after peaking at a higher level. It may continue upward as there are no strong signs of increasing selling pressure. Nonetheless, the apex coin broke above $120k a few minutes ago, crushing the resistance for the first time since August. Its return to this level earned applause from several proponents who maintained that a new all-time high could be in sight. Thursday marks the second consecutive day of significant increases following a bearish close the previous month. Fundamentals played a massive role in the recent uptrend. On Wednesday, US authorities released ADP data, which came in lower than expected. The prediction was 52k, but it came in at 32k. As with many such economic releases, investors are more interested in further rate cuts. As a result, it did not matter that the figure came in higher than the previous month. The reaction to the ADP for September was astronomical as the apex coin registered its biggest surge since July. It surged from $114,079 and broke the $118k sell wall, closing the session with gains exceeding 4%.  Bitcoin continued its uptrend, reaching a recent milestone. However, on the one-month scale, the apex coin rose by almost 5%, marking a strong start for October. Questions about how it will affect its overall performance over the next 28 days hang in the air. Option Data Predicts Surge to $130k Recent data from Glassnode highlighted several levels that have garnered significant attention. For example, there was a massive flow of Bitcoin options between $100k and $120k. The placement coincides with the recent return to the key level, which occurred a few minutes ago.  Nonetheless, it goes without saying that while call premiums increase, put premiums are also present. It means that while investors express convictions about further price increases, they remain cautious of further downside. It is also worth noting that another key level is garnering attention, $130k. The report noted light call interest at this mark, suggesting a possible surge to the mark. Bitcoin Gears for New ATH The 1-day chart suggests that the apex coin is gearing up for further increases after flipping $120k. Previous price movements revealed that after breaking above the highlighted mark, a further push to key levels is almost inevitable. For example, Bitcoin peaked at $123,236 on Jul 14 after flipping the barrier. Almost a month later, it peaked at $122,312 after a similar event and registered a new all-time high a few days after. Taking into account the precedent, BTC may be gearing up for an attempt at the ATH.  The most recent hike is unsurprising, as the previous outlook noted that MACD was positive and predicted a retest of $118k. While discussing the potential for the apex coin to reach a high value, it indicated that a surge to $150k is realistic. As of the time of writing, several indicators on the 1-day chart remain positive. The relative strength is at 65, showing room for further increases. However, the bollinger bands show reason for caution; Bitcoin recently broke above the upper band, indicating an impending end to the uptrend. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence prints buy signals as the 12 EMA surges higher.  The post Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October? appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:57
Bitcoin Shows 835% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Epic Short Squeeze

Bears face pressure as Bitcoin rockets 844% in liquidation imbalance
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:55
Robinhood is offering Stretch (STRC) preferred shares, offering structured risk and a monthly dividend

Coinstats2025/10/03 02:45
Top Cryptos to Invest in Los Angeles: Polkadot and Cronos Innovate as BullZilla Presale Hits $760K in Stage 5

The digital currency landscape is shifting, and Uptober 2025 is proving pivotal. Investors in vibrant hubs like Los Angeles are turning to assets that not only promise upside but also deliver innovation. This is no longer about speculation alone, it’s about identifying the top cryptos to invest in Los Angeles that balance utility, hype, and […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:45
Cardano Price Prediction: End of 2025 Roadmap Revealed – Could ADA Be the Most Undervalued Altcoin Right Now?

Cardano price prediction has reflected rising institutional access via Hashdex’s index ETF and the Foundation’s 2025 roadmap with liquidity and governance plans. ADA has held support, has tested mid-channel resistance near $0.90, and has eyed $1–$1.30 if strength has persisted.
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:40
