SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Surges as Amelia 7 Earns Leadership in Conversational AI

SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Surges as Amelia 7 Earns Leadership in Conversational AI

TLDR SoundHound stock jumps 11% after Amelia 7 earns IDC leadership nod Amelia 7 gains industry praise, boosts SoundHound’s market value SoundHound leads in AI as Amelia 7 gets top IDC MarketScape rating Traders rally as Amelia 7 wins enterprise AI credibility from IDC AI breakthrough: Amelia 7 drives SoundHound stock surge and trust SoundHound [...] The post SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Surges as Amelia 7 Earns Leadership in Conversational AI appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 03:18
FIFA announces FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026

FIFA announces FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026

FIFA has announced FIFA Heroes, a 5v5 arcade football game that will be released in 2026.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 03:15
ECB announces partners for expected digital euro rollout

ECB announces partners for expected digital euro rollout

The European Central Bank has picked external providers that will help in the rollout of its anticipated digital euro. The ECB said in an announcement on Oct. 2 that it has selected providers for five components and services of the…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 03:05
Avalanche Reclaims DeFi Momentum With $17B Trading Surge

Avalanche Reclaims DeFi Momentum With $17B Trading Surge

September saw decentralized exchange trading surge to $17.4 billion, a level not seen on the network in three years. The […] The post Avalanche Reclaims DeFi Momentum With $17B Trading Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 03:05
Euro's Death Spiral Makes Bitcoin The New Reserve: Arthur Hayes

Euro’s Death Spiral Makes Bitcoin The New Reserve: Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes centers Bitcoin as the primary beneficiary of what he calls an inevitable ECB money-printing cycle triggered by France’s worsening funding position, capital flight, and political stalemate. In his Oct. 2, 2025 essay “Bastille Day,” Hayes argues that the developing fracture is not merely a euro story but a reserve-asset reshuffle that elevates BTC […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 03:00
What happens when $1.8M RLUSD enters the market – Is it an XRP rally?

What happens when $1.8M RLUSD enters the market – Is it an XRP rally?

RLUSD adds new inflow to the market, hinting at a near bull run.
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:00
The ZK Narrative Is Getting Loud: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Set to Quietly Open First Access

The ZK Narrative Is Getting Loud: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Set to Quietly Open First Access

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist opens soon, presale only. Learn why this ZK blockchain could be the next big cryptocurrency.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 03:00
Looking for the Best Crypto to Buy? BlockchainFX, XRP, and Avalanche Shine Bright in Uptober 2025

Looking for the Best Crypto to Buy? BlockchainFX, XRP, and Avalanche Shine Bright in Uptober 2025

Every October, the crypto market reminds investors why the term Uptober Rally has become legendary. It’s the season where whales buy dips, altcoins roar, and presales ignite investor imagination. In October 2025, three names dominate the debate for the best crypto to buy: the cinematic presale of BlockchainFX ($BFX), the whale-fueled resurgence of XRP, and
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:00
XRP Ledger's MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can't

XRP Ledger’s MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can’t

The post XRP Ledger’s MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can’t appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger’s MPT Launch Delivers What Ethereum Can’t Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-ledger-mpt-standard/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:58
What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin's Rise? Here Are Their Transactions

What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a significant surge in recent hours. So, what did altcoin whales do during this period? Continue Reading: What Did Giant Altcoin Whales Do During Bitcoin’s Rise? Here Are Their Transactions
Coinstats2025/10/03 02:41
