Bitcoin ETFs Soar With $676 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $81 Million
The post Bitcoin ETFs Soar With $676 Million Inflow as Ether ETFs Add $81 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) roared with $676 million in inflows on Wednesday, marking their third straight day of gains, while ether ETFs added $81 million across four funds. Both asset classes are enjoying a strong revival of institutional demand. Crypto ETF Rally Builds as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Extend Inflow Streaks The tide has turned […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-soar-with-676-million-inflow-as-ether-etfs-add-81-million/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 03:49
BYD, MG, Leapmotor Drive Chinese Hybrid Growth in EU
TLDRs; Chinese carmakers hit record 9.8% of Europe’s hybrid sales in August, marking their fourth high this year. BYD’s European EV sales more than doubled, while MG fell 16% and Leapmotor sold over 2,000 units. EU hybrid registrations jumped 28% as tariffs pushed Chinese brands to diversify and expand local production. Domestic sales struggles are [...] The post BYD, MG, Leapmotor Drive Chinese Hybrid Growth in EU appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 03:36
Buterin partners with HashKey’s Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild
Co-founded by Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng, the initiative expands on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, offering a collaborative framework to drive Ethereum into its long-promised application phase. According to a press release dated Oct. 2, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and HashKey…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 03:36
Bitwise CEO Sees Solana Edge in ETF Race Over Ethereum
The post Bitwise CEO Sees Solana Edge in ETF Race Over Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise CEO says Solana’s shorter unstaking period favors ETF issuers over Ethereum. SEC will decide on multiple Solana and Ethereum ETF applications in October. SOL trades above $222 with a potential breakout to $300. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said Solana could gain an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking exchange-traded funds, citing its faster unstaking process. His comments come as the U.S. SEC prepares to decide on several ETF applications this month. Bitwise CEO Highlights Solana’s ETF Advantage Speaking at Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley mentioned that Solana’s shorter unstaking period makes it easier for ETF issuers to meet redemption requests. Ethereum’s withdrawal queue, by comparison, has grown significantly, creating long delays for investors. “It’s a huge problem,” Horsley said, stressing that ETFs must be capable of returning assets within a very short period. Related: Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Consolidates Within Rising Channel Liquidity Challenge for Ethereum ETFs On-chain data shows Ethereum’s staking system currently faces an average entry wait of about three days and an exit queue of roughly 34 days, with more than 2 million tokens awaiting withdrawal. However, Solana’s exit period is much faster, which Horsley argues makes it more suitable for regulated funds that require quick liquidity. Ethereum-based products have worked around this issue through credit facilities and liquid staking tokens such as stETH. Yet, Horsley noted these options add costs and face capacity constraints. SEC ETF Decisions This October The SEC is reviewing ETF applications from major asset managers, including Bitwise, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and VanEck. Decisions on Ethereum staking ETFs have already been delayed until late October, while Solana ETF proposals are also awaiting review. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has raised concerns about further delays in approvals. Horsley’s comments come as institutional interest in Solana continues to grow. Multiple…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 03:35
CME Group Launches 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading in 2026
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, major derivatives exchanges are increasingly seeking to expand trading accessibility to meet investor demand. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has announced plans to introduce 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options by early 2026, representing a significant step toward more continuous market activity in the digital asset [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 03:31
Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early
In today’s fast-paced digital world, information spreads rapidly, but trust is often left behind. Anyone can post a claim, yet confirming its accuracy is much harder. The upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) project is addressing this problem by building a decentralized ecosystem where truth can be validated and rewarded directly on the blockchain. At its […] The post Whitelist Opening Soon: Earn Rewards, Build Reputation, and Join Zero Knowledge Proof’s Truth-Driven Blockchain Economy Early appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 03:00
Nubank Pursues U.S. Bank Charter for Crypto Services
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/nubank-us-charter-crypto-expansion/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:00
Moonbirds Token BIRB to Take Flight on Solana as NFT Comeback Continues
Ethereum NFT collection Moonbirds is flying high again, with prices rising after the project announced plans to launch a Solana token.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:57
$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What's Next?
Bitcoin reached high of $119,863
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:48
How High Can Ethena (ENA) Price Go in October?
Ethena price is kicking off October on a strong note. The token is up almost 7% today, trading around $0.6220, with trading volume climbing nearly 40%. After weeks of sideways action, momentum is picking up again, and both new partnerships and big money interest are fueling the move. One of the biggest drivers right now
Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:45
