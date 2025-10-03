MEXC Exchange
Founder Rejects Claims of Team Dumping XPL Tokens
The post Founder Rejects Claims of Team Dumping XPL Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Plasma’s new blockchain launch has been overshadowed by turmoil after its native token, XPL, lost more than half its value within days. The sharp decline sparked accusations of insider selling, but founder Paul Faecks insists the team has not offloaded any tokens. XPL Price Collapse Raises Suspicions Plasma went live with its mainnet beta and XPL token on September 25, positioning itself as a layer-1 network for faster, cheaper stablecoin payments. The token initially surged to nearly $1.70 over the weekend before collapsing to $0.83 by midweek, according to TradingView. The steep drop fueled speculation across social media, with community members suggesting the team may have used time-weighted average price (TWAP) strategies to gradually unload tokens into the market. Some onchain analysts highlighted movements of over 600 million XPL tokens from the project’s vault wallet in the days leading up to the launch. Founder Denies Wrongdoing Faecks publicly rejected the accusations, stating that team and investor allocations are locked for three years with a one-year cliff. “No team members have sold any XPL,” he wrote, stressing that Plasma is “laser-focused on building the future of money.” The team also denied links to algorithmic trading firm Wintermute, which some users had blamed for XPL’s crash. “We have not engaged Wintermute as a market maker and have never contracted with Wintermute for any of their services,” Faecks said. Community Remains Skeptical Despite the clarification, critics were quick to point out what they saw as loopholes in the wording. Some questioned whether the project’s “ecosystem and growth” token allocations may have been sold, even if team holdings remain locked. The ambiguity has only fueled more suspicion, leaving the community divided on whether Plasma’s troubles stem from insider activity or broader market weakness. For now, Plasma’s first week on the market highlights the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:33
New York Targets Bitcoin Mining With Proposed Tax Hike Bill
The post New York Targets Bitcoin Mining With Proposed Tax Hike Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, two members of the New York State (NYS) Senate introduced Senate Bill 8518 (S8518), which imposes excise taxes on digital asset mining using the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, making it even more difficult than it already is for bitcoin miners to operate in the state. NEW: New York introduces anti-bitcoin mining bill S8518 would impose an excise tax on proof-of-work mining, to fund low income utilities affordability programs. pic.twitter.com/Yw5TguNkGv — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) October 2, 2025 S8518, which was co-sponsored by Liz Krueger (D) and Andrew Gounardes (D), stipulates that bitcoin and digital asset miners in the state will pay increased taxes based on the amount of energy that they use. The rates are as follows: 0 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for every kWh less than or equal to 2.25 million kWh per year 2 cents per kWh for every kWh between 2.25 million and 5 million kWh per year 3 cents per kWh for every kWh between 5 million and 10 million kWh per year 4 cents per kWh for every kWh between 10 million and 20 million kWh per year 5 cents per kWh for every kWh over 20 million kWh per year The proposed taxes will not apply to miners who utilize renewable energy sources, as defined by Section 66-P of NYS public service law, to power their facilities. The mining facility would also have to “not [be] operated in conjunction with an electric corporation’s transmission and distribution facilities,” according to the bill. The bill also stipulates that all taxes, interest, and penalties collected as a result of this potential law be used to subsidize energy customers enrolled in NYS energy affordability programs. The introduction of this bill comes approximately one year after NYS’ digital asset mining moratorium expired. The moratorium banned any digital asset mining that…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:25
How The Phillies and Dodgers Match Up In The NLDS
The post How The Phillies and Dodgers Match Up In The NLDS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts congratulates the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber after the National League defeated the American League to win the MLB All-Star Game in July. (Photo by Jamie Squire) Getty Images It’s street tacos vs. cheese steaks. It’s West-Coast glitz vs. East-Coast grit. And it’s Shohei vs. Schwarbombs. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five NLDS starting on Saturday in Philly in what could be an epic battle of the behemoths. One behemoth is the defending-champ Dodgers — with a glittering cast of stars — who just gave out a beat-down to the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild-Card Series. The other is the Phillies, who reeled off 96 wins (three more than the Dodgers) and won four of six games against L.A. this season. So yes, this is a toughie to dissect but let’s give it a go: Starting Lineup The top third of the Phillies’ lineup (Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper) is fierce. But the Dodgers’ top-of-the-order trifecta (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman) is fiercer. The Phillies got power but the Dodgers have more the power, leading the National League with 244 home runs this season; that’s 32 more than the Phils hit. The Phillies have two players with 20 or more homers; the Dodgers have five. And here’s what’s really scary about the Dodgers’ lineup: They have six everyday players with a slugging percentage of .450 or higher; the Phils only have three. Advantage Dodgers. Starting pitching The Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez will get the baseball in game one. Ranger Suarez and Jesús Luzardo will start the next two games but it’s not known who will pitch what game. No matter the order, it’s a formidable top-3 for the Phils but not untouchable — not what the Dodgers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:21
Bitcoin Gold Comparison from JPMorgan: ‘Bitcoin Remains Cheap Compared to Gold!’ Here is the Expected Price Level
The post Bitcoin Gold Comparison from JPMorgan: ‘Bitcoin Remains Cheap Compared to Gold!’ Here is the Expected Price Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, announced in its latest report that Bitcoin (BTC) still has an undervaluation compared to gold. JPMorgan: Bitcoin Still Cheap Compared to Gold, Price Could Reach $165,000 The bank, which manages $3.6 trillion in assets, predicts that the Bitcoin price could rise to $165,000 given current market dynamics. JPMorgan analysts have highlighted the long-standing comparison between gold and Bitcoin as “digital gold,” stating that Bitcoin still doesn’t fully reflect its potential in terms of market capitalization. The report emphasized that increasing uncertainties in global markets have pushed investors to seek a means of protecting value, thus strengthening demand for both gold and Bitcoin. According to analysts, central banks’ interest rate cuts, especially the possible easing of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (FED), could support Bitcoin’s medium and long-term performance. Additionally, increasing interest from institutional investors in crypto assets will also play a significant role in pushing prices higher. JPMorgan stated that Bitcoin will stand out as a store of value that competes with gold in the long term, and that a price target of $165,000 is a reasonable expectation in this context. The report also stated that volatility in crypto markets will continue, but Bitcoin will increasingly find a place in traditional investment strategies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-gold-comparison-from-jpmorgan-bitcoin-remains-cheap-compared-to-gold-here-is-the-expected-price-level/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:19
How 2025 Cemented Its Role in Global Finance
The post How 2025 Cemented Its Role in Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin’s adoption by corporate treasuries and institutions made 2025 historic, while MAGACOIN FINANCE eyes up to 55x returns as the next big breakout. Few assets have captured global attention in 2025 quite like Bitcoin. Once seen as a speculative bet, it is now being embraced as a mainstream financial instrument, with demand pouring in from institutions, governments, and even corporate treasuries. This shift has transformed Bitcoin from a volatile outsider into a legitimate cornerstone of global finance. The rally has been underpinned by more than just retail enthusiasm. The rise of listed ETFs, increasing adoption by financial firms, and a surge in digital asset treasury allocations have fueled a historic boom. Companies across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. have been quietly shifting portions of their balance sheets into Bitcoin, echoing the strategy of early pioneers who turned crypto reserves into multi-billion-dollar holdings. For investors, this treasury boom has made Bitcoin not only a store of value but also a symbol of financial innovation. Alongside this trend, speculative capital is chasing the next big opportunity, with presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE emerging as a candidate for exponential growth. The treasury boom effect One of the defining features of 2025 has been the rapid adoption of Bitcoin as part of corporate treasuries. From tech firms in Japan to financial groups in Europe, companies are diversifying reserves into BTC to hedge against inflation, currency weakness, and political uncertainty. Analysts estimate that the total corporate holdings of Bitcoin have nearly doubled this year, creating structural demand that has kept selling pressure muted. This shift has changed Bitcoin’s narrative from “risk asset” to “strategic reserve.” With balance sheets now visibly tied to BTC performance, the crypto market has gained new legitimacy, and demand continues to rise from both private and public entities. Looking beyond…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:18
BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M
The post BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC ALMOST $120K, CRYPTO IS GREEN, PNKSTR JUMPS 50% TO $140M Crypto majors see more green; Bitcoin at $118,800. ZCash continues to lead, soaring 50% to $140. US government shutdown pauses ETF approvals. Lighter leaves private beta, opens Perps platform to public. Polymarket eyes US return as soon as today. PNKSTR jumps 50% to $140M as other NFT Strategies boom. Crypto majors are green again continuing the shutdown rally; BTC +2% at $118,800, ETH +2% at $4,380, XRP +1% at $2.99, SOL +4% at $225. ZEC (+50%), DEXE (+30%) and SPX (+17%) led top movers. Zcash rocketed ~63% to a three-year high, as traders (and Naval) pitch privacy coin as “insurance” hedge during Bitcoin strength. BTC ETFs saw another $675.8M in net inflows, now over $1.6B on the week so far. MSTR stock jumped 5% yesterday after Strategy avoided a multi-billion AMT (tax) hit after new IRS/Treasury guidance, easing concerns over taxes on unrealized gains tied to its Bitcoin holdings. Polymarket is poised to relaunch for U.S. users within days, as filings show self-certified contracts after acquiring a CFTC-licensed venue. Circle introduced a new tokenized US Treasury fund USYC on Solana. The UK government seeks to keep most of $7B in Bitcoin it just seized linked to massive Chinese fraud. The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair, reopening leadership questions at the derivatives regulator amid active crypto agenda. New York is running a pilot to give low income residents $12,000 in USDC to help alleviate poverty, with funding provided by Coinbase. VisionSys AI is partnering with Marinade Finance to launch a SOL TreasuryCo, aiming to acquire $500M in SOL over the next 6 months (and stake it) with larger goals to accumulate up to $2B. The US government shut down has halted the ETF approval process, diminishing hopes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:17
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing
The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Heads To Nasdaq In SEC Filing Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/blackrocks-bitcoin-premium-income-etf-heads-to-nasdaq-in-sec-filing/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:01
Here’s why Pepe Coin price may miss the Uptober rally
Pepe Coin price remains in a deep bear market, and on-chain data and its weak technicals point to a crash in the coming weeks or months. Pepe Coin (PEPE) token was trading at $0.000010 on Thursday, Oct. 2, down by…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 04:01
FleetMining Rolls out cryptocurrency cloud mining, bringing benefits to BTC, USDC, and ETH holders
The post FleetMining Rolls out cryptocurrency cloud mining, bringing benefits to BTC, USDC, and ETH holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Introduction And you may not know this: Strategically, from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the beginning of 2025, over 9 million users worldwide have joined FleetMining cloud mining for passive income, which is shaping the future equation. Why is Cloud Mining Becoming the Blue Ocean of Passive Income? For quite some time, holders had three key issues:– Can’t be mined: Unlike Bitcoin, it can’t be created with computing power.– No staking rewards: Unlike Ethereum’s PoS mechanism.– Limited DeFi returns: Higher risk, lower returns than expected.The emergence of cloud mining is changing this situation:– Deposit equals computing power: Users can purchase computing power with BTC, ETH, or USDT.– Daily settlement: Contracted fixed dollar income is received daily like a “salary”.– Multiple security layers: Cold wallets and a risk control system to ensure the safety of funds. Advertisement   FleetMining: The Platform of Choice for 9,000,000 Users Worldwide There are so many cloud mining options for crypto enthusiasts, but FleetMining comes with the following benefits:– Compliance system: Headquartered in the U.S., with multiple security audits.– Global coverage: Available wherever people are in 170+ countries and counting. – Green energy: Data centers that operate on renewable energy, consuming less.– Ultra-low entry: Starting at $100 to make a trade, beginner-friendly. Platform Highlights– No hardware and no tech threshold.– Earnings are distributed daily, withdrawable for compounding. – Flexible contracts (2–60 days), freely choose the cycle.– Straightforward dashboard and no hidden fees. Example Earnings: From $100 to $9,000/DayContract Type | Amount | Duration | Daily IncomeBeginner Trial | $100…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 03:58
New York’s Bitcoin Mining Industry Faces Major Regulatory Threat
The post New York’s Bitcoin Mining Industry Faces Major Regulatory Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A New York State Senator just introduced a bill to impose new taxes on Bitcoin mining firms. If passed, it would levy progressive taxes, putting the highest obligations upon the largest businesses. The bill focuses on two issues: broader climate goals and consumer electricity prices. Taxes collected from miners would go to subsidize ordinary citizens’ utility bills. Sponsored Sponsored New York’s Bitcoin Mining Bill Although NYC’s crypto enthusiasts are cautiously optimistic about Zohran Mamdani’s approach to the industry, the state legislature is a completely different animal. It has enacted hostile laws before, and may do so again. Today, policy watchdogs discovered a bill in the New York State Senate that would impose new taxes on Bitcoin mining: NEW: New York introduces anti-bitcoin mining bill S8518 would impose an excise tax on proof-of-work mining, to fund low income utilities affordability programs. pic.twitter.com/Yw5TguNkGv — Bitcoin Laws (@Bitcoin_Laws) October 2, 2025 This bill is theoretically aimed at all proof-of-work tokens. Realistically speaking, though, it concerns Bitcoin mining firms across New York State. If passed, the bill would levy a progressive tax on these companies; whereas the smallest firms would be exempt, the largest could pay a rate more than double that of their competitors. Environmental Concerns Flare Up The text of the bill is only three pages long, more concerned about practical policy frameworks than anything else. Sponsored Sponsored Luckily, however, Liz Kreuger, the State Senator who introduced the bill, described her rationale for this move in a press release: “Cryptocurrency miners provide very little benefit to New York State or to the communities where they are located, but create significant costs and burdens on ratepayers, the electric grid, the local environment, and our shared climate. This bill will ensure that the costs of those negative impacts will no longer be foisted on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 03:50
