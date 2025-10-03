The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine

The post The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enrique Hernández always seems to be in the middle of things during the post-season. This year has already proven the same. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4. With their second win in as many days, the defending champions put a quick end to the National League Wild Card Series. True to form, Enrique (Kiké) Hernández was in the middle of the action. For the Reds, who made the playoffs on the last day of the season by virtue of having the tie-breaker over the Mets, they had to believe that once they got through the juggernaut that is the Dodgers first five hitters (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernández), they could take it a little easy. Alas, waiting in the six-hole was Tommy Edman, last year’s NLCS MVP; batting seventh was Andy Pages, who had a .774 OPS and 27 home runs this season; and then batting eighth was that man, Kiké. Kiké is always at his best when the lights are at their brightest. On Tuesday night, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored while playing left field. On Wednesday night, playing left field again, he went 2-for-5, with two runs scored and an RBI to boot. His double in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at two after Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two runs in the top of the first. He came around to score the run that would give the dodgers a lead they would not relinquish when Miguel Rojas singled to right. After leading off the sixth with his fourth hit in two games, he came around to score on an Ohtani single to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. Los Angeles re-signed Hernández to…