2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’

Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’

The post Trump Declares Caribbean Drug Cartels ‘Unlawful Combatants’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump has labeled drug cartels operating in the Caribbean as “unlawful combatants” and said the U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict,” multiple outlets reported Thursday, following recent strikes targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region. The U.S. military has carried out multiple strikes targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region in recent weeks. Getty Images Key Facts The Trump administration said in a confidential notice the U.S. was engaged in a “non-international armed conflict” against the drug cartels, the Associated Press and New York Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter and a copy of the notice, respectively. The notice indicates Trump has “determined” cartels smuggling drugs are “nonstate armed groups” whose actions “constitute an armed attack against the United States,” the Times reported, though Defense Department officials could not provide a list of the groups at the center of the conflict, according to the Associated Press. Last month, the U.S. military carried out at least three deadly strikes targeting boats accused of carrying drugs into the U.S., two of which were believed to originate from Venezuela, while Trump claimed the vessels were “committing violence and terrorism against Americans.” The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. What Is A Non-International Armed Conflict? International law defines non-international armed conflict as a war between a nation and one or more non-state actors. It’s not immediately clear whether the drug cartels would meet the standard of being an organized armed group, however, as legal experts disputed the legality of the boat strikes. John Yoo, a former deputy assistant attorney general under former President George W. Bush, told Politico the U.S. “can’t just consider anything that harms the country to be a matter for the military,” arguing the Trump…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.73-1.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Union
U$0.010275-2.22%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:30
Dela
$300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe

$300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe

The post $300 Million Stolen Via Support Bribe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ZachXBT highlights $300 million Coinbase hack; attack involved bribery. Details expose compliance weaknesses and rapid fund transfers. Security experts call for enhanced threat detection mechanisms. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT exposed a significant security breach at Coinbase in October 2025, where attackers stole $300 million by bribing customer support for unprecedented cryptocurrency theft. The breach highlights critical vulnerabilities in Coinbase’s compliance and detection mechanisms, affecting market confidence in crypto exchanges’ ability to safeguard assets. $300 Million Stolen: Coinbase’s Bribery-Fueled Breach Exposed Attackers exchanged around 5 million DAI for 5 million USDC, holding it in USDC before a cross-chain transfer. These funds were undetected for 35 minutes due to compliance lapses. Coinbase experienced significant reputational damage as users question the effectiveness of insider threat detection systems and compliance measures. Brian Armstrong confirmed a ransom demand for $20 million in Bitcoin. “Coinbase has failed to flag or freeze known theft addresses, even weeks after reports of fraudulent activity. No other major exchange registers the same problem,” said ZachXBT. Industry leaders, such as BlockSec’s Andy Zhou, emphasize the need for “strict employee background checks” and prompt reaction capabilities. Nick Tausek from Swimlane highlighted the incident as a salient reminder to enhance insider threat detection as outsourcing increases. Experts Demand Stringent Controls Following Recurring Security Lapses Did you know? In 2023, a similar Coinbase theft event led to losses of $15.9 million, highlighting repeated vulnerabilities within support and verification processes. According to CoinMarketCap, Dai remains at $1.00 with a market cap of $5.36 billion. The trading volume jumped by 44.60% in the past 24 hours, with a 24-hour price increase of 0.26%. These figures reflect DAI’s stable market position amidst volatile conditions. Dai(DAI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu propose that addressing compliance…
Octavia
VIA$0.0155+4.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:29
Dela
XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG

XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG

The post XRP, SHIB, PEPE & BDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News See the 4 best crypto investment picks for 2025. XRP aims for $10, SHIB burns trillions, PEPE trading surges, and BlockDAG raises nearly $420M in presale. The crypto market in 2025 is filled with chances, but only a handful of coins show real promise. People are searching for the best crypto investment that mixes solid use cases, wide adoption, and strong returns. A few names are standing out this year because they have the numbers and progress to back them up. Among these are BlockDAG, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. BlockDAG is gaining traction with a record-breaking presale and a powerful new testnet. XRP has made headlines with ETF approvals and technology growth. Shiba Inu remains a favorite in meme culture while also building an active ecosystem. Pepe brings heavy speculation and volume swings that keep traders glued to the charts. 1. BlockDAG: $420M Presale Marks It as the Best Crypto Investment in 2025 BlockDAG is drawing major attention with its presale, which has raised almost $420 million and moved more than 26.5 billion coins. The current presale price of $0.0015 is set for a limited period, making it one of the last affordable entry points before the price rises in later stages. Adoption figures highlight its strong momentum. Today, more than 312,000 people hold BDAG, and over 3 million users are mining through the X1 mobile app. Alongside this, over 20,000 X-Series mining rigs have been shipped to different regions worldwide. These numbers show that BlockDAG (BDAG) is not just an idea waiting for execution but a system already building a real and active community. The Awakening Testnet also marks an important milestone. It doubled network speed to 1,400 transactions per second, switched the design to an account-based system, and introduced EIP-4337. This upgrade supports smart wallets,…
XRP
XRP$2.9629-2.83%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237-2.13%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000975-3.84%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:27
Dela
The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine

The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine

The post The Post-Season Has Begun, It’s Time For Enrique Hernández To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Enrique Hernández always seems to be in the middle of things during the post-season. This year has already proven the same. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 8-4. With their second win in as many days, the defending champions put a quick end to the National League Wild Card Series. True to form, Enrique (Kiké) Hernández was in the middle of the action. For the Reds, who made the playoffs on the last day of the season by virtue of having the tie-breaker over the Mets, they had to believe that once they got through the juggernaut that is the Dodgers first five hitters (Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and Teoscar Hernández), they could take it a little easy. Alas, waiting in the six-hole was Tommy Edman, last year’s NLCS MVP; batting seventh was Andy Pages, who had a .774 OPS and 27 home runs this season; and then batting eighth was that man, Kiké. Kiké is always at his best when the lights are at their brightest. On Tuesday night, he went 2-for-3 with a run scored while playing left field. On Wednesday night, playing left field again, he went 2-for-5, with two runs scored and an RBI to boot. His double in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at two after Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up two runs in the top of the first. He came around to score the run that would give the dodgers a lead they would not relinquish when Miguel Rojas singled to right. After leading off the sixth with his fourth hit in two games, he came around to score on an Ohtani single to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 4-2. Los Angeles re-signed Hernández to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.3011-43.10%
HARRY
HARRY$0.08795-5.61%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:24
Dela
Elon Musk calls for canceling Netflix. Here’s what’s happening

Elon Musk calls for canceling Netflix. Here’s what’s happening

The post Elon Musk calls for canceling Netflix. Here’s what’s happening appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk stands in the Oval Office to attend a press event with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. Nathan Howard | Reuters Elon Musk this week urged his followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions over a controversy surrounding an animated show and its creator. Musk on Wednesday posted on his X platform saying, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” The post was in response to an image accusing Netflix of carrying out a “transgender woke agenda.” The controversy seems to stem from conservative backlash over an animated Netflix show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which features a transgender character. The show was canceled in 2023 after two seasons. In addition to repeated anti-trans posts, Musk also responded to a post criticizing alleged statements made by the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, that a prominent conservative X account said “mocked” the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Steele responded to Musk’s callout on rival social media platform Bluesky saying, “It’s probably going to be a very odd day.” Steele also shared a post by TV writer Jack Bernhardt that called “Dead End” a “brilliant show about kind, wonderful characters.” Netflix did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Analysts say the backlash might not pose as big of a threat to Netflix as Musk may be hoping for. Netflix reported 301.63 million subscribers as of the fourth quarter of 2024, the last time it reported the metric before shifting priority to revenue over user growth. The company has a roughly $490 billion market cap, and its stock is up more than 60% in the past year. Shares are down 4% so far this week. “Is that going to move the needle necessarily? … You’re going to see people sign up on…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009798-4.42%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-11.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:15
Dela
What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out?

What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out?

The post What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Life of a Showgirl Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott Taylor Swift’s glittering orange era has arrived. The superstar’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will soon be available on streaming platforms everywhere. Here’s what you need to know about TLOAS, from release time and listening options to all the special events planned for this week. Back in August, Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast — hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce — that The Life of a Showgirl was coming. The billionaire explained that she worked on the album while touring in Sweden on the Eras Tour. “This album is really about what was going on in my life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Swift said during the record-breaking interview. “I’m so proud of it. It just comes from the most infectiously, joyful, wild dramatic place I was in my life.” ForbesEverything To Know About ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’—Release Date, Tracklist And MoreBy Monica Mercuri The singer surprised fans again in mid-September, revealing that the album release will coincide with a special theatrical event, featuring the premiere of the music video for her new single, ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’ The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will be playing in AMC movie theaters across the world from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. (Discover showtimes and buy tickets near you here.) “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift penned on social media. She will also make several…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003434+1.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
ERA
ERA$0.5537-1.68%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:12
Dela
LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains

LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains

The post LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Litecoin price is currently $110, with the token showing a modest 3% gain over the past seven days. Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming ETF approval, which could impact short-term volatility. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), which is Verified #1 on CertiK and with its wallet beta live, allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and has strong fundamentals. This makes it a standout pick for investors seeking high growth. Litecoin Price Prediction: Risk and Opportunity Litecoin price has moved sideways in recent days as traders anticipate the SEC’s decision on the Canary LTC ETF. The token peaked at $134.30 on August 13 and fell to a low of $100 in September before rebounding to $106.75. Technical charts indicate a head-and-shoulders pattern is forming, with the head at $134 and the shoulders at $121.35. The neckline is at $107, which the price recently retested. Currently, Litecoin has moved below the 50-day Weighted Moving Average, signaling a bearish breakout. Analysts suggest that if the pattern holds, LTC could drop toward the key support level of $90 in the coming weeks. However, ETF approval could temporarily push the price higher before a potential correction, due to a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario. The SEC’s upcoming decision on the Canary LTC ETF is a key catalyst. Market odds suggest a 93% likelihood of approval and analysts note that prior approvals for Bitcoin ETFs set a favorable precedent. Even so, the LTC price may experience volatility after the event, as short-term traders react to the news. Remittix: A Viral Altcoin for High Growth While Litecoin navigates ETF-related risk, Remittix is making waves in the crypto space. The project has raised over $26.9 million, sold more than 673 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Remittix is verified #1 on…
Litecoin
LTC$119.19-2.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.01019-16.37%
4
4$0.15984-11.02%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:09
Dela
Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040

Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040

The post Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace boomers by 2040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Young cheerful lady enjoying on poolside. Resting in spa hotel in pine forest in summertime. Swimming pool in tourist resort. Joyful woman on vacations, female wellbeing. Oleg Breslavtsev | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy continue to swell, with the number of individuals worth at least $30 million surging to 510,810 at the end of June, up 5.4% since the beginning of the year, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Millennials and members of Generation Z only make up 8% of this class, which boasts combined net worth of $59.8 trillion, per Altrata. Baby boomers command the lion’s share of nearly 45% and people born in 1945 or earlier represent another 22%. However, this dynamic is set to change rapidly thanks to the great wealth transfer, with Altrata estimating that the millennials and Gen Z constituents will make up more than a third of the ultra-wealthy population by 2040. Meanwhile, the share held by baby boomers and the silent generation will shrink from more than two-thirds to a fifth, and Generation X will take the lead with 45%. This generational shift has far-reaching implications for firms that cater to the ultra-rich, from wealth managers to art dealers as well as nonprofits, according to Altrata’s Maya Imberg. “They really have to think ahead because 15 years is not actually that far away,” said Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata. “Are environmentally friendly cars going to become more critical? Are they going to be as into yachting? All of these preferences are going to have a really big impact…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Sperax
SPA$0.00959-0.98%
Forest Protocol
FOREST$0.08405-1.79%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:00
Dela
Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans

Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans

The post Jane Goodall’s Contributions: Studying Chimps, Understanding Humans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jane Goodall appears in the television special “Miss Goodall and the World of Chimpanzees” originally broadcast on CBS, Wednesday, December 22, 1965. Location, Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images Jane Goodall, the world-renowned ethologist and anthropologist, passed away on October 1, 2025, marking the end of an era in primatology and animal behavioral research. Best known for her groundbreaking, decades-long study of chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, Goodall’s insights reshaped our understanding of human evolution, intelligence, and culture. What many do not fully appreciate is how her work also rippled through fields like behavioral economics and psychology. Her findings on innovation, social behavior, and culture among non-human primates forced a fundamental rethink of decision-making, cooperation, and the evolutionary roots of rationality. While Jonathan Haidt has famously said that humans are 90 percent chimp and 10 percent bee (meaning we are largely selfish and competitive but capable of hive-like cooperation), Goodall demonstrated long before that chimpanzees are not far removed from us. Sharing 98.6 percent of our DNA, chimpanzees exhibit remarkable similarities to humans in behavior, emotion, tool use, social hierarchy, and communication. She blurred the boundary between species, not by argument but through patient observation and immersion in their world. Goodall was undoubtedly one of the most influential scientists in ethology and primatology, but her impact extended far beyond. She shaped behavioral science by expanding our understanding of complex social systems, empathy, and cooperation across species. Her observations revealed that chimpanzees form lasting relationships, experience grief, pass on knowledge, and even wage war. These insights redefined what it means to be human by revealing how much of our behavior has roots in the animal kingdom. Rather than observe from a distance, Goodall lived among the chimpanzees of Gombe…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.06157-1.17%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.3011-43.10%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:57
Dela
The Top-Performing Energy Stocks Of Q3 2025

The Top-Performing Energy Stocks Of Q3 2025

The post The Top-Performing Energy Stocks Of Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An oil tanker arrives in Port Aransas, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Markets carried their momentum into the third quarter of 2025, even as political uncertainty and softer labor data kept investors cautious. The S&P 500 advanced 7.8% in Q3, a solid showing that reflected both moderating inflation and rising expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. For income and defensive investors, the period was constructive: dividend-paying sectors once again demonstrated resilience, while more cyclical industries delivered some of the strongest gains. Across sectors, the rotation toward cyclical and commodity-linked stocks picked up steam. As rate expectations tilted toward easing and geopolitical risks flared, investors looked for places where real assets could still punch. While sectors like Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services led the charge, Energy turned in another strong quarter, with solid gains across nearly every major segment. The energy sector’s 6.2% gain in Q3 put it ahead of sectors like Real Estate, Materials, and Consumer Staples. Q3 2025 Sector Returns. Robert Rapier Despite softer crude prices, resilient demand for oil and gas, record U.S. LNG exports, and robust downstream margins combined to deliver broad-based performance for investors. Total returns across the sector averaged in the mid- to high-single digits, with refiners standing out as clear leaders. As always, the returns discussed below reflect total returns, including dividends. Upstream According to data provider FactSet, pure oil and gas producers posted an average gain of 5.8% in Q3. While the sector’s performance was uneven, there were some notable winners. APA Corporation was the standout among the larger names, jumping 34.6% on stronger-than-expected production volumes and favorable cost controls. ConocoPhillips, the largest of the upstream companies, posted a more modest 6.3% return, roughly in line with the overall sector average. The…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.33%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.3011-43.10%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 03:45
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain