Tether and Circle Are Aggressively Minting Billions Of New Tokens
The post Tether and Circle Are Aggressively Minting Billions Of New Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether and Circle have been issuing stablecoins at a breakneck pace, minting just under $3 billion in fresh tokens in the last 24 hours. USDT and USDC transaction volumes are pretty stable, and it’s unclear why they need this liquidity. With impending stablecoin regulations and the persistent lack of a third-party audit, these mintings engendered community skepticism. Hopefully, we’ll get some clear answers about this behavior. Sponsored Sponsored Tether and Circle Mint Tokens The stablecoin market is very hot right now; recent data shows that token supply and trade volumes reached an all-time high last month, even if a significant chunk of activity comes from bots. Competing firms are finding novel ways to muscle into this market, while Tether and Circle are aiming to maintain their leading positions. In this environment, both of these corporate giants went on a minting spree, issuing just under $3 billion in fresh tokens in the last 24 hours: Tether and Circle have both been minting a ton of assets lately; the former company issued around $5 billion in new stablecoins a week and a half ago, while the latter has been making smaller commitments. Regardless, both issuers can use these tokens to inject monumental new liquidity into the entire Web3 ecosystem. Sponsored Sponsored Community Skepticism and Unclear Motives Still, it’s not immediately clear why the two companies are behaving in this manner. Sure, Tether is aggressively trying to boost its valuation, but that wouldn’t necessarily influence Circle. Neither USDT nor USDC has seen substantially inflated transaction volumes either, ruling that out as a viable explanation. Between this activity and other bearish market signals, there has been some social media speculation about a market pump. Considering that Tether still has yet to undergo a third-party audit, some analysts are disparaging the stablecoins’ long-term value and…
Netflix Shares Fall 2.4% Following Musk’s Call To Cancel Subscriptions
The post Netflix Shares Fall 2.4% Following Musk’s Call To Cancel Subscriptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Netflix’s stock is trading down for the second consecutive day after Elon Musk’s call for users to cancel their subscriptions to the popular streaming service, urging the cancellations after a director of a canceled Netflix animated series seemingly scrutinized late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Netflix logo is screened on a mobile phone for illustration photo in Krakow, Poland on February 1st, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Netflix shares sank 1.2% after opening Thursday before paring losses to 0.8% drop, reaching $1,161 at 2:15 p.m. EDT. The streamer’s stock has fallen about 2.4% since Musk’s Tuesday tweet in which he said he canceled his Netflix subscription, responding to a post from another user who said they were canceling their subscription after Hamish Steele, director of a canceled Netflix animated series, “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” blasted Kirk in an apparent tweet. Musk has doubled down on his boycott calls against the streamer, telling his followers to “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” and boosting a post accusing Netflix of pushing a “transgender woke agenda.” Netflix shares are down 4.4% in the last five days of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, meanwhile, is pacing for its fifth-straight day of gains. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Did Hamish Say About Kirk? The calls for cancellations boosted by Musk are rooted in an apparent tweet from Hamish that is no longer publicly accessible, as the director has since made his X account private. In a tweet from right-wing account Libs of TikTok, a post seemingly posted by Hamish criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s…
CME Group kondigt 24/7 handel in cryptoderivaten aan vanaf 2026
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord In oktober 2025 kondigde CME Group aan dat het van plan is om vanaf “begin 2026” een verregaande uitbreiding van zijn handelsdienst aan te bieden: cryptoderivaten (futures en opties) zullen 24 uur per dag, 7 dagen per week verhandelbaar worden. Mits goedkeuring door regelgevers. Dat is een ingrijpende stap voor de toonaangevende derivatenbeurs, want tot nu toe waren er officiële handelsstoppen tijdens weekenden, feestdagen en buiten kantooruren. CME zegt dat de druk vanuit klanten is gegroeid: marktdeelnemers willen hun risico 24/7 kunnen beheren, niet slechts tijdens traditionele handelsuren. Wat houdt het plan van CME Group precies in? CME kondigde aan dat de cryptoderivaten verhandeld zullen worden op zijn elektronische platform CME Globex, continu. Met slechts een wekelijkse onderhoudsperiode van ten minste twee uur op een weekendmoment. Tijdens handelsactiviteit in het weekend of op feestdagen zal de verhandelde order worden geboekt met de handelsdatum van de eerstvolgende werkdag; clearing, settlement en rapportage volgen dan op de eerstvolgende werkdag. CME benadrukt dat dit nieuwe regime geldt voor alle cryptoproducten die al op de beurslijst staan — dus niet alleen Bitcoin en Ethereum, maar ook toekomstige contracten op Solana (SOL) en XRP, die binnenkort worden gelanceerd. Financial data ondersteunt de timing: in september 2025 rapporteerde CME een notioneel open interest van $39 miljard in cryptoderivaten. Bovendien groeide het aantal contracten en de handelsvolumes fors, mede dankzij toegenomen institutionele deelname. Obstakels: de Amerikaanse shutdown De grootste hobbel op de route is de vereiste goedkeuring door Amerikaanse toezichthouders, in het bijzonder de Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Maar de CFTC functioneert momenteel op minimale bezetting vanwege een lopende shutdown van de federale overheid in Washington. Door de bezuinigingen is het onwaarschijnlijk dat de regulator op korte termijn grote nieuwe toepassingen kan doorvoeren. Tijdens een gezamenlijk rondetafelgesprek van de SEC en CFTC zei CME’s CEO Terrence Duffy dat “de markt 24/7 zal eisen” en dat crypto het natuurlijkste pad is om daar te komen. Toch is het nog niet zeker of de goedkeuring op tijd komt om de plannen op schema in te voeren. Historisch gezien is een langdurige shutdown ongewoon, de langste in de recente Amerikaanse geschiedenis duurde 35 dagen. Maar aangezien er op het moment van aankondiging nog geen concreet financieel akkoord op tafel lag, bestaat er onzekerheid over of de shutdown vóór 2026 beëindigd zal zijn. Belang en implicaties Als CME deze stap daadwerkelijk zet, dan overbrugt het een spanning die al lange tijd bestaat tussen traditionele financiële markten (met vaste handelsuren) en de cryptomarkt (die non-stop leeft). De verandering kan: – Liquide markten dichter bij 24/7 handelen brengen, waardoor prijsgaps en openingsschokken afnemen – Institutionele spelers meer vertrouwen geven om risico’s continu te hedgen – Concurrentiepositie van gereguleerde beurzen versterken ten opzichte van offshore platforms die al non-stop handelen mogelijk maken Toch zijn de uitdagingen niet gering: operationele infrastructuur moet op 24/7 belast kunnen worden, risicomanagement moet real time plaatsvinden, en clearing/staffing moeten worden aangepast. Daarbij blijft het cruciaal dat toezichthouders adequaat toezicht kunnen houden, ook buiten traditionele uren. Plannen van CME Group Of CME’s plan op tijd werkelijkheid wordt, hangt sterk af van de heropening van de Amerikaanse overheid en de capaciteit van de CFTC om beleids- en technische goedkeuringen te versnellen. Mochten de regelgevers traag blijven, dan kan de implementatie vertragen of worden aangepast. Toch weerspiegelt dit initiatief een bredere trend: de institutionele opname van crypto-derivaten is in volle gang, en marktpartijen verwachten steeds meer flexibiliteit en consistentie. Als CME daadwerkelijk 24/7 cryptoderivatenhandel mogelijk maakt, kan dat een mijlpaal worden in de fusie van traditionele en digitale financiële markten. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht CME Group kondigt 24/7 handel in cryptoderivaten aan vanaf 2026 is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
ECB picks providers for digital euro components
The post ECB picks providers for digital euro components appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) has chosen technology providers to deliver core services for a potential digital euro. In a notice published on October 2, the ECB said it had signed framework agreements with firms responsible for alias lookup, fraud and risk management, app development, offline payments, and secure exchange of payment information. Service requests will first go to the primary provider in each category, with a second vendor available if needed. Among the selected companies are Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland for fraud management, Almaviva and Fabrick for app and software development, and Giesecke+Devrient for offline payment solutions. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS were chosen for secure information exchange, while Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting are included in multiple categories. One additional provider for offline services will be announced later, according to the note. The ECB stressed that the agreements involve no payments at this stage and include safeguards to adapt scope in line with European Union legislation. A decision to issue a digital euro will only follow adoption of the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under debate. Development of specific components will depend on future approval from the ECB Governing Council. The initiative reflects the EU’s ongoing effort to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could coexist with cash, improve payment efficiency, and reduce reliance on private stablecoins. Even if ultimately adopted, however, a digital euro may not be launched until the end of the decade. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ecb-digital-euro-components
What is the Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? What to Expect Next?
Bitcoin's price has seen a remarkable rise today. So, what's next? Continue Reading: What is the Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? What to Expect Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatında Teknik Görünüm Nasıl? Bundan Sonra Neler Bekleniyor?
On-chain analiz platformu Glassnode, yayımladığı son raporda Bitcoin (BTC) piyasasının tarihi büyüklükteki opsiyon vade bitişlerinin ardından yeniden dengeye oturduğunu ve bir sonraki yönlü hareket için hazırlık yaptığını belirtti. Rapora göre Bitcoin, Mayıs 2025’ten bu yana “kısa vadeli yatırımcı maliyet tabanı” üzerinde güçlü bir şekilde tutunmaya devam ediyor. Bu seviye, boğa piyasasının devamı ile olası düşüş […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs
The post The Scalability Breakthrough Crypto Needs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Zero Knowledge Proof fixes Ethereum’s gas fee problem with scalable proofs, not transactions. Enter the whitelist presale now to secure early access before the next Solana or Polygon moment. When DeFi exploded in 2020–2021, it looked unstoppable. Billions of dollars poured into lending, trading, and yield farming. But one thing stopped ordinary users in their tracks: Ethereum gas fees. At the peak, simple swaps cost more than $100, making DeFi profitable only for whales. Smaller investors were priced out, and the promise of “finance for everyone” hit a wall. That scalability problem has haunted Web3 ever since. Dozens of Layer 1 blockchains promised cheaper fees, but few could match Ethereum’s security and network effects. What if there was another way? Not to replace Ethereum, but to scale it — and every other blockchain — without sacrificing trust? That’s the breakthrough promised by Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). According to the project’s whitepaper, ZKPs don’t need to push every transaction on-chain. Instead, they let blockchains verify proofs that transactions happened correctly, cutting costs by orders of magnitude. With the whitelist coming soon, this presale puts investors at the front of the scalability story that could define the next cycle. Why Gas Fees Crushed DeFi Ethereum’s design secured billions in assets but wasn’t built for global-scale usage. Every transaction competed for block space, pushing fees higher as demand surged. For big players, it was manageable. For everyday users, it was exclusion. Other blockchains tried to capture frustrated users. Solana emphasized speed, Polygon brought Layer 2 scaling, Avalanche built subnets. Each gained traction, but none solved the underlying paradox: how to keep decentralization, security, and low fees all at once. ZKPs change the formula. Instead of recording every action directly, the blockchain only checks compact cryptographic proofs. It’s like a teacher marking…
A User-Centric And Community-Driven Platform And Token
The post A User-Centric And Community-Driven Platform And Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Celsius (CEL) is the native cryptocurrency of the Celsius Network, a decentralized lending and borrowing platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Celsius Network aims to provide financial services to cryptocurrency holders, allowing them to earn interest on their holdings, take out loans using their crypto as collateral, and access various other financial products. It offers a user-friendly mobile app where users can manage their deposits, loans, and access other financial services. Celsius (CEL) token CEL primarily functions as a utility token within the Celsius Network ecosystem. Celsius users can earn higher interest rates on their crypto deposits and receive better loan terms by holding and using CEL tokens. Users can deposit their cryptocurrencies into interest-earning accounts and earn interest on their deposits, and the interest rates may vary based on the amount of CEL they hold. Moreover, CEL holders have the opportunity to participate in community governance and decision-making through voting on proposals. Celsius Network has a tiered loyalty program where users can unlock higher interest rates and benefits based on the amount of CEL tokens they hold and the level of their engagement with the platform. Another feature allows users to take out loans using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral. The availability and terms of loans can be influenced by holding and using CEL tokens. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/celsius-cel-token/
Bitcoin Breaks $120K as ‘Uptober’ Phenomenon Repeats
The month of October boasts bitcoin’s highest median return and almost always performs better than any other month. History Rhymes: Bitcoin Tops $120,000 in Seasonal Rally Revival October is the month when bitcoin bulls run, at least that’s what performance data from Coinglass shows. For the past twelve years, bitcoin has printed a positive return […]
Polymarket Set to Reopen to U.S. Users Post CFTC Clearance
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/polymarket-reentry-us-market-cftc-clearance/
