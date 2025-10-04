2025-10-05 Sunday

Altcoin ETFs Surge As REX And Osprey File 21 New Funds

The post Altcoin ETFs Surge As REX And Osprey File 21 New Funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A New Chapter in the Crypto Investment Landscape REX Shares and Osprey Funds have officially filed registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for 21 new altcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each of these products will be reviewed under a simplified approval procedure, similar to their previous successful filings. List of Filed Altcoin ETF Applications. Source: SEC The upcoming ETFs will cover a wide range of digital assets: from AAVE to UNI and XLM, and will invest directly in the underlying cryptocurrencies, classifying them as spot ETFs. Fast-Track Approval Through Simplified SEC Process According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, the new ETFs are being structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which allows for streamlined SEC processing. This mechanism has already been used successfully for prior spot ETFs based on Solana (SOL) and XRP. By using this legal framework, the companies can significantly shorten review times, even with the SEC’s new spot ETF regulations introduced in mid-September 2025. “Any crypto ETF you can possibly imagine will be filed w/ SEC over next several months. You all have no idea what’s coming,” said Nate Geraci, ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management. Meanwhile, market experts note that ETF competition is heating up fast, with dozens of similar applications now pending — including several hybrid ETF models that combine crypto with traditional financial instruments. Analysts See Near-Guaranteed ETF Approvals Earlier, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested that under the SEC’s updated rules, the approval probability for spot crypto ETFs is now close to 100%. If approved, these new funds could mark a major turning point for altcoin exposure in traditional finance — potentially triggering a broader wave of institutional investment across the crypto market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11442/investors-eye-altcoin-et-fs-after-21-new-filings-by-rex-shares-and-osprey-funds
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:37
New York Introduces Energy Taxation For Sustainable Crypto Mining(Senate Bill S8518)

New York introduced Senate Bill S8518 for a tiered energy tax on cryptocurrency mining. Large users who consume above 2.26 kWh are liable to pay 2-5 cents according to their consumption. The law aims to encourage miners to adopt cleaner energy and also to reshape the New York crypto market.
Tronweekly2025/10/04 21:30
$96M Crypto Scam in India Highlights Demand for Safe Presales Like Best Wallet Token

The post $96M Crypto Scam in India Highlights Demand for Safe Presales Like Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian authorities have just uncovered another massive crypto scandal.  An illegal trading platform called OctaFX is accused of laundering more than $96M in just nine months. That’s a lot of dirty money slipping through fake imports, shell companies, and offshore accounts. For everyday investors, stories like this aren’t just news – they’re reminders that trust is everything in crypto. If shady operators are busy sending yachts, villas, and millions abroad, where do you put your money if you actually want to sleep at night? Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST), a project positioning itself as a cleaner, community-focused alternative. A Messy Market Full of Tricks The Enforcement Directorate in India revealed that OctaFX used fake import services from Singapore to funnel crime proceeds overseas. Rs. 172 crore worth of assets were already linked to the case, including luxury property in Spain and 39K $USDT. Source: Enforcement Directorate in India And OctaFX isn’t the only name on the list. Other platforms like Power Bank, Zara FX, and Birfa IT have been flagged for sending billions through crypto channels into Hong Kong, Canada, and beyond. The bigger picture? Indians lost more than Rs. 22,8K crore in frauds during 2024, more than double the losses in 2023. It’s no wonder people are looking for projects that are transparent, audited, and built to last. In a sea of scams, the winners will be the ones that prove they can keep investor trust. What Best Wallet Token Is Building Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is a project that’s positioning itself as the future of Web3. Best Wallet app itself is the first of a new generation of crypto wallets, built to challenge outdated tools like MetaMask with faster, cleaner, and safer features. At the center of it all is the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), which powers the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:12
Mutuum Finance nears key $17m funding milestone with over 16,700 investors onboard

The post Mutuum Finance nears key $17m funding milestone with over 16,700 investors onboard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Mutuum Finance nears $17m with 16,700 investors, defying the 2025 presale slump with steady DeFi momentum. Summary Mutuum Finance defies 2025 presale trends, nearing $17m and 16,700 investors strong. Structured presale sees 250% gains as Mutuum enters Phase 6 with strong investor momentum. Mutuum’s transparent dashboard and gamified leaderboard set new standards in DeFi presales. The presale landscape in 2025 has been littered with projects that start strong but quickly fade, leaving little more than inflated promises and empty dashboards behind. Against this backdrop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as one of the few projects to maintain consistent traction from the outset. With funding now closing in on the $17 million milestone and participation from more than 16,700 investors, the protocol is positioning itself as one of the most credible and well-structured DeFi launches of the year. Presale journey and funding progress Mutuum Finance opened its presale in early 2025 with Phase 1 priced at $0.01 per token. The launch set the tone for what has become one of the strongest growth arcs in this cycle. Instead of depending on sudden hype, the presale was built around a structured pricing model, with each phase climbing by roughly 20%. This approach created urgency for new entrants while rewarding those who moved early with compounding gains. Fast forward to today, the presale has already advanced through five successful stages and is now in Phase 6 at $0.035. Early participants are seeing 250% token appreciation, with clear momentum carrying through each stage. Phase 6 is more than halfway complete, meaning the transition to Phase 7 at $0.04 is not far off. According to the roadmap, the token’s official listing price is locked…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:05
Best Crypto Presales Under $1: AlphaPepe Tops 2025’s Hottest Meme Coin Launches

AlphaPepe presale at $0.00691 has raised $245K with nearly 2,000 holders. Backed by audits, staking up to 85% APR, and whale inflows, analysts see 100x upside.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 21:05
6 Cryptos to Watch October 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Leads as the Top Presale ICO with 100x Potential

The crypto market in 2025 is heating up, and presale ICO projects are once again catching fire with investors looking for explosive growth. With talk of a crypto resale with a 100x return, early-stage opportunities are drawing the most attention. While giants like Bitcoin and Solana continue to lead in adoption, the real excitement lies […] The post 6 Cryptos to Watch October 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Leads as the Top Presale ICO with 100x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 21:00
India's CBI makes arrests, dismantles large-scale fraud HPZ token scheme

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has carried out several searches linked to the HPZ token scam, a development that has exposed large-scale fraud activity. According to the agency, the searches were carried out as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra-V against cybercrime. According to the CBI, the searches bore fruit, revealing that […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 20:57
Exploring the Most Promising Altcoin Presales of Today

Introduction The crypto market is constantly evolving, presenting new opportunities for traders and investors alike. Among these opportunities, altcoin presales stand out as a potential goldmine for those looking to get in on the ground floor. With established cryptocurrencies reaching peak valuations, the focus is shifting towards newer, less-known coins. Why Crypto Presales? The allure of crypto presales lies in their offer of tokens at minimal prices before they hit the major exchanges. Notable presales, such as $LIVE, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper have already demonstrated their potential with impressive price surges from their initial offerings. Spotting Potential in Altcoins Identifying promising altcoins involves scrutinizing their roadmaps and utility. Projects that have clear, actionable plans and genuine applications stand a better chance of thriving. Moreover, a robust social media presence can signal strong community support, which is crucial for the success of any crypto token. Highlight: $LIVE's Augmented Reality Integration The $LIVE token presale is particularly captivating due to its connection with the burgeoning augmented reality (AR) market. According to Precedence Research, AR could grow to a $2 trillion industry by 2035. The LivLive project is poised to capitalize on this by incorporating AR into daily activities, making them part of an interactive crypto-earning experience. The innovative approach of merging AR with gamification sets LivLive apart, encouraging both users and businesses to engage deeply with the digital environment. Its presale price of $0.0083 per token against a launch price of $0.25 shows the immense upscaling potential, guaranteeing early investors a 30x return upon launch. LivLive crypto AR rewards. Other Notable Presales BlockDAG and BlockchainFX are also making waves within the crypto community. BlockDAG, known for its scalability and mining efficiency, is a Layer-1 network that challenges existing blockchain paradigms. BlockchainFX merges DeFi with traditional financial assets, providing a versatile trading platform for diverse asset management. Conclusion As we look towards the future, it's clear that altcoins with lower initial valuations and strong community engagement, such as those offered through presales, represent a remarkable opportunity. With projects like $LIVE leading the way, early participants are set to experience substantial financial growth. Presale X Telegram Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:51
Indian Authorities Uncover $96M Scam – Why Best Wallet Token Is the Clean Crypto Presale to Watch

Indian authorities have just uncovered another massive crypto scandal.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/04 20:51
Why 12,000+ Investors Choose BlockchainFX Over Bitcoin Hyper as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

The race for the best crypto presale in 2025 is heating up, and two names have been dominating headlines: BlockchainFX (BFX) and Bitcoin Hyper (BTH). While Bitcoin Hyper has gained some attention, it is BlockchainFX that has already attracted more than 12,000 investors and raised over $8.6 million in record time. Investors aren’t just looking
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:30
