Tether, Circle Boost Market with $2.8 Billion in New Stablecoin Tokens
TLDR Tether and Circle have minted nearly $3 billion in stablecoins in just 24 hours, raising concerns within the crypto community. Tether’s recent aggressive minting spree aims to boost its market valuation but has not been justified by a rise in transaction volumes. Circle’s participation in the minting spree mirrors Tether’s actions but remains less [...] The post Tether, Circle Boost Market with $2.8 Billion in New Stablecoin Tokens appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 04:43
Crypto AI Sector Valuation Hits $32B as NVIDIA Stock Price Taps All Time Highs
The post Crypto AI Sector Valuation Hits $32B as NVIDIA Stock Price Taps All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes NVIDIA’s stock breakthrough above $190 catalyzed synchronized gains across all top ten crypto AI tokens on Thursday. Markets now price 97.8% probability of Federal Reserve rate reduction at upcoming October 29 policy meeting. Capital rotation from US treasuries into equities drove $2.6 billion sector expansion as investors hedged political shutdown risks. The aggregate crypto AI sector reached $32 billion in market capitalization on Thursday, driven by NVIDIA’s rally to fresh all-time highs above $190 per share. As the chipmaker’s valuation approaches $4.6 trillion, it continues to cement its position as the dominant force shaping the global AI landscape. The broader crypto market also received a boost as investors sought alternatives to hedge political risk triggered by the US government shutdown. Capital rotation out of US treasuries into blue-chip stocks provided additional momentum for risk assets during the session. CME Group’s FedWatchTool shows 97.8% likelihood of a Fed rate cut on October 29 | Source: CMEGroup.com ADP private payroll data released earlier in the week also eased bearish concerns. According to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool, markets now price in a 97.8% likelihood of an interest rate cut in the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slated for October 29. NVIDIA Rally Propels Crypto AI Sector Valuation Above $32B NVIDIA’s record-breaking stock rally has fueled widespread positive sentiment across crypto projects with artificial intelligence exposure. Coingecko data shows aggregate crypto AI market capitalization crossed the $32 billion threshold on Thursday, climbing 8.8% in the last 24 hours. Crypto AI Sector Valuation Crosses $32 billion | Source: Coingecko Notably, gains were evenly distributed, with all top ten crypto AI tokens trading in the green at press time. This synchronized rally signals the $2.6 billion sector growth was driven by sector-wide catalysts linked to NVIDIA’s all-time high rally. Among standout movers, Virtual…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:26
OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After $6.6B Secondary Share Sale
TLDRs; OpenAI completed a $6.6B employee share sale, pushing its valuation to $500B, overtaking SpaceX as the top startup. Investors including SoftBank, Thrive Capital, MGX, and T. Rowe Price participated, showing confidence in OpenAI’s AI dominance. Despite strong competition from Meta, Google, and Apple, OpenAI projects $13B in 2025 revenue with 700M ChatGPT users. A [...] The post OpenAI Hits $500B Valuation After $6.6B Secondary Share Sale appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 04:23
XRP Treasury Push: VivoPower Secures $19M for Expansion
The fresh funding will supplement a $30M Doppler Finance tie-up, which is part of a $200M XRP allocation roadmap.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 04:01
Japan Pledges $65B AI Investment Amid Soaring Demand Forecast
TLDRs: Japan will invest $65B in AI and semiconductors by 2030 to meet rising demand. SoftBank forecasts a 320x surge in AI computing power needs in Japan by the end of the decade. AI is expected to help tackle labor shortages and skill gaps in multiple industries. The GENIAC initiative will support local AI startups [...] The post Japan Pledges $65B AI Investment Amid Soaring Demand Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 04:00
Which DeFi Altcoin Will Deliver 50x Gains by 2026: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) or Cardano (ADA)?
With the clock ticking on 2026, investors are pinpointing which DeFi altcoin will provide the type of blistering returns that characterize bull runs and the battle between Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) is getting hot. Cardano, one of the leading smart contract platforms of its time, continues innovating with fresh upgrades that it hopes […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 04:00
Gold Price Close to $4,000 Milestone, Bitcoin Sets Sight on New ATH, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $15.5 Million
The surge in gold has become one of the stories of 2025, and it does not show any signs of stopping. The precious metal has surged over 45 percent over the year, and this time around, it is approaching the historic 4,000 mark as the political unrest in Washington deepens. The U.S. government is in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 04:00
SHIB And PEPE Early Holders Move Into Pepeto Presale, Expecting It To Be The Next 100x
The success stories of Shiba Inu and Pepe are now part of crypto history. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into more than $1,000,000 when SHIB ran 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE gave huge multi-thousand percent returns. After those wins, many of those same investors are now shifting their focus from SHIB and PEPE
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:45
Fed’s Lorie Logan Urges Caution on Further Rate Cuts Citing Inflation Risks
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:43
Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale
The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend. Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 01:58
