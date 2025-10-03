Crypto AI Sector Valuation Hits $32B as NVIDIA Stock Price Taps All Time Highs

Key Notes NVIDIA's stock breakthrough above $190 catalyzed synchronized gains across all top ten crypto AI tokens on Thursday. Markets now price 97.8% probability of Federal Reserve rate reduction at upcoming October 29 policy meeting. Capital rotation from US treasuries into equities drove $2.6 billion sector expansion as investors hedged political shutdown risks. The aggregate crypto AI sector reached $32 billion in market capitalization on Thursday, driven by NVIDIA's rally to fresh all-time highs above $190 per share. As the chipmaker's valuation approaches $4.6 trillion, it continues to cement its position as the dominant force shaping the global AI landscape. The broader crypto market also received a boost as investors sought alternatives to hedge political risk triggered by the US government shutdown. Capital rotation out of US treasuries into blue-chip stocks provided additional momentum for risk assets during the session. CME Group's FedWatchTool shows 97.8% likelihood of a Fed rate cut on October 29 | Source: CMEGroup.com ADP private payroll data released earlier in the week also eased bearish concerns. According to CME Group's Fedwatch tool, markets now price in a 97.8% likelihood of an interest rate cut in the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slated for October 29. NVIDIA Rally Propels Crypto AI Sector Valuation Above $32B NVIDIA's record-breaking stock rally has fueled widespread positive sentiment across crypto projects with artificial intelligence exposure. Coingecko data shows aggregate crypto AI market capitalization crossed the $32 billion threshold on Thursday, climbing 8.8% in the last 24 hours. Crypto AI Sector Valuation Crosses $32 billion | Source: Coingecko Notably, gains were evenly distributed, with all top ten crypto AI tokens trading in the green at press time. This synchronized rally signals the $2.6 billion sector growth was driven by sector-wide catalysts linked to NVIDIA's all-time high rally. Among standout movers, Virtual…