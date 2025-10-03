2025-10-05 Sunday

Why Trump’s New FDIC Pick Could Be Big For Crypto Banking

The post Why Trump’s New FDIC Pick Could Be Big For Crypto Banking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump nominated acting Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) Chairman Travis Hill to lead the banking regulator permanently. Under his acting leadership, Hill has demonstrated an overall crypto-friendly stance. He has a track record of opposing policies he viewed as attempts to debank the industry. Sponsored Sponsored Hill Tap Suggests Promise of Lighter Regulation Trump has tapped Hill to permanently lead the FDIC, an independent agency responsible for maintaining the stability of the US financial system and insuring bank deposits. If confirmed by the US Senate, Hill is widely expected to maintain lighter enforcement on banking activities. This scenario will likely allow US banks to become more involved in crypto-related services. Reversing Course: Easing Scrutiny on Banks and Crypto Travis Hill is the FDIC’s Acting Chairman. He has held the role since Trump appointed him after assuming office in January 2025. Before that, he served as the FDIC’s Vice Chairman beginning in 2023.  His initial tenure at the agency was during Trump’s first term, where he was Senior Adviser to the then-FDIC Chair, Jelena McWilliams. Under Hill, the FDIC has taken steps to relax its regulatory oversight. In March, it reversed a Biden-era policy that had imposed stricter scrutiny on mergers involving large banks. The regulator also announced that banks could participate in crypto-related activities without seeking prior approval.  Sponsored Sponsored This change represented a key shift in US banking policy. It effectively removed a significant obstacle that had previously limited the ability of large financial institutions on Wall Street to engage with digital assets. Hill’s Pushback on Regulatory Overreach Hill has also been vocal about his opposition to “debanking,” which occurs when banks cut ties with customers from sectors they view as risky, such as crypto companies. He has publicly disagreed with the accusation that federal agencies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:14
Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year

The post Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In latesr crypto news, CME Group announced on October 2 that its cryptocurrency futures and options would transition to continuous, seven-day trading on CME Globex in early 2026, which may impact Bitcoin’s “CME Gap.” The exchange framed the shift as a response to client demand for risk management “every day of the week,” adding that weekend activity would carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and reporting processed on that day. CME also pointed to record 2025 activity, with notional open interest reaching $39 billion on September 18. August average daily open interest rose 95% year on year to 335,200 contracts (about $31.6 billion notional), and August ADV climbed 230% year on year to 411,000 contracts (about $14.9 billion notional). The plan included a brief weekly maintenance window over the weekend, but otherwise kept markets open around the clock. Crypto News: End of the CME Gap? The “CME Gap” refers to the difference that often appears between Friday’s futures close and the spot crypto price that traded over the weekend. CME’s listed Bitcoin products pause from Friday evening to Sunday evening. When trading resumes, the chart displays an untraded “hole” that many desk models track, since Bitcoin frequently revisits those prices later. With CME’s move to continuous trading, the primary driver of the CME Gap would be removed. In practice, that would reduce the frequency and size of new gaps once the schedule went live. Bitcoin’s CME Gap chart | Source: TradingView Legacy gaps on historical charts would remain part of trader playbooks, but the well-known weekend pattern that created them should fade as liquidity bridges across Saturdays and Sundays. Two caveats follow from the mechanics CME described. First, the platform will still observe a two-hour weekly maintenance pause. It may result in small disruptions if significant news…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 04:03
4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with chances, but only a handful of coins show real promise. People are […] The post 4 Best Crypto Investment Choices for 2025: Comparing XRP, SHIB, PEPE, and BlockDAG for Long-Term Growth  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 04:00
The Countdown to Whitelist: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Is the best crypto to buy in 2025 Before the Rush

Privacy and scalability are two things crypto users have been demanding for years, and Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is stepping […] The post The Countdown to Whitelist: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Is the best crypto to buy in 2025 Before the Rush appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 04:00
Pundit’s ‘Outrageous’ $170,000 Target For XRP Price Draws Attention, Says Don’t Use ‘Old World’ Math

The XRP price has often drawn ambitious forecasts, but few as outrageous as a recent prediction placing its potential value at $170,000 per token. This projection not only suggests that XRP could surpass the current price of its primary rival, Ethereum, but even dethrone Bitcoin, which has an ATH above $124,000. The crypto analyst behind this bold claim openly rejects conventional valuation models, arguing that they belong to the “old world” and are incapable of measuring the disruptive potential of blockchain-based assets. Why A $170,000 XRP Price Isn’t “Impossible” XRP long-term price forecasts continue to grow bolder as the market evolves, with the latest prediction by crypto analyst ‘XRP Dragon,’ suggesting that reaching $170,000 is not only possible, but inevitable. The analyst argued that the reason many dismiss such a target is due to an insistence on applying “old world math” to an emerging digital economy that operates under different principles.  Related Reading: Analyst Predicts XRP Price Will Definitely Reach $10,000, Gives Reasons Why To illustrate this distinct perspective, the analyst shared a video alongside his analysis on X social media, featuring a woman who explained the reasoning behind his bold $170,000 forecast. She likened the misconceptions surrounding XRP’s price potential to how people viewed the internet in its early days.  She explained that back in 1995, it would have made no sense to measure the transformative power of the internet through an outdated tool like the phone book. This is because, at the time, the internet was creating an entirely “new world” that the phone book could not capture.  She argues that a similar shift is occurring with money today. Many still rely on old-world concepts, such as market capitalization, a measure that works in the old paper system. However, this obsolete system is falling apart as the world transitions into a new era of digital money. According to her, using outdated calculations like market cap to define XRP’s potential value is akin to trying to fit a revolutionary new technology into a framework designed for the past.  Related Reading: Analyst Highlights 2 Scenarios That Sends XRP Price To $9.6 And $33 She further added that the foundation of global finance is shifting rapidly as banks, countries, and eventually trillions of dollars transition onto digital rails. Within this system, XRP is designed to serve as the connecting bridge that enables value to flow between institutions and across borders. From this perspective, the $170,000 XRP price projection is not an impossible or unrealistic target but an “inevitable” outcome, if the asset is measured according to the digital system it was created for. XRP Repeats 2017 Bull Run Pattern New technical analysis further reveals that XRP is showing signs of repeating its historic 2017 bull cycle. According to crypto analyst EtherNasyonal, back then, XRP followed a precise sequence of accumulation, rally, re-accumulation, and then another explosive move upward before entering distribution.  The analyst’s chart shows that XRP is mirroring the exact pattern seen during the 2017 bull run. Already, XRP has passed through its accumulation and initial breakout phase, now sitting in a consolidation zone. If price action repeats past patterns exactly, another strong move higher could emerge in 2025. EtherNasyonal predicts a potential price surge toward $10 before the distribution phase kicks in.  Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/03 04:00
How 2025 Made Bitcoin one of the Biggest Names in History

Few assets have captured global attention in 2025 quite like Bitcoin. Once seen as a speculative bet, it is now […] The post How 2025 Made Bitcoin one of the Biggest Names in History appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 04:00
Tether Introduces USA₮ with Integration Plans at TOKEN 2049

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/tether-launches-usat-stablecoin/
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:59
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX), which is Verified #1 on CertiK and with its wallet beta live, allows fast crypto-to-bank transfers in […] The post Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC Price Rises 3% In 7 Days As Viral Altcoins Like Remittix Set For 4,000% Gains  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 03:50
Canaan shares surge after 50,000-rig Bitcoin mining deal

Canaan’s 50,000-rig deal, its largest in more than three years, signals a renewed US appetite for Bitcoin mining, according to the company’s CEO. Canaan Inc. shares jumped more than 26% in early trading Thursday after the crypto mining firm landed a 50,000-rig order.Canaan said that a US-based company purchased the latest-generation “Avalon A15 Pro” mining machines, an institutional-grade Bitcoin mining rig. The buyer was not disclosed, but the sale was reported as Canaan's largest in over three years.The company’s CEO, Nangeng Zhang, said the sale highlighted both companies’ “confidence in the long-term growth” of Bitcoin mining and the “demand for highly efficient, next-generation infrastructure.”Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:42
Centralized exchanges will be DeFi front ends in 5–10 years: 1inch co-founder

1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz said centralized crypto exchanges will gradually fade and serve only as frontends for decentralized finance. Centralized crypto exchanges could disappear within the next decade as decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregators take over, according to 1inch co-founder Sergej Kunz.In an interview with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore, Kunz predicted that exchanges will slowly transition into frontends for decentralized exchanges (DEXs). “I think it will take like five to 10 years,” he said.Kunz argued that while centralized exchanges are isolated markets, 1inch and its aggregator act as a global liquidity hub. His comments came as 1inch announced a deal with major US crypto exchange Coinbase, integrating its service to provide DEX trading to its users.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 03:37
