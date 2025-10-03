Sophie Cunningham Critiques WNBA Leadership

Guard Sophie Cunningham speaks with media members during her Indiana Fever exit interview on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Indiana Fever, WNBA The pressure keeps mounting for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham the latest to challenge and call out the WNBA's leadership. Cunningham bluntly stated, "I am just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable." She continued, "There are a lot of people in positions of power within the WNBA, who they might be really great business people but they don't know s–t about basketball and that has got to change." Cunningham was then asked by a reporter about the comments made by Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier during her exit interview on Tuesday, September 30. She said in support of Collier's comments about the officiating, "I think there is room for improvement, to change the criteria when the whole league is asking for it, but the leadership isn't doing anything about it? But why?" In addition to the officiating, Cunningham didn't hold back about the leadership faults, "When it comes to the CBA, our leadership on that side is just very poor. Very, very poor. I think Napheesa hit it right on the head, I don't think I really need to go into detail but that's just coming from one player and that's probably just 1% of what she knows, right? So just imagine what the whole league knows what is going on behind the scenes." Caitlin Clark Supports Napheesa Collier's Statement In addition to Cunningham talking about Engelbert's leadership, guard Caitlin Clark said in her exit interview, "I mean first of all, I have a lot, I have great respect for Phee and I think she made a…