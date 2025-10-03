MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
New York bill proposes tax on Bitcoin mining for energy aid
The post New York bill proposes tax on Bitcoin mining for energy aid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways New York introduced bill S.8518 to tax proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining operations such as Bitcoin. The tax revenue is intended to fund energy relief programs for state residents. New York lawmakers introduced bill S.8518 today to impose taxes on proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining operations, with revenues directed toward energy relief programs for residents. The legislation targets Bitcoin and other energy-intensive crypto mining activities amid growing concerns over electricity consumption and utility costs across the state. Senator Liz Krueger is among the lawmakers pushing S.8518, which specifically addresses cryptocurrency mining’s substantial electricity demands by redirecting tax revenues to state energy affordability programs that support low- to moderate-income households. Bitcoin mining operations in New York face increasing regulatory pressure over their use of carbon-based fuels, with the proposed legislation designed to incentivize shifts toward renewable energy sources. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ny-bill-tax-bitcoin-mining-energy-aid/
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
FUND
$0,018
+37,29%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:32
Dela
Dvalishvili Vs. Sandhagen Odds, Predictions, Picks
The post Dvalishvili Vs. Sandhagen Odds, Predictions, Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia celebrates after defeating Sean O’Malley of the United States in the bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at the Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images The UFC is back. The fight promotion returns to pay-per-view action on Saturday, October 4, with UFC 320. The Las Vegas fight card features two title fights. In the UFC 320 main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his title on the line against the man he took the belt from, Alex Pereira. Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313 in March, winning the UFC 205-pound crown via unanimous decision. In the co-main event of UFC 320, the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, looks to become the eighth UFC champion to successfully defend their crown three times in a calendar year. Dvalishvili faces one-time UFC interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen on Saturday night. UFC 320 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 320 pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ PPV at 10:00 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Below, we look at the picks, predictions and betting odds for the UFC 320 fight card co-main matchup between Dvalishvili and Sandhagen. ForbesUFC 320 Fight Card: Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, PicksBy Trent Reinsmith UFC 320 Fight Card Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili Vs. Cory Sandhagen Opening Betting Odds And Line Movement When BetOnline first announced the betting line for the upcoming bantamweight title fight, Dvalishvili opened as the -335 favorite over the +275 Sandhagen. Since then, the champ has moved to -400, while Sandhagen is currently the +300 betting underdog. ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening…
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
JUNE
$0,0894
-5,69%
PHOTO
$0,31
-41,42%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:30
Dela
Sophie Cunningham Critiques WNBA Leadership
The post Sophie Cunningham Critiques WNBA Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guard Sophie Cunningham speaks with media members during her Indiana Fever exit interview on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Indiana Fever, WNBA The pressure keeps mounting for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, with Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham the latest to challenge and call out the WNBA’s leadership. Cunningham bluntly stated, “I am just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable.” She continued, “There are a lot of people in positions of power within the WNBA, who they might be really great business people but they don’t know s–t about basketball and that has got to change.” Cunningham was then asked by a reporter about the comments made by Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier during her exit interview on Tuesday, September 30. She said in support of Collier’s comments about the officiating, “I think there is room for improvement, to change the criteria when the whole league is asking for it, but the leadership isn’t doing anything about it? But why?” In addition to the officiating, Cunningham didn’t hold back about the leadership faults, “When it comes to the CBA, our leadership on that side is just very poor. Very, very poor. I think Napheesa hit it right on the head, I don’t think I really need to go into detail but that’s just coming from one player and that’s probably just 1% of what she knows, right? So just imagine what the whole league knows what is going on behind the scenes.” Caitlin Clark Supports Napheesa Collier’s Statement In addition to Cunningham talking about Engelbert’s leadership, guard Caitlin Clark said in her exit interview, “I mean first of all, I have a lot, I have great respect for Phee and I think she made a…
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
LOT
$0,01875
-4,87%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:27
Dela
How High Can Bitcoin Soar in Turkey?
The post How High Can Bitcoin Soar in Turkey? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has achieved a remarkable milestone by climbing past a price of 121,000 USD and recovering critical levels in the exchange rate with the Turkish Lira. As the Lira continues to depreciate, Bitcoin nears its record high, maintaining its rate above an essential psychological barrier not seen since August 2025. Continue Reading:How High Can Bitcoin Soar in Turkey? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-high-can-bitcoin-soar-in-turkey
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
NOT
$0,001598
-2,79%
NET
$0,00008049
+1,38%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:25
Dela
Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips
The post Is Netflix Pro-Trans Content Bad For Business? Elon Musk, Others Cancel Subs As Stock Dips appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dead End: Paranormal Park. Courtesy: Netflix In a sea of streaming content, can one show tip the scales? Netflix content has long walked the tightrope between artistic freedom (see Dave Chappelle) and cultural controversy (also, see Dave Chapelle). But its latest flashpoint is centered on one of the streamer’s cartoon episodes that’s been flaggedby conservatives as “pro-trans propaganda”. The controversy erupted after Libs of TikTok, a conservative social media account with millions of followers, posted a clip from the Netflix show Dead End: Paranormal Park. The show, which aired in 2021 and 2022, features a blue-haired character coming out as transgender—a moment the creators framed as a positive representation for LGBTQ+ youth. But the clip mainly went unnoticed until now, when a viral clip resurfaced, garnering a quick response from Elon Musk. It was a repost of the clip with a comment: “This is not ok.” Hours later, after another user commented that they canceled their Netflix subscription, Musk replied, “Same.” Culture War Meets Streaming Strategy For Netflix, which is already battling subscriber churn and rising competition, Musk’s highly public exit was not just symbolic—it sent shockwaves through Wall Street. Shares of Netflix slid in after-hours trading (at the time of writing), highlighting fragile investor confidence on cultural issues related to the culture wars. A hand holding a tv remote with a ”Netflix button” is seen in front of a tv screen with the logo of Netflix. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Could including trans content cause the streaming giant to lose subscribers? It will take some time to see if any of this permeates, but the quick, short-term answer is yes. Prominent voices can now trigger real-time financial consequences. And unlike previously isolated Twitter storms, the world’s richest man canceling his monthly subscription,…
PRO
$0,787
-9,57%
BAD
$0,00000000302
-14,68%
ELON
$0,00000009798
-4,42%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:12
Dela
Elon Musk Alleges CNN ‘Busted’ Jeffries Over Health care Debate At Center Of Shutdown Negotiations
The post Elon Musk Alleges CNN ‘Busted’ Jeffries Over Health care Debate At Center Of Shutdown Negotiations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Republicans are doubling down on their misleading claims that Democrats want to pay for free health care for undocumented people as a provision of their terms for ending the shutdown—with Elon Musk and other right-wing voices sharing a video of a CNN host grilling House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about the political risks of their demands. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-CT) and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as the government shutdown continues in Washington, DC on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts In the clip of Jeffries’ appearance on CNN on Wednesday, host Jake Tapper points out that one of Democrats’ demands would roll back cuts in President Donald Trump’s signature policy bill to emergency Medicaid funding hospitals can use to pay for people without health insurance, including undocumented migrants who would qualify for Medicaid if not for their immigration status. The emergency Medicaid funding for hospitals is available in 40 states, plus Washington, D.C. Democrats also want to repeal new stricter Medicaid eligibility requirements included in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act that would block some non-citizens in the U.S. legally, such as some asylum seekers and people with temporary protected status, from accessing Medicaid. “Why even include that in a bill knowing that they’re gonna seize right upon that?” Tapper asked Jeffries, who called Republicans’ claims that Democrats want to pay for health insurance for undocumented migrants “a lie.” Jeffries didn’t directly answer Tapper’s question, but said “what we’re doing is fighting to protect the health care of the American people against the largest cut to Medicaid ever,” noting an estimated 14 million more people in the U.S. would be uninsured by…
ELON
$0,00000009798
-4,42%
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
FREE
$0,00011433
-1,12%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:45
Dela
Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens to treasury in accelerated Solana pivot
Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. In a press release dated…
PUMP
$0,006552
-7,45%
MEMECOIN
$0,001257
-4,55%
TOKEN
$0,01316
-1,05%
Dela
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 04:30
Dela
Ozak AI Price Prediction 2025–2027: How $0.012 Could Rocket to $1 and Deliver 8,000% Profits for Early Investors
Ozak AI is drawing attention in crypto markets with its AI-blockchain integration. The token’s presale price is just $0.012. Analysts say its target is $1, a potential 8,000% gain. With over $3.5 million raised already, early investors are watching closely. Ozak AI’s Technology and Ecosystem Ozak AI is a platform that utilizes machine learning algorithms
AI
$0,1203
-5,49%
1
$0,007963
+22,92%
TOKEN
$0,01316
-1,05%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:30
Dela
Nasdaq-Listed Fitell Adds Pump.fun’s PUMP To Supplement Solana Treasury
Read the full article at coingape.com.
PUMP
$0,006552
-7,45%
FUN
$0,009184
-5,69%
COM
$0,01343
-1,40%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:29
Dela
Nasdaq-Listed Company Makes Unexpected Investment in Altcoin
A Nasdaq-listed company has announced its investment in an unlikely altcoin within the Solana ecosystem. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Company Makes Unexpected Investment in Altcoin
ALTCOIN
$0,0005259
+18,76%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 03:19
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain