2025/10/03
Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

Australian fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation has purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million, completing the transaction on October 1, 2025.
2025/10/03
European Central Bank Picks Tech Partners for Digital Euro

European Central Bank Picks Tech Partners for Digital Euro

The decision moves Europe's central bank digital currency project closer to reality after years of planning and debate.
2025/10/03
Polymarket’s $112 Million Acquisition Unlocks U.S. Market Relaunch: Report

Polymarket's $112 Million Acquisition Unlocks U.S. Market Relaunch: Report

Polymarket will reopen to U.S. customers for the first time in nearly four years, after facing a ban from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform for betting on the outcome of world events could be relaunched as early as October 2. This comes after Pocket announced a CFTC-accredited DCM license to work in […]
2025/10/03
Zcash (ZEC) Explodes 100% as Privacy Coin Demand Surges Amid Uptober Rally

Zcash (ZEC) Explodes 100% as Privacy Coin Demand Surges Amid Uptober Rally

Zcash (ZEC) has more than doubled in price in the past week, as demand for privacy coins climbs during the broader “Uptober” rally. The coin jumped from around $50 to over $130 on October 3, reaching $135.54 at its peak, according to CoinGecko. The latest rally pushed ZEC to its highest level since April 2022, though it remains nearly 96% below its 2016 all-time high of $3,193.Source: CoinGecko Over the past 24 hours, ZEC gained 21.5%, making it the best-performing digital asset among major tokens. On a seven-day basis, its price has climbed to 133.2%, leading the broader privacy coin sector. The rally has been accompanied by a sharp increase in activity, with trading volume up 1,150% to $292 million. Shielded transactions, Zcash’s signature privacy feature, rose 15.5% month-on-month, indicating active user demand rather than purely speculative inflows. zk-SNARK Momentum Pushes Zcash Market Cap Above $1.8B Market participants attribute the move to renewed attention to zk-SNARK technology, the zero-knowledge proof system that underpins Zcash’s shielded transactions. The technology allows users to prove a transaction occurred without disclosing details such as the sender, recipient, or amount. Zcash, originally forked from Bitcoin’s codebase, offers both transparent and shielded transactions, appealing to users who want the option of privacy in an era of tightening oversight. The surge also coincided with broader discussions around digital surveillance and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). On X, prominent entrepreneur Naval Ravikant described Bitcoin as “insurance against fiat” and Zcash as “insurance against Bitcoin,” suggesting that ZEC offers protection against the transparent nature of the leading cryptocurrency. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helius and a former Coinbase engineer, argued that privacy is non-negotiable as centralized stablecoins and CBDCs expand, calling a crypto ecosystem without private money “a dystopian nightmare.” Institutional sentiment added to the momentum. Grayscale announced that its Zcash Trust is now open for private placement, giving accredited investors exposure to the asset in a structure similar to its Bitcoin and Ethereum products. The announcement helped lift confidence among traditional investors, with ZEC’s market cap rising from $700 million earlier in September to more than $1.8 billion. Zcash’s development team has also been active. The Zcash Foundation recently laid out an 18-month roadmap that includes NU7 upgrades and audits for Zcash Shielded Assets (ZSAs). These steps are designed to improve scalability, security, and interoperability, potentially boosting throughput. Cross-chain integrations such as ZEC swaps on THORSwap have further extended its utility, allowing users to interact seamlessly with assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum in decentralized finance settings. The rally has increased attention across the privacy coin sector. Monero (XMR), the largest privacy coin by market capitalization, traded at $330.12 with weekly gains of 13.6%. Dash (DASH) rose 61.4% over the past seven days to $32.95, while Beldex (BDX), Decred (DCR), and Zano (ZANO) also recorded weekly gains. Even so, Zcash’s outsized move and zk-SNARK maturity set it apart from rivals. At press time, ZEC trades above $130 with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, making it the 82nd-largest cryptocurrency. EU to Ban Privacy Coins Under New AML Rules by 2027 The European Union is moving forward with a ban on privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies as part of its new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which will take effect in 2027. The rules prohibit banks, financial institutions, and crypto asset service providers from handling anonymity-enhanced tokens such as Monero and Zcash, as well as anonymous crypto accounts. Article 79 of the AMLR explicitly bars the maintenance of anonymous accounts or services that allow transaction anonymization. The framework covers not only privacy coins but also other financial products designed to obscure ownership or transfers. While the core rules are final, regulators are still working on implementation details through delegated and implementing acts under the European Banking Authority. Dubai has already enacted similar restrictions. Its Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) outlawed privacy coins in February 2023, barring both issuance and related activities. VARA, which oversees all virtual asset providers in the emirate, defined anonymity-enhanced tokens as assets that block traceability on public ledgers. Firms that fail to comply face fines of up to AED 50 million ($13.6 million) or a percentage of annual revenue. Globally, privacy tools remain under heavy scrutiny. In the U.S., prosecutors have pursued high-profile cases against Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet, accusing their founders of transmitting illicit funds through untraceable mixing services. The trend shows a growing regulatory push to curb anonymity in digital assets, even as privacy advocates warn of risks to financial freedom
Zcash
ZEC$165.9+19.27%
2025/10/03
Dela
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Ally to Enhance Treasury Strategy and Power Validator for Institutional Clients

Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Ally to Enhance Treasury Strategy and Power Validator for Institutional Clients

Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has disclosed the news of its strategic bond with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE) on October 2, 2025. The primary purpose of this partnership is to strengthen SOL Strategies’ treasury security via Crypto.com Custody and to increase the accessibility of institutional clients for enterprise-grade validator services on Solana. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg partners with @solstrategies_ to support treasury strategy and power validator integration. Read more here: https://t.co/qJ84NUW0Lz pic.twitter.com/xRAQ55zWUG— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 SOL Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company devoted to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Simultaneously, Crypto.com is a trusted platform attested by millions of users across the world for providing security and compliance with strict privacy. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Cryptocurrency in every Wallet for useful purposes. Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account. SOL Strategies Expands Treasury Custody with Crypto.com Partnership SOL Strategies will play a pivotal role in collaboration with Crypto.com. As a useful part of this partnership, SOL Strategies will expand its Custody operations with the help of Crypto.com Custody for a segment of its treasury operations. In response to this help, Crypto.com utilizes the enterprise-grade validator services of SOL Strategies to ensure the availability for Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Furthermore, Crypto.com Custody, Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody offering, will deliver the custodial services worldwide. It will provide its services only to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients via a complete, end-to-end solution with high security and protection at its core. At this stage, Eric Anziani, the Chief Operating Officer and President of Crypto.com, has disclosed a statement that, “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.” Crypto.com and SOL Strategies to Foster a More Equitable Global Digital Ecosystem Crypto.com and SOL Strategies’ partnership’s purpose is to empower the existing as well as coming generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to create a fair and more equitable digital ecosystem for cryptocurrency adoption. Moreover, Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, has expressed his views about this collaboration. He said, “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model; we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem.
2025/10/03
Apple Appeals UK Mandate to Disable iCloud Security

Apple Appeals UK Mandate to Disable iCloud Security

TLDRs: UK orders Apple to remove iCloud’s Advanced Data Protection, forcing weaker security for British users. Apple appeals mandate, reaffirming it will never build encryption backdoors into its services. Privacy advocates warn UK order sets global precedent, risking worldwide user data security. The dispute highlights the clash between government surveillance demands and Apple’s commitment to [...] The post Apple Appeals UK Mandate to Disable iCloud Security appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/10/03
Bitcoin tops $121,000, ether hits three-week high amid US shutdown shuffle

Bitcoin tops $121,000, ether hits three-week high amid US shutdown shuffle

The price of bitcoin and ethereum are rising alongside stocks, which have historically gained during similar shutdowns.
2025/10/03
Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

The post Solana DAT Sharps Technology Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology Inc. announced Thursday that it has authorized a $100 million stock repurchase program, pointing to its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. A $100M Buyback? Sharps Technology Thinks It’s Worth It The medical device company, listed on Nasdaq under STSS, said it will repurchase up to $100 million worth of its common stock through […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-dat-sharps-technology-announces-100-million-share-repurchase-program/
2025/10/03
Vivopower Secures $19 Million Equity Raise to Expand XRP Treasury

Vivopower Secures $19 Million Equity Raise to Expand XRP Treasury

Vivopower has closed a $19 million equity raise at a premium to market, signaling strong institutional support for its XRP-focused treasury strategy. The funds will be used to scale its XRP holdings and retire debt. Institutional Backing Boosts Vivopower’s $19 Million XRP Treasury Expansion Vivopower International (Nasdaq: VVPR) has raised $19 million through an additional […]
2025/10/03
