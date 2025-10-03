2025-10-05 Sunday

Melania Trump’s Meme Coin Struggles Despite Surprise Revival

The post Melania Trump’s Meme Coin Struggles Despite Surprise Revival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After months of silence, the First Lady promoted her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin in a new AI video. Despite a brief price spike, the token continues to suffer a  98% collapse from its all-time high in January. Trump also continues to face backlash over the $10 million worth of community tokens sold by team wallets. Sponsored Sponsored New MELANIA AI Post Sparks Trading Trump promoted her namesake meme coin this week on X by posting an AI-generated video. The post was captioned “Into the Future” and tagged the coin’s official account. The social media post was a surprise, reactivating an account that hasn’t uploaded anything since June. This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before dropping back down. At the time of writing, the MELANIA token is trading at $0.18, according to CoinGecko. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. Crypto Analysts Raise Red Flags In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds.  In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation, based on on-chain data tracked by Bubblemaps. The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold.  Sponsored Sponsored This lack of communication drew criticism from analysts who argued the project lacked transparency.  “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” Bubblemaps wrote in a social media post today.  In a separate event recorded that same month, the MELANIA project team systematically sold over $1.5 million in tokens across three days,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 05:05
An Altcoin Spot ETF Was Supposed to Be Approved Today: Why Hasn’t Approval Come Yet? Experts Explain

One of today's anticipated altcoin spot ETFs still hasn't received approval. So, what's causing the delay? Here are the details. Continue Reading: An Altcoin Spot ETF Was Supposed to Be Approved Today: Why Hasn’t Approval Come Yet? Experts Explain
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:59
Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon. João Wedson, crypto analyst and Founder & CEO of Alphractal, believes the coming weeks may bring the final surge of the current cycle, urging traders to remain cautious. Wedson noted that most investors lose money by following hype instead of positioning during quiet phases. “The rule is clear: buy when no one wants it and sell when everyone is talking about it,” he wrote on X. He advised those holding losing positions to exit once prices recover to their average cost, leaving no more than 10% behind to avoid further risk. Debate over Bitcoin’s cycle peak The analyst also weighed in on a growing debate over whether Bitcoin has outgrown its traditional four-year cycle. Some macro observers argue that global liquidity conditions could delay the next all-time high until 2026. On-chain data, however, suggests that a peak could be nearer. Wedson pointed to the “Max Intersect SMA Model,” which he described as historically accurate in signaling cycle tops. As of September 14, the model sat at around $58,170 and could trigger a peak once it crosses $69,000. Advertisement &nbsp Market pressures and positioning At press time, Bitcoin traded at $119,888, up 2% on the day and nearly 6% lower over the week. The asset is up 69% year-on-year, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Trading volume has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours to $73.1 billion, indicating rising volatility. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market gained 2.4% in 24 hours, with the Fear & Greed Index sitting at 51, reflecting a state of fear. Outflows from spot ETFs added further pressure, with $258 million withdrawn in a single day, led…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 04:58
Myriad Moves: Bitcoin's Odds of New All-Time High Jump by 50%

Top markets on Myriad this week include price predictions for Bitcoin and Solana, as well as odds of Polymarket token news.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:57
Bugün Bir Altcoinde Spot ETF’lerin Onaylanması Gerekiyordu: Neden Hala Onay Gelmedi? Uzmanlar Açıkladı

Bloomberg analisti James Seyffart, Litecoin ETF başvurusu için belirlenen son tarihin geçerliliğini yitirmiş olabileceğini açıkladı. Normal şartlarda Canary’nin 19b-4 başvurusunun bugün tamamlanması gerekiyordu. Ancak Seyffart, SEC’in tüm ürünler için yeni kabul edilen “genel listeleme standartları” altında dosya sunulmasını istediğini ve bu nedenle tarihin önemini kaybetmiş olabileceğini belirtti. Seyffart ayrıca, ABD hükümetinin kapanmasının sürece ciddi belirsizlik […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:57
Bitcoin Surpasses $120,000 As XRP Hits $3, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge

Bitcoin surged above $120,000 on Thursday, hitting its highest valuation since the start of August.read more
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:51
Sharps Technology Unveils $100M Solana Buyback – Are Treasury Firms Turning Sour on SOL?

Sharps Technology has approved a $100M repurchase and secured a $400M PIPE supporting its Solana treasury, alongside an MoU for discounted SOL. STSS has declined while SOL has gained, reflecting divergent trends into Q4.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:51
The Top Airdrop Hunts of the Month: October 2025

The hottest perp DEXes to farm for future tokens this month.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:48
Melania Trump Revives Solana Meme Coin After Months of Silence

After months of silence, the First Lady promoted her Solana-based MELANIA meme coin in a new AI video. Despite a brief price spike, the token continues to suffer a  98% collapse from its all-time high in January. Trump also continues to face backlash over the $10 million worth of community tokens sold by team wallets. New MELANIA AI Post Sparks Trading Trump promoted her namesake meme coin this week on X by posting an AI-generated video. The post was captioned “Into the Future” and tagged the coin’s official account. The social media post was a surprise, reactivating an account that hasn’t uploaded anything since June. This sudden move triggered a price spike for the token, causing it to jump from $0.16 to $0.19 before dropping back down. At the time of writing, the MELANIA token is trading at $0.18, according to CoinGecko. However, the post conspicuously lacked any comment from Trump addressing the millions of dollars in token sales earlier this year. Crypto Analysts Raise Red Flags In response to the news, blockchain analysts raised concerns over how the team behind the MELANIA meme coin handled community funds.  In April, the MELANIA project moved and sold over $30 million worth of community tokens without explanation, based on on-chain data tracked by Bubblemaps. The platform also highlighted that $10 million worth of tokens were removed from community pools and sold.  This lack of communication drew criticism from analysts who argued the project lacked transparency.  “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” Bubblemaps wrote in a social media post today.  In a separate event recorded that same month, the MELANIA project team systematically sold over $1.5 million in tokens across three days, capitalizing on a brief 21% price recovery. They used a maneuver similar to a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, conducting small, staggered sales rather than a single massive dump.  This calculated approach allowed the team to offload many of their holdings, generate consistent selling pressure on the token, and mitigate the risk of triggering an immediate, catastrophic price crash. Controversy Over Presidential Tokens Trump famously launched her meme coin on the eve of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. The token quickly surged, reaching a peak of $13.73 before crashing. Its price never recovered.  The MELANIA token launch quickly followed the one launched by the President himself. Unlike MELANIA, TRUMP had more periods of success. The token experienced price surges following key policy announcements.  The TRUMP token has also faced significant public criticism, primarily driven by accusations of market manipulation.  The controversy peaked in May when the President invited the top 220 token holders to an exclusive dinner at his Virginia golf club. Critics heavily scrutinized the event, arguing it was an inappropriate use of public office for private financial gain, especially since the event’s publicity also increased the token’s price.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:31
FED Bu Ay Faiz İndirimine Gidecek Mi? İşte Kritik Tarih ve Beklentiler

Polymarket verilerine göre, yatırımcılar FED’in 29 Ekim 2025’teki toplantısında faiz indirimine gitmesine neredeyse kesin gözüyle bakıyor. Tahmin piyasasında en yüksek ihtimal, 25 baz puanlık bir faiz indirimi yönünde şekillendi. Verilere göre: 25 baz puan indirim ihtimali: %90 50 baz puan veya daha fazla indirim ihtimali: %4 Faizin sabit kalması: %7 25 baz puan veya daha […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats 2025/10/03 04:31
