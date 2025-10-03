MEXC Exchange
VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration
TLDR VanEck has officially registered its Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. The filing is an important step before seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lido Staked Ethereum offers investors exposure to yield-generating digital assets. LDO token saw a significant price surge of 7% following the registration announcement. Delaware’s favorable trust laws [...] The post VanEck Expands Crypto ETFs with Lido Staked Ethereum Registration appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 05:43
Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report
JPMorgan predicts Bitcoin could rise to $165,000, driven by decreased volatility and strong institutional ETF inflows. JPMorgan has recently forecasted that Bitcoin’s price could rise to $165,000, marking a potential 42% increase from its current value. The bank’s analysts believe Bitcoin is significantly undervalued when compared to gold. This forecast highlights Bitcoin’s growing role as […] The post Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 05:41
Sui Unveils Native Stablecoins Amid Surge in Synthetic Dollar Popularity
As the stablecoin sector continues to evolve, new innovations are emerging to enhance stability and appeal to investors seeking reliable digital assets. Notably, the launch of native stablecoins on the Sui blockchain signals a growing interest in blending traditional financial backing with advanced blockchain strategies, including synthetic and delta-neutral approaches. This development reflects broader trends [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 05:32
Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26%
TLDR Canaan Inc. secured a 50,000-unit order for its Avalon A15 Pro mining rigs from a U.S.-based buyer. The sale represents Canaan’s largest order in over three years and highlights the growing demand for efficient Bitcoin mining equipment. Canaan’s stock surged by 26% following the announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future. The [...] The post Canaan Inc. Secures $50K Bitcoin Mining Rig Order, Shares Surge 26% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 05:12
CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand
CME to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading next year, driven by rising institutional demand for digital assets. CME Group has announced plans to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading, starting early next year. This move comes as demand for cryptocurrency products among institutional investors continues to grow. The extended trading hours are […] The post CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 05:11
Why Dogecoin bulls must watch THIS hurdle after $0.22 rebound
Liquidity magnets above $0.25 could fuel DOGE’s climb if momentum doesn’t stall.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:00
Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake
TLDR Fitell invested $1.5 million in 216.8 million PUMP tokens to strengthen its Solana strategy. The purchase was executed swiftly just one month after securing a $100 million Solana financing facility. PUMP tokens are central to the Pump.fun platform, a major player in Solana’s memecoin ecosystem. Fitell aims to become one of the largest publicly [...] The post Fitell Invests $1.5M in 216M PUMP Tokens to Strengthen Solana Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 04:59
Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market
The BTCTRY rate is above August 2025's psychological threshold. Over five years, Bitcoin outperformed the housing market in Turkey. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market The post Bitcoin Prices Soar Past 5 Million TL: Discover Which Cryptocurrencies Captivate the Turkish Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 04:49
Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts Europe Central Bank Turmoil Will Boost BTC
In his latest blog post, Hayes attacks the Eurozone, in particular focusing on France's problems.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 04:33
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley's New Crypto Research Center
UC Berkeley's Center for Digital Assets (CDA) gets funding from Ripple
Coinstats
2025/10/03 04:31
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now