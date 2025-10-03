Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report

JPMorgan predicts Bitcoin could rise to $165,000, driven by decreased volatility and strong institutional ETF inflows. JPMorgan has recently forecasted that Bitcoin’s price could rise to $165,000, marking a potential 42% increase from its current value. The bank’s analysts believe Bitcoin is significantly undervalued when compared to gold. This forecast highlights Bitcoin’s growing role as […] The post Bitcoin Price Poised to Reach $165,000, Says JPMorgan Report appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.