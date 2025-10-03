2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth

Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth

The post Metaplanet Stock Falls as Company Reports Strong Bitcoin Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock fell even as it posted strong third-quarter results with ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin revenue, higher profit, and a growing balance of 30,823 BTC worth $3.7 billion. Despite these results, its stock has dropped, showing a gap between performance and market reaction. Metaplanet has reported sharp growth in its third-quarter results. The company earned ¥2.44 billion in Bitcoin income revenue. This marked a 115.7% rise compared with the previous quarter. Operating profit also came in higher, beating forecasts by 88%. The company said its balance sheet is almost debt-free, with leverage below 1%. Leaders also highlight that there is now a clear path to the use of preferred shares in the future. Despite this progress, Metaplanet’s stock price has moved down. In his recent post on social media, Chief Executive Officer Simon Gerovich revealed some important updates on the firm. He compared the firm’s outlook with Amazon in the early 2000s. After the dot-com boom, Amazon’s share price fell even though the business was growing. Gerovich recalled Jeff Bezos’ words from that period: “The stock is not the company, and the company is not the stock.” According to his update, he noted that Metaplanet is facing a similar moment. In his view, share prices do not always reflect the real state of a company. This gap, he explained, can last for months or longer. The Metaplanet Strength | Source: Simon Gerovich He also drew a link with Bitcoin itself. The digital asset has seen repeated drawdowns of 70% to 80% in the past. However, he said its fundamentals grew stronger after those periods. He believes Metaplanet is going through a similar cycle now. Bitcoin Holdings Grow to $3.7 Billion Metaplanet’s latest filing shows it now holds 30,823 BTC. The company values this amount at about $3.7 billion. It…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:42
European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers

European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers

The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:35
New York Senator Proposes Crypto Tax on Energy Use by Miners

New York Senator Proposes Crypto Tax on Energy Use by Miners

TLDR New York State Senator Liz Krueger has introduced a bill to impose a tax on crypto energy consumption by mining companies. The proposed tax will be levied in tiers based on annual energy usage, with miners using more power paying higher rates. Miners consuming up to 2.25 million kWh annually will be exempt from [...] The post New York Senator Proposes Crypto Tax on Energy Use by Miners appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 06:30
Experts Pick Pepeto Over Little Pepe After $6.8M Raise And 224% APY Today

Experts Pick Pepeto Over Little Pepe After $6.8M Raise And 224% APY Today

With a presale price of $0.000000156, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a working cross chain bridge, Pepeto brings real […] The post Experts Pick Pepeto Over Little Pepe After $6.8M Raise And 224% APY Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 06:21
Toncoin (TON) Explained 2025: The Telegram-Backed Crypto Powering Web3

Toncoin (TON) Explained 2025: The Telegram-Backed Crypto Powering Web3

📑 Table of Contents What Makes Toncoin Unique? The Origins and Background of TON How Toncoin’s Technology Works The TON Ecosystem & Key Partnerships Real-World Use Cases of Toncoin TON Tokenomics Explained Latest Toncoin News & Developments Final Thoughts on Toncoin FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Toncoin 🚀 What Makes Toncoin Unique? Toncoin is the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 06:07
Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge

Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge

The post Bitcoin Surpasses $118K Amidst Solana Trading Volume Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin breaks $118,000, Solana’s Pacifica reaches high trading volumes. Bitcoin shows strong price movement this October. Market optimism boosted by tech sector’s robust performance. U.S. stock index futures ticked upward as technology stocks propelled global indices, driven by OpenAI’s equity sale making it the most valuable startup, according to BlockBeats News on October 2nd. This technology-driven surge reflects market optimism, underscoring tech’s dominance amidst limited quality growth options elsewhere, while anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts aim to stabilize the labor market. Bitcoin’s $118K Milestone and Solana’s Trading Boom Bitcoin reached a substantial milestone by surpassing $118,000, showcasing a 4.47% increase within 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market reacted positively to this achievement, with investors observing solid support from short-term holding cost bases. Despite facing a dense supply cluster, confidence remains bolstered through increasing transactions and growth in on-chain activity. Pacifica’s trading volume on Solana, peaking at $1.75 billion, attracted substantial attention, reaffirming the network’s role in perpetuating decentralized financial applications. This surge entails broader implications for blockchain adoption. Market participants expect continued demand for cryptocurrencies, driven by price movements in Bitcoin and Solana’s expanding ecosystem. Moreover, with the technology sector driving economic indices to new highs, investor priorities are increasingly aligned with innovation pipelines characterized by digital currency and blockchain potential. Constance Wang, Founder, Pacifica, expressed, “We are grateful to our early supporters for helping us achieve $1.75 billion in 24-hour trading volume on the Solana network.” October Trends: Bitcoin’s Performance and Market Insights Did you know? Bitcoin has maintained an average return of 21.89% in October since 2013. This historical trend reinforces current positive market sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency’s performance this month. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $120,741.70 with a market cap of $2.41 trillion, holding a dominance of 57.99%. The cryptocurrency saw a 2.88%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:05
Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy

Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy

TLDR Crypto.com has formed a strategic partnership with SOL Strategies to enhance institutional digital asset services. SOL Strategies will allocate part of its treasury operations to Crypto.com Custody, ensuring secure asset protection. Crypto.com gains access to SOL Strategies’ validator services, enriching its platform with reliable staking capabilities. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand [...] The post Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Team Up for Enhanced Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 06:03
BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale

BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale

The post BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet, live dApps, analytics, NFT tools, and almost $420M presale make it the best crypto coin to buy today. Ethereum continues to test support levels near $3,875, and every Ethereum (ETH) price update seems to echo the same theme: resistance remains firm while buyers struggle to push higher. Solana is also facing challenges, with recent Solana (SOL) price updates showing volatility and heavy exits from traders. BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum. Its Testnet Awakening has gone live, not only raising hundreds of millions in presale funding but also proving it can deliver a functional ecosystem. With live dApps, real-time analytics, NFT tracking, and developer IDE tools already active, BlockDAG has transformed from a presale narrative into a working project. For those searching for the best crypto coins heading into 2025, BlockDAG is pushing the conversation into delivery. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Redefines Utility Before Launch For months, skeptics dismissed BlockDAG as just another presale success story, pointing only to its huge fundraising numbers. That criticism has been erased. The Awakening testnet has gone live, and with it came dApps like Reflection and Lottery, NFT tools, a developer IDE, and security measures integrated from the start. This shows that BlockDAG is not just raising capital; it is building an entire ecosystem. The presale numbers reinforce its momentum. Almost $420M has already been raised, over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and the project boasts more than 312,000 holders. Adoption also extends into mining, with 3 million users on the X1 mobile app and 20,000 hardware miners shipped globally. Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, BDAG still offers major upside, with projections suggesting gains of 3,000% if it lists at $0.05. By delivering live features during the testnet phase, BlockDAG has shown it belongs among the best…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:03
Chinese National Convicted in World's Largest Bitcoin Seizure

Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure

The post Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized) The seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, meaning that UK authorities must decide what to do with the surplus A Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims. Authorities allege that Qian converted much of the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and hid them in wallets. In a 2018 London raid, UK law enforcement seized 61,000 coins, to be exact. At current valuations, the seized assets are worth approximately $6.7 billion, making it one of the largest crypto seizures ever. On September 29, 2025, Qian pleaded guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court to two counts under UK law – acquiring criminal property and possessing criminal property. Another individual, Hok Seng Ling, also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property in this scheme. During the investigation, Qian fled China using fraudulent documents and resided in the UK. The laundering scheme reportedly involved purchasing properties and using intermediaries to hide the origin of funds. Why does this matter? This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized).  A seizure of this magnitude puts everyone on notice. If authorities can track and take billions in crypto from criminals, it might make other large holders nervous about how traceable and secure their own funds really are. Furthermore, the fact that lawmakers could follow this huge amount of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:02
Living Security Unveils HRMCon 2025 Speakers as Report Finds Firms Detect Just 19% Of Human Risk

Living Security Unveils HRMCon 2025 Speakers as Report Finds Firms Detect Just 19% Of Human Risk

The full speaker lineup for the Human Risk Management Conference (HRMCon 2025) has been announced. The conference will take place October 20, 2025, at Austin’s Q2 Stadium. The announcement follows findings from the newly published State of Human Cyber Risk Report.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 03:12
