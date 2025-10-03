2025-10-05 Sunday

CME Group To Debut 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading In Early 2026 As Solana, XRP Launch Nears

The post CME Group To Debut 24/7 Crypto Futures And Options Trading In Early 2026 As Solana, XRP Launch Nears ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp CME Group announced plans on Thursday to offer customers around-the-clock trading for its cryptocurrency futures and options markets in 2026. CME’s 24/7 Crypto Trading Expansion The world’s largest regulated derivatives exchange announced that its crypto futures and options, currently covering Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), will become tradable 24/7 early next year, pending regulatory approval.  “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities, FX, and alternative products, said in a statement. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” While the initiative aligns CME with spot crypto markets that operate nonstop, CME doesn’t expect it to be a perfect match. Currently, trading in CME’s crypto vehicles is halted during weekends and outside business hours. However, under the new structure, traders will be able to access products via CME Globex at any time and on any day, except for a two-hour weekly maintenance period. Moreover, holiday and weekend trades will still settle on the next business day, maintaining consistency in reporting and clearing operations. Advertisement &nbsp The move could appeal to institutions that seek the stability of a regulated exchange without the limitations of standard trading hours. If greenlit, CME’s 24/7 trading access could give it an advantage over offshore crypto exchanges that already offer investors around-the-clock trading but operate with much less regulatory oversight. CME Derivatives Grow CME’s regulated cryptocurrency derivatives have witnessed record volumes this year, as crypto becomes more deeply embedded in traditional finance under the pro-crypto Donald Trump administration and U.S. regulators adopting a more lenient perspective. The total notional open interest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:43
Aptos Labs Unveils Petra Vault Multisig Wallet Solution

The post Aptos Labs Unveils Petra Vault Multisig Wallet Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Aptos Labs introduces Petra Vault, enhancing multisig security on Aptos. Petra Vault launched for improved team security. Immediate effect on Aptos network security capabilities. Aptos Labs officially launched Petra Vault on October 2, 2025, offering a multi-signature wallet solution with enterprise-grade security for teams and individuals on the Aptos network. The introduction of Petra Vault underscores Aptos Labs’ commitment to enhancing security while offering ease of use in blockchain transactions for enterprises and individuals, potentially bolstering confidence in the Aptos ecosystem. Aptos Market Dynamics: Price Surge Amid Vault Release Community reactions to Petra Vault’s launch have been notably positive. Active contributions on GitHub reflect strong engagement from developers. However, no major statements from notable industry figures, such as Arthur Hayes or CZ, have emerged regarding Petra Vault. “Petra Vault emphasizes seamless migration and supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multisig platforms…without the need to re-set governance.” — Mo Shaikh, CEO, Aptos Labs Community reactions to Petra Vault’s launch have been notably positive. Active contributions on GitHub reflect strong engagement from developers. However, no major statements from notable industry figures, such as Arthur Hayes or CZ, have emerged regarding Petra Vault. Aptos Market Dynamics: Price Surge Amid Vault Release Did you know? Petra Vault is built on the foundation of previous Aptos multisig solutions, Rimosafe and MSafe, offering seamless migration without governance reset for enhanced usability. Aptos (APT) currently trades at $5.20, with a market cap of over $3.66 billion. In the last 24 hours, trading volume rose by 7.67%, with the price increasing 9.01%. Notably, the 7-day gain of 31.06% signals positive sentiment, according to CoinMarketCap. Aptos(APT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:25 UTC on October 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Current analysis by Coincu indicates Petra Vault might positively influence Aptos by increasing user adoption.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:41
Cardano Price Drops To $0.79 As MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges As Top Presale Contender

The post Cardano Price Drops To $0.79 As MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerges As Top Presale Contender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cost of Cardano’s token plummeted to $0.79, sparking talks of whether this widely researched blockchain is able to compete with the pace and hype of newer competitors. ADA’s journey was always characterized by slow and careful advancement, prudent management, and research-driven innovation.l But slow and careful always have their shortcomings. It lays solid foundations while potentially lagging behind during seasons that privilege rapid progress and compelling narratives. Investors now wonder whether Cardano can reclaim its reputation of being a growth leader or remain forever shrouded by the shadow of ecosystems that progress faster. Right now, people are paying attention to new presales that do well because they are scarce, have community support, and are relevant. In retail areas on Telegram and X, excitement is growing for tokens that are not fully launched yet but are gaining attention. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE is starting to lead the discussion, making itself a strong candidate for presale with audits, fast growth, and a promise of high returns. The difference between Cardano’s slow decline and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s fast rise shows the two forces that are affecting the crypto market at this time. Cardano’s Slow Burn Cardano’s drop to $0.79 betrays some investor impatience. All its stress on peer-reviewed literature and academic rigor notwithstanding, its adoption timetable appears glacial compared with its rivals Solana and Ethereum. Its developers go on about its robust design, while its traders desire velocity and volume — its weakest points. The tension between ADA’s long-term promise and short-term patience simmers. The blockchain ecosystem keeps expanding through the form of governance upgrades and interoperability initiatives, but the market appears to be unsettled. The pullback reflects the broader volatility while also showing a sentiment that ADA failed to offer the breakout catalysts necessary to spark fresh rallies. The Emergence of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:36
Melania Trump Meme Coin Jumps After First Lady Promotes It, Still Down 99% From Peak

The post Melania Trump Meme Coin Jumps After First Lady Promotes It, Still Down 99% From Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief First Lady Melania Trump shared a post from her official meme coin page, boosting the price of her official Solana meme coin. The token is now trading above $0.18—still nearly 99% off its all-time high of $13.05. Controversy has surrounded the MELANIA token, which was launched by the same strategist who worked on the controversial LIBRA token promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei. The official Solana meme coin of Melania Trump (MELANIA) is up nearly 7% in the last 24 hours after the First Lady promoted an apparently AI-generated video of herself posted by the token’s official X account.  MELANIA is now trading at $0.182, up more than 12% on the week, but still down roughly 99% from its January all-time high of $13.05. It briefly popped to a daily high of $0.191 following the first lady’s retweet. “Into the future,” the first lady’s social media post read, tagging the meme token profile and resharing the video—which showcases her likeness appearing out of thin air—to her 3.8 million followers.  The meme coin project’s social media post was its first since June, when it alerted its followers that tokens may be on the move to new wallets as a result of a liquidity providing agreement with crypto market maker Wintermute.  The movement of MELANIA tokens connected to the project and team has been controversial in the past. In April, blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that $30 million worth of MELANIA was taken from community funds and quietly sold on the market by the team.  ﻿ Prior to that, around $2 million worth of MELANIA tokens was reportedly siphoned off via the single-sided liquidity tactic popularized by Hayden Davis—the launch strategist for both MELANIA and the controversial Libra token promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei. At least an additional $8…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:32
Uniswap (UNI) Explained 2025: How the Leading DEX is Shaping DeFi

📑 Table of Contents What Makes Uniswap a DeFi Giant? The Origins and Background of Uniswap Inside the Technology: How Uniswap Works Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships Practical Use Cases of Uniswap UNI Tokenomics Explained Latest Uniswap News & Developments Final Thoughts on Uniswap FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Uniswap 🚀 What Makes Uniswap a DeFi [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 06:26
What To Know About Trump's Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout

The post What To Know About Trump’s Potential $10 Billion Farmer Bailout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is considering a massive aid program for U.S. farmers, according to multiple outlets, floating the potentially tariff-funded idea as the agriculture industry navigates low commodity prices and high operating costs amid Trump’s trade war. More details on the bailout will be revealed by the Trump administration Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The aid package could provide $10 billion or more for U.S. farmers, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the discussions who said money could start being distributed in the coming months. Trump does not have enough money in the Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation fund ($4 billion) to fully fund the bailout, Politico reported, adding Trump officials are evaluating how money made from tariffs could supplement farmer payments. Official details about the bailout are scarce, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that information regarding “substantial support” for farmers would be released Tuesday. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday his administration will provide “some of that tariff money” to farmers, “who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What To Watch For Congress will likely need to vote to authorize the use of tariff funds for the bailout, according to Politico, which noted such a vote would trigger a battle between Democrats and Republicans after the two parties failed to secure a funding bill that could have stopped the government from shutting down Wednesday. Tangent Texts seen on Bessent’s phone during a United Nations session last week appeared to show…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:24
Cronos partners Crypto.com, Morpho to boost DeFi ecosystem

The post Cronos partners Crypto.com, Morpho to boost DeFi ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos will collaborate with Crypto.com and onchain lending platform Morpho to expand decentralized finance and asset tokenization on the Cronos blockchain. Summary Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com plan to collaborate on an initiative aimed at bolstering DeFi on the Cronos chain. The partnership will also explore tokenization. Native Cronos token CRO rose amid the news, initially spiking by more than 13% to above $0.22. Cronos Labs announced the partnership on Oct. 2, noting in a press release that Crypto.com and Morpho will help boost its blockchain ecosystem as a platform for capital-efficient lending and borrowing. The integration will go beyond expanding the decentralized finance lending. The platforms target tokenization. Why else is the Cronos and Morpho partnership key? The initiative also aims at scaling Cronos (CRO) as a platform for DeFi for millions of users around the world, with Morpho (MORPHO) expanding its onchain lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum. As part of the integration, Morpho will expand its vaults into Crypto.com’s product offering. The platforms also plan to add stablecoin lending markets,  which will be backed by various wrapped assets that include Crypto.com wrapped Bitcoin and Crypto.com wrapped Ethereum. CDCBTC and CDCETH are tokenized Bitcoin and Ethereum that allow holders to participate in DeFi across other blockchain networks. Support for Morpho Vaults on Crypto.com The integration will also see Crypto.com integrate Morpho into its app and exchange platforms, bringing Morpho’s lending markets to more users within the CRO ecosystem. “Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Mirko Zhao, head of Cronos Labs. “By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.” Crypto.com also plans to explore the integration of wrapped real-world assets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 06:20
Why is Bitcoin near all-time highs? Everything that happened in crypto today

The post Why is Bitcoin near all-time highs? Everything that happened in crypto today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $120,367.71 as of press time, near its all-time high of $124,000, driven by expectations of a rate cut and a market structure reset. Softer US labor signals and a live government shutdown have traders leaning heavily toward another Fed cut this month, lifting risk assets across the board. At the same time, positioning in crypto has been “cleaned up” after the quarter-end options expiry, with flows and on-chain metrics shifting from defensive to neutral-constructive. Bitcoin is up approximately 1.5% in the past 24 hours, after briefly reaching $121,000 on futures before slipping back. Ethereum climbed to $4,477.52, a 3% increase on the daily timeframe, followed by BNB, which surged to $1,084.87 after a 5.7% rise. Solana advanced to $231.93 after a 4.4% tailwind, and XRP climbed to $3.0674, up by 4% in the past 24 hours. Cardano’s 2.2% daily increase resulted in a $0.8698 price, and Dogecoin secured a 4.2% growth to $0.2596. Growth catalysts The macro impulse is straightforward. Private payrolls data showed an unusual decline, pushing Treasury yields lower and increasing the odds of a rate cut. Glassnode’s Oct. 2 report helps explain why the rally looks steadier than earlier squeezes. They noted that Bitcoin continues to respect the short-term holder cost basis, a line that has acted as support since May. Meanwhile, the price competes with a dense supply band ranging from $114,000 to $118,000. Crucially, long-term holder distribution is easing and ETF inflows have resumed, which together imply stabilizing demand rather than a one-off spike. Sentiment gauges like the Short-Term Holder Realized Value (RVT) and the Fear & Greed Index have cooled, consistent with a period of consolidation rather than capitulation. In derivatives, the record expiry last week reset positioning. As open interest rebuilds in the fourth quarter, implied volatility has softened, skew is drifting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:56
New York State senator proposes tax on crypto mining energy use

The legislative proposal introduces a tiered tax system for energy used by crypto miners in New York, charged by kilowatt-hour used. New York State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill on Wednesday to impose excise taxes on energy used by crypto mining companies operating facilities in the state.The proposed excise tax, which is not the first legislative initiative of its kind, will be levied in tiers, with no charge for miners consuming 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less per year and a tax of 2 cents per kWh for miners who consume 2.26 million to 5 million kWh annually.Miners who consume between 5 million-10 million kWh per year face a tax of 3 cents per kWh; those using up to 20 million kWh will be charged 4 cents per kWh; and any miner consuming over 20 million kWh per year will be charged a tax of 5 cents per kWh.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:41
Synthetic tokens see a comeback as stablecoins market cap climbs

Sui enters the stablecoin race with a fully backed token and a synthetic dollar using delta-neutral hedging, as synthetic finance gains new traction. Synthetic stablecoins are returning to the spotlight this year — this time with renewed confidence in financial engineering designed to neutralize volatility through delta-hedged strategies.On Wednesday, SUI Group, a publicly traded company providing exposure to the Sui blockchain, announced plans to launch suiUSDe and USDi, described as the first native stablecoins of the Sui ecosystem. The initiative is being developed in partnership with Ethena Labs and the Sui Foundation.The two stablecoins take distinct approaches to maintaining a dollar peg. USDi will be fully backed by tokenized shares of BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a regulated money market fund holding short-term US Treasurys and cash equivalents.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:24
