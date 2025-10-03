2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea

Global Rollout of Meta AI Data Policy Excludes UK, EU, and South Korea

Meta will use AI chat data for ads and content personalization starting December 16, 2025, worldwide except UK, EU, and South Korea. Conversations with Meta AI, combined with likes and follows, will shape recommendations for Reels, content, and advertisements. Sensitive discussions on politics, religion, health, or sexual orientation will not be used for ad targeting.
Coincentral 2025/10/03 06:35
Stetson’s Brand Tome Depicts How Its Famous Hats Won Popular Culture

Stetson’s Brand Tome Depicts How Its Famous Hats Won Popular Culture

The post Stetson’s Brand Tome Depicts How Its Famous Hats Won Popular Culture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An image of John Wayne in the new Stetson book. Photo Courtesy of Stetson Stetson couldn’t have picked a better time to celebrate its 160th anniversary. A a time when Western cowboy aesthetics are infiltrating culture—TV shows such as “Yellowstone”, musical artists such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Shaboozey and fashion’s “Cowboy Core” trend all embrace Western styling—the traditional American hatmaker is celebrating its founding by John B. Stetson who crafted a hat to protect from the elements on the range in 1865. To mark the milestone, the brand has penned its first book from its perspective, documenting the hat’s genesis, its popularity, and how the piece of headgear has defined the American aesthetic. Leading the charge is current CEO Robert Dundon, who reflected on the impact of the company’s icon status, anniversary celebration plans, and current business status. “We’ve never put out a chronicled version of our story about the founder. It’s also capturing that story through the current ambassadors for the brand, as it wouldn’t be interesting just to write a historical book. We have a rich archive that has been linked to film, music, art, celebrity, and fashion, and we are well-known for our craftsmanship,” Dundon said in a Zoom interview. The new Stetson book was published by Rizzoli. Photo Courtesy of Stetson With Stetson’s Vice President of Marketing Tyler Thoreson leading the charge, the brand commissioned essays penned by guest authors such Douglas Brinkley, who told the story of John B. Stetson and the many hat styles he created from the brand’s Philadelphia headquarters; Jay Fielden, who chronicles the craftsmanship involved in the making of a Stetson; Lyle Lovett, who wrote about Stetson in songs; and Laird Borrelli-Persson, who wrote the book’s forward. The book’s rich and elevated design is thanks to Sam Shahid…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:33
Dogecoin Consolidates After Recent Rejection, But $0.32 Retest Looks Inevitable

Dogecoin Consolidates After Recent Rejection, But $0.32 Retest Looks Inevitable

The post Dogecoin Consolidates After Recent Rejection, But $0.32 Retest Looks Inevitable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:28
VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware

VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware

The post VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways VanEck has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Lido is a leading protocol that provides liquid staking for Ethereum, allowing users to earn rewards without asset lockup via tokens like stETH. VanEck, an asset management firm, has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware today. The filing represents another step toward specialized crypto investment products that incorporate staking mechanisms. Lido, a leading liquid staking protocol, enables users to stake Ethereum while maintaining liquidity through tokens like stETH. The protocol allows participants to earn staking rewards without locking up their assets. VanEck’s registration follows a similar recent listing of another Ethereum staking ETF on a major US exchange, highlighting expanded options for Ethereum-based staking investments. Ethereum staking ETFs are gaining traction amid ongoing reviews of staking features in spot ETFs. The development signals growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s ecosystem and staking rewards mechanisms. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/vaneck-registers-lido-staked-ethereum-etf-delaware/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:17
Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober

Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober

The post Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Next Crypto to Explode as XRP Prediction Shows Next Key Levels to Watch for Uptober Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Aidan Weeks, a Master’s graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content. Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-as-xrp-key-levels-to-watch/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:01
SWIFT’s Blockchain Move Is Positive For Ripple? Why XRP Is Still The Better Option

SWIFT’s Blockchain Move Is Positive For Ripple? Why XRP Is Still The Better Option

SWIFT’s decision to test a blockchain prototype with Consensys (Ethereum) has stirred debate in the crypto space, raising concerns about whether XRP’s role in global finance may be under threat. While Ethereum may offer experimentation, a crypto analyst argues that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) already delivers enterprise-grade performance, compliance features, and real-world adoption that institutions […]
Bitcoinist 2025/10/03 06:00
New York Democratic Lawmakers Want Bitcoin Miners to Pay More Tax. Here's Why

New York Democratic Lawmakers Want Bitcoin Miners to Pay More Tax. Here's Why

Politicians have long slammed the amount of money Bitcoin miners use. Lawmakers now want to tax them for it.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 05:59
Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment

Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment

Bitcoin holds steady at $121,000, while Solana eyes $235. Analysts suggest potential all-time highs for SUI Coin and ADA Coin rally preparations. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment The post Cryptocurrency Trends: Solana Surges While Floki Awaits Its Moment appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 05:49
OpenAI Tops SpaceX as World’s Most Valuable Private Company With $500 Billion Valuation

OpenAI Tops SpaceX as World’s Most Valuable Private Company With $500 Billion Valuation

Employee share sale pushes OpenAI to a $500 billion valuation as investor frenzy in artificial intelligence continues to grow.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 05:38
VS overheid shutdown ramt cryptomarkt – 3 effecten voor crypto die je moet weten

VS overheid shutdown ramt cryptomarkt – 3 effecten voor crypto die je moet weten

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Welke gevolgen hebben de tijdelijke shutdown van de Amerikaanse overheid op de cryptomarkt? Kunnen we een verdere stijging voor BTC verwachten of is juist een daling op komst? Amerikaanse overheid gedeeltelijk afgesloten Een aantal niet noodzakelijke afdelingen van de Amerikaanse overheid zullen tijdelijk afgesloten worden. Op dinsdagavond wist het Congres geen besluit te vormen over een financieringsvoorstel. Met 55 stemmen voor en 45 stemmen tegen, wisten de Republikeinen uiteindelijk niet de overhand te winnen. De gedeeltelijke sluiting van de overheid heeft grote gevolgen voor financiële markten en monetair beleid van de Federal Reserve. De centrale bank van Amerika is afhankelijk van inkomende economische data. Door de gedeeltelijke sluiting zal deze economische data mogelijk later binnenkomen dan verwacht. Dit heeft grote invloed op het besluit dat de Federal Reserve zal maken omtrent zijn monetaire beleid. De shutdown heeft ook een negatieve impact op de cryptomarkt. Zo zullen onder andere ETF aanvragen langer gaan duren, aangezien een gedeelte van de overheid niet meer operationeel is. Daarnaast zien we vaak dat investeerders in tijden van onzekerheid naar assets bewegen die zekerheid geven. Dit is waarom we goud een forse stijging zien maken in de afgelopen dagen. Macro-economische onzekerheid heeft de grootste invloed op de cryptomarkt. Een verlaat besluit vanuit de Federal Reserve zorgt voor verhoogde volatiliteit. Het is daarom belangrijk om de grafieken van cryptomunten scherp in de gaten te houden, om zo een weloverwogen beslissing te maken. Tijdens momenten van chaos liggen er altijd koopkansen op de loer. Bitcoin koers De koers van Bitcoin begeeft zich momenteel in een sterk stijgende trend. In de onderstaande afbeelding kunnen we het koersverloop van Bitcoin over de afgelopen maand zien. BTC/USD – Bron : TradingView Tussen 25 september en 28 september is er enige liquiditeit weggehaald rond het koerslevel van $ 109,000. Vervolgens hebben we een sterke stijgende impuls gezien, die BTC richting $ 117,000 heeft gebracht. De koers van BTC ligt nog altijd onder het belangrijke koerslevel van $ 118,000. Hier ligt momenteel de lokale top. Een stijging voorbij dit koerslevel bevestigd de sterke stijgende trend. Het is echter belangrijk om tijdens tijden van onzekerheid je risico te managen. De koop kansen zullen liggen rond de lagere koerslevels, daarvoor zou BTC eerst een daling moeten maken. Rond $ 109,000 is veel support gevonden vorige week, wat het een belangrijk en sterk koerslevel maakt. Het is ook belangrijk om winst te innen tijdens een stijgende markt. Het koerslevel van $ 118,000 kan het eerste punt zijn om een gedeelte BTC te verkopen. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Alternatieve cryptomunt Wanneer de cryptomarkt zeer volatiel is, dan liggen de beste kansen voor het oprapen. Op momenten zoals deze, wanneer onzekerheid binnen de cryptomarkt de overhand neemt, gaan traders op zoek naar de beste cryptomunten die een rendement kunnen opleveren. Een nieuwe cryptomunt die onlangs op de cryptomarkt is verschenen is $MAXI. Deze cryptomunt is de native token van het cryptoproject Maxi Doge. Het aanzicht van Maxi Doge is een sterke spierbundel die altijd op zoek is naar groene candles. Door middel van 1000x hefbomen weet Maxi Doge gigantische rendementen te genereren. Maxi Doge is een meme coin die al meer dan $ 2,5 miljoen heeft weten op te halen met zijn presale. De $MAX token is te koop via de officiële website van Maxi Doge met ETH, BNB, USDT of creditcard. Nu naar Maxi Doge i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht VS overheid shutdown ramt cryptomarkt – 3 effecten voor crypto die je moet weten is geschreven door Hielke de Vries en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 05:31
