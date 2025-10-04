2025-10-05 Sunday

OpenAI set to double down on personalized AI with Roi acquisition

The post OpenAI set to double down on personalized AI with Roi acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI is set to complete the acquisition of Roi, an AI-powered personal finance application. The deal follows the AI industry trend of the CEO jumping ship with the acquisition. The announcement was made by chief executive and co-founder Sujith Vishwajith on his personal X account on Friday. “I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI!” he posted. He also said, “We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way, we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future of software.” OpenAI completes acquisition of Roi In his statement, Vishwajith mentioned that he is thrilled with the acquisition. “This acquisition marks an incredible milestone for Roi, and we’re thrilled to continue building out our vision at OpenAI. We’re extremely grateful to our users, investors, friends, and family who made this journey possible,” he added. According to several sources close to the matter, he is the only one making the switch out of the four-person staff at the company. I’m excited to announce that Roi has been acquired by OpenAI! We started Roi 3 years ago to make investing accessible to everyone by building the most personalized financial experience. Along the way we realized personalization isn’t just the future of finance. It’s the future… pic.twitter.com/KL8HJbFuSj — suje (@aka_suje) October 3, 2025 Vishwajith did not disclose the terms of the deal, but it is expected that the company will wind down its operations and end its service to its users on October 15. The latest OpenAI acquisition marks the latest in a string of acqui-hires from the company. Earlier this year, the company completed the acquisition of Context.ai, Crossing Minds, and Alex. While it remains to be seen what part of Roi’s tech will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:20
Bitcoin Latest News: Could A Black Swan Event Send BTC Price Under $50,000

Bitcoin trades at $121K with risks of a black swan dip, while Remittix at $0.113 with $27M raised and live wallet utility emerges as a secure PayFi alternative.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 22:00
XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

The post XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market hit a major landmark last week with the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPR). Its first day of trading saw volume of $37.7 million, among the top ETF launches in 2025. While XRP had a short-term dip in price, the move cements its place in mainstream finance. Simultaneously, Ripple’s partnerships with enterprises like DBS Bank and Fidelity have fast-tracked XRP’s uptake in international settlements and global finance, adding a lot to investor confidence. Amid this situation, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) launched an XRP cloud mining service. It enables investors to leverage by providing them access to well-established Cloud mining companies. What is FLAMGP? Created in 2020. HQ’d in the US, FLAMGP is a globally distributed cloud mining platform, driven by 97+ clean-energy mining farms (wind, solar, and energy storage). The company is dedicated to providing users with professional services in digital asset mining. Thanks to FLAMGP, users are not required to buy their own mining equipment, pay electricity fees, or manage the maintenance of their space. Instead, users are able to mine popular coins, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, by signing up for an account and choosing a contract. With instant contract activation, daily payment settlement, and multi-asset withdrawal, everything is just so easy, safe, and transparent with us. FLAMGP Advantages Free Trial: For new users looking to try scrypt cloud mining with absolutely no risk! Low Barrier of Entry: You can start with as low as $100, with no hardware or electricity costs involved. Transparent Payouts: Get it all back automatically every day at ZERO Mgmt Fee & no hidden charges. Multi-Asset Withdrawals: You can now withdraw BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOLiides (ABI) LTC, USDT, USDC, and BCH with no withdrawal fees. Referral Rewards: Up to 4.5% commission for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:32
Altcoin ETF Launch Delayed as SEC Shutdown Halts Progress

The post Altcoin ETF Launch Delayed as SEC Shutdown Halts Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The long-anticipated debut of several altcoin ETFs has hit an unexpected roadblock in Washington. What was supposed to be a milestone October for the crypto industry has turned into a waiting game, as the U.S. government shutdown stalls regulatory operations and puts fresh SEC reforms on pause. Before the shutdown began, the SEC had introduced a major overhaul to how crypto ETFs are processed. Instead of handling each fund one by one, the regulator planned to implement a standardized listing framework meant to speed up approvals. Exchanges were told to retract earlier filings under the old rules, with the promise that the new system would make future applications smoother. But when the shutdown took effect, progress froze. With the majority of the SEC’s staff furloughed, the agency can now only process emergencies such as enforcement actions and fraud investigations. Routine reviews – like ETF listings – have been shelved entirely. Without those procedural approvals, trading for spot funds linked to XRP, Solana, and Litecoin remains off the table for now. A Promising Month Turns into a Waiting Game Market analysts had pegged October as a breakthrough moment for altcoin ETFs, expecting them to ignite a fresh wave of institutional interest. Instead, the regulatory standstill has left investors frustrated. “Momentum was finally building,” one analyst remarked. “Now it’s just suspended in mid-air.” The irony is that just as bureaucracy slowed to a crawl, the crypto market itself has been gaining strength. Bitcoin continues to climb, and traders seem largely unfazed by Washington’s stalemate. The contrast between government gridlock and market optimism has become a defining image of the season. XRP Remains the Lone Exception One bright spot is the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, which continues to trade thanks to a separate approval track under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:23
Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly focused on finding the best crypto coin with 100x potential. Established leaders like Ethereum and Avalanche continue to dominate, but high-potential crypto presales are capturing the most attention. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders. Here’s a look at six standout projects shaping 2025 and why Blazpay could be the one to watch. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ) – Real Utility With Presale Growth Potential Blazpay is changing the narrative around presales by launching with real adoption already in place. With more than 1.2 million active users, over 10 million processed transactions, and 100+ blockchain integrations, it offers utility and scale from the start. A key factor in Blazpay’s inclusion among the top cryptocurrencies is its multi-chain native architecture, which enables seamless interaction across a variety of blockchains. Unlike many projects limited to a single ecosystem, Blazpay supports Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, and more, allowing users to trade, bridge assets, and access DeFi utilities without friction. This cross-chain interoperability ensures that liquidity, assets, and functionality are not confined to one network, giving users unprecedented flexibility and access. By natively integrating multiple chains, Blazpay reduces barriers to entry, enhances scalability, and positions itself as a comprehensive hub for decentralized finance. The $BLAZ token underpins payments, staking, and governance in the ecosystem, positioning it as one of the most credible candidates for the best crypto coin with 100x potential in 2025. How to Buy $BLAZ – Phase 1 Presale Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale offers tokens at $0.006, giving early buyers an advantage before the next price increase. Steps to Participate: Set up a multi-chain wallet. Fund your wallet with supported crypto or fiat. Connect to the official presale portal and purchase $BLAZ. Track your allocation via the Blazpay dashboard. Early participation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:15
MetaMask GitHub reveals airdrop points details: spot trading has the highest weight, and LINEA bonus is doubled

PANews reported on October 4 that according to 1Minute, MetaMask has published the points calculation rules on GitHub: 80 points for every $100 in spot trading, 10 points for every $100 in futures trading, and 250 points for every $1,250 in past trading (up to 50,000 points); using LINEA chain points will receive a 100% bonus.
PANews2025/10/04 21:02
XRP ETF Deadline Countdown Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

XRP ETF decisions loom as government shutdown delays SEC deadlines. REX-Osprey surpasses $500 million in crypto ETF assets, diversifies portfolio. SEC’s upcoming ruling on XRP ETFs could shift investment landscape. The financial world’s gaze remains firmly fixed on the SEC’s upcoming decisions on six XRP ETF applications, with the deadline approaching this October. Investors, especially in the XRP community, are eagerly awaiting the SEC’s verdicts on Grayscale’s XRP ETF, 21Shares’ Core XRP Trust ETF, Bitwise’s XRP ETF, Canary Capital’s XRP ETF, WisdomTree’s XRP ETF, and CoinShares’ XRP ETF. The approval or denial of these ETFs could significantly impact the future of XRP in the investment landscape. However, this anticipation comes amidst a government shutdown, which has left many questioning the SEC’s ability to meet the tight deadlines. The shutdown, caused by the failure of U.S. lawmakers to reach a federal funding agreement, has already caused delays in some regulatory decisions. As a result, the fate of these XRP ETFs has become uncertain, with market speculation swirling regarding possible delays. Also Read: Cathie Wood: Early Life and Net Worth – The Vision Behind ARK Invest and the Future of Innovation Understanding the Impact of a Missed Deadline The Teucrium XRP ETF saga has added another layer of confusion. According to Eleanor Terrett, the Teucrium ETF did not face a direct approval or denial from the SEC. Instead, it was automatically allowed to go live after the deadline passed, a situation that differs significantly from the current XRP ETF applications under review. The Teucrium ETF, which holds treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, was registered under the 40 Act, meaning the SEC’s inaction led to automatic compliance.. Adding some context here for those asking if this applies to all ETFs, including the spots. The short answer is no. The Teucrium $XRP ETF holds Treasuries, cash, and swap receivables, so it was registered under the 40 Act, meaning the @SECGov didn’t need to actively approve it,… https://t.co/H8EiXVcOHp — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 3, 2025 While the Teucrium scenario was unique due to the ETF’s structure, it has raised questions about the SEC’s handling of spot ETFs. It is clear, as Terrett pointed out, that the same rules do not apply to the XRP spot ETF applications. Therefore, if the SEC fails to meet its deadlines, it could delay the approval process for the ETFs under review. REX-Osprey’s Success in the Crypto ETF Space Amid the growing anticipation for the SEC’s decision on XRP ETFs, the wider crypto ETF market is also experiencing significant growth. REX-Osprey, a firm making waves in the crypto investment space, has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM) with its diverse suite of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This milestone highlights a growing demand for crypto investment products in the U.S. The firm’s success follows the launch of its Dogecoin and XRP ETFs, which have attracted substantial investor interest. These products are part of a broader strategy to offer a variety of crypto-related investment options. REX-Osprey’s entry into the XRP ETF market aligns with the increasing popularity of such investment vehicles and signals a shift toward broader adoption of crypto-focused ETFs in the U.S. market. Expanding the Crypto Investment Landscape REX-Osprey’s recent milestones also include the launch of the $SSK ETF, the first U.S.-based Solana staking ETF, alongside its new products focusing on Ethereum and Dogecoin. The firm has been actively expanding its offerings to cater to the growing interest in both spot crypto assets and staking strategies. The introduction of the $XRPR, a U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, and $ESK, an Ethereum staking-focused ETF, showcases REX-Osprey’s strategy to diversify exposure within the rapidly evolving crypto ETF landscape. With these initiatives, the firm is positioning itself as a key player in the crypto investment space, further underscoring the growing appetite for these innovative investment vehicles. What’s Next for XRP ETFs Amid Uncertainty? The ongoing government shutdown presents a significant roadblock in the SEC’s regulatory processes, leaving XRP investors in a state of unease. If the SEC misses the decision deadlines, it could lead to market volatility and disappointment for those hoping for the green light on these ETFs. With the government shutdown already causing delays across various sectors, the situation remains fluid. As the countdown continues, XRP investors are left to wonder whether their wait will end in approval or further delays. The stakes are high, and the coming days will likely determine the immediate future of XRP in the investment arena. The XRP community, along with other market participants, will be closely watching the SEC’s next move. Also Read: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Amid Market Shifts, Fueling Hopes for Q4 Surge The post XRP ETF Deadline Countdown Amid U.S. Government Shutdown appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:54
Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Crypto Presale Tokens Offering Huge Potential

Traders who find the top altcoins to buy now will likely become some of the biggest winners in 2025 and 2026. In the past, traders who were able to identify low-cap coins and hold through periods of volatility often came out on top.  More than ever, the hunt for the leading altcoins to buy is growing as the most established names reach new highs, making them unlikely to produce outsized gains in the near future. Some traders are now shifting attention to altcoins in crypto presales, as these open the door to purchasing tokens at rock-bottom prices before they are listed on exchanges. Some of the most notable crypto presales worth watching include $LIVE with its 30x launch price increase, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper. How to Find the Best Altcoin to Buy Now The best altcoins to buy can be hard to spot in such a crowded market. Unfortunately, even the crypto presale market has become very busy, making it a big task to identify the future winners and ignore the potential losers. One key thing to look for is a clear roadmap and real utility. Projects that are planning ahead are far more likely to launch successfully and generate strong returns for early buyers. Another factor to consider is a solid social media presence. This applies to both utility tokens and memecoins, as presales thrive when communities rally around them and amplify their reach. Some of the projects that regularly come up in discussions as meeting these criteria include $LIVE, BlockDAG, and BlockchainFX. The $LIVE Crypto Presale: 30x Returns on Launch Precedence Research produced a report that claimed the augmented reality (AR) market could grow to $2 trillion by 2035. This is a huge potential opportunity, and the $LIVE presale is tapping directly into this trend. The LivLive AR world is designed to turn everyday actions into interactive quests where players can earn crypto rewards and brands can launch marketing campaigns that are personalized and verifiable. The LivLive technology aims to merge AR with gamification, creating an ecosystem where users can move seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds. Players benefit through rewards for completing real-world challenges, while businesses gain access to a next-generation marketing platform that leverages AI, data insights, and blockchain verification. The pricing structure of the $LIVE presale makes it especially appealing. Entry is set at just $0.0083 per token, while the launch price has already been fixed at $0.25, meaning early buyers are guaranteed a 30x increase on launch. In its private presale, LivLive raised $2 million from whale investors. This strong early support highlights the belief that AR could be the next major sector in crypto, and many traders now view $LIVE as one of the best chances to gain early exposure before the project goes live. LivLIve crypto AR rewards. BlockDAG BlockDAG has become synonymous with the crypto presale space. In many ways, this project kick-started the current presale boom and has, in the process, raised over $400 million according to the official website. The project is built as a Layer-1 network with a focus on scalability and mining efficiency, aiming to rival existing blockchain ecosystems. At the heart of the project is the BDAG token, which is being sold through a tiered system. Each time a tier is completed, the token price increases, rewarding the earliest participants with the largest potential returns. BlockchainFX The BlockchainFX presale is an interesting mix between traditional finance and DeFi. The BFX token is the native currency of the exchange the team is building, where users can trade both traditional assets and crypto. For example, a user could manage their NVIDIA stock position while simultaneously trading Ethereum, all without switching platforms or accounts. The project’s narrative has captured strong market attention, with over 10,000 participants already buying into the BFX presale. Many have also taken advantage of the presale staking option, which allows them to begin earning additional tokens even before the platform officially launches. Final Thoughts on the Top Crypto Presales To Buy The top altcoins to buy now are generally those with lower market caps and strong communities. Crypto presales are leading the charge in this area, especially as established altcoins have grown their market capitalizations significantly. The $LIVE presale offers an AR-focused project where early buyers can expect 30x returns on launch and access to a $2.5 million crypto giveaway. Presale X Telegram Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:53
The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

PANews reported on October 4 that according to foreign media reports, the US Treasury Department confirmed that it is considering issuing a $1 commemorative coin with the portrait of US President Trump printed on both sides to "honor Trump and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States."
PANews2025/10/04 20:48
WLFI verkoopt tokens aan Hut8 zonder verwatering

Het Trump gelieerde crypto project WLFI laat van zich horen met een opvallende deal. De organisatie heeft recent een partij tokens verkocht aan het beursgenoteerde miningbedrijf Hut8. De prijs? $0,25 per token. Het gaat om bestaande tokens die al in de WLFI treasury zaten, en dus niet om nieuw uitgegeven... Het bericht WLFI verkoopt tokens aan Hut8 zonder verwatering verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/04 20:35
