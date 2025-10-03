MEXC Exchange
Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown?
The post Final Deadline for U.S. SEC on Canary Litecoin ETF is Oct 2; What Happens Under U.S. Government Shutdown? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been forced to extend its decision time on the Canary Litecoin ETF. With the ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown, the SEC is likely not in a position to make its final decision on the Canary Litecoin ETF set on Thursday October 2, 2025. Furthermore, the SEC …
U
$0.010277
-2.05%
OCT
$0.08229
-3.06%
NOT
$0.001597
-2.79%
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 06:22
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Flips Green on Uptober Day 1 – The Next Move Could Surprise Everyone
SHIB has made a strong “Uptober” debut as the sleeper pick – Shiba Inu price prediction set sights on new highs despite lacklustre attention.
SHIBA
$0.000000000606
+11.80%
SHIB
$0.00001237
-2.13%
1
$0.007963
+22.80%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:08
U.S. Government Shutdown Likely To Drag On Past Oct. 15, Polymarket Bettors Predict
Polymarket bettors have predicted the U.S. government shutdown has extended to October 15 or later, with 43% favoring October 15 or beyond and smaller shares for October 10–14 and October 6–9, as congressional negotiations have stalled and crypto policy advocates have urged continued dialogue.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:05
Ethereum and Solana Lag While BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Delivers Live dApps, Analytics, and Developer Tools
Ethereum continues to test support levels near $3,875, and every Ethereum (ETH) price update seems to echo the same theme: […] The post Ethereum and Solana Lag While BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Delivers Live dApps, Analytics, and Developer Tools appeared first on Coindoo.
LIVE
$0.01325
+3.67%
NEAR
$2.942
-3.60%
ETH
$4,492.78
-0.75%
Coindoo
2025/10/03 06:00
VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware
The post VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VanEck has formally registered its VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. If approved, this would expand its crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF). Anticipation of greater adoption by investors reflected in the LDO price rising above 7%. VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF with Delaware Trust Filing Based on the official document, it is registered as a statutory trust, with the agent being CSC Delaware Trust Company. The move is a significant step towards offering staked Ethereum products to all categories of investors. The first step for most ETFs is usually a filing in the state of Delaware before approval is sought from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration does not guarantee an approval. However, it indicates VanEck is interested in providing additional crypto products. The launch of the first Ethereum staking ETF has already shown how demand for such products can accelerate investor interest in ETH. The firm already manages spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have seen notable inflows since their approval. By tying the new product to Lido’s staked Ethereum, VanEck is aiming to capture growing investor demand for yield-generating digital assets. VanEck Eyes Edge in Growing Staked Ethereum Market Staked Ethereum represents tokens locked on the Ethereum network to secure transactions. Currently, the best platform for this purpose is Lido because it provides liquidity to the user. If not, their assets would have been locked. Investors can continue to receive staking rewards through liquid staking and also trade Ethereum. Integrating this model into an ETF structure allow large investors to receive staking returns without needing to understand blockchain specifics. Institutional adoption of crypto products is accelerating after the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs. The filing may be a part of VanEck’s strategy to remain ahead of competitors like BlackRock and Fidelity, who might also…
TRUST
$0.0004319
-0.27%
COM
$0.013429
-1.33%
LDO
$1.2089
-2.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 05:52
‘PSA: Tokenization Will Eat Finance,’ Robinhood CEO Posts After Token2049 Panel
At Token2049 in Singapore on Oct. 2, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said tokenization isn’t a trend—it’s a freight train barreling through finance. Robinhood’s Tenev: Tokenization Is a ‘Freight Train’ for Global Markets Tenev told Token2049 attendees that tokenization “will eat the entire global financial system,” a line he quickly echoed on X with a blunt […]
FINANCE
$0.001441
-11.97%
T
$0.01549
-3.00%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:45
Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Tops $5 Billion as Price Breaks $120K – ATH Next?
Bitcoin has traded above $120K amid renewed institutional demand. Spot allocations have increased, BlackRock and Fidelity have led daily flows, and ETF trackers have reported volume exceeding $5B as Vanguard has reconsidered allowing crypto ETFs on its platform.
ATH
$0.05276
-0.84%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:31
These Altcoins Could Explode in Q4 – Here’s Why Trump’s Crypto Play Changes Everything
Eric Trump just made one of the boldest statements we’ve heard all year. He believes Bitcoin is on track to eventually surpass $1 million and that Q4 2025 could be “unbelievable” for crypto. That’s not just hype talk. Behind his confidence is one of the biggest stories in the market right now: World Liberty Financial
HERE
$0.000239
-11.15%
WHY
$0.00000002974
-8.18%
TRUMP
$7.735
-1.42%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:30
FED Voting Member Goolsbee Makes Surprising Comments on Interest Rate Cuts: “We’d Be Blind”
Austan Goolsbee made special remarks regarding the Fed's interest rate decision this month. Here are the details. Continue Reading: FED Voting Member Goolsbee Makes Surprising Comments on Interest Rate Cuts: “We’d Be Blind”
D
$0.03129
-3.48%
HERE
$0.000239
-11.15%
Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:23
Inside PSL: Key Management, Sandboxing, and Secure Enclaves Explained
This article explores how PSL leverages SCL to securely execute workloads inside enclaves, using sandboxed JavaScript for isolation, attestation protocols for trust, and hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallet-style key management for scalable cryptographic control. With enclaves handling runtime environments, PSL ensures keys are uniquely derived, rotated efficiently, and protected against leakage. The result: a secure, flexible framework for serverless computing that reduces the trusted computing base while enabling scalable, encrypted, and verified workloads.
TRUST
$0.0004319
-0.27%
WALLET
$0.02484
+0.08%
Hackernoon
2025/10/03 05:15
