Investors Brace for a Wild October as Solana (SOL) ETF Deadline Nears and Viral DeFi Altcoin Heats Up

Investors Brace for a Wild October as Solana (SOL) ETF Deadline Nears and Viral DeFi Altcoin Heats Up

October is proving to be one of the most pivotal months of the year for crypto investors as attention zooms in on the upcoming Solana (SOL) spot ETF deadline and the frenetic action around a rapidly rising DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance. Solana has already seen added institutional action while it waits for prospective ETF approval, and regulatory go-ahead may trigger a robust leg higher and usher in billions of fresh inflows.  But even considering SOL’s positioning, much of the market’s hype remains centered on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project that’s sweeping the DeFi space off its feet. MUTM is now valued at a meager $0.035 in phase 6 of its presale. Mutuum Finance has already recorded over 16,700 holders and raised $16.7 million in pre-launch funds. With whales and retail traders both positioning for Q4, Mutuum Finance could be one of the best-upside altcoins heading into 2026. Can Solana (SOL) Reclaim $220 as Bulls Eye Key Technical Levels Solana (SOL) is flashing new strength after bouncing off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $193, a key technical level that has a tendency to be a launching pad for bull bounce-backs. Price action is currently heading towards a previously broken channel that will serve as near-term resistance, with investors carefully watching for potential short-term correction prior to the next decisive move.  If momentum persists and market conditions remain favorable, reclaiming the $220 level seems quite within reach, pointing to a possible prolongation of SOL’s resurgence. As Solana gets back on its feet, investors also look for early-stage, high-potential coins that combine technical innovation with usability, like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which has been a quick-emerging DeFi initiative attracting considerable buzz ahead of the next market cycle. Mutuum Finance Registers Robust Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still trendy in Phase 6 of presale, where it has seen more than 16,700 investors and more than $16.7 million. All this activity is evidence of the increasing faith in the long-term project vision and potential to build the future of decentralized finance. In their continuing commitment to security and transparency, Mutuum Finance partnered with CertiK to launch a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program. Security engineers and developers are invited to find vulnerabilities in four levels of severity, namely critical, major, minor, and low. This is just one part of Mutuum’s overall initiative to secure its infrastructure and gain the trust of its expanding community. Dynamic Interest Rates and Optimized Efficiency Mutuum Finance protocol is a real-time operating algorithmic floating interest rate system that dynamically reacts to liquidity levels. The borrow cost is lowered in times of high liquidity to incentivize lending and the inflow of new capital. The borrow cost increases when liquidity is low, thereby incentivizing new deposits and loan repayments. This self-regulating process discourages over-leveraging and promotes overall ecosystem equilibrium. Efficiency is augmented by collateral optimization, particularly for correlated assets. Well-collateralised positions have higher borrowing allowance and more favourable Loan-to-Value (LTV) margins, and reserve factors act as a buffer against market volatility. Volatile assets call for higher reserves to stem exposure to volatility, while less-volatile assets allow for higher borrowing with minimal liquidation risk. LTV margins and liquidation points are dynamically calibrated on the basis of each token’s own volatility profile, spreading the risk equitably across the platform. With its presale success, advanced risk management system, and unwavering commitment to security and transparency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming a stable and sustainable platform for long-term adoption, growth, and prosperity in decentralized finance. Pushing Ahead  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to press forward, raising over $16.7 million from over 16,700 owners, with Phase 6 already over 55% sold at $0.035 per token. Whereas Solana (SOL) is poised to perhaps reach $220 in the wake of ETF rumors, MUTM rewards early birds with a high-potential DeFi trade through its dual lending protocol, variable interest rates, and robust security, including a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty program. Investors seeking exposure to a utility-driven, fast-growing altcoin should purchase MUTM tokens before presale is over.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:00
Plasma CEO Denies Insider XPL Sales Allegations

Plasma CEO Denies Insider XPL Sales Allegations

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/plasma-ceo-denies-xpl-sales-rumors/
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:58
Privacy for Subdomains: Here's What You Should Be Focusing On

Privacy for Subdomains: Here's What You Should Be Focusing On

I analyzed several solutions and decided to use wildcard certificates, which don't leak subdomain information, while continuing to use Let's Encrypt.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:58
Bitcoin Price Zooms Above $120K As Spot BTC ETFs Log $676 Million In Daily Inflows ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Price Zooms Above $120K As Spot BTC ETFs Log $676 Million In Daily Inflows ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Bitcoin Price Zooms Above $120K As Spot BTC ETFs Log $676 Million In Daily Inflows ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp On Wednesday, U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw $676 million in total daily net inflows. The positive flows coincided with Bitcoin’s ascent above the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August, setting sights on a new all-time high. BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Net Inflows According to Farside Investors’ data, the dozen Bitcoin funds pulled in $675.8 million in investor funds. Wednesday’s net inflow was the largest for a single day since mid-September. BlackRock’s Nasdaq-listed spot Bitcoin ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), spearheaded yesterday’s inflows at $405.5 million. Fidelity’s FBTC wasn’t far behind, adding $179.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB raked in $59 million in inflows. The 12 Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $150 billion in assets under management — equivalent to about 6.6% of Bitcoin’s total market cap. Yesterday’s inflows mark a three-day positive streak since the beginning of the week, with Bitcoin ETFs pulling in $517 million on Monday, September 29, and $423 million on Tuesday, September 30. The healthy ETF inflows signal strong institutional demand that could propel BTC price into an extended rally. Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Meanwhile, the underlying cryptocurrency experienced a notable recovery on Wednesday. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin rose 2% in the past 24 hours to trade hands at $120,110 as of publication time. Advertisement &nbsp Over the past week, the premier cryptocurrency has surged by over 7.6%, rebounding after a recent lull as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the U.S. government shutdown. Ethereum (ETH) surged 2.6% to $4,448, with other major altcoins enjoying a similar rebound. ETH-based spot ETFs are performing well in terms of attracting investor money. ETH funds raised $81 million on Wednesday, following inflows of $127.5 million and $547 million on Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Despite the mid-September price pullback, inflows into both BTC and ETH ETFs indicate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:58
Will Major Cryptos Reach New Heights Soon?

Will Major Cryptos Reach New Heights Soon?

Bitcoin has recently stabilized around $121,000, signaling the potential for other major cryptocurrencies to follow its upward trend. Solana (SOL) is eyeing $235, while Dogecoin (DOGE) has climbed past the $0.26 mark.Continue Reading:Will Major Cryptos Reach New Heights Soon?
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:55
What’s Wrong with AWS Lambda at the Edge?

What's Wrong with AWS Lambda at the Edge?

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSL) introduce a federated FaaS framework designed for both cloud and edge environments. By combining Trusted Execution Environments with DataCapsules, PSL ensures secure, stateful execution and efficient inter-enclave communication. The Secure Concurrency Layer (SCL) guarantees security, consistency, and durability, achieving up to 81x higher throughput and significantly lower latency than baseline systems. PSL represents a scalable and practical step forward for secure serverless computing.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:45
VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware, LDO Up 7%

VanEck Registers Lido Staked Ethereum Trust in Delaware, LDO Up 7%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/03 05:23
Big Ball of Mud: What You Need to Know About the Antipattern, How to Avoid It, and More

Big Ball of Mud: What You Need to Know About the Antipattern, How to Avoid It, and More

The Big Ball of Mud is a common result of high pressure to deliver fast without due attention to architecture. Developers are often in a rush to build functionality as fast as they can, with little time given to adequate planning. This leads to the growth of the codebase in every direction.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 04:40
Predicting PE Mortality: Enhancing Clinical Risk Assessment with AI and Multimodal Deep Learning

Predicting PE Mortality: Enhancing Clinical Risk Assessment with AI and Multimodal Deep Learning

This study implements multiomic deep learning models that fuse CTPA imaging features, clinical variables, and PESI scores to predict Pulmonary Embolism mortality.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 01:00
The Future of LATAM Payments Is Licensed

The Future of LATAM Payments Is Licensed

LaFinteca has been authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil as an Electronic Money Institution. The move puts the Barcelona-based company under direct supervision in the country. LaFintsa’s new authorization in Brazil reflects a strategy of building innovation on regulatory foundations, not shortcuts.
Hackernoon2025/10/03 00:18
