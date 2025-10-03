2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd

The post Today’s Wordle #1567 Hints And Answer For Friday, October 3rd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s 2XP Friday, which means for all you Competitive Wordle champion fighters out there, you can double your points today—including any negative points you get. The stakes are high! They’ve never been higher! Let’s solve this Wordle. Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: STORE (100 words remaining) The Hint: Twitch. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I got very lucky today. My first guess—STORE—was okay, but nothing special. One green ‘S’ and 100 words remaining. PLAIN slashed that number to just three, which was much better. Where I got lucky is that the first thing I came…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.31%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156+5.40%
GET
GET$0.004448-0.71%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:33
Dela
ECB selects external partners for digital euro services

ECB selects external partners for digital euro services

The post ECB selects external partners for digital euro services appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has picked external providers that will help in the rollout of its anticipated digital euro. Summary The European Central Bank has announced companies that will offer services for digital euro. ECB says the move is part of the ECB’s preparation phase for a potential launch. Selected companies include Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland, and equebsWorldline. The ECB said in an announcement on Oct. 2 that it has selected providers for five components and services of the central bank digital currency, with this the latest phase of the preparation for a potential launch of the token. ECB’s selection of the qualified partners for the various services follows the call for applications the central bank published in January last year.  The European banking regulator also put out an invitation to tender, with targeted providers able to offer technology solutions and components around alias lookup, fraud and risk management, app and software development kit, offline services, and secure exchange of payment information. Digital euro service providers Per the announcement on Thursday, the ECB has entered into and signed framework agreements with several providers. The regulator has picked the companies it plans to work with for each of the five digital euro components, except for the offline solution segment where it announced one and plans to reveal the second provider in due course. Firms and providers who will work with the European Central Bank on the digital euro include Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting, Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland,equensWorldline and Senacor. Tremend is a software engineering provider, while Feedzai is an artificial intelligence-powered fraud and risk management platform.  EquensWorldline is a leading payments processor in the Eurozone. When will the CBDC launch? While the digital euro has been on the ECB’s timeline since 2021, the official launch is still unclear and developments such…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.31%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07276-5.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1142-3.38%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:20
Dela
Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen?

Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen?

The post Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swedish opposition MPs from the Sweden Democrats filed a parliamentary motion on Oct. 2, urging the government to explore a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The proposal is framed as diversification alongside kronor and gold, seeded partly with seized crypto. Additionally, it holds explicit skepticism about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). On the same day, Rep. Nick Begich renewed his push for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” referring back to the BITCOIN Act reintroduced in March and proposing a five-year path to acquire up to one million BTC using “budget-neutral” mechanisms. Taken together, the clustered signals indicate that politicians in two advanced economies are testing sovereign BTC exposure within the same news cycle. If words turn to action A US federal purchase program sized at 1 million BTC would equal approximately 4.76% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply and cost roughly $120 billion, for $120,000 per BTC. Even a smaller pilot tranche would mechanically withdraw liquid supply, raise term scarcity, and tighten the float available to private buyers, effects that past state accumulations have hinted at. El Salvador’s on-chain reserve, now slightly over 6,260 BTC, accounts for only about 0.03% of the total supply. However, its visibility made the idea of sovereign BTC ownership a real possibility to policymakers. Sweden’s motion did not specify a target size, but its logic mirrors other proposals, including the Czech central bank governor’s suggestion to allocate up to 5% of FX reserves to Bitcoin. The move by the Czech central bank would funnel approximately €7 billion, or roughly 63,000 BTC at a price of $120,000, equivalent to 0.3% of the total supply. Cross-geo, the political signals rhyme even if the legal mechanics differ. Sweden’s motion routes through the Riksdag, and if taken up by the government, would likely be referred to the finance ministry and central bank…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,300+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.31%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08229-3.18%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:17
Dela
New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know

New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know

The post New Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study 8 Years In The Making: What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X-ray image of adult patient spine showing scoliosis surgery. Scoliosis surgeries are effective but expensive. getty A groundbreaking scoliosis study, recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and presented at the 2025 Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, addresses a critical question: Do patients with scoliosis experience long-term benefits from major reconstructive surgery? It’s a simple but difficult question. Scoliosis can cause substantial pain and functional impairment, yet the surgical interventions designed to correct it remain highly invasive and financially burdensome. This longitudinal study followed adult patients with scoliosis—defined by a lateral curvature of the spine—over an eight-year period. At its core, the authors pose a critical question: given that complex spinal reconstruction can cost as much as $125,000, is the procedure truly worth the investment? What Is Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis? Adult symptomatic lumbar scoliosis (ASLS) poses a complex challenge in spinal care, profoundly impacting quality of life through pain, disability, and spinal deformity. This condition, characterized by lateral curvature in the lumbar spine of adults, differs from pediatric scoliosis. While pediatric scoliosis typically arises during growth, ASLS often results from degenerative changes in the lower back. Pain is a primary symptom in most adult cases, unlike the majority of pediatric cases. Additionally, because adult spines are less flexible, surgical interventions often require more invasive techniques, such as osteotomies or bone cuts, to achieve spinal alignment. What Is The Groundbreaking Scoliosis Study? The pivotal study, Long-Term Outcomes of Surgical Versus Nonsurgical Management for Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis (ASLS II), provides insights into the long-term effectiveness of surgical interventions for adult scoliosis. Patient who had surgery did better than those who did not. The ASLS II study, a continuation of the Adult Symptomatic Lumbar Scoliosis 1 (ASLS-1) study, extends the prospective, multicenter investigation to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.31%
Raydium
RAY$2.882-3.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.12491-2.53%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:09
Dela
BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures

The post BREAKING: CME Group to Offer 24/7 Trading for XRP, SOL, BTC, and Other Crypto Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dominating crypto derivatives trading  End of “CME gaps”?  Chicago-based trading giant CME Group has announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will become available for round-the-clock trading starting from early 2026.  The move will require regulatory approval, the Thursday announcement says.  Dominating crypto derivatives trading  After first launching Bitcoin futures back in 2017, CME Group has become a dominant force in the crypto market. According to CoinGlass data, CME Group comes in first place in terms of open interest for both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures.  Enabling 24/7 trading will likely solidify the exchange’s dominance in the market since limited trading hours were a major issue for some market participants.  You Might Also Like The trading behemoth has also dramatically expanded the list of available offerings. Earlier this year, the Chicago-based trading giant introduced Solana (SOL) and XRP futures. Recently, it also announced that it would launch options for such products.  End of “CME gaps”?  If CME does implement 24/7 trading, this will, of course, mark the end of the so-called “weekend gaps.”  The futures trade only during traditional business hours, and Bitcoin’s volatile weekend price action created dislocations between futures and spot markets.  Source: https://u.today/breaking-cme-group-to-offer-247-trading-for-xrp-sol-btc-and-other-crypto-futures
XRP
XRP$2.9627-2.87%
Solana
SOL$228.17-2.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,300+0.01%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:04
Dela
US Senator Ted Cruz pushes back on bill aimed to stop American doxing

US Senator Ted Cruz pushes back on bill aimed to stop American doxing

Two bipartisan bills to protect the data of all Americans were blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, who argued it may affect law enforcement efforts to track down criminals. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a privacy bill that seeks to protect all Americans from having their personal information exposed by data brokers — arguing that law enforcement needs access to some data and that the bill requires refinement.The Bitcoiner was the only US Senator to object to Democrat Senator Ron Wyden’s bill — Senate Bill 2850 — on Wednesday, arguing a lack of data could disrupt efforts to ensure that convicted sex offenders are kept away from children.Wyden said SB 2850 would seek to offer Americans protection against data brokers that sell sensitive data to “anyone with a credit card,” stating that some people use this information to carry out violence, stalking, and other criminal threats. Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06967-4.14%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.70%
RONIN
RON$0.4764-1.67%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:26
Dela
Sharps Technology Plans $100M Stock Buyback Amid Solana Treasury Push

Sharps Technology Plans $100M Stock Buyback Amid Solana Treasury Push

Sharps Technology announces $100M stock buyback while expanding Solana treasury strategy, blending shareholder value with blockchain-driven digital asset diversification. Sharps Technology has announced plans to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. The move highlights its dual focus on shareholder value and expansion into the digital assets ecosystem with Solana. The Nasdaq-listed […] The post Sharps Technology Plans $100M Stock Buyback Amid Solana Treasury Push appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03161--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1142-3.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01325+3.51%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 06:00
Dela
Sweden Seeks to Join Bitcoin ‘Digital Arms Race’

Sweden Seeks to Join Bitcoin ‘Digital Arms Race’

Swedish legislators are considering the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve to spread assets and hedge inflation, with the goal of moving to global digital finance. Swedish politicians of the Swedish Democrats party have introduced a bill to create a national Bitcoin depository.  This proposal calls on the government to research the potential of Bitcoin […] The post Sweden Seeks to Join Bitcoin ‘Digital Arms Race’ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-11.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01325+3.51%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 06:00
Dela
The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025

The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025

The post The Next 1000x Coin Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Traders are scanning the horizon for the next 1000x coin before the next rally hits. When Bitcoin was trading under $1, the world laughed. When Ethereum launched as an experiment, many ignored it. When Dogecoin was just a meme, most dismissed it. And yet, each of these became a next 1000x coin, reshaping financial history. Today, those who hesitated live with regret while early adopters became legends. This time, the stage is set for a new contender. BullZilla’s presale is live, fueling momentum as one of the best presale tokens with 1000x potential. Unlike missed opportunities of the past, this is the next big crypto presale After Bitcoin’s Rise, and investors have a chance to join before prices escalate every 48 hours. The story of crypto has always been about timing. And right now, all signs point to BullZilla ($BZIL) as the next 1000x coin, a chance to rewrite history rather than regret it. The Ghost of Bitcoin’s Missed Opportunity Bitcoin is the ultimate reminder of what happens when hesitation wins. Early buyers turned pocket change into fortunes, but most people thought it was too risky, too new, too strange. That inaction cost millions in missed wealth. Had you invested just $1,000 in Bitcoin at $1, you’d have secured one of the greatest returns in history. But by the time it reached mainstream adoption, the dream of exponential returns was gone. Missing out on Bitcoin was missing out on the original next 1000x coin. Why BullZilla Could Be the Next Bitcoin Moment The cycle always repeats. Each generation of crypto investors is faced with a new contender. This time, it’s BullZilla, and it’s roaring louder than anything we’ve seen in years. BullZilla is more than just hype. It’s structured to reward early believers. Currently in Stage 5 (Roar…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013436-1.31%
1
1$0.007959+22.61%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002451-4.33%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 05:45
Dela
Is SCL the Key to Faster, Safer Serverless Apps? Here’s What Benchmarks Say

Is SCL the Key to Faster, Safer Serverless Apps? Here’s What Benchmarks Say

This article presents a comprehensive evaluation of Secure Capsules Layer (SCL) using DataCapsules for inter-enclave communication. Benchmarks on Intel NUCs examine its performance as a key-value store, replication overhead, and the efficiency gains from circular buffers. Results show reduced communication costs compared to SGX SDK and HotCall, while replication introduces scalability limits. Lambda launch latency, dominated by attestation delays, is analyzed, and a fog robotics case study demonstrates SCL’s potential for scaling distributed, enclave-protected applications in real-world use cases.
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-11.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4132-3.61%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.4558-0.56%
Dela
Hackernoon2025/10/03 05:30
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now