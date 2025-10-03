Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen?
The post Will a Europe-US BTC reserve race actually happen? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swedish opposition MPs from the Sweden Democrats filed a parliamentary motion on Oct. 2, urging the government to explore a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve. The proposal is framed as diversification alongside kronor and gold, seeded partly with seized crypto. Additionally, it holds explicit skepticism about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). On the same day, Rep. Nick Begich renewed his push for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” referring back to the BITCOIN Act reintroduced in March and proposing a five-year path to acquire up to one million BTC using “budget-neutral” mechanisms. Taken together, the clustered signals indicate that politicians in two advanced economies are testing sovereign BTC exposure within the same news cycle. If words turn to action A US federal purchase program sized at 1 million BTC would equal approximately 4.76% of Bitcoin’s fixed 21 million supply and cost roughly $120 billion, for $120,000 per BTC. Even a smaller pilot tranche would mechanically withdraw liquid supply, raise term scarcity, and tighten the float available to private buyers, effects that past state accumulations have hinted at. El Salvador’s on-chain reserve, now slightly over 6,260 BTC, accounts for only about 0.03% of the total supply. However, its visibility made the idea of sovereign BTC ownership a real possibility to policymakers. Sweden’s motion did not specify a target size, but its logic mirrors other proposals, including the Czech central bank governor’s suggestion to allocate up to 5% of FX reserves to Bitcoin. The move by the Czech central bank would funnel approximately €7 billion, or roughly 63,000 BTC at a price of $120,000, equivalent to 0.3% of the total supply. Cross-geo, the political signals rhyme even if the legal mechanics differ. Sweden’s motion routes through the Riksdag, and if taken up by the government, would likely be referred to the finance ministry and central bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:17