Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build

Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build

Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes $0.30 Breakout as ETF Decision and Elliott Wave Signals Build
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 07:13
Polygon, Standard Chartered Enlisted for AlloyX Tokenized Money Market Fund

Polygon, Standard Chartered Enlisted for AlloyX Tokenized Money Market Fund

AlloyX, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin infrastructure firm, has introduced a tokenized money market fund called RYT, debuted on Ethereum scaling network Polygon with custody services provided by Standard Chartered Bank. Unlike traditional tokenized money market funds, which offer passive exposure, RYT integrates with decentralized finance (DeFi) to create yield-enhancing strategies, while staying within a compliance framework recognizable to auditors and regulators, AlloyX said in a press release on Thursday. The stablecoin ecosystem has been growing exponentially over the last few years to a $280 billion market capitalization according to DeFiLlama data. Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC remain the dominant stablecoins making up over 80% of the sector. Last month, AlloyX was acquired by Solowin Holdings (SWIN), a Hong Kong-based, publicly-traded investment holding firm, for $350 million to bolster an expansion into emerging markets. The deal promises T+1 settlement cycles, which means securities transactions settle one business day after the trade date, and the release of selected fund data on-chain, giving investors greater transparency while keeping operations inside a regulated framework. Polygon Labs is supporting the rollout with technical integration and ecosystem growth efforts. RYT will remain exclusive to Polygon during its initial launch period before expanding to other networks, the companies said. "With Polygon-based looping to amplify utility and bank-grade tokenized MMF rails supplying the underlying cash component, RYT aims to bridge DeFi liquidity with a transparent, audited cash layer—while keeping issuance, custody and reconciliation squarely within a regulated framework," said Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder and CEO of AlloyX Group.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 07:07
Uniswap Tests Critical Support as UNI Price Hovers Near $7.57 Amid Bearish Technical Signals

Uniswap Tests Critical Support as UNI Price Hovers Near $7.57 Amid Bearish Technical Signals

Rebeca Moen Oct 01, 2025 07:00 UNI trades at $7.57 with bearish momentum as price sits below key moving averages, testing critical support levels that could determine next directional move. Market Overview Uniswap's native token UNI is currently trading at $7.57, down 0.55% over the past 24 hours within a range of $7.42 to $7.73. The token finds itself at a critical juncture, trading just 2.1% below its 200-day simple moving average of $7.73, while remaining significantly below shorter-term averages. Trading volume of $18.27 million indicates moderate market participation as traders await a decisive break from current levels. Technical Picture The technical landscape for UNI presents a mixed but predominantly bearish setup. The Relative Strength Index sits at 30.0, positioned in neutral territory but approaching oversold conditions, suggesting potential for either a relief bounce or further downside momentum. More concerning is the MACD indicator, which displays bearish characteristics with a negative histogram reading of -0.0737, indicating weakening momentum. UNI price action reveals the token trading well below its shorter-term moving averages, sitting 12.2% below the 20-day SMA at $8.62 and 20.6% below the 50-day SMA at $9.53. This positioning typically indicates sustained selling pressure and suggests the path of least resistance remains to the downside. However, the proximity to the 200-day moving average at $7.73 provides a potential floor for any immediate selling pressure. Critical Levels to Watch The immediate support zone centers around $7.27, which represents both technical support and the day's lower range. A break below this level could accelerate selling pressure and open the door to deeper retracements. The current trading price of $7.57 also serves as a pivot point, with sustained trading below this level likely to attract additional selling interest. On the upside, resistance emerges at $10.36,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:55
Here’s When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE’s $0.74 Peak

Here's When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE's $0.74 Peak

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in meme coin interest, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE), priced at $0.0022 in its presale, has captured significant attention.  An investor who accurately predicted Dogecoin's $0.74 peak now forecasts that Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could soar to $1 by late 2025, driven by its innovative Layer 2 blockchain and robust community backing. With $26,300,000 raised across 13 stages, the project's momentum is undeniable. The LILPEPE presale at stage 13 is now open, having sold out stages 1-12, raising $25,800,000. This article explores the factors propelling Little Pepe (LILPEPE) toward monumental growth. Its unique offerings spark curiosity among investors seeking the next big crypto opportunity. Meme Coin Launchpad Innovation Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has carved a niche by developing a Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme coins. This platform promises the lowest fees and fastest transactions in the crypto market, outpacing competitors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Unlike traditional meme tokens, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) powers a dedicated ecosystem, hosting a meme coin launchpad to nurture new projects. Anonymous experts, instrumental in elevating top meme coins, back this initiative, lending credibility.  Moreover, the blockchain's design thwarts sniper bots, ensuring fair trading. This technological edge positions Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as a standout in crypto investment, promising substantial returns. Transitioning to its market traction, recent data underscores its rising popularity. Surging Popularity and Market Traction Recent trends from the "ChatGPT 5 Meme Coin Question Volume Trend (Jun-Aug 2025)" reveal Little Pepe (LILPEPE) peaking near 100 in early August, surpassing Pepe's 60-70 and Dogecoin's stable 40-50. This surge in crypto investment interest highlights its dominance over competitors.  The project has finalized a Certik audit, confirming a secure smart contract with no mint function or taxes. Additionally, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has earned a listing on Coinmarketcap, boosting visibility. With stage 13 underway and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:52
Swiss Guard Debuted New ‘Formal Uniform’ While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire

Swiss Guard Debuted New 'Formal Uniform' While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire

Lieutenant Colonel Loic Marc Rossier, left, and Captain Lorenz Keusch pose for reporters as they present the Swiss Guard Mezza-Gala uniform in the Swiss Guard Barracks at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. The Pontifical Swiss Guard will continue to wear the colorful Renaissance-style ceremonial uniforms while present within Vatican City, but it has unveiled a new formal uniform for non-ceremonial events, including diplomatic receptions, official dinners, embassy parties, and other occasions that take place outside of the world's smallest nation. The keyword is still "formal," so it isn't camouflage, olive drab, or anything that looks like it would be ready for a modern battlefield. Instead, as with many European formal uniforms, it evokes what soldiers of the 19th century commonly wore, both on the parade ground and in combat. It is also an update of the formal uniform worn by the Swiss Guard until 1976, when guard members began to don non-uniform suits to formal events outside the walls of Vatican City. Col. Christoph Graf, the commander of Swiss Guards, was spotted wearing the new uniform at a presentation ceremony at the unit's barracks last Saturday ahead of a swearing-in ceremony of 27 recruits. Blast From The Past The new uniform consists of a black wool jacket with two rows of buttons with a mandarin/band collar, matching trousers with a yellow stripe on the outside pant leg, a yellow and white belt with a chrome buckle, and a shako similar to the type worn by the Swiss Guard in the late 19th and early 20th century. The return of the non-ceremonial formal uniform was meant to allow Swiss Guard officials to be readily distinguished as a military corps. The introduction of the new formal military attire is actually…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:48
European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development

European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development

The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project. The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro. Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app [...]
Blockonomi 2025/10/03 06:48
XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs

XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs

XRP, Solana, And Cardano Hit With SEC Withdrawals – What This Means For ETFs Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/03 06:46
Officials Warn Against Using Seized BTC to Fill UK Fiscal Gap Amid Legal Uncertainty

Officials Warn Against Using Seized BTC to Fill UK Fiscal Gap Amid Legal Uncertainty

The UK Treasury is reportedly considering keeping most of the 61,000 bitcoins seized from Chinese fraudsters in 2018, potentially to help address fiscal shortfalls. However, officials have warned against relying on the crypto due to the likelihood of a lengthy legal battle.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,300+0.01%
Coinstats 2025/10/03 06:40
3 Reasons Why Monero (XMR) Price Could Hit New ATH

3 Reasons Why Monero (XMR) Price Could Hit New ATH

Monero has quietly become one of the hottest tokens on the market again. Traders are taking notice, and the price action shows it. At writing, XMR price is trading at $336.30, up 10% today. That makes it one of the top three gainers in the entire market right now, with trading volume spiking more than
Coinstats 2025/10/03 06:30
Crypto.com to integrate Morpho lending, bringing stablecoin yield to Cronos

Crypto.com to integrate Morpho lending, bringing stablecoin yield to Cronos

Crypto.com is adding Morpho lending to Cronos, allowing users to earn stablecoin yields on wrapped BTC and ETH, mirroring Coinbase's push into DeFi lending. Crypto.com users will soon be able to lend wrapped crypto assets and earn yield on stablecoins through Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol.According to a Thursday statement, Morpho will launch stablecoin lending markets on the Cronos blockchain, with the first vaults expected this year. The integration will allow users to deposit wrapped Ether (ETH) or Bitcoin (BTC) into Morpho vaults and borrow stablecoins against them to earn yield.Wrapped assets are tokens that represent another cryptocurrency on a different blockchain. On Cronos, wrapped tokens such as CDCETH and CDCBTC mirror ETH and BTC, allowing users to bring value into the network and access DeFi lending markets without leaving the chain.
Coinstats 2025/10/03 06:15
