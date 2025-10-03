Swiss Guard Debuted New ‘Formal Uniform’ While Keeping Renaissance-Era Attire

Lieutenant Colonel Loic Marc Rossier, left, and Captain Lorenz Keusch pose for reporters as they present the Swiss Guard Mezza-Gala uniform in the Swiss Guard Barracks at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Pontifical Swiss Guard will continue to wear the colorful Renaissance-style ceremonial uniforms while present within Vatican City, but it has unveiled a new formal uniform for non-ceremonial events, including diplomatic receptions, official dinners, embassy parties, and other occasions that take place outside of the world's smallest nation. The keyword is still "formal," so it isn't camouflage, olive drab, or anything that looks like it would be ready for a modern battlefield. Instead, as with many European formal uniforms, it evokes what soldiers of the 19th century commonly wore, both on the parade ground and in combat. It is also an update of the formal uniform worn by the Swiss Guard until 1976, when guard members began to don non-uniform suits to formal events outside the walls of Vatican City. Col. Christoph Graf, the commander of Swiss Guards, was spotted wearing the new uniform at a presentation ceremony at the unit's barracks last Saturday ahead of a swearing-in ceremony of 27 recruits. Blast From The Past The new uniform consists of a black wool jacket with two rows of buttons with a mandarin/band collar, matching trousers with a yellow stripe on the outside pant leg, a yellow and white belt with a chrome buckle, and a shako similar to the type worn by the Swiss Guard in the late 19th and early 20th century. The return of the non-ceremonial formal uniform was meant to allow Swiss Guard officials to be readily distinguished as a military corps. The introduction of the new formal military attire is actually…