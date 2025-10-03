2025-10-05 Sunday

Buterin joins Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild

The post Buterin joins Xiao Feng on Ethereum Applications Guild appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Co-founded by Vitalik Buterin and Xiao Feng, the initiative expands on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, offering a collaborative framework to drive Ethereum into its long-promised application phase. Summary Vitalik Buterin and HashKey’s Xiao Feng co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild at Token2049. The initiative builds on Shanhaiwoo’s three-year experiment, focusing on structured collaboration across Ethereum. According to a press release dated Oct. 2, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and HashKey Group CEO Dr. Xiao Feng jointly initiated the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) during the Token2049 summit in Singapore. The founders frame the initiative as an open, conceptual framework designed to forge a structured collaboration mechanism across the ecosystem. Notably, its goal is to accelerate the deployment of native Ethereum projects, aiming to pivot the entire network from an “infrastructure-dominated” phase into an “application-driven” era. From Shanhaiwoo to a global Ethereum framework According to the press release, the Ethereum Applications Guild traces its roots back to Shanhaiwoo, a collaborative experiment launched in 2023 under Xiao Feng’s guidance. Shanhaiwoo has hosted global builders in locations from Beidahu, China, to Chiang Mai, Thailand, focusing on cross-disciplinary work in AI, crypto, and public goods. The central insight gleaned from this incubator was that Ethereum’s primary deficit is no longer technological, but structural. Per the statement, participants concluded the ecosystem lacks a sustainable, structured co-creation mechanism, with public goods funding still limited and large-scale applications failing to materialize. With Shanhaiwoo serving as its primary incubation ground, the guild aims to channel this experimental energy toward concrete outcomes. It encourages developers to use this proven collaborative environment to build, validate, and advance solutions targeting real-world problems. The initiative’s launch was marked by strong endorsements from its founders. Feng said the guild marked a “pivotal moment for the application layer of Ethereum breaking out of its shell.” He framed the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:44
Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028

The post Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here’s the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world that attracts attention from investors. Although Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still the leaders, analysts think that Little Pepe may gain more attention than them. The project appears to be an opportunity for early investors to invest just $1,200 and reap up to $1,200,000 by 2028. Little Pepe is a viral, community-powered Layer 2 meme coin, built to be Ethereum-compatible and leverage blockchain capabilities. It is also listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it global exposure even before its formal launch. The LILPEPE Presale Stage 13 Nearing Closer The LILPEPE presale moves deeper into Stage 13. Each token is priced at $0.0022, up 120% from its Stage 1 price of $0.0010, with the next stage increasing the price to $0.0023. The project has thus far already raised more than $26.28 million out of the total of $28.7 million. Over 16.11 billion tokens have been distributed, which is 93.41% of the distribution of this stage. A large number of investors are anticipated to be interested in the round, as there is a limited supply left, and the round is likely to be sold out. $777K Giveaway and 15 ETH Prizes Boost Presale Buzz The growth strategy of Little Pepe involves community engagement. The team has also introduced aggressive campaigns, such as a giveaway of $777,000. Ten winners will each claim $77,000 worth of tokens, strengthening buzz around the presale. In addition, more than 15 ETH in prizes are set aside for participants across presale stages 12 to 17. The biggest spender will receive 5 ETH, with the second and third investors taking 3 ETH and 2 ETH, respectively. Fifteen smaller buyers will also be randomly rewarded with 0.5 ETH each, ensuring that casual investors benefit alongside larger participants.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:40
ECB Selects Partners for Digital Euro Launch Success

In a move highlighting the ongoing integration of digital currencies into national strategies, the European Central Bank advances its plans for the digital euro by partnering with key tech firms. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the recent sharp decline of Plasma’s native token, XPL, which has sparked debates about potential insider activities, and Swedish lawmakers are considering [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 07:33
Bank of England Governor Proposes Stablecoins as Alternative to Banks

TLDR Bailey says stablecoins could separate money from credit, reducing reliance on commercial banks. The Bank of England plans to allow stablecoins access to central bank accounts. Bailey calls for scrutiny of stablecoins, emphasizing the need for risk-free backing assets. Industry groups criticize proposed stablecoin ownership limits, arguing it could harm innovation. Bank of England [...] The post Bank of England Governor Proposes Stablecoins as Alternative to Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 07:18
How to Understand the Latest Trends in Crypto VC Fundraising

The post How to Understand the Latest Trends in Crypto VC Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report on VC fundraising in the crypto space provides interesting conclusions. The sector is undergoing deep consolidation, with fewer projects receiving substantially more capital. Sectors like DeFi, AI, and blockchains are getting a lot of interest, whereas RWAs, DePIN, NFTs, and GameFi are falling by the wayside. Aligning with major players’ preferences may be the only way to receive fresh inflows. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto VC Fundraising Analyzed A few months ago, VC fundraising in the crypto space was in full swing, with institutional investment powering $10 billion in inflows in Q2 alone. Since then, however, this sector has apparently cooled somewhat, as token launches began taking precedent over traditional VC routes. A new report aims to fully quantify the data and identify useful trends. Throughout September 2025, crypto VC fundraising rounds fell dramatically on several points. Compared to the previous month, the total number of rounds fell by 25.3%, and this magnified to 37.4% next to September 2024. In other words, the number of fundraising rounds isn’t just falling; the rate of decline is increasing at breakneck speed. However, this data is slightly misleading. Although the number of distinct VC fundraising events in crypto dropped like a rock, there’s vastly more capital involved. Looking at the raw value of total fundraising, last month had a 739.7% increase year-over-year. Sponsored Sponsored A Consolidating Market In total, this represents around $5.1 billion in total VC fundraising capital for the crypto sector. As prominent firms aim for major IPOs, these aggressive rounds are ballooning in size and diminishing in total number. Last month, multiple single fundraising rounds surpassed the total capital raised in September 2024: Crypto Fundraising Last Month. Source: Wu Blockchain In light of this trend, it’s critically important that we discover which sectors are gaining the most attention. CeFi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 07:11
Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling

TLDR Melania Trump promotes the MELANIA token despite ongoing insider selling allegations. Over $35 million worth of MELANIA tokens were quietly sold by team wallets. MELANIA token has lost 98% of its value since launch, with insiders holding most of the supply. Blockchain analysis points to liquidity manipulation and suspicious early acquisitions by project team [...] The post Melania Trump Faces Questions on MELANIA Token Amid $10M Insider Selling appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 07:08
Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Privacy Bill Aimed at Stopping Doxxing of Americans

TLDR Ted Cruz blocked a privacy bill aimed at protecting Americans from data brokers selling personal information. Cruz argued that the bill, Senate Bill 2850, would limit access to critical data needed by law enforcement. Cruz expressed willingness to work with Senator Ron Wyden on refining the privacy bill. The privacy bill focuses on preventing [...] The post Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Privacy Bill Aimed at Stopping Doxxing of Americans appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/03 07:07
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest derivatives marketplace, announced on October 2, 2025, that it will offer round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026. The move marks a major shift in how regulated crypto markets operate.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/03 06:45
Japan tours on XRP Ledger, USDC and USDT payments via Grab: Asia Express

SBI Ripple uses XRP Ledger for Japan tourism payments. Stablecoin payments go live in Singapore. Asia Express SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Japanese travel agency Tobu Top Tours to develop tokens and payment systems on the XRP Ledger.Under the memorandum of understanding, SBI Ripple Asia will issue tokens on the XRP Ledger for use in a system that enables customers to pay for experiences such as accommodation, dining and shopping. Tobu Top Tours will be responsible for partner acquisition and marketing initiatives based on non-fungible tokens.As the name of SBI Ripples new partner suggests, the payment system is expected to be applied in Japans booming tourism industry. SBI Ripple Asia also plans to expand use cases beyond tourism to include disaster relief support, economic revitalization projects and pop culture. It aims to launch in the first half of 2026.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:45
Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/vitalik-buterin-ethereum-future-summit/
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:30
