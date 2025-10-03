MEXC Exchange
CME Group, One of the Largest Financial Companies, Makes a New Announcement That Will Affect the Cryptocurrency Market
The post CME Group, One of the Largest Financial Companies, Makes a New Announcement That Will Affect the Cryptocurrency Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group announced that it will restructure its cryptocurrency futures and options products to offer 24/7 trading in early 2026. This move comes in response to the growing demand for regulated digital asset derivatives. “Not every market is suitable for 24/7 trading, but there is significant demand for cryptocurrencies. Participants want to manage their risk every day of the week,” Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities, forex and alternative products, said in a statement. The decision follows remarks made by CME President and CEO Terry Duffy at a joint CFTC-SEC roundtable earlier this week. Duffy stated, “24/7 trading is coming to the financial world. The market will demand it, and crypto is the perfect vehicle for this transformation.” Other exchange executives attending the meeting shared similar views. Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher argued that markets should decide which products are suitable for seamless trading, while Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman noted that preparations for 24/7 trading are underway but that operational challenges exist. DRW CEO Don Wilson, on the other hand, highlighted the need for “24/7 collateral mobility” for the sustainability of 24/7 markets, citing tokenization as a solution. CME’s crypto products have seen significant growth this year. Average daily trading volume in the third quarter reached a record 340,000 contracts, with a notional value of approximately $14.1 billion. The exchange also plans to launch options products based on Solana and XRP futures on October 16. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cme-group-one-of-the-largest-financial-companies-makes-a-new-announcement-that-will-affect-the-cryptocurrency-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:39
‘No State Funding For Sell-Out Universities’ Complying With Trump Demands
The post ‘No State Funding For Sell-Out Universities’ Complying With Trump Demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said Thursday that California will cut funding for California schools that comply with the Trump administration’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” an agreement providing colleges with funding benefits if they agree to make policy changes in line with President Donald Trump’s education agenda. Newsom published the statement Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The compact was sent to some of the top public and private schools in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, demanding the institutions freeze tuition for five years, cap international student enrollment and “commit to strict definitions of gender.” The compact also demands universities stop grade inflation, bring back the SAT requirement for applicants and ban the use of race and sex when making hirings and admissions decisions, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting another demand that asks schools to make changes and remove departments that “purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.” “Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution elects to forego federal benefits,” the compact says. Newsom said in a statement the agreement is “nothing short of a hostile takeover of America’s universities” that “even dictates how schools must spend their own endowments.” Newsom threatened to pull state funding, including need-based grants for California residents known as Cal Grants, from state schools that “SELL OUT THEIR STUDENTS, PROFESSORS, RESEARCHERS, AND SURRENDER ACADEMIC FREEDOM.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Schools Received The Compact? The University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:29
Italy hits EU deficit target at 3%
The post Italy hits EU deficit target at 3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy’s cabinet has adopted a budget based on a deficit of only 3% of GDP this year, giving Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government leeway to allocate extra funds for tax cuts and defense. Rome’s 2026 budget framework, signed off at an evening cabinet meeting, noted that the deficit would fall to 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, maintaining the target set in April. “We are confirming the line of firm and prudent responsibility that takes into account the need to maintain public finance stability,” in compliance with European rules, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement.The deficit is projected to further shrink to 2.6% in 2027, then to 2.3% in 2028, the government said on Thursday. Economic growth is expected to be modest, at 0.5% in 2025 and 0.7% in 2026, while public debt is forecasted to reach 136.4% of GDP by 2028. Exiting EU oversight could strengthen Meloni’s fiscal agenda Hitting the European Union’s 3% deficit ceiling this year could pave the way for Italy to exit the bloc’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), the EU’s monitoring system that flags countries with high deficits. Exiting the EDP would strengthen Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government’s fiscal position and give Italy room to increase defense spending, especially as it aims to meet NATO’s target of 5% of GDP for military outlays—a commitment underscored by US President Donald Trump. According to the finance ministry, the funds it has set aside for defense in the budget are conditional on leaving the EDP. Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti confirms that the new fiscal plan “confirms our firm and prudent approach.” The budget “takes into account the need to maintain public finances in compliance with the new European rules and the essential safeguards for the economic and social growth of workers and families,” he said in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:06
New York Democratic Lawmakers Want Bitcoin Miners to Pay More Tax. Here’s Why
The post New York Democratic Lawmakers Want Bitcoin Miners to Pay More Tax. Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief New York lawmakers have introduced a bill aiming to tax Bitcoin miners. Democratic Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Anna Kelles argue that mining operations use too much electricity. If passed, the money would be passed to lower income households in the state. New York lawmakers are trying to tax Bitcoin miners, citing excessive electricity use driving up bills for ordinary citizens as the reason for a new bill. Democratic Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Anna Kelles introduced a bill Wednesday trying to impose an excise tax on proof-of-work crypto miners. The proposed law, Senate Bill S8518, wants mining companies to pay—depending on how much energy they consume—to New York’s Energy Affordability Programs, which provide critical assistance to low to moderate income households across the state. “The bill ensures that the companies driving up New Yorkers’ electricity rates pay their fair share, while providing direct relief to families struggling with rising utility costs,” Senator Krueger said in a statement. The statement added that research has shown that the arrival of cryptomining facilities “drives up electricity bills statewide, adding an estimated $79 million annually in costs for individuals and $165 million for small businesses.” Senate Bill S8518 says that miners consuming between 2.25 and 5 million kilowatt-hours would be taxed at 2 cents per kwH. Operations using between five and 10 million kWh would pay 3 cents, and miners using 10 and 20 million kWh would get hit with 4 cents per kwH. Consumption above 20 million kWh would face a rate of 5 cents per kWh. Mining operations using sustainable energy would be exempt from a tax, the bill said, in a bid to “innovation and sustainability within the digital asset sector.” To process transactions on proof-of-work cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, private companies typically run data centers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:53
Bitcoin’s (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether’s Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap
The post Bitcoin’s (BTC) Profit-Taking Stage Comes, USDT/USDC Duopoly Might End Soon, Tether’s Cap to $1 Trillion: Crypto News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin (BTC) is getting purged again, seasoned analyst Chris Burniske reflects on the opportunities to “fix profit” safely. The CEO of Tether incubee Rumble sees $1 trillion in USDT coming despite crypto expert Nic Carter being skeptical about the USDT/USDC duopoly on the stablecoin scene. Bitcoin (BTC): It’s time to book some profits, analyst Burniske says The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, has hit a two-month high amid the news of the U.S. government shutdown. While the price action definitely looks strong, top analyst Chris Burniske says that he would not rule out having some profits fixed at this stage. Image via Twitter The best time to sell, at least part of one’s Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, is when prices are still surging, he pointed out in a tweet: All of that said, still think it’s a general time to be booking *some* profits (psychologically easier to do so on the way up), and may share more about my personal approach to that end soon. Burniske admitted that some speakers are sure that Bitcoiners (BTC) might be done selling in late Q3, 2025, as the cryptocurrency markets are back to rallying. At the same time, traders should be optimistic about “Uptober” promises at this point. This statement counts not only for Bitcoin (BTC), as Burniske considers himself a “consistent, but patient, seller at these levels and higher” for BTC and all major cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, he still raises the cash and maintains allocations to Bitcoin. The Bitcoin (BTC) price hit a local high over $119.450 on major spot exchanges today, after adding 1.84% overnight. USDT, USDC duopoly on borrowed time: Three reasons by researcher Nic Carter The “duopoly” – the dominance of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC as the two main stablecoin assets – might end…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:52
Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform
The post Moonbirds Announces BIRB Token Launch on Solana Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Moonbirds plans BIRB token launch on Solana platform in October 2025. Moonbirds NFT floor price increased following the announcement. Community sees this as a rejuvenation of Moonbirds’ ecosystem. Moonbirds announced on October 2, 2025, the launch of the BIRB token on Solana, aiming to enhance their ecosystem after ownership transitioned to Orange Cap Games. The announcement spiked Moonbirds NFT trading volumes and prices, renewing interest in the digital asset and showcasing Solana’s growing role in token deployments. Moonbirds’ Strategic Shift to Solana: A New Era Moonbirds, following ownership norms under Orange Cap Games, announced its plan to launch the BIRB token on Solana. This change is spearheaded by Spencer Gordon-Sand, who views Solana’s infrastructure as vital for Moonbirds’ growth. The BIRB token launch aims to boost Moonbirds’ ecosystem by leveraging Solana’s low-fee infrastructure. The announcement triggered an increase in NFT floor prices by 19.4% and a notable uptick in trading volumes on platforms like OpenSea. “There is no contract address or claim process currently live. Ample notice with detailed information will be provided ahead of the token launch to ensure security and transparency for holders.” — Moonbirds Official Account The crypto community and analysts highlight this launch as a significant pivot for Moonbirds. According to a statement, a promise is made for transparency before the token’s full release, which contrasts previous secrecy in similar launches. Token Economics and Market Implications Did you know? Releasing tokens like BIRB on platforms like Solana aligns with previous strategies seen in other communities, such as Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, which effectively rejuvenated their respective markets. According to CoinMarketCap, the new BIRB token will have a fully diluted market cap of $356,366.97 and a maximum supply of 100 million. In its current stage, trading volume shows no activity as the token awaits official…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:47
Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit
The post Vitalik Buterin Outlines Ethereum’s Future at Global Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Summit emphasizes Ethereum’s future, AI integration, and new models. Buterin champions blockchain’s role; zero-knowledge proofs key. Hub for market trends; ETH remains center stage. On October 2, HashKey Group hosted the Global On-chain Asset Summit, where Dr. Xiao Feng and Vitalik Buterin explored Ethereum’s future and next-generation financial models. This marks a pivotal moment, showcasing Ethereum’s potential to redefine financial systems and global fundraising, emphasizing blockchain’s role in the coming digital economy era. Buterin and Feng Discuss Ethereum’s Role in Financial Innovation The Global On-chain Asset Summit, held by HashKey Group, highlighted Ethereum’s future amid financial innovation. Dr. Xiao Feng proposed new models supplanting venture capital, aligning with tech revolutions. Nobel laureate insights intersected with blockchain’s potential to overhaul finance. Discussions also emphasized leveraging zero-knowledge proofs, AI, and a global credit framework, aiming to sidestep traditional VC dependencies. This event signals Ethereum’s rising influence on global economies, reflecting sentiments for more decentralized financial systems. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,473.93, revealing a 3.59% increase over the past 24 hours and 78.09% over 90 days. The market cap stands at $540.02 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.11 billion, reflecting an 8.88% change in activity. “Each industrial revolution is inseparable from financial innovations—mechanization was shaped by commercial banks, electrification by investment banks, and the information age by the venture capital (VC) model. The coming digital era demands an entirely new financial service paradigm to replace traditional VC.” — Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman, HashKey Group Ethereum’s Market Dynamics and Technological Integration Explored Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s endorsement of zero-knowledge proofs at this summit aligns with historical breakthroughs similar to the advent of venture capital that sparked Silicon Valley’s rise. Coincu analysts indicate the convergence of blockchain with AI may revolutionize economic sectors by fostering financial innovations.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:23
Analyst Shares ‘Realistic’ XRP Price Prediction For 2025 – It’s In The Double-Digits
The crypto market is full of bold claims, but one analyst is sharing a view that he calls both realistic and possible for the XRP price. The popular crypto commentator’s focus is on XRP and what its price might look like in 2025. At the center of his outlook is the idea that the right […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 07:00
Best Crypto to Buy Today October 2 – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Best crypto interest has risen as Bitcoin has hovered just below its ATH, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano have gained on clearer U.S. policy, ETF developments, and firming technicals. Markets have tracked RSI, support and resistance, and year-over-year strength across leading tokens.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:30
Chainlink Dips: Can $21.27 Hold as Wave 4 Support?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-dips-can-21-27-hold-as-wave-4/
Coinstats
2025/10/03 06:17
