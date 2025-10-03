MEXC Exchange
Abu Dhabi Imposes Penalties for Cryptocurrency Mining on Farms
TLDR Abu Dhabi bans cryptocurrency mining on farms, citing energy concerns and land misuse. Farms caught mining crypto face fines of up to $27,000 and penalties. Cryptocurrency mining’s energy demand has led to similar bans worldwide. Abu Dhabi’s move aims to preserve farmland for agricultural use and sustainability. Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority [...] The post Abu Dhabi Imposes Penalties for Cryptocurrency Mining on Farms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 08:37
Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals
The post Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 01, 2025 07:11 ATOM trades at $4.10 with modest 0.74% gains as technical indicators signal continued bearish pressure below key moving averages at $4.35-$4.47 resistance zone. Market Overview Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $4.10, posting a modest 0.74% gain over the past 24 hours despite broader bearish technical conditions. The token has maintained a tight trading range between $3.98 and $4.13, with volume reaching $5.1 million as traders navigate critical support levels. ATOM remains positioned below all major moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure in the near term. Technical Picture The technical landscape for ATOM presents a challenging environment for bulls. The token trades 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average at $4.35 and sits 8.3% under both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.47. This positioning below key moving averages typically signals continued downward momentum in traditional technical analysis. The Relative Strength Index stands at 38.5, placing ATOM in neutral territory but leaning toward oversold conditions. While this could suggest potential for a technical bounce, the MACD indicator tells a different story with a bearish signal and negative histogram reading of -0.0226, indicating weakening momentum and potential for further downside. Volume patterns show moderate participation at current levels, suggesting traders are waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The ATOM price action reflects broader uncertainty in the altcoin market as investors reassess risk appetite. Critical Levels to Watch Key resistance emerges at the $4.89 to $4.97 zone, representing previous support levels that now act as overhead supply. A break above this range would signal potential trend reversal, but current momentum suggests this remains unlikely in the immediate term. On the downside, critical support lies at $3.94, which has been tested multiple times and represents a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:33
Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin
More eyes are shifting to Pepeto, PEPETO, with some calling it the next 100x meme coin on Ethereum. The label […] The post Shiba Price Prediction Going Toward 138% Room, Crypto Analysts Choose Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 08:21
Crypto Treasury Boom Sparks Bubble Talk, Says TON Strategy CEO
But Veronika Kapustina, who leads TON Strategy, believes the story isn’t one of collapse — rather, it’s the early stages […] The post Crypto Treasury Boom Sparks Bubble Talk, Says TON Strategy CEO appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/03 08:00
Popular Investment Platform Robinhood Announces Listing of This Altcoin on Its Platform! Here Are the Details
The post Popular Investment Platform Robinhood Announces Listing of This Altcoin on Its Platform! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular investment platform Robinhood has officially listed the native token of Optimism (OP), Ethereum’s Layer-2 scaling solution. Robinhood Lists Optimism’s Native Token OP The development, announced on the company’s social media accounts, is considered an important step for both the Optimism ecosystem and Robinhood users. Optimism is one of the leading Layer-2 solutions that aims to address the high transaction costs and speed issues of the Ethereum network. Offering users a faster transaction experience with lower fees, the project has recently been gaining attention for its growing ecosystem. The OP token plays a key role in the network’s governance mechanism; token holders can have a say in the network’s development and participate in community-based decision-making processes. Robinhood’s decision to list OP is seen as part of the platform’s strategy to increase its crypto asset diversity. In recent months, the company has increased its focus on Layer-2 solutions, particularly in response to demand from its user base. Experts believe this listing will both increase the liquidity of the OP token and facilitate access to the Optimism ecosystem for a wider range of investors. While Robinhood is known for its expansion into the crypto space, this latest move is expected to reinforce confidence in Ethereum-based scaling projects in particular. Market observers note that Robinhood’s OP listing could also positively impact the token’s price. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/popular-investment-platform-robinhood-announces-listing-of-this-altcoin-on-its-platform-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 07:49
‘Horse has left the barn:’ ETHZilla bets big on Ethereum’s stablecoin play
ETHZilla’s CEO says the Ethereum treasury company plans to work with layer-2 protocols to generate a higher yield than it could get from staking. ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill has revealed he made the decision to go all in on Ethereum after seeing its potential in the nearly trillion-dollar global remittance market. Two months later, his formerly floundering biotechnology company is now the eighth-largest public Ethereum treasury in the world.“Ethereum is effectively a gateway for money supply globally to transmit in US dollars,” ETHZilla CEO McAndrew Rudisill told Cointelegraph.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:33
Ripple Highlights RLUSD’s Role in Africa’s Breakaway From Legacy Finance Chains
Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is unlocking a new era of financial access in Africa, driving faster payments, beating inflation, and bridging banking gaps with blockchain precision. Ripple Partners Trigger RLUSD Wave Across Africa Africa is experiencing a rapid pivot toward digital money, with stablecoins emerging as vital instruments to address inflation, remittance costs, and limited banking […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:30
Is Metherworld Coin (MCoin) a Scam?
Metherworld coin (MCoin) has lost more than 90% of its value since launch, trades with weak liquidity, and faces complaints from users about withdrawals. Most of its token supply is still outside circulation, and the platform behind it is unregulated. These red flags raise a clear question: is Metherworld a legitimate project, or is MCoin […] The post Is Metherworld Coin (MCoin) a Scam? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:24
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Consolidates — Analyst Forecasts 120% Upside
Amid a broader crypto rally fueled by concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained more than 3% in the past 24 hours. An analyst now projects a potential 120% rally if SHIB breaks above a long-term resistance. Will Shiba Inu take such a big leap? Let’s take a closer look. Daily […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Consolidates — Analyst Forecasts 120% Upside appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:15
XRP Price Prediction Before Major ETF Approvals Hit the Market
XRP has been one of the most closely watched altcoins in 2025, with traders speculating on whether it can extend its gains ahead of potential ETF approvals. The token has been trading in the $2.90-3.00 range in recent days, showing resilience after months of consolidation. With momentum building across the market, many analysts believe XRP […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction Before Major ETF Approvals Hit the Market
Coinstats
2025/10/03 07:00
