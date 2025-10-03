2025-10-05 Sunday

Lisk Launches $15 Million Venture Capital Fund, Lisk EMpower Fund

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum Layer2 network Lisk announced the launch of a $15 million venture capital fund, Lisk EMpower Fund, which will focus on investing in Web3 startups, with a focus on infrastructure and applications that solve practical problems in payments, remittances, identity and supply chains in emerging markets.
PANews2025/10/03 08:26
ETHZilla CEO: Ethereum may reach $20,000 and will continue to increase holdings

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, McAndrew Rudisill, CEO of ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury, predicts that the price of Ether will reach $20,000 in the next few years. The price has been in a consolidation pattern for many years and is expected to break through driven by the growth of stablecoins. Regarding the amount of ETH to be purchased, McAndrew Rudisill stated that ETHZilla does not have a fixed number, but hopes to acquire as much ETH as possible and will use it for various Layer 2 protocols to generate higher returns than normal staking.
PANews2025/10/03 08:17
Bitcoin surpasses Amazon again and rises to 7th place in global asset market capitalization

PANews reported on October 3 that according to 8MarketCap data, as the price of Bitcoin rose above $120,000, its market value has exceeded $2.4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 1.84%, once again surpassing Amazon (US$2.371 trillion) and rising to 7th place in the global asset market value ranking, temporarily behind silver.
PANews2025/10/03 08:15
Dogecoin and AlphaPepe Are Among the Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analysts Predict Q4 Surge

The post Dogecoin and AlphaPepe Are Among the Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analysts Predict Q4 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Q4 has historically been one of the strongest periods for crypto markets, often referred to as the “end-of-year rally.” With Bitcoin and Ethereum already showing signs of strength, analysts are predicting that meme coins could once again capture the spotlight. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, remains a community-driven favorite. But this season, it is being joined by a new contender — AlphaPepe (ALPE) — a presale project gaining viral momentum and tipped by analysts as one of the best crypto buys right now. Dogecoin: The Legacy Meme Coin with Q4 Upside Dogecoin has stood the test of time since its creation in 2013. Despite being born as a joke, it evolved into a cultural icon, achieving mainstream recognition through celebrity endorsements and social virality. DOGE’s large holder base and listings on all major exchanges keep it relevant, especially during bull cycles. As Q4 begins, analysts are watching closely to see if DOGE can benefit from broader meme coin rotation. Historically, Dogecoin has rallied sharply during end-of-year cycles, riding waves of retail speculation. While its upside may be more modest compared to early years, many still consider DOGE a staple in the meme coin sector for Q4 positioning. AlphaPepe: The Meme Coin Rocket of 2025 While Dogecoin provides legacy credibility, AlphaPepe is the project turning heads this October. Its presale has already raised more than $230,000, attracted nearly 1,900 holders, and set an all-time high in its second USDT pool at $3,700. AlphaPepe tokens are priced at $0.00684 and delivered instantly, unlike most presales that lock allocations. Holders can stake tokens in pools offering up to 85% APR, reinforcing long-term community commitment. The project has also achieved the maximum BlockSafu audit score, providing transparency and trust that meme coin investors rarely enjoy. Its viral marketing — including a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 08:15
Polkadot (DOT) in 2025: The Network of Networks Powering Interoperable Web3

📑 Table of Contents Polkadot: A Network of Networks The Vision Behind Polkadot’s Creation How Polkadot’s Modular Technology Works Governance and Community Power Polkadot in Action: Examples and Partners DOT Tokenomics Explained Polkadot’s Roadmap and Future Outlook FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions About Polkadot 🌐 Polkadot: A Network of Networks Polkadot is one of the most [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/03 08:09
Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens in accelerated Solana pivot

The post Fitell adds 216m PUMP tokens in accelerated Solana pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fitell is staking a significant portion of its capital on a memecoin platform’s token, allocating $1.5 million for 216.8 million PUMP tokens just one month after securing a $100 million facility dedicated to Solana accumulation. Summary Fitell added 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million to its treasury. The move follows a $100m facility to expand Solana-based digital assets. It marks the company’s shift from gym equipment retail to crypto-focused strategy. In a press release dated Oct. 2, the Taren Point, Australia-based Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) confirmed it executed the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens a day earlier. CEO Sam Lu characterized the move as a swift transition “from decision to execution,” framing it as a strategic step to deepen the company’s involvement in the Solana network. “We are deepening our participation in Solana’s growth story, while diversifying our digital asset treasury to position us to capture long-term growth opportunities for our stakeholders,” Lu said. Launched through its ICO in July this year, the PUMP token serves as the core asset for the Pump.fun launchpad, a dominant platform for memecoin creation on the Solana blockchain. The token traded at $0.007 at last check and was up over 92% in the last 30 days, according to crypto.news data. Fitell’s pivot from fitness to Solana treasury Fitell’s embrace of Solana began in late September, when the company announced the launch of a digital asset treasury backed by a $100 million financing facility. The initiative made Fitell the first Australian firm to anchor its treasury around Solana, with the goal of becoming one of the region’s largest publicly listed holders of the token. Until recently, the company’s core business had been selling fitness and gym equipment through its Gym Direct subsidiary, which has served more than 100,000 customers in Australia. The sudden…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 08:02
Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair

US President Donald Trump has nominated Travis Hill as the next FDIC chair, after highlighting his crypto-friendly stance. US President Donald Trump has officially nominated Travis Hill to serve as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a five-year term.  Hill has been acting chair since January and has become popular for his […] The post Trump Nominates Travis Hill as Permanent FDIC Chair appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 08:00
Crypto Vs. Stocks: Which Is The Better Investment After US Government Shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown has cast a long shadow across financial markets, with delays in economic data and uncertainty in fiscal policy unnerving traditional investors. Stock markets have historically reacted negatively to such events, reflecting concerns about growth, spending, and debt sustainability. This time, however, crypto has emerged as a surprising safe haven for many. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 07:58
Here’s Why One Analyst Thinks Ripple’s XRP Will Overtake BTC and ETH by 2030

Cameron Scrubs, the founder of Tradeship University, just made one of the boldest XRP calls yet. In a post on X, he said XRP price will not only climb the charts but eventually pass both Bitcoin and Ethereum to become the number-one cryptocurrency by market cap by 2030. Right now, XRP controls only about 4.4%
Coinstats2025/10/03 07:30
VC Fundraising in Crypto Sector Consolidates Under Corporate Capital Inflows

A new report on VC fundraising in the crypto space provides interesting conclusions. The sector is undergoing deep consolidation, with fewer projects receiving substantially more capital. Sectors like DeFi, AI, and blockchains are getting a lot of interest, whereas RWAs, DePIN, NFTs, and GameFi are falling by the wayside. Aligning with major players’ preferences may be the only way to receive fresh inflows. Crypto VC Fundraising Analyzed A few months ago, VC fundraising in the crypto space was in full swing, with institutional investment powering $10 billion in inflows in Q2 alone. Since then, however, this sector has apparently cooled somewhat, as token launches began taking precedent over traditional VC routes. A new report aims to fully quantify the data and identify useful trends. Throughout September 2025, crypto VC fundraising rounds fell dramatically on several points. Compared to the previous month, the total number of rounds fell by 25.3%, and this magnified to 37.4% next to September 2024. In other words, the number of fundraising rounds isn’t just falling; the rate of decline is increasing at breakneck speed. However, this data is slightly misleading. Although the number of distinct VC fundraising events in crypto dropped like a rock, there’s vastly more capital involved. Looking at the raw value of total fundraising, last month had a 739.7% increase year-over-year. A Consolidating Market In total, this represents around $5.1 billion in total VC fundraising capital for the crypto sector. As prominent firms aim for major IPOs, these aggressive rounds are ballooning in size and diminishing in total number. Last month, multiple single fundraising rounds surpassed the total capital raised in September 2024: Crypto Fundraising Last Month. Source: Wu Blockchain In light of this trend, it’s critically important that we discover which sectors are gaining the most attention. CeFi and DeFi were naturally the largest areas, nearly representing half of total investment capital between them. AI development and L1/L2 blockchains tied for third place behind them, with tools and wallets lagging narrowly behind. Although the RWA market has traded well on stock tokenization hype, data suggests that VC fundraising is ignoring this crypto subsector. A recent report shows that these assets are significantly underperforming, and last month, they only achieved a 6.5% market share when bundled with DePIN. In other words, large institutional investors like Goldman Sachs, Pantera Capital, and Galaxy Digital are dominating this VC fundraising ecosystem, and they can be particular about their crypto interests. This consolidated environment may produce significant challenges to smaller projects, but it also has real opportunities.
Coinstats2025/10/03 06:44
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now