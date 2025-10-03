2025-10-05 Sunday

SEC Remains Silent on Canary Litecoin ETF Amid Market Uncertainty

Recent developments in the U.S. securities regulation landscape have created uncertainty for the approval of cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Notably, the SEC’s silence regarding Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF application occurs amidst a potential government shutdown and changes to listing standards, raising questions about which processes will influence future crypto market inclusion. This article explores [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/03 09:34
Abu Dhabi Bans Crypto Mining on Farms, Citing Energy Use

The post Abu Dhabi Bans Crypto Mining on Farms, Citing Energy Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed a ban on cryptocurrency mining across farms in the emirate, warning that violators face stiff penalties and disconnection from government services. The move follows recent discoveries of farms repurposing land and electricity for mining digital assets, uses not permitted under existing agricultural regulations. According to ADAFSA, such activities clash with the intended function of farmland, which is limited to cultivating crops and raising livestock. Farms caught mining will be fined 100,000 dirham (about $27,000), with the penalty doubling on repeat offenses. Beyond the fine, ADAFSA will cut off electricity, confiscate equipment, and halt access to agricultural support programs. Offenders, both owners and tenants, may also be referred to other authorities for further action, ADAFSA said. The energy demand from cryptocurrency mining has prompted other bans throughout the world. Late last year, Russia imposed a six-year ban in 10 regions over the energy consumption. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/abu-dhabi-bans-crypto-mining-on-farms-citing-energy-use
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:30
$3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What’s Next?

The post $3,700,000,000 BTC Profit-Taking Shakes Crypto Market, What’s Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently saw its fifth-largest profit-taking event of 2025. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, after a strong rise in the Bitcoin price, profit-taking levels surpassed more than $3.7 billion yesterday, registering the fifth-largest volume this year. Bitcoin saw a major surge on Wednesday while most other risk assets fell after U.S. lawmakers failed to reach a government funding agreement, leading to a shutdown. The largest cryptocurrency saw significant volatility in Wednesday’s trading session, reaching a high of $118,718 in a massive single daily candlestick, with the move catching shorts unawares. In the same vein, at one point on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded to lows of $113,975 as traders took profits. However, bulls quickly took charge, with the Bitcoin price extending its recovery further. The rebound extended into early Thursday with Bitcoin reaching a high of $119,863. At press time, Bitcoin was sustaining its gains, up 1.96% in the last 24 hours to $119,588 and up 7.2% weekly. Bitcoin is up more than 25% this year, rising as more Wall Street firms continue to embrace it and global investors begin to view the cryptocurrency as a reputable portfolio allocation and not just a quick trading vehicle. What’s next? According to CryptoQuant, the recent profit-taking event might not go without implications. This is because this high level of profit-taking may impact spot selling pressure; however, it does not yet reveal a significant predominance of short-term investors. In this light, CryptoQuant speculates that the profit-taking volume might increase in the coming weeks. The Bitcoin price faces its next resistance at $124,533, coinciding with the all-time high reached in mid-August. Source: https://u.today/3700000000-btc-profit-taking-shakes-crypto-market-whats-next
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:27
Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means

The post Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sharp Exchange Outflows Sparks A Historic Supply Squeeze, Here’s What It Means | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-sharp-exchange-outflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:06
Tom Lee’s BitMine approaches 50% of goal to hold 5% Ethereum supply

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine approaches 50% of goal to hold 5% Ethereum supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) have reached nearly 50% of their goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply. BMNR has been steadily increasing its Ethereum holdings by buying during market dips, reflecting an institutional acquisition strategy. Tom Lee-led Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) is approaching 50% of its goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply. BMNR has been methodically increasing its Ethereum holdings through targeted purchases during market dips, aligning with Lee’s vision of positioning the company as a major institutional holder of the asset. Lee’s approach with BMNR mirrors strategies seen in other crypto-focused firms, emphasizing Ethereum as a key reserve asset amid growing regulatory clarity in the US. Ethereum remains a dominant blockchain network increasingly adopted by institutions for its smart contract capabilities and layer 2 scaling solutions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tom-lee-bmnr-ethereum-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 08:46
Fitell Corporation, a US-listed company, purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation announced that it spent US$1.5 million to complete the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens and included the relevant tokens in its digital asset treasury. It is reported that this transaction is also the company's first purchase of PUMP tokens to support its continued strategic expansion in the Solana ecosystem.
PANews2025/10/03 08:33
VivoPower Strengthens XRP Future with $19 Million Strategic Raise

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC has confirmed the successful completion of a $19 million equity raise through the sale of common stock priced at $6.05 per share. The offering, executed at a premium to its last closing price, reflects growing institutional interest in the company’s pivot toward digital asset treasury management centered on XRP. The fresh […]
Tronweekly2025/10/03 08:30
Dogecoin Stays Flat, Solana Loses Steam, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Testnet Show Why Real Utility Wins in 2025

For years, crypto momentum has been driven by cycles, speculative charts, and meme-fueled rallies. But in 2025, the narrative is shifting from hype to real delivery. Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to stall around resistance levels, and Solana (SOL) faces pressure despite its speed and NFT reputation. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving itself with tangible results. […] The post Dogecoin Stays Flat, Solana Loses Steam, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Testnet Show Why Real Utility Wins in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 08:00
Vitalik Buterin co-founded the Ethereum Applications Guild

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced the joint launch of the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG), which aims to unite developers, researchers, communities and institutions within the Ethereum ecosystem to build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism to accelerate the development and implementation of native projects, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from the "infrastructure-led" stage to the "application-driven" stage.
PANews2025/10/03 08:00
XRP’s Continued Rally Has Analysts Eyeing $3 and Beyond

XRP price traded near $2.95 on Oct. 2 as the token extended its rally for the seventh consecutive day. The token gained more than 3% in the session, touching a daily high near $2.99 before retreating. XRP price action showed renewed strength despite broader market caution. Meanwhile, analyst Ali Martinez highlighted whale accumulation and on-chain […] The post XRP’s Continued Rally Has Analysts Eyeing $3 and Beyond appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/03 07:06
