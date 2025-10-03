2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Denmark, Novo Holdings lead bid to back $350M quantum venture fund

Denmark, Novo Holdings lead bid to back $350M quantum venture fund

The post Denmark, Novo Holdings lead bid to back $350M quantum venture fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Danish government has joined forces with Novo Holdings, the investment arm of Novo Nordisk’s controlling foundation, to anchor a €300 million, which is approximately $350 million, quantum technology venture fund. The financial vehicle is designed to cement Europe’s position in one of the most competitive areas of deep tech. The fund, launched by Copenhagen-based 55 North, has already secured a first close of €134 million and aims to become the world’s largest dedicated vehicle for quantum investments.  The initiative marks one of the most ambitious attempts yet by a European nation to bridge the gap between world-class research and commercial breakthroughs in quantum computing, sensing and communications. The Danish government and Novo have combined in funding tech  55 North’s target fund will invest across quantum computing, sensing, communications and enabling components. “When these technologies come to fruition, they could be transformative for some of the areas we care deeply about,” Soren Moller, managing partner for seed investments at Novo Holdings, said, reflecting the foundation’s interest in applications for life sciences and planetary health.  The move follows earlier, related investments where the foundation and the government jointly committed to an Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer last year. Earlier this summer, they agreed to co-fund a Microsoft-powered quantum computer, named Magne, which will be made available to industry and researchers. The Magne machine, to be built with Microsoft and Atom Computing and operated by a new entity, QuNorth, is expected to begin work by early 2027. Lab breakthroughs turn into investable companies Europe has long led in quantum science, and over the years, it has seen research coming out of the continent become investable technology firms; however, this progress isn’t moving at the pace observed in places like the US and China. 55 North’s founding team has already placed early bets in areas…
CreatorBid
BID$0.06835-15.75%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002995+9.22%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:35
Dela
WisdomTree Acquires Ceres Partners to Expand into Custody and Tokenization Markets

WisdomTree Acquires Ceres Partners to Expand into Custody and Tokenization Markets

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Businesswire, crypto ETF issuer WisdomTree announced that it has completed the acquisition of alternative asset management company Ceres Partners. The transaction will expand its business into exchange-traded products (ETP), custody, and tokenization markets. The acquisition amount includes US$275 million in cash paid upon completion of the transaction and a profit-taking consideration of up to US$225 million. (Note: Earn-out consideration is a common valuation adjustment mechanism in acquisition transactions. After paying the base consideration, the buyer can pay additional funds based on the target company's achievement of specific indicators. Unlike a VAM agreement, an earn-out consideration adjustment focuses more on quantifiable, objective data, reducing human intervention.)
PAID Network
PAID$0.0191-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07107-1.08%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 09:25
Dela
Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum

Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum

The post Litecoin Tests Key Support Near $105 as Technical Indicators Signal Neutral Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Oct 01, 2025 07:17 LTC trades at $105.64 with bearish MACD signals while maintaining position above 200-day moving average, creating mixed technical outlook for traders. Market Overview Litecoin is currently trading at $105.64, down 0.33% over the past 24 hours within a relatively tight range of $103.84 to $107.61. The cryptocurrency faces immediate resistance at its pivot level of $105.70, with trading volume reaching $27.7 million. LTC maintains its position above the critical 200-day moving average at $97.92, providing some technical support despite short-term bearish pressure. Technical Picture The technical landscape for LTC presents a mixed outlook with conflicting signals across different timeframes. The RSI reading of 41.0 indicates neutral momentum, neither oversold nor overbought, suggesting the market lacks strong directional conviction. However, the MACD histogram at -0.3694 displays bearish divergence, indicating potential downward pressure in the near term. Most concerning for bulls is LTC’s position relative to shorter-term moving averages. The cryptocurrency trades 4.5% below its 20-day SMA at $110.65 and 6.8% below the 50-day SMA at $113.39. This configuration typically suggests weakening momentum and potential continuation of the current downtrend. The fact that LTC price remains above the 200-day moving average by 7.9% provides longer-term structural support but may not be sufficient to prevent further declines. Critical Levels to Watch The immediate support zone around $100.25 represents the most critical level for Litecoin in the short term. A break below this threshold could accelerate selling pressure and target the 200-day moving average at $97.92. Conversely, reclaiming the $110.65 level would signal a potential shift in momentum and could lead to a test of the $120.83 resistance. The $120.83 resistance level coincides with previous consolidation areas and represents the first major hurdle for any meaningful recovery attempt. A decisive…
NEAR
NEAR$2.942-3.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013437-1.30%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08229-3.18%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:18
Dela
Metaplanet CEO: Crypto market fundamentals are still strengthening, and falling stock prices will not affect continued accumulation of BTC

Metaplanet CEO: Crypto market fundamentals are still strengthening, and falling stock prices will not affect continued accumulation of BTC

PANews reported on October 3rd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's stock price has indeed plummeted, which is very painful for the team, shareholders, and himself. However, looking back at the dot-com bubble in 2000, Amazon's business was very strong, yet its stock price also plummeted. This is because fundamentals and stock prices often diverge, sometimes lasting for months or even longer. Bitcoin itself has experienced multiple 70% to 80% declines, but its fundamentals have been irreversibly strengthening. Therefore, Metaplanet will continue to accumulate Bitcoin and will persevere in its execution.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,294.42+0.01%
Simon the Gator
SIMON$0.0002097-15.78%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 09:14
Dela
Musk’s push to transfer SEC probe of Twitter deal to Texas rejected by Federal judge

Musk’s push to transfer SEC probe of Twitter deal to Texas rejected by Federal judge

A federal judge has rejected Elon Musk’s appeal to transfer the case of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) legal inquiry into the timing of his Twitter stake announcement to Texas.  Elon Musk has faced legal scrutiny from regulators in both the U.S. and the UK over the management of his companies. In the latest […]
EPNS
PUSH$0.03161--%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009798-4.47%
Union
U$0.010285-1.91%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 09:13
Dela
How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Compares to Early Shiba Inu (SHIB)

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Compares to Early Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stormed the world in 2021 with its viral community-backed momentum and meme-driven rally, turning small investments into life-changing gains. Now, the same level of hype and investor attention is forming around Mutuum Finance (MUTM), except this time there is far more to the fervor than speculation. While SHIB’s runaway success was built […]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001444-11.73%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000606+11.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237-2.13%
Dela
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 09:00
Dela
US Treasury Declares 15% Corporate Tax on Bitcoin – Big Victory to Crypto Space

US Treasury Declares 15% Corporate Tax on Bitcoin – Big Victory to Crypto Space

US Treasury waives 15% corporate minimum tax on Bitcoin, that saves companies billions. Strategy surges because unrealized gains will not be taxed anymore.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1935-4.58%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0242+2.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.79%
Dela
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 09:00
Dela
Analysts See ASTER Price Heading to an All-Time High – Here’s What the Charts Show

Analysts See ASTER Price Heading to an All-Time High – Here’s What the Charts Show

ASTER has been catching traders’ eyes again, with the charts showing signs that it could be gearing up for another run. The token is holding around $1.81, and many are watching closely to see if it can break through resistance and push toward new highs. Levels That Matter Right Now for ASTER Prominent analyst Sr
Aster
ASTER$2.1041+0.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-11.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.90%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:30
Dela
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?

Market was not ready for such explosive surge of buying out there
XRP
XRP$2.962-2.89%
READY
READY$0.03896+24.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,294.42+0.01%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:01
Dela
Zcash – Can ZEC’s 58% rally set the stage for $200 breakout?

Zcash – Can ZEC’s 58% rally set the stage for $200 breakout?

With $1.2 billion market cap reached, is ZEC set for stronger inflows or a quick reversal?
Zcash
ZEC$166.11+19.61%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004--%
1
1$0.007954+22.53%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:00
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now