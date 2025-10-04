2025-10-05 Sunday

Top 3 Hidden Gems to Buy in October 2025 for Breakout Growth

BlockchainFX, Little Pepe, and Remittix are October 2025’s hidden gems. With $8.7M raised, BFX leads as the best presale, tipped for 100x breakout growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 22:44
Ripple’s XRP Ledger Launches MPT Token Standard – Here’s What It Means For Investors

Ripple's XRP Ledger Launches MPT Token Standard – Here's What It Means For Investors | Bitcoinist.com Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:39
US federal workforce shrinks by 100,000 as deferred resignations kick in

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration's deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result of a policy that allowed employees to resign months ago while still collecting their salary and benefits through September 30, the final day of the federal fiscal year. The program had 154,000 federal employees sign up. Two-thirds of them stayed on the books until the end of last month, even though they technically no longer worked. That buffer expired this week. Trump's team has made no secret of its intention to downsize the federal bureaucracy. Now, the expectation is that the government will wrap up this year with hundreds of thousands fewer staff, driven by voluntary resignations, a hiring freeze, and layoffs that could become permanent. During the shutdown, around 750,000 people have been temporarily furloughed, and Trump has warned that some of them will not be returning. Layoffs pile up as workers take exit deals or get pushed out The administration says this effort is part of a broader plan to overhaul the federal system and clean out what Trump called "unaccountable" employees. Layoffs, buyouts, and early retirement packages have taken a heavy toll on civil servants, disrupting operations across the country and shrinking services the public depends on. While federal workers make up a small percentage of the entire U.S. labor market, the losses are coming during a year already filled with job cuts in other industries like finance and manufacturing. Ryan Sweet, the chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said this trend is one of the reasons the job market has taken…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:29
Floki Soars 23% as Valour Launches Europe’s First FLOKI ETP

FLOKI$0.0₃1048, a cryptocurrency project that started as a memecoin and has since evolved with its own ecosystem, has seen its price jump nearly 23% in the last 24 hours after the launch of its first exchnage-traded product (ETP) in Europe. The new offering, called Valour Floki SEK ETP, launched on Oct. 3 on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market, making Floki the first BNB Chain ecosystem token to secure an ETP besides BNB itself. Developed by Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, the product is designed for both retail and institutional investors who want exposure to the FLOKI token without holding crypto directly. Floki, which exists on both the Ethereum and BNB chains, has an ecosystem that includes a play-to-earn non-fungible token (NFT) game, a DeFi asset locker, an NFT marketplace, and a crypto education platform. The launch coincides with renewed momentum in BNB Chain projects. BNB itself surged past $1,150 this week to a new all-time high, before seeing a correction to just below that level.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:08
Treasury lashes out at Whitehall over wasteful spending

Britain's Treasury lashed out at the OBR hours after receiving forecasts that set the scene for tax rate increases in the upcoming budget. The Exchequer admitted that the growth of living standards was way below expectations, as it criticized government spending.   The Treasury argued that stagnant productivity was responsible for holding back the working population as the government spiraled into wasteful spending. Asylum services were at the top of government spending, and the Treasury is considering ways of tackling that problem ahead of November's budget.  The Cryptopolitan reported in August that the UK Treasury is considering an income tax trap to fill a budget hole, raising £7 billion yearly until 2028. Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, is preparing to launch even more tax rises in November. However, the OBR's forecasts will set boundaries for the Chancellor as she balances the books. Monks warns of perpetual annual tax rise cycles Allan Monks, a Senior Economist at the European Commission's Monetary Policy & International Relations Department, warned that the November budget will likely deal with part of the problem. He added that Britain could be trapped in an endless cycle of annual tax raises as Reeve's fiscal plans barely meet the sustainability threshold.  Mr Monks' warning came as the British tax and spending watchdog cautioned Reeves that next year's growth could be lower and inflation higher than expected. The fiscal watchdog projected that growth is unlikely to be realized despite an optimistic outlook. Meanwhile, Monks believes Labour will preside over the record tax-raising parliament if the budget's £130 billion is raised primarily through taxes rather than by reducing expenditure. "The Chancellor can avoid the questions, but she can't escape the facts. Under Rachel Reeves, we have seen inflation double, debt balloon, business confidence at its lowest level, borrowing costs at a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 22:08
This Viral Altcoin Could Overtake Cardano By 2028

The market is hunting for the next compounder and the chatter is getting louder. Bitcoin Price keeps setting the tone, Ethereum follows, and mid caps jockey for flow. Cardano’s reputation still draws respect, yet a fresh payments-focused contender is pulling attention as liquidity rotates.  If the momentum that drove the Bitcoin Price this quarter spills into select altcoins, the token that solves real-world transactions first can run ahead. Miss the early window and you may end up chasing green candles later. The Pulse of ADA: Current State & Forecasts Cardano (ADA) trades in the $0.84 to $0.90 band after a failed push toward $0.98. Bulls want a decisive break above $1.00 to open room toward $1.50 or even $2.00, while bears point to fragile support near $0.84 to $0.85 and a tightening range that could sap energy without a new catalyst.  The setup remains balanced, but in a market led by Bitcoin Price, patience can turn into slippage if dominance keeps crowding out slower movers. ADA is still a respected best DeFi altcoin candidate, yet it must re-prove momentum, not rely on legacy. Remittix: Payments Pioneer Aiming at ADA’s Crown Now to the elephant in the room. That rising payments rail you keep hearing about is Remittix, and it is not selling a dream. It is building a cross-border utility where crypto meets bank accounts, real-time FX, and fast settlement.  Remittix is not just loud on social. Security due diligence has been done with the toughest names in blockchain auditing, and the team sits at the very top tier for pre-launch verification. The wallet beta is already in the wild with community testers, which means product proof points, not promises.  The current token price of Remittix is around $0.1130, placing it in the top crypto under $1 bracket that early-stage crypto investment money loves to accumulate before the crowd catches on. Why Remittix Is Being Considered by Top Analysts Crypto to bank payouts already span 30+ countries, offering a direct fiat off-ramp for everyday users. Network design focuses on low gas fee crypto execution through batching and smart routing. A deflationary scheme is in place to reward holders who think in months, not minutes. The mobile wallet launch in Q3 is positioned to onboard non-crypto natives at scale. Community participation is deep, with measurable traction rather than vanity metrics. The Conversion Case Here is the blunt truth. Flows follow certainty. Bitcoin Price sets the tide, but upside comes from assets with real world pull. Remittix has security stamps from Certik, sits ranked at the summit for pre-launch tokens, and already lets testers click through the product today.  Add listings that are live, a price at $0.1130 that leaves room for multiple re-ratings, and a simple thesis forms: accumulate before the broader market wakes up. If you wait for headlines, you will likely pay more. Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:  Website: https://remittix.io/ Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  $250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway
Coinstats2025/10/04 22:04
Ethereum Forecasts $4,500 By Year End While Digitap ($TAP) is Going Viral as “The Next PayPal” with 50x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) remains a dominant force in the crypto sector, with market analysts forecasting a potential year-end target of $6,800. This projection reflects growing institutional adoption, scaling upgrades, and continued activity in DeFi and NFTs. Alongside Ethereum's strong performance, Digitap ($TAP) has emerged as a project with both utility and growth potential. $TAP is being [...] Ethereum Forecasts $4,500 By Year End While Digitap ($TAP) is Going Viral as "The Next PayPal" with 50x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/04 22:00
Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Album Returning

The album that consolidated Pink Floyd's superstar status fifty years ago receives an anniversary box set treatment. Classic rock is enjoying a series of financially lucrative victory laps as its audiences mature and have considerable disposable income to spend on reminiscence. That's the target market for the 2 CD/3 vinyl LP Pink Floyd set, available in multiple formats include a Super Deluxe box retailing at around $250. The album is scheduled for release on December 12. Aside from any historical value connected with the anniversary, the release is another phase in Sony Music's recoupment of the company's $400 million deal to buy Pink Floyd's recorded music catalog, announced in October 2024. That purchase was part of over a billion dollars spent by Sony on music catalogs by Queen, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan, supported by investment firms. Ironically, although Wish You Were Here savages the hypocrisies of the record industry, both that album and Pink Floyd are now objects in an even larger financial sphere than at the time of the record's original release half a century ago. Revisiting the Past Wish You Were Here topped the charts on both sides of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:59
What Time Does The UFC 320 Fight Card Start?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Opponents Magomed Ankalaev of Russia and Alex Pereira of Brazil face off during the UFC 320 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 320 pay-per-view fight card goes down tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Two UFC titles are on the line at the top of the PPV event. In the UFC 320 main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his title on the line against the man he took the belt from, Alex Pereira. Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313 in March, winning the UFC 205-pound crown via unanimous decision. In the co-main event of UFC 320, the promotion's bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, looks to become the eighth UFC champion to successfully defend their crown three times in a calendar year. Dvalishvili faces one-time UFC interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen. The UFC 320 pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ PPV following prelims on ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Below, we look at details for the main event and co-main event of UFC 320, and the start time for each portion of the UFC 320 fight card. UFC 320 Fight Card: Date, Time, Location, How To Watch Or Stream Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025 Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV Main Card Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Preliminary Card Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Early Prelims Start Time: 6:00 p.m ET on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:56
NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football DraftKings DFS Stacks And Value Picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 07: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets dives for the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is Week 5 in the fantasy football DraftKings DFS landscape. The Sunday main slate is a little thin because there are four teams on a bye week. And there is an early morning international game, then the usual Sunday night and Monday night games. This leaves 10 games on the main slate. So, let's see what the best picks for single-entry tournaments are looking like. All prices are DraftKings. DraftKings DFS Game Stacks Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets, Cowboys -2.5, 46.5 o/u Two bad defenses are a cheat code in fantasy football. The Cowboys' defense is 32nd in total yards allowed (420.5), 32nd in passing yards allowed per game (297.3), and 20th in rushing yards allowed per game (123.3). The Jets' defense is only slightly better, allowing 330.3 total yards per game (20th), 199.8 passing yards per game (12th), and 130.5 rushing yards per game (25th). Your stack depends on what game script you believe will be played out. QB, Dak Prescott, $6000-WR, George Pickens $6600-TE, Jake Ferguson, $4800/WR, Garrett Wilson, $6100 This stack takes up 47% of your total salary. QB, Justin Fields, $5600-RB, Breece Hall $5600/WR, Pickens $6600 This stack takes up 35.6% of your total salary. Fields is currently commanding a staggering 45.41% ownership on DraftKings. Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts, Colts -6.5, 47.5 o/u Geno Smith hasn't looked good since Week 1. Daniel Jones has looked good even after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Jones has a 61.5% dropback…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:53
