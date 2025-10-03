2025-10-05 Sunday

A whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC, and then bought EIGEN, PUMP and XPL

A whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC, and then bought EIGEN, PUMP and XPL

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale sold 314 billion PEPE to obtain 668.35 ETH and 203,000 USDC. The whale spent 267.66 ETH to buy 697,488 EIGEN, then sold ETH in exchange for USDC, and deposited 1.837 million USDC into HyperLiquid, bought 151.19 million PUMP for US$1.02 million, and bought 1.11 million XPL for US$1.09 million.
PANews2025/10/03 09:42
CME Group: Q3 average daily trading volume hits second highest on record, with cryptocurrency contracts trading at 340,000 contracts

CME Group: Q3 average daily trading volume hits second highest on record, with cryptocurrency contracts trading at 340,000 contracts

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to PRNewswire, derivatives market CME Group released quarterly and monthly market data, showing that the average daily trading volume (ADV) reached 25.3 million contracts this year, and the ADV in September reached 26.1 million contracts, both setting the second highest trading volume record in history. Among them: 1. In the third quarter, the average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts reached 340,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$14.1 billion), with the average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts reaching 209,000 contracts and the average daily trading volume of Ethereum futures contracts reaching 236,000 contracts. 2. The average daily trading volume of cryptocurrency contracts in September was 309,000 contracts (with a notional value of US$13.7 billion). The average daily trading volume of micro Ethereum futures contracts increased by 472% to 182,000 contracts, and the average daily trading volume of micro Bitcoin futures contracts increased by 50% to 62,000 contracts.
PANews2025/10/03 09:38
The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network

The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network

The post The Disney Resort That’s Getting Its Own Tram Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney is famous for its monorail, but one park is set to get an innovative tram system. Flickr Vision Disney’s most high-tech theme park resort is due to get a tram network which will connect it directly to the local airport, homes and hotels according to an announcement today. Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World in Orlando knows that getting around the sprawling site isn’t a walk in the park. The complex is comparable in size to San Francisco and it can often take an hour or more to get from one theme park to another using the network of buses, boats, cable cars and monorails. Getting a tram from your front door right to the park gates sounds like the stuff of fantasy but it will soon be reality at one Disney resort. The lucky location is the Middle Eastern city of Abu Dhabi which is due to be home to Disney’s seventh resort over the coming years. When the park was announced in May, Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger forecast that the “resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio.” The setting already looks like the backdrop for a science-fiction film. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will sit on the sandy northern shores of Yas Island, which is already home to a portfolio of world-leading theme parks and attractions. Unlike almost all of its other parks, Disney won’t own or operate its outpost in Abu Dhabi. Instead, it will be built and run by Miral, Yas Island’s developer and the Middle East’s leading theme park operator. Yas Island is comfortably the world’s most well-connected major resort as it is home to upscale residential communities, schools, a business district, deluxe hotels, a marina, a mega mall with 370 shops, an arena, a beach,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:38
Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong

Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong

The post Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Will be Held in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026, will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong. With the theme “Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry’s entry into a new era of multi-asset integration. As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including: Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers International banks and investment banks’ digital asset and multi-asset divisions Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators Regulators and international standard-setting bodies Key discussion themes will include: The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration. The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets. More details: summit.liquiditytech.com Source: https://beincrypto.com/liquidity-summit-2026-hong-kong/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:37
The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans

The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans

The post The Government Shutdown is Just The Latest Blow to Troops and Veterans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (L) greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images Up to three quarters of a million federal workers could be furloughed if the current impasse over funding the federal government continues. And unlike the last two government shutdowns, in 2018/2019 and 2013, active duty military personnel will also miss paychecks starting October 15th if Congress doesn’t act, but they will be required to serve nonetheless. In addition, many military families depend on other government services to make ends meet, like federal nutrition assistance. There is a bill being considered that would guarantee military pay even during the shutdown, but as of this writing its fate was uncertain. The government shutdown means short-term hardships for military families and a wide swath of other federal employees, but active duty military personnel and veterans of recent wars will be hit even harder, and for a longer time period, under the provisions of the so-called “big beautiful bill” that passed earlier this year. Only a tiny share of the increased Pentagon spending contained in the bill – about 5% – will go to help military families. And cuts elsewhere in the budget will mean a net loss for many of these families, as pillars of the social safety net like nutrition aid are slashed. The situation for veterans is even worse. Cuts in food assistance and health care will hit them harder, because they are more dependent on these programs. As the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:32
White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham

White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham

The post White House Seeks Permanent CFTC Chairman Post-Pham appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: White House hastens CFTC chairman search amid Pham’s exit. Mike Selig implied as possible chairman contender. Market reactions to regulatory clarity and crypto initiatives. The White House is seeking a permanent chairman for the CFTC after Caroline Pham’s pro-crypto initiatives and stated intent to step down, underscoring regulatory changes in Washington. The appointment could shape future crypto regulations, affecting collaborative efforts between the CFTC and SEC, with immediate implications for market players like USDC, ETH, and BTC. White House Drives CFTC Leadership and Regulatory Overhaul The White House is expediting its search for a permanent Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman amidst Caroline Pham’s expected departure. Caroline Pham has led pro-crypto initiatives, withdrawing outdated staff advisories and improving crypto market clarity since her acting chairmanship began. Insiders imply Mike Selig, a senior crypto policy official at the U.S. SEC, as a possible contender for the position. According to Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC Chairman, candidates are being chosen for multiple commissioner spots. Market implications include enhanced regulatory clarity and potentially bolstered market confidence. Under Pham, discussions on using stablecoins as collateral for derivatives may advance tokenized finance. Such initiatives could influence crypto market utility, particularly for assets like USDC and USDT. Until a full CFTC commission is formed, any lone decision-making may face legal challenges. “The CFTC is wasting no time in fulfilling President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world…Providing regulatory clarity now and fostering innovation in digital asset markets will deliver on the Administration’s promise to usher in a Golden Age of Crypto.” — Caroline D. Pham, Acting CFTC Chairman CFTC Press Release, August 2025 Industry leaders have voiced support for regulatory harmonization. Heath Tarbert, Circle President, praised deriving lower costs and unlocking liquidity using stablecoins. Greg Tusar from Coinbase commended Pham for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:31
UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack

UXLINK: Plans to launch a vote on October 4th to unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack

PANews reported on October 3rd that UXLINK announced plans to launch a proposal vote on Snapshot on October 4th. The proposals include: 1. Unlock some tokens in advance for users affected by the hacker attack; 2. Use all recovered funds (from exchanges), the litigation team, and a portion of Treasury funds to compensate affected users.
PANews2025/10/03 09:25
The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest

The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest

The post The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Solana’s Treasury/DAT discussed by key crypto leaders at TOKEN2049. Institutional adoption grows with innovative Treasury strategies. Potential consolidation in DAT markets predicted by experts. Key figures from Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital, Drift, and Galaxy Digital shared insights at TOKEN 2049’s Solana Treasury Bet roundtable in Singapore. This discussion highlights Solana’s growing appeal among institutional investors due to regulatory changes, showcasing Solana’s potential for significant revenue growth and ongoing market consolidation trends. Solana Emerges as Institutional Favorite Amid Crypto Developments Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading, Galaxy Digital, said, “Under the new US regulatory environment, many L1 and L2 are no longer considered securities, which opens the door for public companies to acquire cryptocurrencies in large quantities and trade them on the public market.” The adoption of DAT impacts how institutions integrate crypto into existing treasury systems, illustrating the ongoing attraction for traditional investors. Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang pointed out that Solana’s potential $2 billion annual revenue and consistent growth are appealing to the public market. Reactions remain optimistic as Solana’s revenue prospects entice investors. David Lu of Drift stated that if Drift underperforms against SOL, investors should consider holding SOL longer-term. Optimistic Outlook as Solana Revenue Poised for Growth Did you know? The Solana Treasury strategy mirrors historical moves by companies like MicroStrategy with Bitcoin, marking a shift in corporate treasury approaches. Solana (SOL) is valued at $232.47 with a market cap of $126.37 billion, representing a 3.06% market share. Recent trading volume of $9.33 billion shows a 9.57% change. Over 90 days, SOL’s price increased by 56.76%, data by CoinMarketCap shows. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research highlights the impact of regulative clarity and technological advancements in Solana’s growth. Experts underscore favorable conditions for market expansion…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:01
ECB Reveals Firms Selected to Build Core Infrastructure for Digital Euro Project

ECB Reveals Firms Selected to Build Core Infrastructure for Digital Euro Project

The European Central Bank just supercharged the digital euro’s momentum, locking in top-tier firms to build core infrastructure components that could revolutionize payments across Europe. European Central Bank Secures Tech Partners While Awaiting Digital Euro Regulation The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to advance preparations for a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC) as it […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:30
Bitcoin Price Surge: Veracity of New Milestones in Question

Bitcoin Price Surge: Veracity of New Milestones in Question

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-price-milestone-verification/
Coinstats2025/10/03 08:29
