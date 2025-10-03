2025-10-05 Sunday

Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars

Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars

The post Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September 2025 may eventually go down as the month that reframed VC attitudes across the crypto market. On the surface, the numbers from WuBlockchain’s monthly report paint a picture of contraction in dealmaking. Yet, peer a little closer and it’s clear: the capital is still flowing in. If anything, consolidation and growing ticket sizes are signaling that the crypto market investment narrative is maturing. It’s picking favorites, doubling down, and placing outsized bets on fewer, more promising teams. The Crypto Market: Fewer Deals, More Dollars According to RootData statistics compiled by WuBlockchain, the market saw a measly 62 publicly disclosed crypto VC fundraising rounds in September 2025. That represents a hefty 25.3% drop from August’s 83 rounds, and a 37.4% dive compared to September 2024. Fewer Deals, Greater Capital | Source: Wu Blockchain on X It’s worth noting, of course, that these figures are fluid. Not all deals hit the wires in real time, so the true totals may shift upward as stealth rounds become public. Yet if crypto market deal volume shrank, the cash on offer told a very different story. September’s total fundraising hit an astonishing $5.122 billion. That’s up 5.2% month-on-month and represents a massive 739.7% leap from the $610 million total of September a year prior. For anyone fretting about “risk-off” VC sentiment, that yawning gap between round count and dollars committed says everything. The games may be fewer, but the stakes have never been higher. Sector Shifts: Where VCs Are Betting Breaking it down by sector, DeFi captured the lion’s share of activity, making up 25.8% of funded projects. CeFi wasn’t too far behind, with 21%. The L1/L2 sector and the emerging AI track (both at 12.9%), RWA/DePIN at 6.5%, and tools/wallets at 11.3% round out the investment focus. NFT/GameFi, so often hyped as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:35
Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference

Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference

The post Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Eminent Ethereum contributors presented future goals at TOKEN 2049. Integration of Layer 2 technologies advances Ethereum’s scalability. Innovations may redefine trust and accountability in AI era. Prominent figures from Consensys, Ethereum Foundation, and EigenCloud shared insights on Ethereum’s progress and future at TOKEN 2049’s “Ten Years In: Ethereum’s Next Frontier” roundtable. These discussions highlight Ethereum’s ongoing role in bridging anarchism and traditional finance while boosting L1-L2 synergies and preparing for AI’s rising influence within decentralized systems. Ethereum’s Strategic Moves for Scalability and Sustainability Joseph Lubin discussed Ethereum’s transformation from resisting traditional banking to integrating with institutions. The 85% token allocation for Linea, along with burning 20% of transaction fees, highlights a strategic focus on sustainability and enhancing the Ethereum mainnet. Tomasz Stanczak revealed plans to increase Ethereum’s gas usage to 100 million, tripling computing power. This advancement supports the foundation’s goals of improved finality, privacy, and security, underscoring Layer 1 and Layer 2’s symbiotic relationship. Sreeram Kannan labeled Ethereum as the “trust layer” vital in AI’s rise, introducing EigenLayer’s solutions for accountability. The attendees collectively advised developers to focus more on impactful applications than chain selection, which suggests a focus on substantial innovation over network allegiance. “Linea allocates 85% of tokens to ecosystem initiatives, burning 20% of transaction fees to support Ethereum mainnet.” — Joseph Lubin, Founder & CEO, Consensys “Linea allocates 85% of tokens to ecosystem initiatives, burning 20% of transaction fees to support Ethereum mainnet.” — Joseph Lubin, Founder & CEO, Consensys Ethereum’s Upgrades and Market Growth Potential Did you know? A big Ethereum upgrade can promptly impact ETH supply through transaction fee burns, potentially driving scarcity. CoinMarketCap data show Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,487.81 with a market cap of $541.69 billion and a trading volume at $46.29 billion, down 4.79% in 24 hours. ETH gained…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:31
Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Shift To Pepeto, Best Crypto To Buy Now?

Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Shift To Pepeto, Best Crypto To Buy Now?

The post Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Shift To Pepeto, Best Crypto To Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories have become legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well above $1,000,000 as SHIB soared over 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand percent surges for those in early. After riding those waves, many holders are hunting the next big run, shifting gains from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That shift makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoinwith real products and an active presale at $0.000000156, already raising over $6.8 million and attracting whales. It delivers audited tools such as PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain moves, and staking at 224% APY. With strong demand and live products, Pepeto is widely seen as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor ready to drive the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. Shiba Inu And Pepe: Lessons From Earlier Runs What do older meme coin cycles tell us? Shiba Inu (SHIB) peaked at $0.00008845 in November 2021, while Pepe (PEPE) spiked to $0.00002803 before losing more than half. These highs now act as heavy resistance levels. Pepeto is charting another path. Interest is high before its first listing or launch. While SHIB and Pepe look slower, Pepeto shows a clear roadmap. With over $6.8 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000156, investors now get a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings push the next wave. To spot the next winner, two key drivers matter in crypto: • Community hype that creates viral momentum and sharp rallies. • Real value and utility that support a token long term. Both played a role in earlier runs. Pepe, running mainly on hype, still gave 100× returns due to its community. Shiba Inu, strengthened by ShibaSwap and adoption, climbed 43,000% by combining meme fire with utility.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:26
Coinbase Handing Out $12,000 in Crypto (USDC) in New York? H the Details

Coinbase Handing Out $12,000 in Crypto (USDC) in New York? H the Details

The post Coinbase Handing Out $12,000 in Crypto (USDC) in New York? H the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A group of young New Yorkers is receiving $12,000 in cryptocurrency as part of a new guaranteed-income experiment backed by Coinbase. The program, called Future First, selected 160 residents between the ages of 18 and 30 by lottery to receive the payments in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Distribution began last week through Coinbase wallets, according to a report by Bloomberg. Testing crypto as direct aid The nonprofit GiveDirectly, which has run cash-transfer programs in dozens of countries, is administering the pilot. Unlike traditional guaranteed-income trials that send recurring payments over long periods, Future First gives recipients a large $8,000 lump sum and five smaller deposits of $800. The approach, GiveDirectly says, is designed to help participants make bigger financial moves, such as paying a security deposit or covering tuition. Funding comes from Coinbase, which previously abandoned its own direct-giving initiative but redirected $2.6 million in remaining funds to GiveDirectly. Darin Carter, who leads U.S. policy and grassroots advocacy at Coinbase, told Bloomberg the program is meant to provide “financial support and crypto education for young New Yorkers.” Promises and pitfalls Using crypto instead of cash adds both efficiencies and risks. GiveDirectly says sending USDC costs pennies per transfer, far cheaper than prepaid cards or bank wires. But critics warn that stablecoins can lose their peg in market stress, and young participants could be tempted to speculate with their windfall. Recipients can cash out to banks, use Coinbase debit cards, withdraw at ATMs or leave funds in their crypto wallets to earn 4.1% interest or buy other digital assets. American University law professor Hilary Allen told Bloomberg that this setup could nudge some toward risky bets. Program leaders plan to survey participants afterward to gauge whether crypto distribution created new opportunities or new barriers. For now, some…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:12
Armenia to Ban Cash-for-Crypto Transactions in 2026

Armenia to Ban Cash-for-Crypto Transactions in 2026

The post Armenia to Ban Cash-for-Crypto Transactions in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Armenia is preparing to outlaw cash-for-crypto transactions beginning in 2026, a decision officials say is about transparency, not suppression. The reform is part of a broader effort to strengthen oversight of digital assets while keeping the country attractive to investors. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan explained in parliament that regulators want visibility into who actually owns cryptocurrencies. Without that, he argued, tax evasion and illicit fund flows become nearly impossible to track. The measure follows rising concerns among lawmakers that anonymous deals could undermine the credibility of the nation’s financial system. Pushback From Industry Some companies in Armenia’s crypto sector have already voiced frustration, warning that the policy may complicate business activity. Lawmaker Arman Yeghoyan, who raised their concerns in the National Assembly, said many fear the ban will make the market less flexible. Grigoryan pushed back, emphasizing that the intention isn’t to halt crypto activity but to align it with the same transparency expected in traditional finance. A Regulated Path Forward The move builds on the country’s recently enacted Crypto Assets Law, which forces issuers and exchanges to disclose ownership to the Central Bank of Armenia and maintain minimum capital reserves. Rather than banning digital assets outright, the framework was designed to bring “financial hygiene” to the space, ensuring that both banks and startups can participate under uniform rules. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has also highlighted the benefits of allowing banks to expand into crypto services, signaling that authorities want regulation to support innovation, not stifle it. Balancing Innovation With Risk Still, regulators remain cautious. Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan has repeatedly warned that cryptocurrencies can obscure financial flows and carry potential for abuse. While he advocates for pragmatism rather than prohibition, he has urged banks to prepare for these risks with strong compliance systems. With the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:02
Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group

Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group

The post Record Crypto Derivatives Volume by CME Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CME Group reports new peak in crypto derivatives trading volume. Strong institutional interest fuels trading activity. Ethereum futures see notable trading surge. CME Group’s latest report reveals a record-high average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2023, highlighting significant institutional interest in crypto derivatives. These volumes underscore the growing role of regulated derivatives markets in shaping institutional strategies, influencing liquidity, and possibly affecting the broader crypto market dynamics. CME’s Crypto Derivatives Skyrocket with 340,000 Daily Contracts CME Group reported an average daily trading volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 with Ethereum futures leading growth. The trading volume increase indicates heightened institutional interest in crypto derivatives. September’s average daily volume stood at 309,000 contracts, as CME aims to strengthen its position in the crypto sector. According to Tim McCourt, “client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown.” This statement signals CME’s commitment to meeting market demands for seamless trading opportunities across different time zones. Institutional and larger market participants seem to leverage CME’s regulated platforms, enhancing market confidence in the stability and security offered in these trading instruments. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,471.83, with a market cap nearing $539.76 billion and dominating 13.07% of the market. CoinMarketCap data shows a 24-hour trading volume at $46.48 billion. ETH price rose 1.77% in the past day, 13.26% over a week, and 78.00% in the last 90 days. Insights from Coincu research team suggest continued institutional preference for regulated trading venues, driven by regulatory clarity. Historical trends show CME Group’s crypto futures volumes also soar during periods of financial turbulence, ETF launches, and major market rallies. Ethereum Futures Surge Amid Institutional Trading Growth Did you know? The 472% increase in micro Ethereum futures trading in September shows the substantial impact of institutional demand in regulated markets. Ethereum (ETH)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:01
Ethereum’s gas limit to 3x under Fusaka upgrade – Here’s why it matters

Ethereum's gas limit to 3x under Fusaka upgrade – Here's why it matters

ETH sparked relatively higher speculative interest than BTC and SOL.
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:00
Moonbirds’ NFT trading volume exceeded $5 million in the past 24 hours, possibly due to the proposed token issuance

Moonbirds' NFT trading volume exceeded $5 million in the past 24 hours, possibly due to the proposed token issuance

PANews reported on October 3 that after announcing plans to launch bird tokens, Moonbirds NFT transaction volume saw a significant increase. According to Cryptoslam data, it reached approximately US$5.7316 million in the past 24 hours, an increase of 46%, with a transaction volume of 336 transactions.
PANews2025/10/03 09:33
India Targets 25 Offshore Crypto Firms With AML Violations in FIU Crackdown

India Targets 25 Offshore Crypto Firms With AML Violations in FIU Crackdown

India is accelerating crypto sector oversight with compliance notices to 25 offshore platforms, reinforcing investor protections while expanding formal registration and anti-money laundering safeguards nationwide. India Issues Compliance Notices to 25 Offshore Crypto Platforms India is intensifying its oversight of the digital asset sector as the Financial Intelligence Unit India (FIU IND) clamps down on […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:30
Bitcoin Depot acquires National Bitcoin ATM to expand US presence

Bitcoin Depot acquires National Bitcoin ATM to expand US presence

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot announced the acquisition of Westcliff Technologies (operating under the brand name National Bitcoin ATM). The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. After the completion of the transaction, the Bitcoin Depot network will add 500 Bitcoin self-service terminal devices and its Bitcoin ATM business scope will cover 27 states in the United States.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001597-2.74%
PANews2025/10/03 08:48
