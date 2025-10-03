Crypto Market VC Funding Report: Fewer Deals, More Dollars
September 2025 may eventually go down as the month that reframed VC attitudes across the crypto market. On the surface, the numbers from WuBlockchain's monthly report paint a picture of contraction in dealmaking. Yet, peer a little closer and it's clear: the capital is still flowing in. If anything, consolidation and growing ticket sizes are signaling that the crypto market investment narrative is maturing. It's picking favorites, doubling down, and placing outsized bets on fewer, more promising teams. The Crypto Market: Fewer Deals, More Dollars According to RootData statistics compiled by WuBlockchain, the market saw a measly 62 publicly disclosed crypto VC fundraising rounds in September 2025. That represents a hefty 25.3% drop from August's 83 rounds, and a 37.4% dive compared to September 2024. Fewer Deals, Greater Capital | Source: Wu Blockchain on X It's worth noting, of course, that these figures are fluid. Not all deals hit the wires in real time, so the true totals may shift upward as stealth rounds become public. Yet if crypto market deal volume shrank, the cash on offer told a very different story. September's total fundraising hit an astonishing $5.122 billion. That's up 5.2% month-on-month and represents a massive 739.7% leap from the $610 million total of September a year prior. For anyone fretting about "risk-off" VC sentiment, that yawning gap between round count and dollars committed says everything. The games may be fewer, but the stakes have never been higher. Sector Shifts: Where VCs Are Betting Breaking it down by sector, DeFi captured the lion's share of activity, making up 25.8% of funded projects. CeFi wasn't too far behind, with 21%. The L1/L2 sector and the emerging AI track (both at 12.9%), RWA/DePIN at 6.5%, and tools/wallets at 11.3% round out the investment focus. NFT/GameFi, so often hyped as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:35