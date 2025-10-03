2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet

The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet

The post The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images The Houston Rockets were dealt a gut punch last week after they learned that starting point guard Fred VanVleet had suffered a torn ACL. The injury could sideline VanVleet for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season. Per reports, VanVleet suffered the injury at a recent offseason workout. VanVleet, who averaged 14.1 points per game in the 2024-2025 season, signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Rockets earlier this summer. The deal includes a player option in 2026-2027. After trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant this summer, the Rockets entered the upcoming season with championship aspirations. The team finally returned to the postseason last year for the first time since James Harden’s last full season with the franchise in 2020. The focus now turns towards third year forward Amen Thompson and sophomore guard Reed Sheppard, selected fourth and third respectively in each of their drafts. Thompson was originally thought to be the franchise’s point guard of the future when selected. The wiry 6’7 forward has looked more comfortable playing off the ball thus far during his career. Sheppard played sparingly last year, his rookie season, though had his moments when starting. Sheppard was considered one of the most promising shooting prospects in college basketball history. On Monday, media day for the Rockets, both young guards expressed optimism…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003443+1.68%
Fred
FRED$0.002322-9.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013434-1.39%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:38
Dela
700 million short positions wiped out in two days, is Bitcoin's "Uptober" coming true?

700 million short positions wiped out in two days, is Bitcoin's "Uptober" coming true?

The crypto market saw a strong rebound at the start of October. Several key indicators suggest that this month, dubbed "Uptober" by investors, appears to be fulfilling the historical pattern of "October's guaranteed rise." Market sentiment reversal Within the first two days of October, the crypto market experienced a massive short liquidation. According to CoinGlass data, over $700 million in short positions were forced to close globally, including an $11.61 million short position on Ethereum on Hyperliquid. This short squeeze has swept across nearly the entire market, sending all 100 major cryptocurrencies surging. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has risen by over 6% since the end of September, surpassing $4.14 trillion on October 2nd, reaching a new high since mid-August. This wave of growth not only swept away the weak shadow of September, but also rekindled investors' expectations for the year-end market. Bitcoin (BTC), as a bellwether, has led this round of rebound, with a 10.3% increase in the past four days. It is now trading at $120,500, a 40-day high. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETF inflows hit their highest level since mid-September. According to Farside Investors data: Bitcoin ETFs attracted $675.8 million in net inflows on Wednesday; Among them, BlackRock's IBIT fund attracted $405.5 million in a single day; Fidelity’s FBTC fund attracted $179.3 million; Bitwise's BITB fund attracted $59.4 million. It is worth noting that this is the third consecutive trading day that Bitcoin ETFs have seen daily inflows exceeding $100 million. In the first three days of this week alone, the cumulative inflow has exceeded $1.6 billion, and on September 26, the market saw a single-day outflow of $418 million. Expectations of interest rate cuts are rising, and funds are shifting from "risk aversion" to "value-added" The latest ADP non-farm payroll data showed that the US lost 32,000 jobs in September, significantly lower than the market expectation of a +52,000 job loss. This weak employment situation is seen as a sign of economic slowdown, leading to widespread market expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again at the FOMC meeting on October 29th. The CME FedWatch tool currently indicates a 97.3% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in October. This means that the global liquidity environment is expected to further ease, and the combination of "expectations of interest rate cuts + downward US Treasury yields + weakening US dollar" is the perfect soil for the strengthening of assets such as Bitcoin and gold. Dovile Silenskyte, head of digital asset research at WisdomTree, said: "Bitcoin combines 'safe-haven attributes' and 'growth asset potential'. It can protect against inflation like gold and has growth potential like technology stocks." On-chain data: Selling pressure from long-term holders is weakening, and a bottom range is forming. According to Glassnode data, the short-term holder realized value ratio (STH-RVT) has continued to shrink since May, indicating that short-term speculative behavior has cooled down and the market has entered a "healthy accumulation period." At the same time, the change in the net position of long-term coin holders (LTH Net Position Change) turned into a neutral range, which means that the large-scale profit-taking wave is nearing its end. These two data points together to one conclusion: Bitcoin is building new structural support in the $115,000 to $120,000 range, similar to the consolidation phase in March and April this year. If the current supply and demand structure remains stable, the market is very likely to see a breakthrough in mid-October. JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin may reach $165,000 JPMorgan Chase's latest report points out that Bitcoin is currently seriously undervalued relative to gold. The report estimates that based on volatility-adjusted valuations, Bitcoin should have about 42% upside potential; this means that its theoretical price should be around US$165,000; if it is on par with gold ETFs and physical gold investments, Bitcoin's total market value will reach approximately US$3.3 trillion. “Since the end of 2024, the valuation gap has shifted from Bitcoin being overvalued at $36,000 to being undervalued at $46,000,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director at JPMorgan and the report’s author. In other words, investors are reembracing the "debasement trade"—facing fiscal deficits, inflation, and geopolitical risks, they're pouring money into scarce assets like gold and Bitcoin. If historical trends hold, October tends to be the most sustained period of upward movement throughout the year. With easing supply-side pressures, capital inflows, and policy turning points, Bitcoin may be poised to reach a new target range of $160,000 to $200,000.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010718+10.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.12496-2.47%
4
4$0.159-8.81%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 10:26
Dela
Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending

Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending

The post Crypto.com taps Morpho DeFi lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com, the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has informed its users that they will soon be able to borrow wrapped crypto assets and earn returns on stablecoins through Morpho, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol.  This update was made public after an announcement on Thursday, October 2, revealing that Morpho intends to establish stablecoin lending markets on the Cronos blockchain, with the launch of the first vaults anticipated later this year. With this combination, users can deposit wrapped Ether or Bitcoin into Morpho vaults and utilize them as collateral to borrow stablecoins and earn yield. The Morpho lending protocol acts as a game-changer in blockchain technology  Wrapped assets are tokens on one blockchain, such as Ethereum, that represent an asset from a different blockchain, like Bitcoin, at a 1:1 value. On Cronos, wrapped tokens like CDCETH and CDCBTC reflect ETH and BTC, enabling users to add value to the network and access DeFi lending markets without leaving the chain. Following these updates, Morpho’s co-founder and integration team lead, Merlin Egalite, said that they aim to provide a trusted user experience in the front, with DeFi infrastructure in the back. He further explained that the protocol will be directly combined into Crypto.com’s platforms, offering its lending features to all users. Morpho connects lenders and borrowers using platforms such as Aave and Compound. With its increased adoption, the protocol has been positioned as the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, with a total value locked of around $7.7 billion, according to reports from DefiLlama. For the accessibility of this protocol, Egalite mentioned that users based in the US will have the chance to access the protocol. He acknowledged that the Genesis Act hinders stablecoin issuers from directly paying reserve yields to holders. However, he stated that lending a stablecoin and earning yield is a different activity that…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013434-1.39%
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.8769-1.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001962-10.37%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:23
Dela
Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next

Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next

The post Bitcoin Breaks $119,000: Analyst Says $139,000 Could Be Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cryptocurrency analyst has pointed out how Bitcoin could target $139,000 next, according to this on-chain pricing bands model. Bitcoin Has Broken Past 0.5 SD MVRV Deviation Band In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about where Bitcoin may be heading next based on the MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands. This pricing model is based on the popular Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio, an indicator that compares the market cap of Bitcoin against its realized cap. The former represents the value currently held by the BTC investors, while the latter is a measure of the value that they initially put in. As such, the MVRV Ratio basically represents the profit-loss balance of the overall network. When the value of the metric is greater than 1, it means the market cap is greater than the realized cap and the average investor is sitting on an unrealized gain. On the other hand, it being under the threshold suggests the investors as a whole may be considered underwater. The MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands takes the mean of the MVRV Ratio and calculates standard deviations (SDs) from it. It then determines price levels that correspond to these standard deviations. Below is the chart for this Bitcoin pricing model shared by the analyst. As is visible in the graph, the mean of the MVRV Ratio is currently situated at $94,650 in the model. What this means is that if Bitcoin declines to this level, the MVRV Ratio would attain a value equal to its mean. During BTC’s recent decline, its price slipped below the +0.5 SD level of $116,700. With the latest recovery run, however, it has smashed past it. The next level on the model is the +1 SD, located at $138,800. Bitcoin has surged above this…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013434-1.39%
Stader
SD$0.5323-3.34%
ALI
ALI$0.00547+1.48%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:18
Dela
The US SEC has yet to make a decision on the Canary spot LTC ETF during the government shutdown.

The US SEC has yet to make a decision on the Canary spot LTC ETF during the government shutdown.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the initial deadline for its decision, during the U.S. government shutdown, leaving Canary Capital's spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund in limbo. The SEC's silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will operate during the federal government shutdown and how its new universal listing standards will affect the timelines for dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.
Litecoin
LTC$119.29-2.06%
Union
U$0.010289-1.86%
FUND
FUND$0.018+37.29%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 10:16
Dela
DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume ranks among the top five globally, surpassing XRP at one point.

DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume ranks among the top five globally, surpassing XRP at one point.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI ($AIA) continued to soar in popularity last night. Its perpetual contract 24-hour trading volume reached 2.04 billion US dollars, successfully ranking among the top five in the entire network, surpassing XRP at one point, and ranking second only to mainstream assets such as BTC and ETH. Driven by trading activity, AIA's price hit a new all-time high (ATH), reaching $2.57. Its trading volume also surpassed that of its parent chain, SUI, at its peak, making it the most popular AI asset in the entire crypto market.
DeAgentAI
AIA$2.7+71.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XRP
XRP$2.9617-2.91%
Dela
PANews2025/10/03 10:11
Dela
Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

The post Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The latest Cardano Price Prediction shows cautious optimism as ADA continues trading within a tight range. While Cardano remains a respected name in smart contracts, data suggests many ADA holders are diversifying into newer projects with higher upside potential. Blockchain data shows a clear flow of ADA-based wallets taking part in the Remittix (RTX) presale, a PayFi initiative that has onboarded more than 40,000 holders and raised $26.9 million+ to date. This pattern indicates a rising demand for altcoins with a utility focus that combines early-stage development with practical use cases. Cardano Price Prediction: Accumulation Phase Continues At the time of writing, ADA trades near $0.83, holding steady above $0.80 support. The Cardano price prediction for Q4 2024 suggests gradual appreciation, with targets between $0.90 and $1.10 if market conditions stay favourable. The Hydra scaling update and growing interest in decentralised identity tools have supported network activity, but price performance remains slow compared to newer altcoins. Analysts say Cardano is in an accumulation phase, where strong holders continue stacking while traders chase faster-moving assets. Its long-term fundamentals remain solid, but ADA’s maturity means most near-term moves will be incremental rather than explosive. For investors who remember ADA’s early breakout in 2021, that slower growth curve prompts them to explore smaller projects offering early exposure and clear real-world applications. That search has led many to Remittix (RTX), a rising PayFi network that bridges crypto and traditional finance and has proven real adoption even before its full launch. Remittix: The PayFi Project Drawing In ADA Investors Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction among long-term crypto holders who value technology and trust as much as upside. Unlike meme-driven projects, Remittix focuses on solving a real problem,  enabling users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts in minutes, complete with real-time FX…
Cardano
ADA$0.8429-3.24%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01757-3.77%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004536-8.60%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:53
Dela
Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details

Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details

The post Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Spot Demand Surges As Coinbase Premium Signals Strength – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013434-1.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.06579-3.82%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145519-1.83%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 09:51
Dela
Here’s Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet

Here’s Why This Expert Says Cardano ADA Will Break the Internet

Cardano has been making waves again after Charles Hoskinson said the blockchain could one day “break the internet.” That’s a big claim, and it comes as ADA shows fresh momentum in the market.  At the moment, ADA price is trading around $0.860, up more than 6% in the past day and outpacing many top coins.
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-9.81%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000911-2.25%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:30
Dela
The 4th Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Has Officially Announced That it Will be Held in Hong Kong

The 4th Institutional Digital Assets Summit “Liquidity 2026” Has Officially Announced That it Will be Held in Hong Kong

LTP, a leading global institutional digital asset prime broker, today officially announced that the Fourth Edition of its flagship annual summit, Liquidity 2026, will take place on February 9, 2026, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hong Kong. With the theme “Bridging Digital Assets and Traditional Finance: Building the Next Generation of Multi-Asset Financial Infrastructure,” the summit will highlight the accelerating convergence of digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional finance, underscoring the industry’s entry into a new era of multi-asset integration. As one of the most influential institutional events in the industry, Liquidity 2026 will bring together top global institutions and decision-makers, including: Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and leading asset managers Trading firms, investors, and liquidity providers International banks and investment banks’ digital asset and multi-asset divisions Leading global exchanges, custodians, and clearing institutions Financial infrastructure providers and technology innovators Regulators and international standard-setting bodies Key discussion themes will include: The future of multi-asset trading and allocation: integrating digital assets, tokenized products, and traditional markets Global regulatory developments and cross-border coordination Institutional strategies and risk management in a multi-asset landscape Applications of blockchain, custody, and clearing technologies across markets Building sustainable institutional-grade financial infrastructure and ecosystems Liquidity 2026 will serve not only as a platform for dialogue between digital assets and traditional finance, but also as the premier global stage for multi-asset integration. The summit is expected to attract thousands of senior executives and industry leaders, driving forward the institutional adoption of next-generation financial markets. More details: summit.liquiditytech.com
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000156+2.63%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0088-3.71%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18956-1.03%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:00
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now