Bitcoin Rockets Past $119K, Analysts Now Eye $130K Target

Bitcoin Rockets Past $119K, Analysts Now Eye $130K Target

The post Bitcoin Rockets Past $119K, Analysts Now Eye $130K Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:42
What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026?

What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026?

The post What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images Second year Rockets guard Reed Sheppard was the subject of much discussion at Rockets media day on Monday. After a somewhat disappointing rookie season, the former third overall pick will get an opportunity to prove himself following an ACL injury incurred by starting point guard Fred VanVleet in September. VanVleet is likely to miss the majority of the 2025-2026 season, if not the entirety. Sheppard, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, is slated to earn $10.6 million this upcoming season. After this year, he’ll have two remaining years on his rookie scale contract, subject to team options. Sheppard averaged just 4.4 points and 1.4 assists per game last season but played only 12.6 minutes per contest, appearing in 52 games; Sheppard also served a stint with the Rockets’ G League affiliate. The rookie guard shot a disappointing 35.1% from the floor overall and 33.8% from long distance. Sheppard’s rookie year was not without its moments, however. In three games as a starter, Sheppard averaged 36.3 minutes per game and averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 52% from long distance. As of right now, per reports, the Rockets do not plan to make a trade to replace VanVleet at point guard. Instead, the franchise is putting faith in projected growth from Sheppard and third year guard Amen Thompson, both of whom will have added responsibilities to orchestrate the offense. At media day, head coach Ime Udoka spoke of Sheppard’s improvements physically over the offseason stating that the biggest obstacle the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:44
Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years

Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years

The post Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 08:39 A seismic shift is underway at one of cryptocurrency’s most influential companies as Ripple Labs’ Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz announced his … A seismic shift is underway at one of cryptocurrency’s most influential companies as Ripple Labs’ Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz announced his departure from daily operations, marking the end of an era for the payments giant that has battled regulators and revolutionized cross-border transactions. Schwartz, the mastermind behind the XRP Ledger’s architecture, revealed on September 30 that he will step down from his executive role by year-end after 13 transformative years with the company. The move sends ripples through the digital asset ecosystem, where Schwartz has been revered as one of the original architects of what would become the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Strategic Transition Amid Growth Phase The timing of Schwartz’s transition appears carefully orchestrated as Ripple emerges from its lengthy legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Rather than a complete departure, the veteran technologist will assume the newly created role of CTO Emeritus while joining Ripple’s board of directors, ensuring strategic continuity during a critical growth phase. “This represents a natural evolution for someone who has given so much to this industry,” said Marcus Chen, senior blockchain analyst at Digital Asset Research. “Schwartz isn’t abandoning ship—he’s positioning himself to guide Ripple’s long-term vision while creating space for the next generation of leaders.” Dennis Jarosch, Ripple’s senior vice president of engineering, will assume technical leadership responsibilities, according to industry sources familiar with the transition. The handover reflects Ripple’s confidence in its institutional depth and technical capabilities as it expands its global payments network. Personal Motivations Drive Decision In his announcement, Schwartz cited family commitments and a desire to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:42
Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets

Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets

The post Kevin Durant Expects To Sign Extension With Rockets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Kevin Durant speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday, at media day for the Houston Rockets, forward Kevin Durant told reporters that he saw himself signing a contract extension with the Rockets at some point. Durant’s future status has been the subject of much speculation since the Rockets first acquired the superstar prior to this summer’s draft. Durant, 37, is currently on the last year of a four-year, $194.22 million contract which will pay him $54.71 million during the 2025-2026 season. The future Hall of Famer has indicated that he intends to continue playing into his 40s. His size and skillset would be conducive to such longevity. The Rockets of course made headlines when they traded former second overall pick Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the tenth pick in the 2025 draft to acquire Durant. League-wide, the belief was that the move would vault the franchise into contention. Houston won 52 games last season and captured the second seed in the Western Conference but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Durant figures to slot into the Rockets’ starting lineup next to center Alperen Sengun and forward Jabari Smith Jr. on the frontline. It’s likely that Durant would need to take a discount on his extension from the max amount he could command, given that extensions for Sengun and Smith will be kicking in. Forward Tari Eason is also negotiating an extension with the team, accelerating the financial crunch. As of today, per spotrac, the Rockets are $1.25 million beneath the first apron. Sengun is set to earn $33.94 million this season.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:41
Will New Album Set A Record?

Will New Album Set A Record?

The post Will New Album Set A Record? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “The Eras Tour” at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” drops Friday. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Records seem to follow Taylor Swift around. Will Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album set another one? Analysts believe it could. With Life of a Showgirl set to release at midnight on October, many in the music industry expect the album to become one of just a handful in history to move at least 1 million units in its first week. In fact, when Swift did her first interview about the new album, even that set a record—her appearance on now-fiance Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights set a new high mark for viewership. The biggest first week of all time in the United States was Adele’s 2015 album 25, which sold 3.378 million albums, according to Nielsen Music. The biggest global first week Life Of A Showgirl Sales Prediction It is hard to imagine Life of a Showgirl selling fewer than 1 million albums. Swift’s previous release, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 2.61 million in its first week in the U.S., according to Billboard. That put her second to Adele’s 25 on the all-time best debut weeks in the United States. TTPD, as fans refer to it, was released at an optimal time for Swift in April 2024. She was in the midst of the hugely successful Eras Tour and still in the early stages of a tabloid-dream romance with Kelce that made headlines throughout the NFL season and through the Super Bowl. There are signs that this release comes at an even better time. She and Kelce recently got engaged, a break-the-internet moment where her Instagram post about the proposal received a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:32
USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition

USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition

The post USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC, the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization, have slowly lost market share in the past year, suggesting a major shift in the stablecoin landscape. Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing their market caps, the stablecoins have lost more than 5% of their combined market share since Oct. 2, 2024, according to data from DefiLlama and CoinGecko. Nic Carter, industry analyst and Castle Island Ventures partner, took to X on Wednesday to address the decline of USDT and USDC dominance in a post titled “The stablecoin duopoly is ending.” According to Carter, new issuers will be able to undercut major issuers on yield-bearing stablecoins, while banks have an opportunity to bring on big industry rivals. USDT and USDC share peaked at 91.6% in 2024 Carter noted that USDT and USDC’s dominance reached historic highs in March 2024, when the stablecoin market was worth around $140 billion. At the time, USDT’s market cap was about $99 billion, while USDC had a market cap of $29 billion, together accounting for 91.6% of the entire stablecoin market cap. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko “It has, however, fallen to 86% since its peak last year, and I believe it will keep falling,” the analyst said, adding: “The reasons are new assertiveness by intermediaries, a race to the bottom with yield, and new regulatory dynamics post-GENIUS.” According to DefiLlama and CoinGecko, the combined market share of USDT and USDC had fallen further to 83.6% at the time of writing, a 5.4% drop since Oct. 2, 2024, and a 3.4% year-to-date decline. Ethena’s USDe is the “biggest success story” Addressing growing stablecoin competition, Carter highlighted several significant stablecoins, including Sky’s USDS (USDS), Ethena’s USDe (USDE), PayPal’s PYUSD (PYUSD) and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:15
Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has formalized a new leadership structure for its privacy program, elevating privacy from a set of parallel initiatives to a coordinated “Privacy @ EF” cluster that is explicitly organized around real-world use cases and deployability. Ethereum Makes Privacy A Priority In an October 1 post titled “Privacy Cluster Leadership Announcement,” EF […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 10:00
Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking

Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking

At Singapore’s largest crypto conference, Donald Trump Jr. said World Liberty Financial is both a financial and media alternative, arguing mainstream outlets have discredited themselves.
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:53
Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX

While Cardano remains a respected name in smart contracts, data suggests many ADA holders are diversifying into newer projects with […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Blockchain Analysis Shows ADA Holders Buying Into Remittix After 40,000 People Snap Up $RTX appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 09:50
SEC silent on Canary Litecoin ETF amid gov shutdown

SEC silent on Canary Litecoin ETF amid gov shutdown

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has seemingly missed its decision deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF, adding to uncertainty amid a government shutdown and new generic listing standards. Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund is in limbo after the US Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the original deadline for it to make a decision.The SEC’s silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will function amid a federal government shutdown and how its new generic listing standards would affect the timelines of dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX News reporter Eleanor Terrett noted that the old 19b-4 deadlines for crypto ETF applications may no longer be relevant, as the SEC has asked applicants to withdraw them, leaving the S-1 registration statement as the sole document requiring regulatory approval.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:20
