USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition
The post USDT, USDC Dominance Falls To 82% Amid Rising Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC, the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization, have slowly lost market share in the past year, suggesting a major shift in the stablecoin landscape. Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing their market caps, the stablecoins have lost more than 5% of their combined market share since Oct. 2, 2024, according to data from DefiLlama and CoinGecko. Nic Carter, industry analyst and Castle Island Ventures partner, took to X on Wednesday to address the decline of USDT and USDC dominance in a post titled “The stablecoin duopoly is ending.” According to Carter, new issuers will be able to undercut major issuers on yield-bearing stablecoins, while banks have an opportunity to bring on big industry rivals. USDT and USDC share peaked at 91.6% in 2024 Carter noted that USDT and USDC’s dominance reached historic highs in March 2024, when the stablecoin market was worth around $140 billion. At the time, USDT’s market cap was about $99 billion, while USDC had a market cap of $29 billion, together accounting for 91.6% of the entire stablecoin market cap. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko “It has, however, fallen to 86% since its peak last year, and I believe it will keep falling,” the analyst said, adding: “The reasons are new assertiveness by intermediaries, a race to the bottom with yield, and new regulatory dynamics post-GENIUS.” According to DefiLlama and CoinGecko, the combined market share of USDT and USDC had fallen further to 83.6% at the time of writing, a 5.4% drop since Oct. 2, 2024, and a 3.4% year-to-date decline. Ethena’s USDe is the “biggest success story” Addressing growing stablecoin competition, Carter highlighted several significant stablecoins, including Sky’s USDS (USDS), Ethena’s USDe (USDE), PayPal’s PYUSD (PYUSD) and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 10:15