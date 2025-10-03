MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
A certain ETH smart money reduced its position again today to take profit, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, the smart money who bought 7,632 ETH at the low of $3,928 on September 26th reduced their positions again today to take profits, with a cumulative profit of $3.09 million. At around 3:00 AM this morning, he placed a limit sell order for 1,000 ETH at $4,510, which has been largely executed. So far, 3,547 ETH has been sold for a profit of $648,000. The remaining 4,085 ETH in this round of trading still has a floating profit of $2.442 million.
ETH
$4,491.44
-0.77%
SMART
$0.004331
-4.66%
TAKE
$0.18956
-1.03%
Dela
PANews
2025/10/03 11:41
Dela
DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board
The post DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new project wants to give blockchains their own “fast lane” on the internet. The DoubleZero Foundation announced Thursday that its highly anticipated mainnet-beta is live. DoubleZero is a network built to speed up how blockchain validators talk to each other. Instead of relying on the public internet, which can sometimes be slow and unpredictable, Solana validators can now connect through DoubleZero’s fiber routes, which let users transact faster. In simple terms, DoubleZero is like a private highway system for blockchains. While normal internet routes are designed to be cheap and broad, they aren’t built for the split-second coordination thousands of blockchain nodes need. DoubleZero says its network reduces lag and makes it easier for validators to process transactions and stay in sync, which could improve both performance and reliability for end users. “Blockchains and other globally distributed systems rely on thousands of nodes coordinating in real time. The efficiency of their communication layer directly impacts security, validator profitability and the end-user experience,” said Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. The project has already seen early adoption. Currently, 22% of staked SOL is plugged into the DoubleZero network. Big industry names like Jump Crypto, Galaxy, RockawayX, and Jito are contributing fiber links and engineering resources, betting that faster internet infrastructure will pay off as blockchain applications scale. In March, DoubleZero raised $28 million and at $400 million in valuation, with Dragonfly and Multicoin Capital leading the initial funding round. Fueling the system is DoubleZero’s own token, called 2Z, built on Solana. Validators and stakers use the token to access the network’s high-speed routes, with rewards tied to how much utility they provide. Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero, letting them move forward with the…
LIVE
$0.01328
+3.42%
SOL
$228.02
-2.14%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:36
Dela
Jay Huff Adjusted To Trade Quickly, Now Adjusting To Indiana Pacers
The post Jay Huff Adjusted To Trade Quickly, Now Adjusting To Indiana Pacers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team’s media dayin Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Pacers big man Jay Huff didn’t find out he was traded the same way most NBA players do. Instead, he and his wife were at home and about to leave for dinner to meet their parents, who were already at a restaurant, but first decided to play a prank on his in-laws that were joining them for the meal. To pull off the prank, Huff and his wife needed to hide, so they quietly ducked into a pantry. That, of all moments, was when the phone call came in. Huff was being traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies and to the Indiana Pacers. On a Memphis team filled with frontcourt depth, Huff was duplicative. The Pacers, meanwhile, were in desperate need of talent at center. The trade made all the sense in the world, and Huff quickly relocated from Memphis to Indianapolis. He doesn’t enjoy moving, but he’s done it often – the Pacers are Huff’s fifth team in five seasons. “Eventually, you get used to it. I’ve talked to guys who played with like 11 teams in 11 years, [so] I can’t really complain too much” Huff said of his frequent relocation. “And it’s all for good reasons. You know, once you get there, you enjoy it.” He’s got experience being traded, so acclimating to Indy didn’t take very long. But getting settled in with the Pacers was more of a challenge. They’re a team that Huff respected when he was with the Grizzlies, he thought they played with honor in the postseason. But they have a demanding style. What makes the Pacers an…
TRADE
$0.10247
-2.93%
NOW
$0.00499
+0.80%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:35
Dela
BNB Market Cap Reaches $154 Billion, Sets Historical High
The post BNB Market Cap Reaches $154 Billion, Sets Historical High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BNB achieves record market cap of $154 billion after sustained growth. 6.21% 24-hour increase boosts its market ranking significantly. Upcoming Crypto 2025 conference may influence further market dynamics. ChainCatcher and RootData will host the “Crypto 2025” conference in April 2025, bringing together industry leaders to tackle blockchain challenges in an evolving regulatory landscape. The event aims to address key blockchain issues, coinciding with significant market moves such as BNB’s rise in market capitalization, impacting global financial ecosystems. BNB Surges 6.21% as Market Position Strengthens The recent rise in BNB’s capitalization highlights growing interest and development in the cryptocurrency sector. ChainCatcher’s conference announcement for April 2025, featuring key industry leaders, marks a notable shift in sector focus and anticipation. Combined with reported outflows from other assets like Ethereum, BNB’s growth reflects broader market dynamics. BNB’s position enhanced by the latest increase continues its rise, impacting investment confidence and underlining its role in the crypto landscape. As the market adapts to evolving trends, projections suggest heightened attention on BNB. “This conference presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders to address critical blockchain challenges and foster the adoption of innovative solutions across the ecosystem.” — John Doe, Advisor, Solana $154 Billion Cap Signals Major Investor Confidence Did you know? BNB has nearly doubled in value over the past 90 days, reflecting significant investor confidence and market positioning. According to CoinMarketCap data, BNB’s market cap has nearly touched $154 billion, with a current price of $1,107.99. Holding 3.72% market dominance, BNB showcases a 7.18% increase over 24 hours, with sustained growth over weeks and months reflecting a strong market position and increased investor confidence. BNB(BNB), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team indicate that with the anticipated Crypto 2025 conference,…
BNB
$1,154.93
-2.11%
CAP
$0.13117
-5.82%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:31
Dela
Integral Unveils Groundbreaking Stablecoin Crypto Prime Brokerage
Integral introduces the first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage, PrimeOne, which increases liquidity and minimizes risks to institutional traders. Explore the future now. Integral has introduced PrimeOne, the first crypto prime brokerage platform in the world to trade in stablecoins, in a move that will transform the crypto trading space. The new platform, built on the […] The post Integral Unveils Groundbreaking Stablecoin Crypto Prime Brokerage appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURE
$0.12259
+0.83%
NOW
$0.00499
+0.80%
TRADE
$0.10247
-2.93%
Dela
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 11:30
Dela
Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists
The post Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Dogecoin; XRP & Remittix: PayFi Market Set To Explode In Q4 As Institutions Add Remittix To Watchlists appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The best crypto to buy now debate is heating up as smart money rotates into Dogecoin and XRP, while scanners flag Remittix, a rising PayFi contender that few retail investors have priced in. Liquidity is moving, sentiment is shifting, and Q4 could punish anyone who hesitates. Bitcoin is loud, but altcoin alpha is where fortunes flip. Dogecoin and XRP are building momentum, yet Remittix is quietly securing the trust signals institutions demand. Miss early entry now, regret the premium later. Dogecoin: Meme Giant Still Making Moves Dogecoin keeps defying labels. After a sharp breakout, Dogecoin is attacking resistance near $0.26 as volume builds. If bulls clear $0.30 to $0.33, many traders eye a run toward $0.48. Dogecoin has history on its side when momentum and narratives align. The launch of mainstream investment products only stoked interest, putting Dogecoin on more professional dashboards than ever. The takeaway is simple: Dogecoin remains a volatility engine with real tailwinds. But even Dogecoin loyalists know there is room in a Q4 stack for a utility rocket that can compound gains. XRP: Utility Powerhouse Gaining Traction XRP is riding utility, partnerships, and deep liquidity. XRP trades around $2.96 after a strong 24-hour push, with prior resistance near the $3.40 area now watched as support on any dip. Technical models show room toward $4.86 if the trend structure holds. Some extended scenarios push XRP toward the $6 to $10 zone in a roaring market. Institutional desks respect throughput and real settlement rails, and XRP delivers. If XRP strength continues, capital rotation into the PayFi theme can accelerate. That is exactly why analysts watching XRP are also circling the next payments outlier.…
XRP
$2.9614
-2.92%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
NOW
$0.00499
+0.80%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:24
Dela
Meta faces Dutch court two-week ultimatum over Facebook, Instagram DSA violation
The post Meta faces Dutch court two-week ultimatum over Facebook, Instagram DSA violation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta has been ordered by a Dutch court to give its Dutch users simple options for tailoring their feed. The new case adds to a long list of Meta’s regulatory and legal challenges in Europe after a court in the Netherlands ordered the company to overhaul its algorithm system. Meta Platforms has been ordered by a Dutch court to change how Facebook and Instagram present content to users, ruling that the company’s reliance on profiling and its design practices violate European Union digital regulations. Meta has just two weeks to comply with the judgment. Dutch court instructs Meta to overhaul its algorithm The District Court in Amsterdam found that both Facebook and Instagram fail to provide Dutch users with simple, direct options to access a timeline free from algorithmic profiling. Under the current design, users who select a chronological or non-profiled feed get their preference reset to a default “recommended” timeline whenever they close the app or website. The Amsterdam court concluded that it found a prohibited “dark pattern” amounting to a manipulative design tactic that nudges users toward less privacy-protective choices. According to the ruling, such practices undermine the right to freedom of information guaranteed under European law. “People in the Netherlands are not sufficiently able to make free and autonomous choices about the use of profiled recommendation systems,” the court stated, directing attention to the upcoming Dutch general election on October 29 and hammering on the importance of preserving genuine user choice. Meta must now provide a “direct and simple” mechanism for users to opt out of a personalized timeline and ensure that those preferences remain in place across sessions. If the company fails to comply within two weeks, it could face further legal and regulatory penalties. Meta plans to contest Meta has said it will continue to…
META
$0.00000000000000000077
-54.16%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
CHANGE
$0.00173212
-0.80%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:17
Dela
Lagarde vs. the Dollar: ECB Push to Ban US Issued Stablecoins Gains Traction
The post Lagarde vs. the Dollar: ECB Push to Ban US Issued Stablecoins Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Systemic Risk Board has recommended a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins, a move that aligns with the European Central Bank’s campaign to limit their use. The core motivation is mounting concern over foreign influence and the protection of European monetary sovereignty. A Push for Sovereignty Over Stability The European Systemic Risk Board’s (ESRB) recommendation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lagarde-vs-the-dollar-ecb-push-to-ban-us-issued-stablecoins-gains-traction/
PUSH
$0.03161
--%
BAN
$0.06725
+1.08%
GAINS
$0.02421
+3.02%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:06
Dela
Melania Trump Touts Memecoin, Silent On $10M Team Sales
The post Melania Trump Touts Memecoin, Silent On $10M Team Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US First Lady Melania Trump has resumed promoting her Solana-based memecoin, MelaniaMeme (MELANIA), after months of silence, even as the project faces ongoing questions about millions of dollars in unexplained token sales. In a Thursday X post, Trump returned with an artificial intelligence-generated video promoting the Official MelaniaMeme token as the path “into the future,” tagging the official X account of the memecoin. However, blockchain analysts were quick to note that the promotion did not address concerns over token sales by team wallets. Source: Melania Trump “Melania Trump won’t address the $10M of community tokens sold by team wallets. Just post an AI video after 10 months of silence,” blockchain data visualization platform Bubblemaps said in a Thursday X post. On April 7, the team behind the MELANIA token moved $30 million worth of community funds that were “quietly sold, with no explanation from the team,” according to blockchain data shared by Bubblemaps. Source: Bubblemaps Related: Bitcoin $120K breakout will lead to ‘very quick move’ to $150K: Charles Edwards In addition, the team behind the token sold another $1.5 million worth of tokens in the three days leading up to April 28, following a 21% price increase during the previous week. The selling patterns pointed to dollar-cost averaging (DCA), an investment strategy used to buy or sell a predetermined amount of an asset at fixed times, according to crypto intelligence platform Lookonchain. Cointelegraph has reached out to the offices of President Donald Trump and the first lady for comment. Related: Milei-endorsed Libra token was ‘open secret’ in memecoin circles — Jupiter Melania token down 98% from all-time high The MELANIA token has lost nearly all of its value since launching in January. The coin traded at $0.18 at the time of writing, down more than 90% from launch and 98%…
MELANIA
$0.1792
-2.66%
TRUMP
$7.731
-1.47%
MEMECOIN
$0.00126
-4.25%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:57
Dela
‘Debasement Trade’ to Boost Price, Says JPMorgan
The post ‘Debasement Trade’ to Boost Price, Says JPMorgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant JPMorgan says bitcoin BTC$120,172.06 could climb to around $165,000 on a volatility-adjusted basis relative to gold, highlighting what the bank sees as significant upside if the so-called “debasement trade” continues to gain momentum. The Wall Street lender’s models suggest that bitcoin would need to rise about 40% from current levels to match the scale of private gold holdings once risk is accounted for. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading around $119,000 at publication time. The debasement trade involves buying assets such as gold or bitcoin to hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies. The bank’s projection comes as retail investors accelerated their embrace of the debasement trade, pouring into both bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds over the past quarter. Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou noted that flows into these products have surged since late 2024, a trend that picked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The analysts framed the trade as a response to long-term inflation concerns, ballooning government deficits, questions about Federal Reserve independence, waning trust in fiat currencies in some emerging markets, and a broader move to diversify away from the U.S. dollar. Cumulative flows into spot bitcoin and gold ETFs have risen sharply, JPMorgan said, with retail buyers driving much of the activity. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs) initially outpaced gold earlier in the year, particularly after “Liberation Day,” but gold ETF inflows have been catching up since August, narrowing the gap. Institutional investors have also been participating, according to JPMorgan, though mainly via Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) bitcoin and gold futures rather than ETFs. The bank’s proxy based on open interest shows institutions have been net buyers since 2024, but their momentum has recently lagged retail demand. The steep rise in gold prices over the past month has also bolstered bitcoin’s relative appeal, as…
TRADE
$0.10247
-2.93%
BOOST
$0.09502
-2.50%
COM
$0.013434
-1.39%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:54
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now