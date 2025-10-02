FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels

FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move. While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play. Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI's price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts. This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token's peak enthusiasm phases in 2024. Source: X The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed. More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline. Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust. Source: BraveNewCoin With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token's large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year. This chart underscores that, while…