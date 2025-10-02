2025-10-05 Sunday

Attend Australian Crypto Convention 2025: Connect, Innovate, Shape Future

Attend Australian Crypto Convention 2025: Connect, Innovate, Shape Future

The post Attend Australian Crypto Convention 2025: Connect, Innovate, Shape Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian Crypto Convention 2025 Australian Crypto Convention 2025 Location: International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Dr, AustraliaDate: Sat, Nov 22 – Mon, Nov 24, 2025Time: 07:00 PM – 04:00 AM (UTC+10:00 Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney)Event Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: https://auscryptocon.com/ Event Overview Join us at APAC’s largest crypto and blockchain event, the Australian Crypto Convention 2025, on November 22-23 in Sydney! This renowned event will gather 10,000+ attendees and 1,000+ companies, serving as a hub for education, innovation, and valuable networking to shape the future of crypto and blockchain. Why Attend? Connect with over 10,000 attendees and engage with industry leaders from 1,000+ companies. Learn from thought leaders and experts driving innovation in the crypto and blockchain sector. Discover cutting-edge technologies and trends that will transform the digital financial landscape. Utilize networking opportunities to build high-value connections that can advance your career or business. Key Highlights Speakers: Phong Le, Richard Teng, Rachel Conlan, Charles Hoskinson, Charles Guillemet, and other industry leaders. Sessions: Keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. Topics Covered: Latest trends in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, innovations, and regulatory environments. Special Features: Networking lounges, exhibitor showcases, and exclusive promotional offers. FAQs What is Australian Crypto Convention 2025?Australian Crypto Convention 2025 is the premier event for professionals and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, featuring leading experts and companies. When and where is it held?Sat, Nov 22 – Mon, Nov 24, 2025, 07:00 PM – 04:00 AM, at International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Dr, Australia. Who should attend?Professionals, entrepreneurs, technologists, and enthusiasts interested in the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. What topics are discussed?Key themes include cryptocurrency advancements, blockchain innovations, industry regulations, and future trends. Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content. Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/australian-crypto-convention-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:22
Pi Network Price Stalls While Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Rally; Here’s Why

Pi Network Price Stalls While Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Rally; Here’s Why

The post Pi Network Price Stalls While Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Rally; Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market started October in strong form, with global capitalization climbing to $4.13 trillion, up more than 1.4% in the past day. Bitcoin is trading above $120,000, Ethereum has pushed past $4,540, and XRP crossed $3 again. Against this backdrop, Pi Network has fallen more than 3% in 24 hours to $0.26, raising questions …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 11:22
FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels

FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels

The post FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move. While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play. Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI’s price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts. This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token’s peak enthusiasm phases in 2024. Source: X The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed. More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline. Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust. Source: BraveNewCoin With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token’s large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year. This chart underscores that, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:03
Dutch court instructs Meta to overhaul its algorithm

Dutch court instructs Meta to overhaul its algorithm

Meta has been ordered by a Dutch court to give its Dutch users simple options for tailoring their feed. The new case adds to a long list of Meta’s regulatory and legal challenges in Europe after a court in the Netherlands ordered the company to overhaul its algorithm system.  Meta Platforms has been ordered by […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 11:00
"Tokenization is a Freight Train That Will Eat the Entire Financial System," Says Robinhood CEO

"Tokenization is a Freight Train That Will Eat the Entire Financial System," Says Robinhood CEO

Crypto and traditional finance are on a collision course, according to Vlad Tenev, whose comments sent Robinhood's stock soaring as the company doubles down on a blockchain-first future.
Blockhead2025/10/03 10:54
Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened, with OKEx rising by over 16% at one point.

Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened, with OKEx rising by over 16% at one point.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks strengthened. As of 9:57 AM, OKEx Cloud Chain rose over 16%, Xiong'an Technology rose over 8%, Linekong Interactive rose over 6%, Xinhuo Technology Holdings rose over 5%, and OSL Group rose over 3%. Furthermore, Bitcoin prices surged again. At 10:00 AM Beijing time on October 3rd, Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 per coin.
PANews2025/10/03 10:48
Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2025: Will It Reach $100 as the Best Crypto Presale 2025 Headed for 4590% Gains?

Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2025: Will It Reach $100 as the Best Crypto Presale 2025 Headed for 4590% Gains?

Is Hyperliquid (HYPE) about to dominate 2025, or will newer meme-coin presales rewrite investor expectations? HYPE has been one of the most talked-about tokens this year, trading around $49, with analysts debating if it can sustain growth. Forecast models from CoinCodex suggest short-term volatility, with potential dips toward $36 before rebounding. Long-term, some estimates stretch to nearly $200 […]
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:15
Etsy witches can apparently turn you into a crypto millionaire for $73

Etsy witches can apparently turn you into a crypto millionaire for $73

New snake oil? Etsy witches are hawking spells they claim can change the weather on your wedding day, help you with your love life, or fatten your crypto portfolio. Etsy witches have become a massive trend on social media this year — from romance spells to helping manifest fame. Did you know they can also apparently help you become a crypto millionaire? The practice of witchcraft, once punishable by death by fire (or being pushed off a cliff), has become a talking point on TikTok. Online marketplace Etsy, which allows people to sell their handmade beanies and custom dog collars, has become a hub for the spellcasters despite having a ban on “metaphysical services.” Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:08
Bitcoin Breaks $121,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Extend Gains: Analytics Firm Says BTC Rally To $130,000 'Appears Realistic'

Bitcoin Breaks $121,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Also Extend Gains: Analytics Firm Says BTC Rally To $130,000 'Appears Realistic'

Leading cryptocurrencies and stocks rose higher on Thursday, as investors shrugged off government shutdown concerns.read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 10:05
BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF Becomes Top 20 Fund After Assets Hit $90.7 Billion

BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF Becomes Top 20 Fund After Assets Hit $90.7 Billion

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has entered the top 20 list of the biggest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) for the first time, with its assets reaching [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/02 23:46
