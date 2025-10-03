Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report
CoinGecko's 2025 report offers insights into Bitcoin's performance, adoption trends, and innovations, highlighting its evolving role beyond digital currency. CoinGecko has released its comprehensive Bitcoin Report 2025, offering a detailed analysis of Bitcoin's performance, global adoption, and technological advancements that are reshaping its role beyond a digital currency. The report, published on October 1, 2025, examines the cryptocurrency's trajectory, highlighting its resilience and growth through various market cycles. Bitcoin's Performance Through Halving Cycles Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has consistently set new all-time highs following each halving cycle. However, the magnitude of these price increases has diminished over time. The report notes that since the first halving in 2012, Bitcoin's price has surged by 9110x, reaching $109,000 by September 2025. Despite this, the post-halving price gains have compressed, with the peak cycle returns reducing from 29x in 2017 to 6.7x in 2021. Bitcoin's Market Performance In 2024, Bitcoin outperformed other risk assets, achieving a 119% gain, yet in 2025, it remains second only to gold. The report highlights Bitcoin's increasing correlation with the S&P 500, which rose to 0.86 in 2025. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical factors affecting the US dollar, Bitcoin has maintained its position as a leading asset. Active User Growth and Network Activity Bitcoin's active addresses peaked at 944,000 in August 2025, reflecting a recovery in user activity since the 2018 bear market. Network activity, driven by innovations like Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, continues to influence Bitcoin's price movements, with user numbers fluctuating alongside market trends. Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Institutional Adoption Since the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, these financial products have accumulated over 1.29 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. BlackRock's IBIT emerged…
