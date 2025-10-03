2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users!

DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users!

The post DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) price support near $0.23 is under pressure after falling below $0.25, with key resistance now at $0.245. Technical signals remain weak. Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale activity is providing a different signal, with a $6 million USDC deposit lifting whale holdings to 285,466 HYPE.  Yet, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app now connects 3 million users, while the presale has surged past $416M+ with over 26.5B coins sold. Batch 31 remains open at $0.0015, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, giving early buyers rare access to a fully operational network backed by a global BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership as the Awakening Testnet goes live. DOGE Loses Momentum, Risks Deeper Drop Dogecoin is facing renewed pressure after dropping below $0.25, testing a key descending trendline that has capped its price for weeks. The coin recently set a low near $0.23, with resistance levels now sitting at $0.245 and $0.25.  Technical indicators signal caution, as the RSI stays below 50 and the MACD shows rising bearish momentum. A close under $0.23 could invite further downside toward $0.225 or even $0.20, making the coming sessions critical. A breakout above $0.25 could spark a short-term recovery toward $0.26 and beyond. Dogecoin’s established user base and history of sudden rallies keep it on watch, but a confirmed close below support would signal deeper risk. Whale Accumulate $6M HYPE, Sentiment Turns Positive A large investor has returned to Hyperliquid (HYPE) with a $6 million USDC deposit, raising holdings to 285,466 HYPE valued at $12.9 million. This move comes after nine months of inactivity and leaves the whale with an estimated $7 million in unrealised profit plus $2 million in reserve for more buying. Such activity often signals strong conviction and can trigger momentum when paired with improving sentiment. Despite this, HYPE trades around $42, sitting just…
DOGE
DOGE$0.25031-3.48%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.86-2.12%
RWAX
APP$0.001934-4.86%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:43
Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown

Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown

The post Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin surged past $120,000 on October 3 following the US federal government’s partial shutdown earlier this week. Investors sought safety in digital assets and gold, highlighting Bitcoin’s position as an alternative store of value when traditional systems falter. Just one day earlier, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by mid-2026, citing geopolitical disruption as a catalyst. Sponsored Sponsored Government Shutdown Sparks Market Turbulence The shutdown began on October 1 after the Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill by a 55-45 vote, falling short of the 60 votes required. Without appropriations, federal agencies lost access to funding, placing roughly 150,000 government employees at risk of furlough. Market reactions were immediate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped sharply in early trading hours, while gold rose 1.1% to $3,913.70 per ounce. Bitcoin jumped more than 2% overnight, reaching $116,400 before breaking through the $120,000 threshold the following day. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid warned in a client note that the absence of official data releases, such as employment and inflation reports, left policymakers and investors in “complete blindness.” Bitcoin price chart Source: BeinCrypto Analysts see the shutdown as a direct contributor to market volatility. Matt Mena, a strategist at 21Shares, argued that delayed economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October, with another reduction likely in December. Lower real yields and a weaker dollar, he noted, historically provide favorable conditions for Bitcoin. Sponsored Sponsored The Bitcoin price action follows a recent Bloomberg interview in which Charles Hoskinson said he sees Bitcoin at around $250,000 by the middle of next year. Bitcoin’s Appeal in Geopolitical Fragmentation Hoskinson has repeatedly argued that geopolitical fragmentation strengthens the case for cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg from TOKEN2049, Hoskinson noted the US government had publicly flagged Cardano…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
1
1$0.007955+22.38%
PoP Planet
P$0.0718-23.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:40
The Next Big Stablecoin Boom Won’t Be in Dollars, Says Base

The Next Big Stablecoin Boom Won’t Be in Dollars, Says Base

Jesse Pollak, the architect of Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, believes that’s a problem — and an opportunity. At […] The post The Next Big Stablecoin Boom Won’t Be in Dollars, Says Base appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.007784-0.32%
Threshold
T$0.01549-3.06%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4131-3.68%
Coindoo2025/10/03 12:30
Bitcoin Price Nears Record Levels, Predictions Point To $140,000 By Early 2026

Bitcoin Price Nears Record Levels, Predictions Point To $140,000 By Early 2026

The post Bitcoin Price Nears Record Levels, Predictions Point To $140,000 By Early 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Everscale
EVER$0.01882+1.07%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.010261-12.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:27
Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 7.2%, Leading Index Higher

Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 7.2%, Leading Index Higher

The post Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 7.2%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4238.7, up 1.6% (+66.54) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seventeen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: LTC (+7.2%) and APT (+7.1%). Laggards: AAVE (-1.1%) and LINK (-0.6%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/02/coindesk-20-performance-update-litecoin-ltc-jumps-7-2-leading-index-higher
Litecoin
LTC$119.27-2.07%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.078-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:21
Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report

Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report

The post Bitcoin’s Evolution and Market Impact Detailed in CoinGecko’s 2025 Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Oct 01, 2025 09:29 CoinGecko’s 2025 report offers insights into Bitcoin’s performance, adoption trends, and innovations, highlighting its evolving role beyond digital currency. CoinGecko has released its comprehensive Bitcoin Report 2025, offering a detailed analysis of Bitcoin’s performance, global adoption, and technological advancements that are reshaping its role beyond a digital currency. The report, published on October 1, 2025, examines the cryptocurrency’s trajectory, highlighting its resilience and growth through various market cycles. Bitcoin’s Performance Through Halving Cycles Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has consistently set new all-time highs following each halving cycle. However, the magnitude of these price increases has diminished over time. The report notes that since the first halving in 2012, Bitcoin’s price has surged by 9110x, reaching $109,000 by September 2025. Despite this, the post-halving price gains have compressed, with the peak cycle returns reducing from 29x in 2017 to 6.7x in 2021. Bitcoin’s Market Performance In 2024, Bitcoin outperformed other risk assets, achieving a 119% gain, yet in 2025, it remains second only to gold. The report highlights Bitcoin’s increasing correlation with the S&P 500, which rose to 0.86 in 2025. Despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical factors affecting the US dollar, Bitcoin has maintained its position as a leading asset. Active User Growth and Network Activity Bitcoin’s active addresses peaked at 944,000 in August 2025, reflecting a recovery in user activity since the 2018 bear market. Network activity, driven by innovations like Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, continues to influence Bitcoin’s price movements, with user numbers fluctuating alongside market trends. Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Institutional Adoption Since the approval of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, these financial products have accumulated over 1.29 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. BlackRock’s IBIT emerged…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08227-2.77%
1
1$0.007955+22.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:03
ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments

ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments

The post ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Europe’s ambition to launch a digital euro just took a major step forward, with the European Central Bank turning to a Portuguese artificial intelligence company to police fraud on the system. The choice underscores both the technical challenges of central bank–issued money and the political push to make Europe less dependent on American payment giants. A €237 Million Deal With Big Implications The contract with Feedzai, capped at €237.3 million, is one of several technology partnerships revealed this week. Under the agreement, the startup – working alongside PwC – will build models that study how people typically use their wallets and flag deviations that could signal fraud. Service providers would then decide in real time whether to allow or block a transaction. Although the framework is in place, the ECB will not spend a cent until lawmakers approve the digital euro project. Officials hope legislation will pass around mid-2026, setting the stage for a rollout by 2029. Until then, contracts like Feedzai’s represent preparatory work – laying infrastructure before the political green light arrives. Europe’s Answer to Visa, Mastercard and Stablecoins ECB policymakers insist the project is about financial autonomy. The goal is to offer a payments alternative that isn’t dependent on Visa, Mastercard, or dollar-linked stablecoins promoted out of Washington. Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly argued the eurozone needs its own rails for digital money to protect sovereignty in a changing global economy. For Feedzai, founded in Coimbra, the deal is transformational. The company already tracks more than $8 trillion in annual transactions for banks such as Novobanco and Wio Bank. Its entry into the ECB’s flagship digital project puts it at the center of Europe’s attempt to redefine money for the 21st century. Source: Reuters The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.12493-2.49%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002387+1.31%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:02
Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification

Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification

The post Alleged US Treasury Tax Adjustment for Bitcoin Lacks Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event, leadership changes, and financial shifts lack confirmation. Alleged US Treasury tax change on Bitcoin unrealized gains. Verification of policy shift remains absent as of October 3, 2025. Jia Yueting allegedly stated on October 3rd about potential US Treasury tax relief for unrealized Bitcoin gains, though no official confirmations are available from verified sources. The alleged remarks, if accurate, could influence institutional crypto strategies, but absence of verification leaves financial implications uncertain. Alleged CAMT Rule Changes and Market Implications The alleged relaxation of CAMT rules was expected to benefit firms with significant cryptocurrency holdings, purportedly reducing the tax burden by eliminating the 15% levy on unrealized Bitcoin gains. Jia Yueting’s remarks suggested regulatory support for crypto as a value store, but no official source confirms these statements. “No comments or direct statements regarding the CAMT or unrealized Bitcoin gains can be found from Jia Yueting’s official channels.” source: TechCrunch.com If official, the changes would encourage large institutions to adopt a diversified asset allocation strategy in crypto markets. However, no formal confirmations from US Treasury or affected companies such as MicroStrategy and Coinbase have surfaced, making their potential market impact unclear. Industry reactions remain muted without verified regulatory announcements. Despite Jia Yueting’s purported claims of support for crypto treasuries, industry leaders and official sources have not issued significant statements endorsing or refuting the alleged policy change. Bitcoin’s 9.79% Surge Amidst Unverified Tax Speculations Did you know? The Biden administration faced backlash in 2023 over proposals to tax unrealized gains, illustrating the sensitivity of fiscal policies affecting digital asset markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s price stands at $120,383.08 with a market cap of $2.40 trillion. It shows a recent 9.79% increase over seven days and a 24-hour trading volume decrease of 15.07%. Current supply comprises 19,928,203 out of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:01
Coinbase Expands DEX Capabilities Through 1inch Collaboration

Coinbase Expands DEX Capabilities Through 1inch Collaboration

The post Coinbase Expands DEX Capabilities Through 1inch Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance aggregator 1inch has integrated its swap application programming interface directly into the Coinbase app. Enhancing Non-Custodial Trading for Coinbase Users In a move to expand decentralized finance (DeFi) accessibility, DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated its Swap Application Programming Interface (API) directly into the Coinbase app. This collaboration is significant as it makes Coinbase […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinbase-expands-dex-capabilities-through-1inch-collaboration/
1INCH
1INCH$0.2613-3.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001443-12.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:51
BNB breaks through 1100 USDT, setting a new record

BNB breaks through 1100 USDT, setting a new record

PANews reported on October 3rd that the market showed that BNB broke through 1100 USDT and set a new high, first reporting 1103.5 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 6.62%.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,155.21-2.09%
PANews2025/10/03 11:10
Trendande nyheter

