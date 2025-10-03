2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg

Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg

The post Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market Strategist: What You Should Expect For The XRP Next Leg | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/what-to-expect-for-xrp-next-leg/
XRP
XRP$2.9612-2.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Sign
SIGN$0.06579-3.82%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:42
Dela
Tether Leverages Rumble to Push New USAT Stablecoin in US Market

Tether Leverages Rumble to Push New USAT Stablecoin in US Market

The post Tether Leverages Rumble to Push New USAT Stablecoin in US Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether will leverage video platform Rumble to distribute its new USAT stablecoin, aiming to reestablish its presence in the U.S. market. The move marks a major step in Tether’s U.S.-focused expansion strategy. Rumble Wallet Integration to Drive Adoption of Tether’s USAT Stablecoin Tether Holdings is turning to video streaming platform Rumble Inc. to help launch […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tether-leverages-rumble-to-push-new-usat-stablecoin-in-us-market/
EPNS
PUSH$0.03161--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Union
U$0.010297-1.79%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:36
Dela
Market Volatility Surges Amid Unverified Shutdown Reports

Market Volatility Surges Amid Unverified Shutdown Reports

The post Market Volatility Surges Amid Unverified Shutdown Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Unverified reports influence Bitcoin and gold price dynamics. Market reactions lack primary-source confirmation. No official statements on alleged financial shifts. The U.S. federal government has reportedly partially shut down amid ongoing tensions, with potential market shifts speculated, despite a lack of official confirmation or direct market effects. The apparent shutdown may signal significant economic implications, though verified data lacks support for alleged surges in gold and cryptocurrencies, reflecting the need for cautious market interpretation. Unverified Shutdown Claims Impact Bitcoin and Gold Prices Unverified reports of a U.S. government shutdown are influencing financial market dynamics. These claims suggest heightened asset movement, including a surge in Bitcoin (BTC) and gold prices. Despite the conjecture, no official source has confirmed the shutdown’s occurrence or its alleged market impact. “Due to the lack of primary-source confirmation from any official or direct institutional channels regarding the specific claims about the U.S. federal government shutdown impacting gold and cryptocurrency prices, no verifiable quotes from key players, industry figures, or government officials can be provided as of now.” The market is reacting with significant yet speculative shifts in trading volumes. Cryptocurrencies, notably Bitcoin and Ethereum, demonstrate increased trading activity. However, these movements lack clear attribution to a specific event, raising questions about their sustainability and drivers. Industry leaders and financial analysts have not officially commented on these fluctuations. Major market figures, including high-profile cryptocurrency brokers and U.S. financial agencies such as the SEC or Treasury, remain silent, offering no verification or analysis of the unfolding situation. Bitcoin and Market Data Amid Speculative Trading Shifts Did you know? Previous U.S. government shutdowns have occurred 14 times since 1981, mostly lasting one to two days, with no prior event directly correlating with massive crypto market reactions. Bitcoin’s current value stands at $120,318.40 with a market cap of…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Union
U$0.010297-1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.70%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:34
Dela
Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details

Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details

The post Ripple CTO Addresses Speculation on Web Monetization Platform Coil: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently announced he was stepping back from his role as Ripple’s chief technology officer, sparking reactions from the XRP and broader crypto community. An X user, in reaction to Schwartz’s announcement of his resignation, pleaded with the Ripple CTO to “kindly continue working on Coil.” Coil is a platform that provides an alternative method for creators to monetize their content online. As subscribed fans consume content, the platform utilized an open API called Web Monetization to stream micropayments to creators instantaneously. The API was built on the Interledger Protocol, co-created by former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas.  The Coil platform sunsetted in 2023. Ripple CTO weighs in In response to the X user’s request to continue development on Coil, Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed the hard truth: “We’re kind of stuck. The issue is interesting.” Schwartz went on to explain the issue, using the context of email. He noted that email really has two different features, which are logically separate. First, it has a universal namespace based on domain names. Second, it has a universal exchange protocol, SMTP. Schwartz explained the issue, saying, “You can imagine a system that only had one of these things and not the other. First, with neither, things would suck.” “Coil wanted InterLedger Protocol (ILP) to be like email -a universal namespace and a universal protocol with guaranteed interoperability,” Schwartz said, adding “the problem is that a universal protocol for money with guaranteed interoperability is not practical.” Schwartz added, “Yes, ILP is a protocol and mostly what you care about it people using ILP to move money. But it has to coexist with other payment methods and requiring people who have other ways to pay to onboard with ILP endpoints doesn’t seem to be necessary.” Ripple’s paystring — a universal namespace for…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
XRP
XRP$2.9612-2.92%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5401-11.43%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:18
Dela
BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum

BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum

The post BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Solana faces $200 risk and Dogecoin stagnates, as BlockDAG sets new benchmarks with over $420M raised, live Testnet scaling, and 20K miners already shipped. The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among traders. Solana, once praised for scalability, is sliding further after losing critical levels, with $200 looming as the next stop. At the same time, Dogecoin’s network usage has fallen sharply, with whales offloading holdings and questions growing about whether the meme coin can ever reclaim past highs. Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum as the real crypto with the most potential. With over $420 million raised in presale, a mobile app already hosting more than 3 million users, and 20,000 ASIC miners shipped, BlockDAG is proving itself. Unlike SOL and DOGE, its Awakening Testnet is live, showing performance that moves beyond speculation. Solana Key Support Broken: Will $200 Hold the Line? Solana has failed to defend key levels, raising alarms for deeper declines. After surging above $250, SOL now trades around $213, as bearish pressure builds. Institutional interest is still visible through large token purchases, but the wider market downturn continues to weigh heavily on price. Adding more concern is a $116 million SOL unlock that could increase supply sharply. Technicals add to the bearish case, with the token slipping below the 9-day EMA and the RSI sliding to 48. Momentum is fading fast. If the $210–$215 area fails to hold, $200 becomes the next crucial support. For anyone considering SOL, this is a make-or-break point to watch. DOGE Price Struggles With Low Activity & Whale Pressure Dogecoin’s slowing activity has become a problem. Its price clings to support near $0.2400 at the 50-day EMA, but engagement is collapsing. Daily…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01328+3.42%
Solana
SOL$228.04-2.13%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:05
Dela
Poland’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks Rotation: Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins DOT and HBAR Buzz

Poland’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks Rotation: Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins DOT and HBAR Buzz

Poland’s strict crypto bill is pushing traders to rethink where they place their bets. MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention as the best crypto presale right now, with DOT and HBAR also in focus. For many, the search for safer, more diversified options is leading to fresh opportunities. Poland Moves Ahead With Harsh Crypto Rules Poland’s [...] The post Poland’s Crypto Crackdown Sparks Rotation: Best Crypto Presale MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins DOT and HBAR Buzz appeared first on Blockonomi.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001441-12.13%
Polkadot
DOT$4.193-3.16%
Hedera
HBAR$0.21712-3.67%
Dela
Blockonomi2025/10/03 12:00
Dela
Solana Crashes Through Key Support, DOGE Stagnates, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Live Testnet Signal a New Market Leader

Solana Crashes Through Key Support, DOGE Stagnates, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Live Testnet Signal a New Market Leader

The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among […] The post Solana Crashes Through Key Support, DOGE Stagnates, While BlockDAG’s $420M+ Presale & Live Testnet Signal a New Market Leader appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2503-3.48%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01328+3.42%
Solana
SOL$228.04-2.13%
Dela
Coindoo2025/10/03 12:00
Dela
$2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober?

$2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober?

The post $2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2B USDT Just Minted On Ethereum: Fresh Liquidity For Uptober? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013439-1.35%
Sign
SIGN$0.06579-3.82%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145529-1.82%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 11:57
Dela
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 03, 2025 – Bitcoin Briefly Tops $121K as BNB, ETH, and Solana Rally Amid U.S. Gov’t Shutdown

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 03, 2025 – Bitcoin Briefly Tops $121K as BNB, ETH, and Solana Rally Amid U.S. Gov’t Shutdown

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 03. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01328+3.42%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08227-2.77%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,155.71-2.05%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:48
Dela
Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself

Unity Android flaw could drain gamers’ crypto wallets: How to protect yourself

There is a Unity engine vulnerability that allows third parties to inject code into mobile games, potentially compromising crypto wallets, sources have told Cointelegraph. The Unity gaming platform is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, which can potentially target mobile crypto wallets, according to two anonymous sources. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, according to the sources, who added that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but Windows, macOS and Linux systems are also affected to varying degrees.Unity has begun distributing fixes and a standalone patching tool privately to selected partners, according to the sources, but public guidance isn’t expected until Monday or Tuesday next week. Read more
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003442-4.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04156-3.64%
Threshold
T$0.01549-3.06%
Dela
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:42
Dela

Trendande nyheter

Mer

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now