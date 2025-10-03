BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum
The post BlockDAG Presale Crosses $420M+ as Solana & Dogecoin Lose Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Solana faces $200 risk and Dogecoin stagnates, as BlockDAG sets new benchmarks with over $420M raised, live Testnet scaling, and 20K miners already shipped. The market is shifting fast, with Solana (SOL) key support broken and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing low activity, sparking concern among traders. Solana, once praised for scalability, is sliding further after losing critical levels, with $200 looming as the next stop. At the same time, Dogecoin’s network usage has fallen sharply, with whales offloading holdings and questions growing about whether the meme coin can ever reclaim past highs. Amid this uncertainty, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum as the real crypto with the most potential. With over $420 million raised in presale, a mobile app already hosting more than 3 million users, and 20,000 ASIC miners shipped, BlockDAG is proving itself. Unlike SOL and DOGE, its Awakening Testnet is live, showing performance that moves beyond speculation. Solana Key Support Broken: Will $200 Hold the Line? Solana has failed to defend key levels, raising alarms for deeper declines. After surging above $250, SOL now trades around $213, as bearish pressure builds. Institutional interest is still visible through large token purchases, but the wider market downturn continues to weigh heavily on price. Adding more concern is a $116 million SOL unlock that could increase supply sharply. Technicals add to the bearish case, with the token slipping below the 9-day EMA and the RSI sliding to 48. Momentum is fading fast. If the $210–$215 area fails to hold, $200 becomes the next crucial support. For anyone considering SOL, this is a make-or-break point to watch. DOGE Price Struggles With Low Activity & Whale Pressure Dogecoin’s slowing activity has become a problem. Its price clings to support near $0.2400 at the 50-day EMA, but engagement is collapsing. Daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:05