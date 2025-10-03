MEXC Exchange
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF ETHA saw the largest single-day net inflow yesterday, with $177 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached $13.643 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$60.7062 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.811 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.188 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.57%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.187 billion.
PANews
2025/10/03 12:35
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $627 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's IBIT ETF, with a net inflow of $467 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $61.843 billion. The second largest single-day inflow was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, with a net inflow of $89.6195 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.546 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$161.026 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$59.070 billion.
PANews
2025/10/03 12:35
Source: Unity Android vulnerability may lead to the theft of players' crypto wallets
PANews reported on October 3rd, according to Cointelegraph, that the Unity game engine is quietly rolling out a fix for a vulnerability that allows third-party code to run in Android-based mobile games, potentially targeting mobile cryptocurrency wallets. The vulnerability affects projects dating back to 2017, the sources said, adding that the vulnerability primarily affects Android, but also affects Windows, macOS, and Linux systems to varying degrees. Unity has begun privately distributing the fix and standalone patching tools to selected partners, but public guidance is not expected until Monday or Tuesday of next week.
PANews
2025/10/03 12:34
Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is – Cointelegraph Magazine
The post Hong Kong isn’t the loophole Chinese crypto firms think it is – Cointelegraph Magazine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s crypto ban has been in place since 2021, but that hasn’t stopped companies from chasing what they believe are ways to reenter. Hyped-up stablecoin announcements in Hong Kong and overseas listings that hint at digital assets are just some of the ways companies are testing boundaries. Each time, Beijing responds with fresh warnings — a stark reminder that China’s crypto U-turn isn’t around the corner. Hong Kong’s RWA and stablecoin activity picked up as new licensing rules took effect. (Anndy Lian) The latest warning reportedly came from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which advised companies to pause real-world asset ventures in Hong Kong. It followed a state-owned company scrubbing announcements about tokenizing bonds and other enterprises revealing RWA projects, piling on recent warnings against stablecoins after Hong Kong introduced its licensing framework. To understand why these illusions of loopholes keep appearing — and why they collapse — Magazine spoke with Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 association. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length. Magazine: Crypto has been banned for years in China, so why do regulators keep issuing fresh warnings? Countless social media accounts predicted Beijing would reverse its crypto ban, but it hasn’t moved so far. (DeFiMadara) Chu: The challenge is that many new lawyers in Hong Kong moving into Web3 don’t have much experience with cross-border issues. That’s created fragmentation and a lot of confusion. Some journalists and lawyers even claimed there was a 180-degree reversal on crypto policy. China doesn’t do 180-degree turns in policy. The only U-turn in recent memory was the rollback of COVID-19 mandates. The crypto ban from 2021 is a good example: Speculative assets are not meant for the retail sector. The People’s Republic of China is still a communist country, and if an unsophisticated investor loses…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 12:24
How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October?
The post How High Can XRP Price Go After Billions Flow Into ETFs in October? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is attracting more attention from institutional players ahead of its upcoming ETF approvals. Data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) shows XRP futures were the fastest contracts ever to hit $1 billion in open interest. In the past four months, trading volumes reached $18 billion, representing about 6 billion XRP, or roughly 6% of …
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 12:19
Caixin: This US government shutdown may have a greater impact than previous ones, and the surge in BTC and ETH shows a strong risk-averse sentiment
PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Caixin, the United States has experienced 14 federal government shutdowns since 1981, most lasting one or two days. However, due to Trump's current tariffs and dispute with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, this shutdown is likely to have a greater impact than previous ones. When the shutdown was confirmed in the early morning of October 1st, gold spot and December futures prices reached record highs of $3,862 and $3,903 per ounce, respectively. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum also soared, demonstrating market anxiety and a strong desire for safe havens.
PANews
2025/10/03 12:05
Nomura subsidiary plans to expand cryptocurrency trading in Japan
PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi, Nomura's subsidiary plans to expand Japan's cryptocurrency trading market.
PANews
2025/10/03 12:05
Bitcoin Breaks $120K As ‘Uptober’ Momentum Rises, Shutdown Fails To Stall Gains
Bitcoin surged past $120,000 as Uptober momentum lifted crypto markets, with Ether, XRP and Solana also gaining despite the US government shutdown.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:50
Etsy Witches Selling $73 ‘Crypto Millionaire’ Spells Go Viral
In a bizarre fusion of witchcraft and cryptocurrency culture, self-proclaimed witches on Etsy are selling spells that claim to boost investors’ chances of becoming crypto millionaires with prices ranging from $20 for basic rituals to a $73 “crypto millionaire” package. Spells for Love, Weather… and Bitcoin Gains Cointelegraph reports that Etsy has become a surprising […]
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:47
Ray Dalio Doubts Any Central Bank Would Take On Bitcoin As Reserve Currency Despite Many Seeing It As Alternative Money: 'There's No Privacy'
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio expressed skepticism Thursday that central banks will consider holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a reserve currency, citing privacy concerns.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/03 11:05
