The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats

The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats

The post The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anrealage show finale at Paris Fashion Week. koji@hiranokoji.com The clue lay in the invitation for the Anrealage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Delivered alongside the ticket was a small red plastic heart. Activated via a button, it vibrated softly accompanied by the sound of a gently pulsing heartbeat. Likewise the collection. As they walked the runway, the swirls flounces of the garments undulated of their own accord as if they were living creatures. The same was true of furry feline-esque handbags with metronomic ‘tails’ cradled in the arms of the models who absently petted their cargo as they walked. Behind the motion sensors and kinetic technology embedded in the fabrics was robotics startup Yukai Engineering Inc. which drew inspiration from its robotics product Qoobo—therapeutic robotic cushions with tails which wave gently when caressed. Idea being that they deliver similar wellbeing benefits to petting a real life animal. The concept recalled the animaltronic LOVOT robots that featured in an installation by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s cult streetwear label FRGMT at Moncler’s Art of Genius show which took place in London a couple of years back. They were originally conceived during the pandemic to mimic human connection for people who were isolating. A model in the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week cradles a furry accessory with metronomic tail. koji@hiranokoji.com The collection’s prints were a partnership with HERALBONY, with bases in Tokyo and at Paris innovation campus Station F. The company empowers artists with disabilities, 18 of whom conceived the artwork printed onto the fabrics by sustainable printer FOREARTH which as per the show notes reduces water usage in textile production to near zero by streamlining traditional pre- and post-treatment processes. HERALBONY received an innovation award in 2024 for EMployee Experience, Diversity an Inclusion and a Gold Lion, Glass, The Lion for Change…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:38
Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing

Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing

The post Swift Partners with Chainlink for Blockchain Fund Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 01, 2025 09:51 The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. The financial services industry witnessed a seismic shift today as Swift, the global banking messaging network that processes over $5 trillion in daily transactions, announced a groundbreaking integration with Chainlink to enable traditional funds to execute transactions directly on blockchain networks. Revolutionary Partnership Transforms $100 Trillion Industry The collaboration between Swift and Chainlink, in partnership with Swiss banking giant UBS, represents the most significant bridge between traditional finance and decentralized technology to date. The pilot program successfully demonstrated how institutional investors can now access tokenized investment funds through familiar Swift messaging protocols, effectively bringing the entire $100 trillion global fund industry within reach of blockchain technology. “This is the moment we’ve been building toward for over a decade,” said Michael Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Chainlink Labs. “We’re not asking banks to abandon their existing infrastructure – we’re making blockchain accessible through the systems they already trust and use every day.” The integration leverages Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to create seamless connectivity between Swift’s messaging network and multiple blockchain ecosystems. Financial institutions can now initiate, settle, and reconcile fund transactions onchain while maintaining their existing operational workflows and compliance frameworks. Technical Breakthrough Eliminates Traditional Barriers The pilot program demonstrated remarkable efficiency gains, with settlement times reduced from the traditional T+2 or T+3 timeframes to near-instantaneous execution. Transaction costs dropped by an estimated 40-60% compared to conventional fund processing methods, according to preliminary results from the collaboration. UBS played a crucial role in validating the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:36
US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000

US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000

The post US Senate Vote on Government Funding Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $120,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US Senate’s imminent vote on funding could impact markets, Bitcoin affected. Bitcoin briefly reached $120,000, signaling potential market shifts. Market reactions remain cautious amid funding uncertainty; no direct regulatory actions yet. On October 3rd, the U.S. Senate plans to vote again on a temporary funding bill to prevent a prolonged federal government shutdown. This funding uncertainty influences cryptocurrency markets, causing volatility with Bitcoin and Ethereum, as investors remain cautious amid potential liquidity risks and broader financial impacts. Bitcoin Surpasses $120,000 Amid Market Volatility and Growth Cryptocurrencies experience volatility, notably Bitcoin, which surpassed $120,000 on October 3rd, highlighting the market’s sensitivity. Market observers and institutions remain focused on potential outcomes and reactions. Despite market fluctuations, Bitcoin continues to garner institutional interest. Citibank has increased future price targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflecting ongoing positive sentiment. Bitcoin briefly reached $120,000, signaling potential market shifts. “It is unlikely for the Senate to vote over the weekend.” — Mitch McConnell, US Senate Republican Leader Market Overview Did you know? Bitcoin’s price volatility has historically attracted both retail and institutional investors, influencing market dynamics significantly. Bitcoin (BTC), currently valued at $120,111.06, holds a market cap of 2,393,597,634,321.00 and dominates 57.92% of the market. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:25 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests potential institutional expansions in crypto, driven by growing acceptance and strategic investments. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-senate-vote-government-funding/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:34
Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

The post Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lido’s token price climbed 7% to $1.29, adding to a 20% rally over the past week, after asset manager VanEck formally registered its Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund in Delaware.  Summary Lido price rose 7% to $1.29 after VanEck registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Trading and derivatives volumes spiked, showing investor bets on ETF-related inflows into liquid staking. Lido’s buyback program and SEC clarity on staking add momentum for further upside. The Oct. 2 filing sparked fresh optimism around liquid staking, with trading and derivatives activity showing a clear rise in investor positioning. According to documents filed through CSC Delaware Trust Company, the product is set up as a statutory trust, a common first step before submitting an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While registration alone does not guarantee approval, it indicates VanEck’s intent to expand beyond spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs into yield-generating products. The firm’s existing ETFs have already seen steady inflows, and this move positions it early in the race to bring staked Ethereum exposure into mainstream portfolios. Market activity supports momentum The price move was supported by a notable jump in market activity. Lido’s (LDO) 24-hour trading volume rose nearly 30% to $158.5 million, while derivatives volume surged 45% to $426.9 million. Traders are opening more positions rather than closing them, as evidenced by the 6.6% increase in open interest to $228.3 million.  All of these shifts indicate a growing sense of hope that ETF-related inflows could lead to further gains. Investors would be exposed to Lido’s staked Ethereum (STETH) through the proposed ETF, giving them access to staking rewards, which are currently at roughly 4% annually, without having to run validators or lock up assets. Lido’s liquid staking model accounts for over 30% of all ETH staked, making it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:25
Lido price gains 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido price gains 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido’s token price climbed 7% to $1.29, adding to a 20% rally over the past week, after asset manager VanEck formally registered its Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund in Delaware.  The Oct. 2 filing sparked fresh optimism around liquid staking,…
Crypto.news2025/10/03 12:25
Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed

Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed

Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets. The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins.  Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the […] The post Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 12:15
Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin has dipped to below $113,000, giving a reminder of its September curse. Historically, September has seen consistent declines for the leading cryptocurrency, and 2025 looks no different. At press time, Bitcoin traded slightly above $109,000, dipping as old wallets pour millions of coins into the market. Rising trading volumes show activity is heating up, but the direction leans downward as cautious holders cut exposure.With Bitcoin under pressure, investors are turning to stronger opportunities across the market. Chainlink continues to dominate the real-world data delivery, Hyperliquid is securing the future of decentralized trading, and MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a new contender with unmatched utility. Together, these projects highlight the best altcoins to buy now for those investors trying to diversify beyond Bitcoin’s weakness in September. Bitcoin faces heavy resistance as September weakness continues Bitcoin is still in the red after falling further after several days of pressure. Trading currently at around $109,105, the asset has lost over 2% in 24 hours. Trading volumes have surged by more than 37%, which hints that profit-taking or reducing risk is getting nearer. Analysts point out that the rise in selling comes as $21 billion worth of options are set to expire. Such events tend to cause volatility and short-term downside momentum. On-chain data also reveals that wallets that date back to the early Satoshi period are transferring coins. More than 3.4 million Bitcoin have been moved recently, which hints at the belief among older holders that the days of huge price surges are over. This wave of movement adds to fears that Bitcoin could behave more like traditional assets moving forward, making its next rally harder to time. Technical analysis shows Bitcoin support under pressure The price of BTC has been consolidating between the $109,744 resistance and $109,012 support. However, bears are still testing the lower boundary with repeated breaks on hourly charts. Should Bitcoin decisively lose this support, a slide to $105,000 becomes highly possible. Technical analysts agree that the odds of more downside are more than the odds of a sudden rebound. Retail sentiment is also bearish. The fear and greed index currently sits at 30, pointing to widespread caution in the market. The Federal Reserve further reduced the appetite for risk by signalling that valuations are still overstretched. Until this macro uncertainty passes, Bitcoin may keep struggling in the short term, keeping investors focused on other opportunities. Chainlink pushes forward with strong fundamentals Chainlink has emerged as the backbone of decentralized finance with its ability to securely provide real-world data to smart contracts. It powers price feeds, tokenized assets, and cross-chain systems across over 60 blockchains. In 2025 alone, it secured over $20 trillion in value with over 65% of the oracle market. Recent developments include the expansion of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol and the launch of Data Streams for real-time information. Partnerships with ICE, SWIFT, and Ripple further solidify its position as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. With a market cap close to $17 billion, coupled with consistent developer activity, Chainlink remains among the best altcoin to buy now for long-term growth. Hyperliquid redefines trading with next-generation infrastructure Hyperliquid has rapidly become a leader in the decentralized trading sphere by focusing on perpetual trading derivatives. Its custom-built Layer-1 chain processes up to 100,000 transactions per second with near-instant finality. This level of performance enables traders to enjoy the efficiency of centralized exchanges while still maintaining the privacy and control of decentralized platforms. The project now controls more than 60% of the decentralized derivatives market. Innovations like HyperCore and HyperEVM enable developers to build Ethereum-compatible applications at unprecedented speeds. Institutional interest is on the rise, marked by a recent ETF filing by Bitwise. With its increased market value, Hyperliquid has established itself as one of the top altcoins to buy as DeFi adoption continues to speed up. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out with real-world utility While Bitcoin struggles and established players like Chainlink and Hyperliquid thrive, many investors are asking why MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting so much attention. The answer lies in its practical design and strong market momentum. Unlike speculative tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers investors a clear utility model backed by a growing community. Here are five reasons why this project has caught the eye of analysts and retail buyers: Built to reward holders: Every time a transaction happens, a small percentage is burned, meaning fewer tokens exist over time. Strong early support: MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised more than $14 million in its funding round. Over 13,500 wallets are holding tokens before the project has even launched on exchanges. This shows trust and growing interest from the community. Safety comes first: The project’s smart contracts have been checked and approved by respected security companies like HashEx and CertiK. These audits give investors peace of mind that the project is safe from hidden tricks or exploits. Investor protection: Extra security features are built in to make sure no one can suddenly pull liquidity and disappear. This helps create confidence for both small investors and larger institutions. Exclusive early bonus: Investors who buy early can unlock a special 50% bonus using the code PATRIOTS100X. This means if you buy tokens early, you automatically get more for free. These features make MAGACOIN FINANCE easy to understand for newcomers while offering growth potential that experienced investors seek. Analysts say its current stage mirrors the early growth phases of many altcoins that later surged to mainstream adoption. This mix of accessibility, security, and community momentum positions it as one of the best altcoins to buy now. Conclusion The crypto market continues to show both opportunity and risk, especially with Bitcoin losing momentum below $113,000. This weakness has opened the door for altcoins that combine strong fundamentals with practical use cases. Chainlink is powering data across DeFi and Web3, while Hyperliquid is reshaping trading through lightning-fast decentralized derivatives. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention with its audited security and rewards for early supporters. Together, these projects highlight how investors can find value beyond Bitcoin when searching for the best altcoins to buy now. Looking ahead, the trend is clear. Traders want projects that offer more than hype: they want safety, usability, and a chance at real growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE delivers this by keeping things simple, rewarding holders, and ensuring transparency through audits. Chainlink and Hyperliquid provide the infrastructure and innovation that keep blockchain adoption moving forward. For anyone building a portfolio in 2025, these are the names analysts continue to watch closely. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Coinstats2025/10/03 12:00
Near Foundation is working on an AI 'digital twin' for governance votes

Near Foundation is working on an AI ‘digital twin’ for governance votes

When the AI delegates rollout, it will be done in stages, with early models similar to chatbots, then representing large groups, and finally, each DAO member. The Near Foundation is developing artificial intelligence-powered “delegates” to eventually vote on behalf of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) members, aiming to address low voter participation that has become typical of many protocols. Lane Rettig, a researcher at the Near Foundation, specializing in AI and governance, told Cointelegraph that the AI-powered governance overhaul is still in development. The Near Foundation oversees the layer-1 Near Protocol.The idea is that a user’s delegate, or “digital twin,” will learn their preferences and then act accordingly when it comes time to make governance decisions. It would transform the voting process into a  “math problem” that can “happen almost instantly.”Read more
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:49
Jia Yueting: The surge in the crypto market may be due to the US's plan to relax CAMT regulations, and the C10 Treasury is positioned as a basket of assets.

Jia Yueting: The surge in the crypto market may be due to the US's plan to relax CAMT regulations, and the C10 Treasury is positioned as a basket of assets.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting posted on the X platform: "The surge in the crypto market is due to the US Treasury's proposed relaxation of CAMT rules, which will no longer impose a 15% tax on unrealized Bitcoin gains held by companies like MicroStrategy. Previously, mark-to-market accounting standards taxed unrealized profits, sparking protests from MSTR and COIN, who called it unfair and detrimental to global competition. This is a huge boon for companies with treasuries. Long-term holding of crypto assets as a store of value and a hedge against fiat currency devaluation is gaining tacit approval and support from regulators. This will fundamentally change the asset allocation logic of large institutions. The C10 Treasury is positioned to become the core reserve of the Web3 financial system, essentially upgrading MicroStrategy's 'single asset' model to a more robust and diversified 'basket of assets' model."
PANews2025/10/03 11:49
Citigroup Projects Bitcoin to Hit $133,000 by 2025

Citigroup Projects Bitcoin to Hit $133,000 by 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/citigroup-bitcoin-ethereum-2025-target/
Coinstats2025/10/03 11:01
