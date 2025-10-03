MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
ConsenSys CEO Reveals SWIFT is Leveraging Linea for Payments
In a significant development for the future of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, SWIFT has announced plans to develop its upcoming blockchain payment settlement platform on the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, Linea. This move signals a major integration of traditional banking infrastructure with innovative decentralized technology, potentially transforming cross-border payments by leveraging blockchain’s efficiencies and cost [...]
LINEA
$0.02826
+2.57%
FUTURE
$0.12264
+0.88%
LAYER
$0.4131
-3.63%
Dela
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 13:37
Dela
U.S. Shutdown Chaos Freezes Litecoin ETF While XRP Surges to Third Place
The post U.S. Shutdown Chaos Freezes Litecoin ETF While XRP Surges to Third Place appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The crypto market is flying high even as Washington politics stall one of its most anticipated products. Litecoin investors are still waiting for regulators to greenlight the first U.S. ETF tied to the asset, but the government shutdown has thrown the process into disarray. In the meantime, traders are enjoying a broad rally. Bitcoin has smashed through the $120,000 milestone and Ethereum is back above $4,500, pushing total market capitalization to $4.16 trillion after a sharp 4% daily gain. XRP, too, is basking in the momentum, overtaking Tether to claim third place with a market value of $184 billion. The token now trades around $3.07 after climbing 12% this week. A Process Without a Timeline The issue with Litecoin’s ETF isn’t lack of demand but rather shifting regulatory mechanics. Last month, the SEC asked issuers to scrap their existing filings and resubmit under a newly adopted generic framework. That change effectively blurred deadlines, leaving companies unsure when, or if, their proposals would be reviewed. With the agency operating on minimal staff during the shutdown, analysts say there’s no telling what paperwork is even being considered. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted that this situation has fueled confusion among clients, who are pressing for updates on Canary Funds’ Litecoin proposal. His assessment is blunt: the ETF will likely come eventually, but for now, the political gridlock “throws a wrench into everything.” Dozens of Other Funds Frozen Litecoin isn’t the only one caught in the crossfire. More than 90 crypto ETFs – ranging from spot Solana and XRP funds to multi-asset strategies – are waiting for signoff. Market watchers had expected October to be a breakthrough month for altcoin-linked ETFs, but the calendar may now be meaningless. “ETF Cryptober,” as some dubbed it, looks more like “ETF on pause.” The holdup is not…
U
$0.010298
-1.81%
XRP
$2.9612
-2.91%
COM
$0.01343
-1.48%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:32
Dela
Fitell Buys 216 Million PUMP Tokens, Rebrands as Solana Australia Corporation
Fitell Corp, an Australian-based Nasdaq-listed fitness equipment company, has added to its digital asset treasury by acquiring 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth about $1.5 million. The acquisition, announced on October 2, signifies the company’s continued transformation from a fitness equipment retailer to a digital assets-focused company. The company had already adopted a digital asset treasury […]
PUMP
$0.006543
-7.16%
1
$0.007957
+22.45%
Dela
Tronweekly
2025/10/03 13:30
Dela
Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub
The post Ripple and UC Berkeley Launch Digital Assets Research Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple is teaming up with UC Berkeley to launch a new Center for Digital Assets, supported by $1.3 million in RLUSD funding. The initiative will focus on blockchain and digital twin research, exploring practical use cases in finance, supply chains, and beyond. By combining Ripple’s industry expertise with Berkeley’s research capabilities, the partnership aims to …
1
$0.007957
+22.45%
FINANCE
$0.001446
-12.31%
Dela
CoinPedia
2025/10/03 13:23
Dela
Will Markets Move Even Higher When $3.3B Bitcoin Options Expire
Another week is ending, and that means more Bitcoin options are expiring as spot markets recovered strongly this week.
MOVE
$0.1141
-3.46%
MORE
$0.07099
-1.37%
Dela
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 13:13
Dela
No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved
The post No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Hong Kong: No offshore yuan stablecoin has been approved Hong Kong’s central bank has denied issuing any license for a stablecoin pegged to the offshore yuan in the city, refuting a flurry of media reports on an upcoming token. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned investors against getting roped into stablecoin projects that claim to have received a stablecoin license in the city. In a statement posted on WeChat, the watchdog noted that it had yet to issue any license under its Stablecoin Ordinance, which took effect on August 1. Any token promoted as regulated by the HKMA is illegal under Hong Kong laws, it added. The warning comes just days after AnchorX, a fintech firm based in the city, announced that it was set to issue the first stablecoin pegged to the offshore yuan. Known as AxCNH, it targets cross-border payments between offshore Chinese companies and their trading partners along the Belt and Road regions. HKMA becomes the latest regulator in the city to warn against rising digital currency fraud risk following the implementation of the Stablecoin Ordinance. A month ago, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) cautioned against a rise in companies jumping on the stablecoin bandwagon to lure investors without any concrete products. SFC CEO Julia Leung urged investors to watch out for projects that tout “misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility and be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly those appearing on social media.” Hong Kong’s cautious optimism When Hong Kong introduced the Stablecoin Ordinance, industry experts anticipated a surge in stablecoin issuers in the city, competing for dominance in the emerging Asian stablecoin market. However, the HKMA was quick to temper expectations of a sharp surge in issuance licenses. Two months ago, HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue…
COM
$0.01343
-1.48%
KONG
$0.0088
-3.71%
BANK
$0.07269
-5.70%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:04
Dela
Unity Addresses Android Game Vulnerability Exposing Crypto Wallets
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/unity-patches-android-vulnerability/
GAME
$35.6392
-1.49%
COM
$0.01343
-1.48%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:59
Dela
Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures
Hyperliquid remains a strong DEX for perpetual futures despite market share losses. Perp DEXes capture an increasingly large share of the trading volume. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures The post Hyperliquid’s Strategic Moves Sustain Its Spot in Perpetual Futures appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
PERP
$0.2945
-2.51%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:47
Dela
Will New York’s Crypto Mining Tax Spark a Sustainable Shift?
New York has put forward a legislative proposal targeting the electricity-hungry cryptocurrency mining industry with a new excise tax. As the state balances between fostering digital innovation and environmental responsibility, this proposal marks a crucial step in sustainable mining practices.Continue Reading:Will New York’s Crypto Mining Tax Spark a Sustainable Shift?
SPARK
$0.010275
-12.26%
FORWARD
$0.0002388
+1.40%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:18
Dela
New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs
New York proposes a tax on crypto miners to address high energy consumption. The tax targets proof-of-work miners and supports energy affordability programs. Continue Reading:New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs The post New York Introduces Tax on Crypto Miners to Tackle Energy Costs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/03 12:17
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now