Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP)

The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After a brief pause in the bull run that pushed crypto prices lower in recent weeks, investors are rushing back in to scoop up solid coins at discounted prices. Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from just below the $0.225 level, while Solana (SOL) investors are salivating over the thought of buying near $190. Meanwhile, newcomer crypto project Digitap ($TAP) is the latest coin to go viral as its live “omni-bank” app is live and continues to attract both new users and investors rushing to take advantage of its cheap presale price, currently at $0.0125 and set to rise to $0.0159 soon. Dogecoin: Meme King Primed for a Breakout Dogecoin looks primed for a breakout after technical analysts identified a rounding bottom pattern forming near the key support zone of $0.23. Historically, Dogecoin has seen strong rallies after this pattern formed. If Dogecoin breaks resistance near $0.27, a run toward the next resistance level of $0.44 seems reasonable. $DOGE – Weekly looks ready for a strong impulsive move towards $0.3 – 0.34 and then if it flips strongly, goes beyond $0.44 as my final target. – Some rough levels Support & Resistances marked, where you may look to sell. – We have Dogecoin ETF incoming, therefore shall be a… pic.twitter.com/4seIuurQBx — Realm ⨀ (@RealmLLC7) September 29, 2025 From a fundamental analysis perspective, Dogecoin has several catalysts that can lift its price higher. The launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (Nasdaq: DOJE) allows traditional investors to gain exposure to DOGE without buying the crypto. The ETF’s debut on September 18 validates DOGE and gives it a level of legitimacy it never had before. Typically, ETFs are reserved only for assets with strong…