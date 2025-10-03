2025-10-05 Sunday

Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP)

The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News After a brief pause in the bull run that pushed crypto prices lower in recent weeks, investors are rushing back in to scoop up solid coins at discounted prices. Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from just below the $0.225 level, while Solana (SOL) investors are salivating over the thought of buying near $190. Meanwhile, newcomer crypto project Digitap ($TAP) is the latest coin to go viral as its live “omni-bank” app is live and continues to attract both new users and investors rushing to take advantage of its cheap presale price, currently at $0.0125 and set to rise to $0.0159 soon. Dogecoin: Meme King Primed for a Breakout Dogecoin looks primed for a breakout after technical analysts identified a rounding bottom pattern forming near the key support zone of $0.23. Historically, Dogecoin has seen strong rallies after this pattern formed. If Dogecoin breaks resistance near $0.27, a run toward the next resistance level of $0.44 seems reasonable. $DOGE – Weekly looks ready for a strong impulsive move towards $0.3 – 0.34 and then if it flips strongly, goes beyond $0.44 as my final target. – Some rough levels Support & Resistances marked, where you may look to sell. – We have Dogecoin ETF incoming, therefore shall be a… pic.twitter.com/4seIuurQBx — Realm ⨀ (@RealmLLC7) September 29, 2025 From a fundamental analysis perspective, Dogecoin has several catalysts that can lift its price higher. The launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (Nasdaq: DOJE) allows traditional investors to gain exposure to DOGE without buying the crypto. The ETF’s debut on September 18 validates DOGE and gives it a level of legitimacy it never had before. Typically, ETFs are reserved only for assets with strong…
2025/10/03 13:39
Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500

The post Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP reclaims $3 resistance amid whale accumulation, putting next fib levels as targets ETH holds near $4,490 resistance, aligning with dense short clusters and fib zones. 1.618 Fibonacci projections now sit on live price structure, not abstract moonshots. The crypto market is trying to steady itself after September’s volatility. XRP now trades at about $3, reflecting renewed strength and key support validation, while Ethereum holds close to $4,500, recovering some ground from earlier pullbacks. Both assets remain in tight ranges with XRP pressing against $3.10-$3.20 resistance, ETH navigating between $4,300 and $4,600. Momentum is fragile as bulls need a decisive breakout, and bears watch for rejection.. Analyst Flags Bold Fibonacci Targets It is against this backdrop aligned to today’s positive crypto price moves that a rather well-known crypto analyst identified long-term price structure for XRP and Ethereum using the Fibonacci level indicator.  In his latest post on X, the analyst revealed XRP’s $31 target and the probability for Ethereum to reach $8,000 under similar conditions. Whale Activity and Market Structure Short-term action shows more restraint. XRP has repeatedly tested $3.00 resistance, only to slip back as whales sold into strength and a false breakout underscored that risk. Ethereum, meanwhile, has been consolidating between $4,100 and $4,500, with buy interest re-emerging whenever prices near $4,300. Market volatility has narrowed, with the Fear & Greed Index today sitting at a neutral 56, signaling traders are hesitant to overcommit in either direction. These conditions suggest Fibonacci levels are distant guides rather than immediate trading signals. XRP vs ETH: Supply and Capital Logic Comparing upside targets highlights a deeper point. If Ethereum were to rally to $8,000, its market capitalization would approach $960 billion at current supply. For XRP to keep pace, it would need to rally to at least $16.43 just to defend…
2025/10/03 13:37
Crypto Miners in New York Face New Energy Tax Proposal

The post Crypto Miners in New York Face New Energy Tax Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. These taxes could further squeeze profit margins already hit by rising costs. At the same time, US Senator Ted Cruz blocked a sweeping privacy bill that wanted to restrict data brokers from selling Americans’ personal information. He did this due to law enforcement concerns but left the door open to revisions. The privacy debate gained a lot of urgency in the crypto industry as well, after several high-profile attacks linked to leaked data. Energy Tax Puts Pressure on Crypto Mining New York State Senator Liz Krueger introduced new legislation that could reshape the crypto mining landscape in the Empire State. The proposed bill seeks to impose excise taxes on the energy that is consumed by crypto mining operations. The move was made amid rising concerns over the industry’s environmental impact and its reliance on high levels of electricity.  The tax structure is tiered, starting with an exemption for miners using 2.25 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less annually. Those consuming between 2.26 million and 5 million kWh would face a tax of 2 cents per kWh, while consumption between 5 million and 10 million kWh would be taxed at 3 cents per kWh. Larger operators consuming up to 20 million kWh would see a 4-cent tax, and those exceeding 20 million kWh annually will be taxed at 5 cents per kWh.  The proposed crypto mining tax legislation (Source: New York Senate) Operations that rely on 100% renewable energy are exempt from the proposed levy, which will help with the state’s effort to incentivize clean energy use after the two-year moratorium on fossil fuel-powered mining, which expired in 2024. The bill also comes at a time when crypto mining is already grappling with razor-thin profit margins, rising costs, and increasing network difficulty. Electricity has always been the single most critical input for…
2025/10/03 13:31
OpenAI dismisses Elon Musk’s lawsuit as “harassment tactic”

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk’s recent lawsuit, calling it part of an “ongoing harassment campaign” to undermine its operations.  The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk’s legal charges against it.  According to the firm, the xAI head […]
2025/10/03 13:30
Mono Protocol Crypto Presale Launch Raises $1.5M and Simplifies Web3

The post Mono Protocol Crypto Presale Launch Raises $1.5M and Simplifies Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol presale launches with $1.5M raised day one, offering faster blockchain transactions, unified balances, and developer-ready tools. Web3 adoption continues to expand, but users still face common obstacles. A recent Mono Protocol survey found that 71% of respondents identified gas fees as their main concern. Other challenges included managing multiple chains, complex swaps, and fragmented token balances. Mono Protocol is tackling these issues with a design centered on faster execution, unified balances, and dependable transactions. Its crypto presale launched with strong early traction, raising $1.5 million on the first day and opening whitelist access for early participants. By removing friction for both users and developers, the project introduces a new crypto presale model that directly addresses problems slowing Web3 adoption. Faster Cross-Chain Transactions Define This Presale Crypto Cross-chain transfers are often slowed by high fees or unexpected failures. Mono Protocol introduces a system that shortens settlement times and reduces costs. Transactions complete instantly, without reverts or delays. The protocol also prevents frontrunning and protects users from MEV-related losses. For developers, this provides a more reliable foundation for building consistent applications. These features show how the presale crypto launch is tied directly to solving infrastructure challenges rather than speculation. Unified Balances Strengthen the Utility Managing assets across multiple blockchains forces users to hold different tokens and juggle separate wallets. Mono Protocol eliminates this complexity with a model that unifies balances into one account. Instead of moving tokens between chains, users operate with a single balance accessible across networks. Developers can also deploy apps without coding around chain-specific differences, reducing costs and time-to-market. This unified design makes the presale coin a structural part of the system’s usability. Dependable Pre Sale Cryptocurrency for Developers and Users Dependability is a core priority for Mono Protocol. Execution bonds and MEV protection ensure…
2025/10/03 13:20
Brazil’s Pix Adds a Feature Satoshi Would Oppose

The Central Bank of Brazil introduces the Pix button to dispute fraud cases, which adds a feature that Satoshi Nakamoto must have been against. The Central Bank of Brazil has developed a new Pix service where fraudulent transactions can be disputed online.  The Pix users have the opportunity to apply the so-called dispute button (which […] The post Brazil’s Pix Adds a Feature Satoshi Would Oppose appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/03 13:15
Analysis: Whales and ETFs push BTC back into a bull market, with the target price likely to be between $160,000 and $200,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to CoinDesk, CryptoQuant data shows that the market demand for Bitcoin driven by whales and ETFs has been quietly growing since July, currently reaching approximately 62,000 coins per month, which is similar to the sharp price increases in the fourth quarters of 2020, 2021, and 2024. With the price of Bitcoin breaking through the key threshold of $116,000, it may indicate that Bitcoin has re-entered the "bull market" phase, and the target price in the fourth quarter may rise to between $160,000 and $200,000.
2025/10/03 13:14
New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage

New York lawmakers propose taxing crypto miners based on their electricity usage.
2025/10/03 13:13
Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance

The post Analyst Forecast Ethereum (ETH) Breakout To $6,900 As Price Retests Crucial Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market kicks off October with a remarkable recovery, Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to turn the $4,500 level into support after nearly two weeks. Some analysts forecast that a breakout from this crucial area could set the stage for a massive 50% rally in Q4. Ethereum Retests Next Major Resistance Ethereum has bounced 17% from last week’s lows and is retesting the next crucial level to reclaim. The cryptocurrency started this week by recovering from the recent market correction, which sent its price to a multi-week low of $3,815. Since then, the King of Altcoins has reclaimed the mid-zone of its macro range and broken past a major sell wall located around the $4,200-$4,300 levels. Amid this performance, market watcher Ted Pillows highlighted that the next two major resistance levels to reclaim before a new all-time high (ATH) are $4,500 and $4,750. Similarly, Ali Martinez detailed that the $4,505 area is “one of the most important resistance levels to watch for Ethereum,” according to the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) metric. A rejection from this major level could lead to a retest of the $4,250 support, and potentially risk a new price drop if ETH breaks below it. Previously, some analysts cautioned that losing this area could open the gates for a fresh breakdown toward the macro range lows. On the contrary, reclaiming the $4,500 resistance would set the base for a challenge of the macro range highs, around the $4,800 level, in the coming weeks. Market watcher Lluciano pointed out that ETH appears to be forming a triangle formation since early August. He suggested that breaking out of this pattern could kick off a rally toward a new high above the $5,000 barrier, affirming, “Q4 is here, ETH new wave is imminent.” Meanwhile, Titan of Crypto highlighted a…
2025/10/03 13:12
Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Crypto Research Center

The post Ripple Funds UC Berkeley’s New Crypto Research Center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Expanding partnership  Main research goals  Enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has allocated $1.3 million to fund a new Center for Digital Assets (CDA) within the engineering school of the University of California, Berkeley. Notably, the funding has been provided in Ripple’s own Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.  Expanding partnership  Ripple’s support for UC Berkeley is not new. The San Francisco-headquartered company has been providing financial assistance for one of California’s top universities since 2018 as part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). Earlier, however, the company was mainly focused on sponsoring research and student programs, but it is now bringing its support to a whole new level with the new center.  Notably, Ripple’s engineers will be working directly with CDA, meaning that this can be viewed as a strategic R&D partnership. Main research goals  The center’s research will involve advancing the development of blockchain-based assets of the likes of NFTs, creating digital “twins” of physical assets, and coming up with new practical applications of blockchian technology. For instance, blockchain could lead to more efficient inventory management.  Source: https://u.today/ripple-funds-uc-berkeleys-new-crypto-research-center
2025/10/03 13:03
