Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500
The post Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP reclaims $3 resistance amid whale accumulation, putting next fib levels as targets ETH holds near $4,490 resistance, aligning with dense short clusters and fib zones. 1.618 Fibonacci projections now sit on live price structure, not abstract moonshots. The crypto market is trying to steady itself after September’s volatility. XRP now trades at about $3, reflecting renewed strength and key support validation, while Ethereum holds close to $4,500, recovering some ground from earlier pullbacks. Both assets remain in tight ranges with XRP pressing against $3.10-$3.20 resistance, ETH navigating between $4,300 and $4,600. Momentum is fragile as bulls need a decisive breakout, and bears watch for rejection.. Analyst Flags Bold Fibonacci Targets It is against this backdrop aligned to today’s positive crypto price moves that a rather well-known crypto analyst identified long-term price structure for XRP and Ethereum using the Fibonacci level indicator. In his latest post on X, the analyst revealed XRP’s $31 target and the probability for Ethereum to reach $8,000 under similar conditions. Whale Activity and Market Structure Short-term action shows more restraint. XRP has repeatedly tested $3.00 resistance, only to slip back as whales sold into strength and a false breakout underscored that risk. Ethereum, meanwhile, has been consolidating between $4,100 and $4,500, with buy interest re-emerging whenever prices near $4,300. Market volatility has narrowed, with the Fear & Greed Index today sitting at a neutral 56, signaling traders are hesitant to overcommit in either direction. These conditions suggest Fibonacci levels are distant guides rather than immediate trading signals. XRP vs ETH: Supply and Capital Logic Comparing upside targets highlights a deeper point. If Ethereum were to rally to $8,000, its market capitalization would approach $960 billion at current supply. For XRP to keep pace, it would need to rally to at least $16.43 just to defend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:37