Avalanche Treasury Co. to Build $1 Billion AVAX Treasury via New Merger

Avalanche Treasury Co. to Build $1 Billion AVAX Treasury via New Merger

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) is set to merge with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. in a $675 million deal. The company aims to create the largest public vehicle for institutional AVAX exposure with a $1 billion treasury. AVAT Strikes $675 Million Merger With Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced a definitive merger
2025/10/03 14:06
New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use

New York Senator Proposes Excise Tax on Crypto Mining Energy Use

New York Senator proposes excise tax on crypto mining energy use, aiming to curb emissions, support households, and reshape the mining industry. New York has reignited debate on crypto mining after State Senator Liz Krueger introduced a bill to impose excise taxes on energy used by mining companies. The proposal, announced Wednesday, reflects increasing state-level
2025/10/03 13:45
Spain's Top Bank Rolls Out 24/7 Crypto Trading for Retail Clients

Spain’s Top Bank Rolls Out 24/7 Crypto Trading for Retail Clients

BBVA, Spain's second-largest bank, rolled out 24/7 cryptocurrency trading for domestic retail clients on October 2. It became the first major lender in the country to integrate Bitcoin and Ether into its mainstream mobile banking platform. Approved by Spain's CNMV, the launch stands as one of the first major applications of the EU's MiCA framework. It is expected to influence European banks that remain cautious about retail crypto services. BBVA Launches First Mobile Crypto Trading Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) confirmed that its customers can now buy, sell, and custody Bitcoin and Ether directly through its mobile app, with trades executed using the same rails the bank applies to foreign exchange. This integration ensures users experience a familiar and regulated trading environment. Luis Martins, BBVA's global head of macro trading, said the move reflects rising demand from everyday investors. "Digital assets are rapidly becoming part of global finance. Our clients expect to access them through the same trusted systems they already use," Martins commented. The rollout is supported by Singapore-based SGX FX, whose technology provides pricing, aggregation, and risk management for financial institutions. COO Vinay Trivedi said the system lets banks add crypto without full-stack replacement, lowering barriers to entry. JUST IN: BBVA just gave retail investors direct access to Bitcoin and Ethereum. They're one of Europe's biggest banks, managing $900B+ in assets and serving nearly 70 million customers worldwide. Now they've integrated $BTC & $ETH trading into the same rails they use for… pic.twitter.com/qvHBfq51Lh — Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily) October 2, 2025 Implications for European Banking BBVA's early adoption may pressure peers across Europe to follow suit. MiCA clarifies rules for digital assets, and banks such as KBC and Deutsche Bank have explored blockchain but not yet launched 24/7 crypto trading. In 2025, BBVA secured MiCA…
2025/10/03 13:43
Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return: Glassnode

Bitcoin HODLer Selling Cooling Off As ETF Inflows Return: Glassnode

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has revealed in a report that Bitcoin long-term holder have slowed down distribution after months of selling. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Net Position Change Is Now Neutral In its latest weekly report, Glassnode has talked about how the behavior of the Bitcoin long-term holders has changed recently. The "long-term holders" (LTHs) refer to
2025/10/03 13:00
Strategy & MSTR – Could tax relief fuel its Bitcoin holdings?

Strategy & MSTR – Could tax relief fuel its Bitcoin holdings?

The IRS has softened its position on taxing unrealized crypto gains and losses.
2025/10/03 13:00
Is Hyperliquid's Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?

Is Hyperliquid’s Market Strategy Crafting New Horizons?

In a recent revelation, Patrick Scott, a specialist in decentralized finance, turned the spotlight on Hyperliquid, a prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) known for handling perpetual futures. Even as Hyperliquid faces increasing competition, Scott underscores the enduring attractiveness of this platform.
2025/10/03 12:56
Canary Litecoin ETF Delayed Due to Government Shutdown, What's Next?

Canary Litecoin ETF Delayed Due to Government Shutdown, What’s Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/10/03 12:50
Coinbase geeft jongeren $12.000 aan gratis crypto

Coinbase geeft jongeren $12.000 aan gratis crypto

In New York is een experiment gestart: 160 jongeren krijgen $12.000 in crypto, helemaal voor niets. Het programma heet Future First en wordt gefinancierd door Coinbase. De uitbetaling gebeurt volledig in USDC. Het project maakt deel uit van een bredere discussie over gegarandeerd inkomen en onderzoekt hoe crypto als distributiemiddel kan functioneren. Hoe werkt het programma? Deelnemers zijn jonge New Yorkers tussen de 18 en 30 jaar, geselecteerd via een loting. Zij krijgen het geld niet in kleine maandelijkse betalingen, zoals gebruikelijk is bij andere pilots, maar in een gemengde vorm: $8.000 in één keer, om grotere stappen te kunnen zetten zoals een borg voor huur of collegegeld, en dan 5 vervolgstortingen van $800, bedoeld als extra steun. De betalingen lopen via Coinbase wallets, wat betekent dat deelnemers hun geld direct kunnen beheren en gebruiken binnen crypto, of omzetten naar dollars. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 New York launches pilot program giving low-income residents $12,000 in stablecoins on Coinbase 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0g6YwDFaaI — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) October 1, 2025 Wie zit erachter? Het experiment wordt uitgevoerd door de non-profit GiveDirectly, bekend van hun cash transfer projecten in tientallen landen. De financiering komt van Coinbase, dat eerder een eigen donatieprogramma stopzette maar de resterende $2,6 miljoen naar GiveDirectly doorschoof. Volgens Darin Carter, hoofd beleid bij Coinbase, heeft het 2 doelen: financiële steun bieden aan jongeren met lage inkomens, en educatie over crypto geven, zodat deelnemers ervaring opdoen met crypto. Waarom? Een belangrijk voordeel van crypto is de efficiëntie. Volgens GiveDirectly kost het versturen van USDC slechts enkele centen per transactie. Dat is aanzienlijk goedkoper dan traditionele methoden zoals prepaidkaarten of bankoverschrijvingen. Daarnaast hebben deelnemers meer vrijheid: Ze kunnen het geld uitbetalen naar hun bankrekening Betalen met een Coinbase pas Cash opnemen bij geldautomaten Of het bedrag in hun cryptowallet laten staan om 4,1% rente te verdienen of andere tokens te kopen Risico's en kritiek Toch is niet iedereen positief. Critici wijzen op twee mogelijke risico's. Stabiliteit van stablecoins. USDC is gekoppeld aan de dollar, maar in tijden van marktdruk kan die koppeling onder druk komen te staan. En dan ook nog speculatie. Jonge ontvangers zouden in de verleiding kunnen komen om hun crypto te gebruiken voor risicovolle beleggingen, in plaats van voor basisbehoeften. Wat levert het op? De organisatoren zullen de deelnemers na afloop ondervragen. Het doel is te onderzoeken of crypto hulp meer kansen creëert of juist voor nieuwe obstakels zorgt. Voor Coinbase is het experiment een manier om te laten zien dat crypto niet alleen een speculatief instrument is, maar ook een praktisch middel om directe steun te bieden. Voor de jongeren betekent het simpelweg een meer dan welkome financiële impuls in een dure stad als New York.
2025/10/03 12:31
Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown, Echoing Hoskinson's Forecast

Bitcoin Tops $120,000 Amid US Government Shutdown, Echoing Hoskinson’s Forecast

Bitcoin surged past $120,000 on October 3 following the US federal government's partial shutdown earlier this week. Investors sought safety in digital assets and gold, highlighting Bitcoin's position as an alternative store of value when traditional systems falter. Just one day earlier, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by mid-2026, citing geopolitical disruption as a catalyst. Government Shutdown Sparks Market Turbulence The shutdown began on October 1 after the Senate rejected a stopgap funding bill by a 55-45 vote, falling short of the 60 votes required. Without appropriations, federal agencies lost access to funding, placing roughly 150,000 government employees at risk of furlough. Market reactions were immediate. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dropped sharply in early trading hours, while gold rose 1.1% to $3,913.70 per ounce. Bitcoin jumped more than 2% overnight, reaching $116,400 before breaking through the $120,000 threshold the following day. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid warned in a client note that the absence of official data releases, such as employment and inflation reports, left policymakers and investors in "complete blindness." Bitcoin price chart Source: BeinCrypto Analysts see the shutdown as a direct contributor to market volatility. Matt Mena, a strategist at 21Shares, argued that delayed economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October, with another reduction likely in December. Lower real yields and a weaker dollar, he noted, historically provide favorable conditions for Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price action follows a recent Bloomberg interview in which Charles Hoskinson said he sees Bitcoin at around $250,000 by the middle of next year. Bitcoin's Appeal in Geopolitical Fragmentation Hoskinson has repeatedly argued that geopolitical fragmentation strengthens the case for cryptocurrencies. Speaking to Bloomberg from TOKEN2049, Hoskinson noted the US government had publicly flagged Cardano and added, "They tweeted about it. It's going to the reserve," a reference to earlier announcements about a proposed US crypto strategic reserve. With tensions between the US, Russia, and China complicating cross-border commerce, reliance on conventional banking systems becomes more politically constrained. Digital assets like Bitcoin, he suggested, offer a global settlement layer free from such restrictions. Amberdata's derivatives director Greg Magadini described the shutdown as a "catalyst" that could either accelerate Bitcoin's ascent or trigger sharp declines, depending on whether investors view it as a hedge against the dollar or as a risk asset. For now, the reaction is clear: Bitcoin rose nearly 4% within 24 hours, while Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin gained between 4% and 7%. The CoinDesk 20 Index climbed 5% to 4,217 points. The crisis also reflects Hoskinson's earlier prediction that increased corporate involvement could solidify crypto's credibility. Tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft have signaled growing interest, while Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe advance stablecoin integrations. This convergence between traditional finance and crypto is blurring industry lines, lending Bitcoin additional legitimacy during times of instability. Economic Risks and Policy Implications Economists warn that the longer the shutdown lasts, the more severe the consequences for US growth. Oxford Economics' Ryan Sweet estimated that GDP could decline by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points for each week of closure. A full-quarter disruption could reduce growth by as much as 2.4 percentage points. This potential contraction increases the likelihood of further monetary easing, creating conditions that may accelerate capital flows into digital assets. As traditional indicators remain unavailable, market participants face heightened uncertainty. "Bitcoin is among the few assets that thrive when the old playbook collapses," according to analyst Mena. Hoskinson's broader thesis, that crypto could dominate global finance within three to five years, appears increasingly relevant. "Crypto is 3–5 years away from taking over the world," Hoskinson added. The US shutdown demonstrates how political dysfunction and economic uncertainty can undermine faith in traditional systems, while decentralized assets gain traction as alternatives. For investors, the episode underscores Bitcoin's evolving role as both a hedge and a barometer of systemic fragility.
2025/10/03 12:10
Ethereum Momentum Fades as ETH/BTC Struggles After 150% Run

Ethereum Momentum Fades as ETH/BTC Struggles After 150% Run

Ethereum (ETH) has lost momentum after an impressive 150% rally against Bitcoin (BTC), with the ETH/BTC ratio stagnating for the past 40 days, according to trader insights shared by NewsBTC. ETH/BTC Momentum Fades Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that after surging from its lows against BTC, Ethereum has entered "no man's land." The ratio
2025/10/03 12:06
