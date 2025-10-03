2025-10-05 Sunday

BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit

The post BlackRock Hits $38 Billion in Bitcoin OI, Flips Coinbase’s Deribit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) has continued to make waves in the Bitcoin ecosystem.  While it already leads the spot Bitcoin ETF market, BlackRock has now extended its dominance to Bitcoin futures, according to a recent X post from senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. According to Balchunas, BlackRock has amassed a massive $38 billion in open interest, overtaking Coinbase’s Deribit platform to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options. BlackRock overtakes Coinbase’s Deribit  After dominating Bitcoin options for years, Coinbase-associated Deribit has finally been outpaced by BlackRock, stepping down as the second-largest venue for Bitcoin options. Notably, the open interest in options tied to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached $38 billion, compared to the $32 billion recorded on Deribit. The milestone has sparked discussions across the crypto community, as it comes less than a year after BlackRock launched Bitcoin options for IBIT in November 2024. While this marks a significant achievement for the investment giant, it also underscores the growing role of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. With BlackRock relentlessly accumulating Bitcoin and driving institutional demand for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the firm has consistently outpaced other spot Bitcoin ETFs in daily inflows. Now, with its influence extending into the Bitcoin derivatives market, commentators suggest BlackRock could soon play a decisive role in price discovery and volatility for Bitcoin. One observer noted that the BlackRock options market often features tighter bid/ask spreads than those offered by other leading investment giants, further fueling its rise as a market leader. Nonetheless, analysts have highlighted that the reshuffling of leadership in the Bitcoin derivatives market signals Wall Street’s growing dominance in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Source: https://u.today/blackrock-hits-38-billion-in-bitcoin-oi-flips-coinbases-deribit
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:39
How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation

The post How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Mono Protocol crypto presale tackles blockchain fragmentation with unified balances, locked liquidity, and universal gas payments. Crypto presales are drawing attention in 2025, but blockchain remains difficult to use. Users still manage separate wallets, maintain multiple balances, and rely on costly bridges to move assets. These barriers increase complexity and reduce trust. Failed transfers, high gas fees, and MEV exploitation drain value from users. Developers also face difficulties, as building across chains requires heavy infrastructure and constant updates. Mono Protocol’s coin presale introduces a framework to address these issues. With growing attention, it represents a new crypto presale focused on solving real adoption challenges. How Mono Protocol Simplifies Multi-Chain Use Instead of treating blockchains as separate systems, Mono Protocol creates a unified structure. It merges token balances, letting users see and use all assets in one account. This makes cross-chain applications more accessible. Liquidity Locks ensure that once a transaction is confirmed, it completes successfully. By separating intent from settlement, the system avoids failed transfers and prevents wasted gas. This reduces both cost and risk for users. The holy grail for consumer apps is mobile 📲 Winning there requires a UX where users can do everything without worrying about chains, tokens, or gas. Mono Protocol helps you build this – let users earn, stake, or trade directly from your app, all in one click. pic.twitter.com/qvX7spfGEv — Mono Protocol (@mono_protocol) September 25, 2025 On the execution side, chain abstraction handles routing. Transactions are shielded from frontrunning and MEV interference while being directed through the most efficient path. These features show that the presale coin is linked directly to practical use cases, not just fundraising. Universal Gas Payments Simplify Web3 Access Gas fees remain a persistent challenge. Every chain requires its own token, forcing users to manage multiple balances or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:38
Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut?

The post Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initially celebrated for its groundbreaking potential in digital asset management, blockchain gaming now finds itself battling to stay relevant amidst the fast-paced digital age. It faces challenges in transforming the gaming landscape, while DeFi, its financial equivalent, is witnessing renewed enthusiasm comparable to 2021 levels. Continue Reading:Is Blockchain Gaming Stuck in a Rut? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-blockchain-gaming-stuck-in-a-rut
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:36
Bitcoin’s On-Chain Demand Surges as Whales, ETFs Drive Accumulation

The post Bitcoin’s On-Chain Demand Surges as Whales, ETFs Drive Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin sees increased on-chain demand, fueled by whale and ETF activity. Institutional influence grows stronger in crypto markets. Price potential between $160,000–$200,000 if momentum sustains. Bitcoin’s on-chain demand grows at 62,000 coins monthly, driven by institutional whales and ETFs, reports BlockBeats News, marking parallels with previous Q4 bull phases, according to CryptoQuant. Such demand resurgence, featuring a 331,000 annualized whale accumulation, underlines potential price rallies with $116,000 being a pivotal realized price threshold for the bull market phase. Bitcoin’s Demand Reaches New Heights with Institutional Push Bitcoin’s current demand growth rate mirrors past fourth-quarter bull runs, highlighting whale and ETF activity as critical drivers. Demand from these entities is rapidly expanding the Bitcoin market landscape. With ETFs accumulating over 213,000 BTC in recent quarters, the sector expects this trend to push prices to new highs. The strong participation by whales and ETFs has differentiated the Q4 2025 market from prior cycles. This shift underscores institutional engagement’s role in potential price increases. The on-chain valuation indicates that a price level of $116,000 could signify a “bull market” phase if surpassed. Over $10B of fresh stablecoin capital entered crypto markets in the past 60 days, indicating strong new investor engagement and potential for BTC upside,” said Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. Price Projections and Market Reactions Amidst Whale Accumulation Did you know? Historical trends suggest continued whale activity often precedes heightened market enthusiasm, outlining clear future breakout potential. Bitcoin’s price stands at $120,090.04, maintaining a market cap of approximately $2.39 trillion with a dominance rate of 57.92%. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s trading volume has seen a 13.57% decrease, according to CoinMarketCap, while the cryptocurrency has experienced a 10.95% uptrend over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:31
Ripple works with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets

The post Ripple works with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a new research hub for advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Labs’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has provided about $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), the company’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, to fund the initiative. According to a statement shared by Ripple on Friday, the stablecoin issuer is “proud to partner with UC Berkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets.” The partnership builds on years of innovation through UBRI, which began supporting UC Berkeley programs in 2018. Digital asset demand necessitates UC Berkeley blockchain study A 2025 report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that worldwide data will reach 175 zettabytes, with some estimates placing the figure closer to 181 zettabytes. One zettabyte is equivalent to one trillion gigabytes, or about 250 billion DVDs. UC Berkeley’s new center will focus on developing trusted methods for defining and measuring the value of digital assets, a step that researchers say is imperative for the development of future economic systems. “Digital content has been part of our human experience and economic systems for decades. The overall mission of the center is to foster pioneering research, education, innovation and entrepreneurship within the broader digital asset technology landscape,” said Tarek Zohdi, associate dean for research at Berkeley Engineering and the center’s faculty director. The Center for Digital Assets will bring together UC Berkeley faculty, academic affiliates, and Ripple engineers and researchers to collaborate on advanced, open-source technologies.  We’re proud to partner with @UCBerkeley on the launch of its new Center for Digital Assets: https://t.co/l3MISAkXqO From classrooms to real-world impact, this builds on years of innovation through our University Blockchain Research Initiative. Find out more about the… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 2, 2025 Joint projects will target…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:29
Nomura Unit Eyes Wider Access To Crypto Trading In Japan: Report

Nomura Holdings is preparing to deepen its presence in Japan’s digital asset market as crypto activity surges, with its wholly owned subsidiary Laser Digital Holdings seeking a license to offer trading services to institutional clients. Laser, based in Switzerland, is in pre-consultation talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency, according to Chief Executive Officer Jez Mohideen. Mohideen told Bloomberg that the application reflects the group’s confidence in the country’s digital asset ecosystem. Transaction Value Doubles As Investors Embrace Digital Assets In Japan Japan’s crypto trading market has expanded rapidly this year. Data from the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association showed that the value of transactions doubled to ¥33.7 trillion, or about $230b, in the first seven months alone. Supportive policies abroad, particularly in the US, and anticipated changes at home such as tax cuts and new rules for crypto-focused funds have fueled the momentum. The move by Nomura comes as cryptocurrencies push further into mainstream financial services in Japan. Daiwa Securities, the country’s second-largest brokerage, announced this week that clients at its 181 retail branches can now use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral to borrow yen. Government Reforms On Tax And Rules Boost Market Participation In Japan Nomura unveiled Laser in 2022 to offer services ranging from asset management to venture capital. The unit secured a full crypto business license in Dubai in 2023 and set up a Japanese subsidiary the same year. If granted approval, Laser plans to provide broker-dealer services for both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, including digital-asset exchanges operating in Japan. Industry observers say that younger investors and institutional players are increasingly turning to digital assets as part of their portfolios, particularly as the government moves to ease tax burdens and refine rules. Japan’s market has also drawn global attention for its pace of growth. In the 12 months to June 2025, the country recorded a 120% increase in on-chain value received, outpacing South Korea, India and Vietnam. The growth has been helped by reforms treating more tokens as investment instruments and the licensing of the first yen-backed stablecoin issuer. Global Institutions Eye Japan’s Fast Evolving Crypto Market Landscape Still, Laser’s performance has not been without challenges. Nomura reported a quarterly loss in Europe earlier this year, partly linked to what CFO Hiroyuki Moriuchi described as the unit’s “not very good” results. Mohideen had initially expected Laser to turn a profit within two years of its launch, though he later cautioned that breaking even might take longer. Even with those setbacks, the planned expansion into Japan signals Nomura’s intent to solidify its role in a market that is evolving quickly and attracting global financial institutions. For regulators, the arrival of new players such as Laser highlights the balancing act of fostering innovation while maintaining strict oversight
CryptoNews2025/10/03 14:04
UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan

The post UXLINK price drops 15% amid early token unlock plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. Summary UXLINK slid 15% to $0.120, extending its 30-day losses to 62%, while trading volume jumped 612%. Holders vote Oct 4 on early unlocking of team and treasury tokens to compensate hack victims. Outcome could affect exchange relistings and short-term price outlook, with dilution risks if passed. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 5% in the past week, 62% in the past month, and now trades 96% below its all-time high of $3.68 set in Dec. 2025. Its 7-day range shows volatility between $0.1066 and $0.1907. The selloff led to a spike in trading activity. Daily spot volume surged 612% to $119.9 million. Derivatives activity also rose sharply, with CoinGlass data reporting a 733% jump in volume. A 15% decline in open interest indicates that traders are closing positions rather than increasing exposure.  That mix of rising short-term activity but lower positioning points to uncertainty ahead of the governance vote. Early unlock vote follows September hack The latest move comes as UXLINK (UXLINK) holders prepare for a governance vote on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet on Oct. 4. The announcement was shared by UXLINK on Oct. 3, setting out a proposal for Ethereum mainnet holders to decide whether a portion of community, team, and treasury allocations should be unlocked ahead of the original 24–48 month schedule.  On Oct 4, we will launch an on-chain Snapshot vote for $UXLINK holders (Ethereum mainnet).The proposal includes:1️⃣ Early unlocking of a portion of tokens for users affected by the hack — these will be covered in the swap & compensation plans with CEXs and on-chain users.2️⃣……
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:01
Canaan Shares Jump Over 12% as it Lands Largest U.S. Order in 3 Years

The post Canaan Shares Jump Over 12% as it Lands Largest U.S. Order in 3 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining equipment maker Canaan (CAN) has secured its biggest hardware order in three years, selling over 50,000 of its Avalon A15 Pro bitcoin miners to a U.S.-based mining firm. The machines are set to ship in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Singapore-based company said. The name of the buyer wasn’t named, although the scale of the purchases points to a major mining operations. “This milestone order represents a significant win for Canaan and reflects the robust resurgence of the U.S. market,” Canaan CEO Nangeng Zhang said in a statement. The order also points to miners’ continued bets on the industry, even as the cryptocurrency’s mining difficulty climbs to a new all-time high. Shares of Canaan were up 12% in pre-market trading following the news and moved up nearly 18% in yesterday’s trading session. While reciprocal tariffs applied for Chinese-sourced ASIC miners and Canaan has, for most of its history, been operating from China, it may be able to avoid these costs. The company operates facilities in the both the U.S. and Malaysia, which it has leveraged for a separate purchase agreement with Cipher Mining. The company did not specify which facilities will be fulfilling the 50,000 AISC order. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/02/canaan-shares-jump-over-12-as-it-lands-largest-u-s-order-in-3-years
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 13:54
Ready to Write? The “Write with Medium” 7-Day June Challenge is Here.

Stuck in a writing rut? Medium’s June micro-challenge is the perfect, low-pressure way to build a consistent writing habit, connect with a…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 13:50
BNB Leads Crypto Market Rally With Fresh All-Time High, Expert Sees $5000 Upside

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/03 13:26
