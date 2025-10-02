OpenAI responds to what they call “Elon’s latest harassment tactic”

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk's recent lawsuit, calling it part of an "ongoing harassment campaign" to undermine its operations. The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk's legal charges against it. According to the firm, the xAI head has no grounds to accuse OpenAI of trade secret theft, and this is one case among several attempts to slow down the company's progress in the AI industry. "We will protect our employees and won't be intimidated by his attempts to bully them," the OpenAI newsroom wrote. OpenAI fights against Musk's lawsuits OpenAI has rejected allegations that it had stolen employees or confidential information from Musk's AI startup, xAI. The AI company also argued that the business structure change lawsuit, which has paused its plan to change from a non-profit to a for-profit organization, was just Elon's way to generate headlines and not his legitimate grievances. "Elon's nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit," the company said. "He's been spreading false information about us. We're building the best-equipped nonprofit the world has ever seen; we're not converting it away." The firm accused Musk of abandoning OpenAI's mission years ago, noting that he had once sought to merge the project with Tesla to give himself control over its direction. Elon's never been about the mission. He's always had his own agenda. He tried to seize control of OpenAI and merge it with Tesla as a for-profit – his own emails prove it. When he didn't get his way, he stormed off. Elon is undoubtedly one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 9, 2025