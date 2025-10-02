MEXC Exchange
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
CME Group Plans 24/7 Crypto Derivatives Trading Starting Early 2026
TLDR CME Group will launch around-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026 The expansion requires regulatory approval from the CFTC, which is currently operating with reduced capacity due to a government shutdown Trading will be available 24/7 except for a short weekly maintenance window, with holiday and weekend trades settling on the [...]
Coincentral
2025/10/03 14:43
✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨
🚀✨ Crypto News of the Week (24 Sept — 2 Oct 2025) ✨🚀 📊 Market Moves 💰 Bitcoin surged to around $119,000, its highest in weeks, after whales bought billions in BTC and ETH. 📈 Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Dogecoin also jumped 4–7%. ⚡ Volatility remains high though, with over $1.7B liquidations earlier in the week reminding traders of fragile sentiment. ⛏️ Mining companies shined in September, with their market caps climbing as consolidation and efficiency boosted investor interest. 🏛️ Regulation & Policy 📜 The SEC sent a rare no-action letter to a crypto startup, sparking hopes of a friendlier regulatory climate. 📊 Sixteen crypto ETF applications are under review, with decisions expected through October, covering Bitcoin and altcoins like Solana and XRP. 💼 The U.S. government shutdown forced regulators to furlough staff, with the SEC and CFTC operating at minimal levels. 💵 Tether introduced a new stablecoin USA₮, designed to comply with fresh U.S. rules. 🔒 Security 🚨 Japan's SBI Crypto lost $21M in a hack, with investigations pointing to state-sponsored attackers. 🗳️ Politics & Industry 🏦 The White House withdrew key nominees for financial watchdog posts, leaving uncertainty around future oversight. 🧑🤝🧑 The Winklevoss twins openly embraced MAGA politics, sparking debate in the crypto community. 🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr highlighted that the 2025 stablecoin boom is strengthening the global role of the U.S. dollar. 🤣 Fun Fact An athlete's Instagram account was hijacked to promote a fake token scam, proving that in crypto, even sports stars can get caught in the drama. 💡 Stay ahead of the markets with NordFX — your reliable partner in the world of trading 🌍📈
OCT
Medium
2025/10/03 14:24
Dela
Market Trends Reveal 5 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential as Investors Eye October Breakouts
BullZilla, Brett, MoonBull, La Culex, and Cheems headline October's top 5 best crypto coins with 100x potential as investors chase breakout ROI.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 14:15
Dela
Circle Flags Asia-Pacific as Future Hub of Digital Finance
Circle has highlighted Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing stablecoin market, reporting $2.4 trillion in on-chain activity between June 2024 and June 2025. Singapore and Hong Kong now rank as the second and third-largest stablecoin hubs after the US. Sponsored Sponsored Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Global Stablecoin Powerhouse At the Circle Forum in Singapore, Yam Ki Chan, Circle's Asia-Pacific Vice President, revealed that on-chain stablecoin activity reached $2.4 trillion in the year ending June 2025. The figure underscores the scale of adoption and positions Asia-Pacific at the forefront of digital finance. Asia has the highest adoption rate of stablecoins worldwide. At Circle Forum Singapore, we explored how APAC is embracing onchain finance, with $2.4 trillion of activity from June 2024 to June 2025. Yam Ki Chan, VP for APAC and Managing Director for Circle Singapore, expands on… pic.twitter.com/Llj6zMEM1N — Circle (@circle) October 2, 2025 Singapore and Hong Kong have grown into the second and third-largest markets for stablecoin trading globally, behind only the US. The Singapore-China corridor is now the most active route for cross-border transactions. This underscores Singapore's strategic role in regional digital asset flows. Circle opened its Singapore office in May 2025, expanding into the Asian market. Sopnendu Mohanty, MAS Chief FinTech Officer, attended the launch and highlighted the growing need for new forms of money, including privately issued stablecoins. The rapid growth is also visible in monthly stablecoin transaction volumes. Corporate transactions surged from less than $100 million in early 2023 to more than $3 billion by early 2025. Increasingly, businesses in sectors ranging from travel to luxury retail are adopting stablecoin payments, including Singapore's Wetrip travel agency, Capella Hotels, and high-end reseller Ginza Xiaoma, known for Birkin bags. Sponsored Sponsored Growing Use Cases and Regulatory Momentum Stablecoins track the value of fiat currencies or assets like gold, reducing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 14:07
Dela
UXLINK price drops 15% as team plans vote on early token unlock
UXLINK price dropped to $0.120 and trading volume surged shatply ahead of a community vote on early token unlocks linked to compensation from its September hack. At press time, UXLINK was trading at $0.120, down 15% in the last 24…
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 14:01
Dela
BlockDAG Partners With The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team! Is It the Best Crypto to Invest in Now?
In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, […]
Coindoo
2025/10/03 14:00
Dela
When Will Altcoin Season Really Begin?
Distinguishing Realities from Hype in the Crypto Market
Medium
2025/10/03 13:50
Dela
OpenAI responds to what they call "Elon's latest harassment tactic"
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has pushed back at xAI CEO Musk's recent lawsuit, calling it part of an "ongoing harassment campaign" to undermine its operations. The ChatGPT maker released a statement with emails, X posts, court filings, and opinionated articles to shun Elon Musk's legal charges against it. According to the firm, the xAI head has no grounds to accuse OpenAI of trade secret theft, and this is one case among several attempts to slow down the company's progress in the AI industry. "We will protect our employees and won't be intimidated by his attempts to bully them," the OpenAI newsroom wrote. OpenAI fights against Musk's lawsuits OpenAI has rejected allegations that it had stolen employees or confidential information from Musk's AI startup, xAI. The AI company also argued that the business structure change lawsuit, which has paused its plan to change from a non-profit to a for-profit organization, was just Elon's way to generate headlines and not his legitimate grievances. "Elon's nonstop actions against us are just bad-faith tactics to slow down OpenAI and seize control of the leading AI innovations for his personal benefit," the company said. "He's been spreading false information about us. We're building the best-equipped nonprofit the world has ever seen; we're not converting it away." The firm accused Musk of abandoning OpenAI's mission years ago, noting that he had once sought to merge the project with Tesla to give himself control over its direction. Elon's never been about the mission. He's always had his own agenda. He tried to seize control of OpenAI and merge it with Tesla as a for-profit – his own emails prove it. When he didn't get his way, he stormed off. Elon is undoubtedly one of the greatest entrepreneurs of our… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) April 9, 2025
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:47
Dela
Expert Says Your Chance to Front-Run Institutional XRP Buying Has Been Extended
The U.S. government shutdown has introduced fresh uncertainty into the crypto market, particularly surrounding the arrival of XRP ETFs.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 13:38
Dela
Strategy's Bitcoin value soars to record $77.4B as BTC returns to $120K
Strategy's Bitcoin treasury has reached $77.4 billion, surpassing that of major banks and equaling the GDP of some nations. Michael Saylor's digital asset treasury firm, Strategy, has just hit a new all-time high in crypto value, now worth more than several leading banks and equivalent to the gross domestic product of some nations. "Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss," said Saylor on Thursday, noting that Strategy's Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $77.4 billion, close to double its value in 2024. The valuation comes as Bitcoin returned to the $120,000 level. While Bitcoin is still down 3% from its all-time high in mid-August, Strategy's new Bitcoin value record comes as a result of it scooping up 11,085 BTC over the last seven weeks.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 13:37
