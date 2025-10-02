2025-10-05 Sunday

Applied MEV protection via Shutter’s threshold encryption

The post Applied MEV protection via Shutter’s threshold encryption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Understanding MEV and its impact on blockchain users Transparency is one of the foundational features of blockchains, but it enabled value extraction by controlling the order and inclusion of transactions within a block, known as MEV, or maximal extractable value. This problem is common on most blockchains and is rooted in the public nature of mempools, a ledger that stores pending transactions data. This information allowed block producers and other actors to benefit from frontrunning transactions.  MEV is especially notorious on Ethereum, where it continues to be extracted at a rate equivalent to 11% of block rewards. Data shows that nearly $300,000 was lost in sandwich attacks in September. This reveals that MEV is a recurring hidden fee, not a minor inefficiency, hitting large trades hardest in volatile markets. Shutter’s threshold encryption as solution to MEV Among a range of MEV mitigation measures, several cryptographic solutions have been proposed, including threshold encryption and homomorphic encryption. These techniques encrypt transaction contents before they enter the mempool and keep them concealed until the ordering of transactions is finalized. This keeps block producers from extracting MEV by manipulating the sequencing of transactions. However, most encrypted mempool architectures are at the research stage. Shutter was the first threshold-encryption protocol designed specifically to tackle MEV. Today, it stands out as the only threshold-based approach with an actual deployment, live on the Gnosis Chain mainnet. Threshold encryption is a cryptographic technique that splits the decryption key across a committee of keyholders so no single party can decipher a transaction on its own. In most threshold encrypted mempools, the committee first runs a Distributed Key Generation (DKG) process to produce a public key as well as private key shares for each member. Users can then encrypt their transactions with this public key and submit the ciphertexts to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:45
SEC Inaction Leaves Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF in Limbo Amid Government Shutdown

Canary Capital’s proposed spot Litecoin ETF is now in regulatory limbo after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) failed to take action on its Thursday deadline. Key Takeaways: The SEC missed its deadline on Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF, leaving the application in limbo. The agency is phasing out 19b-4 filings in favor of S-1s, adding confusion to ETF approval timelines. A possible government shutdown and shifting rules are delaying decisions on several altcoin ETF applications. The silence has added confusion to an already murky situation, as the crypto industry grapples with shifting ETF application procedures and the looming impact of a federal government shutdown. SEC Shifts Crypto ETF Filings Toward S-1, Phases Out 19b-4 Process Earlier this year, the SEC urged firms to withdraw their 19b-4 filings, the documents used for exchange rule changes, in favor of relying solely on S-1 registration statements. Canary complied, pulling its 19b-4 on September 25. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart and FOX reporter Eleanor Terrett noted that the traditional deadline tied to 19b-4 filings may now be irrelevant under the SEC’s evolving framework. But the regulatory uncertainty doesn’t end there. A shutdown of the federal government is complicating matters further. Although the SEC said it will continue limited operations during the shutdown, a contingency plan published in August stated it would halt the review and approval of new financial products. That includes registration statements and ETF filings. Whether the agency’s silence on Canary’s Litecoin ETF stems from the withdrawn filing or the shutdown remains unclear. The SEC has not provided public comment on the delay. Canary’s stalled application joins a growing list of altcoin-based ETF proposals seeking to expand the U.S. crypto ETF market. Alongside Litecoin, other filings include products based on Solana, XRP, Avalanche, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin. These would join the already launched Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, which have collectively drawn over $74 billion in inflows. Despite the standstill, analysts remain optimistic. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas said this week that the SEC’s adoption of new listing standards under Rule 6c-11 may accelerate approvals. SEC Chair Paul Atkins added that these changes will streamline the process and lower barriers for investors. Solana ETF Filings Signal Institutional Momentum Last week, several top asset managers, including Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted updated S-1 filings for spot Solana ETFs, some with staking features. ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects the US SEC could approve them by mid-October, calling it a pivotal month for digital asset products. The filings follow the recent launch of the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange, which drew $12 million in first-day inflows. Analysts say Solana is quickly becoming the next altcoin favored by institutions, with strong inflows also reported in Europe-based Solana ETPs. Geraci and others believe the inclusion of staking language in these filings could pave the way for long-awaited spot Ethereum ETFs with staking capabilities. Meanwhile, Bitcoin exchange-traded products now hold over 1.47 million BTC, representing around 7% of the total supply, with U.S.-based ETFs dominating the landscape. BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at nearly 199,500 BTC, according to data from HODL15Capital
CryptoNews2025/10/03 14:34
SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown

The post SEC Misses Deadline on Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF Amid Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC missed its Thursday deadline to decide on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin ETF, with the government shutdown causing further delays. According to Bloomberg analysts, the setback may not be significant, as the regulator is moving away from old 19b-4 deadlines toward new generic listing standards. This shift signals a potential change in how crypto …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 14:27
Hedging Tactics When the Market Turns Bearish

Image Every trader loves a bull market. Prices climb, optimism reigns, and it feels like every decision is the right one. But markets don’t rise forever. At some point, the tide turns. The charts bleed red, optimism fades, and fear takes over. That’s when hedging becomes not just a strategy, but a lifeline. Hedging isn’t about predicting the future or beating the market. It’s about survival. It’s the art of protecting your portfolio when sentiment shifts and uncertainty takes control. In crypto especially — where volatility is sharper and cycles move faster — having a hedging plan can mean the difference between riding out the storm and losing everything you’ve&nbsp;built. Why Hedge at&nbsp;All? The biggest mistake many traders make is assuming they can simply “wait out” the bear. But crypto winters are brutal and long. A coin that crashes 80 percent doesn’t just need to rise 80 percent to break even — it needs to rise 400 percent. That kind of recovery can take years, if it happens at&nbsp;all. Hedging isn’t about abandoning your conviction; it’s about buying yourself time and flexibility. By limiting downside, you protect capital, preserve emotional clarity, and keep dry powder for when the market finally turns&nbsp;again. Stablecoins: The First Line of&nbsp;Defense One of the simplest hedging tactics is rotating into stablecoins. Converting part of your holdings into USDT, USDC, or DAI shields you from price collapses while keeping you inside the crypto ecosystem. It also gives you liquidity. When panic-selling drives prices down, having stable reserves means you can re-enter at stronger levels instead of watching from the sidelines. The key here is proportion. Going 100 percent into stablecoins may feel safe, but it also means missing any surprise rebound. Many experienced traders hedge by shifting 20 to 50 percent of their portfolio, balancing stability with continued exposure. Short Positions: Profit from the&nbsp;Downside Another way to hedge is by taking short positions. This can be done through futures contracts, margin trading, or inverse ETFs where available. A short allows you to profit when prices fall, effectively offsetting losses in your spot holdings. For example, if you hold a significant amount of Ethereum, opening a small short position against ETH means that when the price drops, the gains from your short soften the blow to your portfolio. The challenge is that shorting carries its own risks — liquidation, funding fees, and the temptation to over-leverage. Used sparingly, though, it’s a powerful&nbsp;tool. Options: Insurance for Your Portfolio Options trading is another way to hedge, though less common among retail crypto traders. Buying a put option is like purchasing insurance — it gives you the right to sell an asset at a predetermined price. If the market drops, the option rises in value, offsetting some of your&nbsp;losses. The downside is cost: options premiums can add up, and if the market never falls, your “insurance” expires worthless. But just as homeowners pay for insurance they may never use, traders often find the peace of mind worth the&nbsp;price. Diversification: A Hedge Beyond&nbsp;Coins Hedging doesn’t always mean taking direct positions against your assets. Sometimes it means broadening exposure. A portfolio that holds only speculative altcoins is extremely vulnerable in a downturn. Adding Bitcoin or Ethereum, which tend to hold value better, provides relative stability. Going further, diversifying outside crypto — into equities, commodities, or even cash — creates a buffer against systemic risk. The FTX collapse in 2022 was a reminder that no matter how strong your token picks seem, a single event can shake the entire industry. A hedge across asset classes ensures your financial security isn’t entirely tied to crypto’s&nbsp;fate. Hedging with Yield and Passive Strategies Some traders choose to hedge through yield strategies. Staking Ethereum, lending stablecoins on DeFi platforms, or using liquidity pools can provide passive income even during downturns. While not immune to risks — smart contract exploits and platform failures are real threats — these methods create an income stream that cushions&nbsp;losses. Of course, the safer the bear hedge, the lower the return. Parking stablecoins in a reputable, insured yield platform might only offer a few percent annually, but in a bear market, preservation often matters more than&nbsp;profit. The Psychological Hedge Hedging isn’t just about money. It’s also about mindset. Bear markets test patience, discipline, and emotional resilience. By having a hedge in place — whether that’s stablecoins, shorts, or diversification — you free yourself from panic-driven decisions. You can watch the charts turn red without feeling like your entire future is at&nbsp;stake. That emotional buffer may be the most underrated hedge of&nbsp;all. Final Thoughts Bear markets are inevitable. The traders who survive aren’t the ones who try to time the exact bottom, but the ones who manage risk intelligently when the cycle turns against them. Hedging isn’t about eliminating losses — it’s about limiting them, preserving capital, and ensuring you’re still standing when the next bull run&nbsp;begins. So when the market turns bearish, ask yourself: are you exposed, or are you prepared? Because in crypto, the difference can be everything. If you found this breakdown helpful, don’t forget to clap, and follow me here on Medium for more deep dives into strategy, psychology, and risk management in the crypto&nbsp;markets. Hedging Tactics When the Market Turns Bearish was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 13:59
The Bitcoin Data Carrier Bug: When Consensus Permits What Policy Forbids

A full history of OP_RETURN, its protocol-level inconsistencies, and why the issue persists in Bitcoin Core v30Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 13:59
This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] AI is a powerful tool for innovation and, increasingly, for crime. As cyber warfare becomes more sophisticated, attacks are becoming more targeted, autonomous, and harder to stop. In this issue, we break down how AI is reshaping the ransomware threat, what RLaaS really means, and who’s leading the charge. Plus, what is “vibe working” but will it work for you or take your work? Let’s dive in and stay&nbsp;curious. What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? AI Tools — Reinforcement learning Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? AI Guides This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends OpenAI takes on Google, Amazon with new agentic shopping&nbsp;system California Governor Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill SB&nbsp;53 Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, its best AI model for&nbsp;coding OpenAI’s first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3&nbsp;billion Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia’s AI&nbsp;chips China’s DeepSeek just launched V3.2-exp, an open-weight model built on a new “sparse attention” design. By layering a “lightning indexer” with fine-grained token selection, it trims the compute load of long-context inference. Early tests claim API calls run at half the usual cost, with the weights already live on Hugging Face for third-party audits. The creator of AI actress “Tilly Norwood,” who exploded across the internet over the weekend, has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community. Refer a&nbsp;friend What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? It’s an emerging model where companies offer plug-and-play reinforcement learning tools that allow businesses to train AI systems on real-world behavior, not just&nbsp;data. Instead of just feeding AI static documents, RL lets you train it by showing it how humans actually do tasks, like drafting contracts, processing invoices, or writing code. The AI gets rewarded for doing it right, and penalized for errors, just like training a dog, but at internet&nbsp;scale. Why RLaaS Is Taking&nbsp;Off Traditional AI is plateauing. Pretraining on scraped web data is no longer enough to improve performance. Businesses want automation. RLaaS lets them train AI agents that mimic expert workflows and complete full tasks, not just generate&nbsp;text. Cheaper than building in-house. RLaaS platforms provide the algorithms, infrastructure, and tooling without needing deep ML&nbsp;teams. Who’s Building&nbsp;RLaaS? Use Cases in the&nbsp;Wild Law firms: Train AI to review and revise contracts Finance: Automate document analysis and audit&nbsp;tasks Dev teams: Use RL-trained coding agents like Devin (by Cognition AI) Media: RL agents trained to generate and edit&nbsp;videos Leave a&nbsp;comment What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? Vibe coding has taken the world by storm, and the models available are quite impressive. Anyone can seem to be able to vibe code an app into existence, and engineers are supercharging their output thanks to it. Now, Microsoft is launching a new way to work called “vibe working”. Is anyone going to really work anymore? Powered by AI agents inside Word, Excel, and soon PowerPoint. The idea is that you don’t just use the app, you co-create with&nbsp;it. Think of it like ChatGPT trained on Office and built to do the work, not just help with it. But if it does the work, are we training our digital replacements? What Is Vibe&nbsp;Working? “Vibe working” is Microsoft’s term for agent-powered productivity inside Office apps. Using Agent Mode, you&nbsp;can: Create reports, budgets, and presentations from a simple&nbsp;prompt Iterate with Copilot like you’re having a conversation Automate formatting, summaries, charts, and even&nbsp;branding It’s a new pattern: AI doesn’t just assist — it takes initiative. How It&nbsp;Works Excel Agent Mode: Prompts like “build a loan calculator” or “generate a budget tracker” trigger Copilot to create fully functional spreadsheets with charts, formulas, and formatting. Word Vibe Writing: Prompt with goals (“clean this up”, “summarize meeting notes”), and Copilot refines the doc, asks clarifying questions, and makes it share-ready. Office Agent (Copilot Chat): Use natural language to request a presentation or document — Copilot does the research, asks questions, and builds the file from&nbsp;scratch. All of this is built using Anthropic’s Claude models, not just&nbsp;GPT. Why It&nbsp;Matters True agentic productivity: You go from typing in a doc to delegating tasks to an&nbsp;AI. Better iteration loops: You can now ask, fix, and reframe documents in one&nbsp;place. Accessible automation: Vibe working simplifies complex tools like Excel for non-experts. Who Can Use&nbsp;It? Available on the web version of Word and Excel (PowerPoint coming&nbsp;soon) Requires Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Frontier Program&nbsp;access Agent Mode in Excel needs the Excel Labs&nbsp;add-in Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The&nbsp;Day Reinforcement learning 1. Ray RLlib — An open-source library for scalable reinforcement learning from Anyscale. Supports distributed training and is used by companies like Amazon and Uber for custom RL workflows. 2. SageMaker RL — Amazon’s fully managed service to build, train, and deploy RL models in the cloud. Supports simulators like Unity and RoboMaker for training environments. 3. Stable-Baselines3 — A lightweight Python library for building custom RL agents using proven algorithms like PPO, DQN, and A2C. Great for research and early-stage prototypes. 4. Applied Compute — RL-as-a-service startup by ex-OpenAI staffers. Helps enterprises fine-tune AI agents on legal, finance, and dev tasks using reinforcement learning. Currently in stealth but backed by Benchmark and&nbsp;Lux. 5. CleanRL — A minimal, single-file implementation of key RL algorithms — perfect for understanding how RL works under the hood. Great for startups and solo&nbsp;devs. This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare Ransomware in 2025 has evolved into an AI-powered, highly adaptive threat, using polymorphic malware, deepfakes of executives, and autonomous network mapping to strike with speed and precision. No longer just about data theft, these attacks target control and systemic disruption, threatening healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure. With quantum computing on the horizon, the risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” makes post-quantum encryption urgent. Defenders must adopt behavioral AI, zero-trust policies, offline backups, and deepfake readiness to keep pace. This isn’t just a cyber risk — it’s a strategic battlefield. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides Deep Reinforcement Learning Hugging Face Deep RL&nbsp;Course Free, open-source, beginner → advanced&nbsp;track Hands-on training with RL libraries like Stable Baselines3, CleanRL,&nbsp;etc. Mixes theory and practice (algorithms, environments, agent training) Bonus resource: OpenAI “Spinning Up in Deep&nbsp;RL” It’s a practical RL primer with code, theory, and guidance for how to begin experiments. 💣This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 13:59
Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices rise as the U.S. faces a government shutdown. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000 The post Crypto Market Surges as Bitcoin Briefly Breaks $121,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/03 13:59
Morning Update — 02.10.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 02.10.2025 🌍 📈 Asia leads the way Markets opened strong in Asia: 🇯🇵 Nikkei +1.2% 🇭🇰 Hang Seng&nbsp;+1.6% The spotlight was on tech — SK Hynix hit a 25-year high (+9%) and Samsung gained 4%+ after news of their deal with&nbsp;OpenAI. 💬 Japan’s consumer sentiment ticked up to 35.3 (from 35.2), showing gradual improvement. 🌍 Global momentum Asian optimism lifted European &amp; U.S. futures: 📊 US100 +0.25%, trading near&nbsp;25,100. Today’s key releases: ⏰ 09:00 GMT — Eurozone labour market data ⏰ 12:30 GMT — U.S. jobless claims ⏰ 14:00 GMT — U.S. durable goods&nbsp;revision 📉 Labour market &amp; Fed outlook Markets welcomed weaker ADP data yesterday, fuelling bets on two more Fed cuts this year. The NFP report is likely delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown — leaving the Fed with dovish&nbsp;signals. 🏦 Mixed outlook • Goldman Sachs: higher chance of accelerated U.S. growth. • S&amp;P Global: shutdown adds uncertainty. • Fitch Ratings: impact limited short-term, but prolonged shutdown could weigh on&nbsp;growth. 🪙 FX &amp; Commodities Shutdown fears are seen as dovish — supporting gold while putting pressure on the&nbsp;USD. 📊 Corporate movers • Intel climbed after reports of talks to add AMD as a foundry client. • Pfizer +6% after an analyst upgrade and reports Trump delayed pharma tariffs to negotiate lower drug&nbsp;prices. 💊 The White House confirmed tariff plans are on hold while deals with pharmaceutical giants are discussed. ✨ Markets are moving fast — stay alert, trade smart, and let NordFX be your guide!&nbsp;🚀 🌅 Morning Update — 02.10.2025 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 13:50
Options Data API and Option Chain API: How to Use EODHD for Smarter Trading

If you’re a trader, analyst, or developer, you’ve probably felt the pain: you have a brilliant idea for an options strategy, but you can’t find reliable, structured data to backtest it. Free websites are incomplete, premium providers are too expensive, and manual downloads are just not scalable. That’s where an Options Data API comes in. And if you want to go deeper, an Option Chain API gives you the full picture of all available contracts for a ticker. In this article, we’ll break down what they are, why they matter, and how you can use the EODHD API to power your strategies. What is an Options Data&nbsp;API? An Options Data API is a web service that allows you to pull structured data about options contracts — calls, puts, strikes, expiration dates, open interest, Greeks (Delta, Gamma, Vega, Theta), and implied volatility. An Option Chain API goes one step further: instead of a single contract, it returns the entire chain of options for a given underlying asset. Think of it as the complete menu of contracts traders are dealing with for Apple, Tesla, or any ticker you’re analyzing. Why Does It&nbsp;Matter? Speed &amp; automation: Query option chains in seconds and feed them into your&nbsp;models. Historical data: Test strategies like covered calls, iron condors, or volatility spreads. Advanced metrics: Work with Greeks and implied volatility, not just closing&nbsp;prices. Scalability: From a personal project to a professional quant model, APIs scale with&nbsp;you. 👉 Want to test this right away? Check out the EODHD Options API. It offers more than 40 fields per contract (from bid/ask to open interest and Greeks), with powerful filters and&nbsp;sorting. 5+ Practical Examples with EODHD’s Options Data&nbsp;API Here’s where the power of EODHD shines. Let’s walk through different use cases with real API examples. 1. Get all call options for AAPL with strike above&nbsp;300 https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[type]=call&amp; filter[strike_from]=300&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns all call options for Apple with strike ≥ 300, sorted by expiration date. Fields include: strike, exp_date, bid, ask, open_interest, volatility, delta. 2. Fetch AAPL options expiring in a specific date&nbsp;range https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[exp_date_from]=2024-01-21&amp; filter[exp_date_to]=2024-01-28&amp; sort=-exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Useful if you’re analyzing contracts within one earnings cycle or planning an earnings strategy. 3. Filter contracts by trading activity&nbsp;window https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[tradetime_from]=2025-02-01&amp; filter[tradetime_to]=2025-04-03&amp; sort=strike&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns only options active within a date range. Perfect for volume and liquidity analysis. 4. Retrieve the full Option Chain (calls +&nbsp;puts) https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/contracts? filter[underlying_symbol]=AAPL&amp; filter[strike_from]=150&amp; filter[strike_to]=200&amp; sort=strike&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Returns all calls and puts between strike 150 and 200. Ideal for strategies like iron condors or butterflies. 5. Focus on near-the-money options https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=TSLA&amp; filter[strike_from]=240&amp; filter[strike_to]=260&amp; filter[type]=put&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Example for Tesla: pulls only puts near the current price (useful for hedging). 6. Combine filters: calls expiring in Q1 2025, strike &gt;&nbsp;200 https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay/options/eod? filter[underlying_symbol]=MSFT&amp; filter[type]=call&amp; filter[strike_from]=200&amp; filter[exp_date_from]=2025-01-01&amp; filter[exp_date_to]=2025-03-31&amp; sort=exp_date&amp; api_token=demo ✅ Perfect for seasonal strategies or quarterly backtests. Example in&nbsp;Python import requestsAPI_TOKEN = "your_api_key_here"BASE = "https://eodhd.com/api/mp/unicornbay"def get_options(symbol, params): params["filter[underlying_symbol]"] = symbol params["api_token"] = API_TOKEN url = f"{BASE}/options/eod" resp = requests.get(url, params=params) return resp.json().get("data", [])# Example: AAPL calls expiring in 2025 Q1options = get_options("AAPL", { "filter[type]": "call", "filter[strike_from]": 200, "filter[exp_date_from]": "2025-01-01", "filter[exp_date_to]": "2025-03-31", "sort": "exp_date"})for o in options[:5]: print(o["contract"], o["strike"], o["exp_date"], o["delta"]) 👉 You can replicate any of the above endpoints in Python with minor&nbsp;tweaks. Competitors vs.&nbsp;EODHD Real Use&nbsp;Cases Covered call backtest: filter by strike &gt; market price, short calls, and analyze premiums. Iron condor: fetch option chains for multiple strikes in the same expiration. Volatility trading: pull implied volatility vs. realized volatility. Risk management: near-the-money puts for portfolio hedging. Liquidity scan: filter by high open interest and&nbsp;volume. 👉 With EODHD’s flexibility, you can go from basic analysis to quant-level modeling in a few lines of code. Start with the EODHD Options API and explore what’s possible. Conclusion An Options Data API is not just a convenience — it’s the foundation of serious options analysis. An Option Chain API takes it further, giving you the full market picture. With EODHD, you get affordable access, robust coverage, and developer-friendly filters. Sharpen your trading axe with reliable data. Start using EODHD’s Options API today and take your strategies from guesswork to data-driven execution. Options Data API and Option Chain API: How to Use EODHD for Smarter Trading was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 13:50
How does the world feel about BTC as of October 2025?

Bitcoin has been the “golden child” of the Crypto revolution since it’s beginning , also being the first major coin.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 13:49
