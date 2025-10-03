2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Tether Debuts Gold-Backed Stablecoin XAUT on Arbitrum, Expanding Its Interoperability Solution

Tether Debuts Gold-Backed Stablecoin XAUT on Arbitrum, Expanding Its Interoperability Solution

With its launch on Arbitrum, XAUt0 aims to accelerate its usability and advance its accessibility across the wider decentralized finance world.
2025/10/03 14:30
Ripple partners with UC Berkeley to launch the Center for Digital Assets

Ripple partners with UC Berkeley to launch the Center for Digital Assets

UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering has launched the Center for Digital Assets (CDA), a new research hub for advancing blockchain and digital twin technologies. Ripple Labs’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has provided about $1.3 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD), the company’s US dollar-backed stablecoin, to fund the initiative. According to a statement shared by […]
2025/10/03 14:15
Strategy's Bitcoin holdings surpass nine financial giants including Barclays and are equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.

Strategy's Bitcoin holdings surpass nine financial giants including Barclays and are equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, as the price of Bitcoin broke through $120,000, Michael Saylor posted on the X platform that the market value of the 640,031 Bitcoins held by Strategy once reached a high of US$77.4 billion, exceeding the market value of Bank of New York Mellon, Sberbank of Russia, U.S. Bancorp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ING Group, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ANZ Bank and Lloyds Bank, and is equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.
2025/10/03 14:13
Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must?

Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must?

Image Every investor has heard the timeless advice: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” In traditional markets, diversification is almost sacred, a tried-and-tested way to smooth out returns and protect against catastrophic losses. But crypto isn’t Wall Street. It’s a new frontier, a highly volatile ecosystem where assets often move in sync, and black swan events are the rule rather than the exception. So, does diversification in crypto actually work? Or is it a comforting myth that doesn’t apply to this wild&nbsp;market? The Promise of Diversification At first glance, diversification feels like common sense in crypto. Prices can swing 20, 30, even 50 percent in a matter of days. A single coin’s collapse shouldn’t have the power to erase your entire portfolio. Diversification offers a safety net when the unexpected strikes — whether that’s an exchange hack, a rug pull, or the implosion of a once-trusted project like Terra/LUNA. There’s also the lure of innovation. Crypto isn’t just about Bitcoin or Ethereum. It’s a sprawling universe of technologies and trends: decentralized finance, gaming tokens, NFTs, privacy coins, stablecoins, and infrastructure projects. By spreading your capital across different niches, you position yourself to capture upside wherever the next wave of adoption&nbsp;emerges. The Harsh&nbsp;Reality But here’s the catch: diversification doesn’t always work in crypto the way it does in stocks or real estate. The biggest flaw is correlation. When Bitcoin sneezes, the rest of the market catches a cold. A 20 percent dip in BTC often translates into a 30 to 60 percent plunge in altcoins. In those moments, it doesn’t matter whether you hold DeFi tokens, gaming coins, or infrastructure projects — they all tumble together. Another problem is dilution. If you put small amounts into 15 or 20 different tokens, you may feel safer, but you also water down your winners. Imagine holding one coin that does a 10x, but because it’s only five percent of your portfolio, the impact barely moves the needle. Meanwhile, the losers drag your returns back&nbsp;down. Then there’s the practical side. Diversification demands attention. Every project you invest in requires research — understanding the technology, the team, the tokenomics, and the risks. Spread yourself too thin, and you’re likely to miss red flags or get blindsided by events you didn’t see&nbsp;coming. Smarter Ways to Diversify That doesn’t mean diversification is useless. It just needs to be smarter and more intentional. One approach is to diversify by strength. Anchor the bulk of your portfolio in proven assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. They may not always deliver the highest gains, but they have resilience, liquidity, and history on their side. Around that foundation, you can selectively add exposure to promising altcoins or emerging sectors, but with discipline — not by chasing every shiny new&nbsp;token. Diversification can also mean stability. Holding a portion of your portfolio in stablecoins provides a hedge against volatility and gives you dry powder to deploy when opportunities arise. Some traders even go a step further and diversify outside crypto altogether, keeping part of their capital in stocks, real estate, or gold. That way, a crypto winter doesn’t freeze their entire financial life. When Diversification Backfires There are times when diversification is actually counterproductive. If your portfolio is small, say under a thousand dollars, splitting it across a dozen coins makes little sense. Concentrating on one or two strong assets is often more effective. Similarly, in deep bear markets, holding dozens of altcoins is a recipe for frustration; most will never recover, and it’s better to focus on survivors with real staying&nbsp;power. Perhaps the clearest example comes from real-world stories. In 2021, some investors spread their money across twenty coins during the bull run. By the end of 2022, fifteen had collapsed, three stagnated, and only two were still relevant — leaving them with a seventy percent loss. Meanwhile, a focused investor who stuck with a blend of Bitcoin, Ethereum, a stablecoin buffer, and one or two carefully chosen tokens suffered less drawdown and recovered faster. And of course, those who went “all in” on LUNA… well, they learned the hardest lesson of&nbsp;all. So, Myth or&nbsp;Must? The truth is, diversification in crypto is neither a pure myth nor an absolute must. It’s a tool — powerful when used wisely, but misleading when taken to extremes. Too little diversification, and you risk ruin from one bad bet. Too much, and you end up with a messy portfolio of assets you don’t understand, where your winners barely&nbsp;matter. The sweet spot lies in focused diversification. Build your foundation on strong, time-tested assets. Add selective exposure to sectors you genuinely believe in. Hold some stablecoins for flexibility. And, if you can, balance it all with investments outside of&nbsp;crypto. Final Thoughts In the end, diversification in crypto isn’t about scattering money everywhere — it’s about managing risk without sacrificing opportunity. Those who treat it with discipline separate themselves from gamblers chasing hype. In a market as unpredictable as crypto, that discipline could be the difference between surviving the next crash and losing it&nbsp;all. If you found this article useful, tap the clap button, share it with fellow traders, and hit follow for more deep dives on crypto strategies, market psychology, and risk management. Diversification in Crypto: Myth or Must? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/03 14:00
The Coded Revolution of Cryptocurrency

The Coded Revolution of Cryptocurrency

Decoding the Future of Money and Digital TrustContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/10/03 13:59
Stop-Loss Secrets: Placing Them Like a Pro

Stop-Loss Secrets: Placing Them Like a Pro

Image Every trader talks about discipline. Every guide preaches risk management. And at the heart of it all lies one tool that separates professionals from gamblers: the stop-loss. A stop-loss isn’t glamorous. It doesn’t promise overnight riches or adrenaline-fueled gains. Instead, it does something far more valuable: it protects you from yourself, from emotion-driven decisions, and from the market’s inevitable surprises. But here’s the catch — most traders use stop-losses poorly. Place them too tight, and you get shaken out by normal volatility. Place them too wide, and you might as well not have one at&nbsp;all. So how do professionals place stop-losses? Let’s pull back the&nbsp;curtain. Why Stop-Losses Matter More in&nbsp;Crypto In traditional markets, a blue-chip stock dipping five percent in a day is newsworthy. In crypto, five percent swings are barely noise. That volatility means your capital is always at risk. Without a stop-loss, you’re one bad candle away from watching your portfolio bleed. But stop-losses aren’t just about money. They’re about psychology. Knowing your maximum risk in advance lets you trade with clarity instead of fear. When you don’t use them, every price drop feels like the end of the world, tempting you to panic-sell at the worst time. With them, you can ride out swings without losing&nbsp;sleep. The Biggest Mistake: Arbitrary Placement Most beginners place stop-losses at random. Ten percent below entry, or some neat round number like $1,000. The problem? Markets don’t care about round numbers or your personal tolerance. They care about liquidity and psychology. If your stop is sitting where everyone else’s is, you’re likely to be “stop-hunted” — wicked out of a trade before the move you predicted actually&nbsp;happens. Professionals never place stops arbitrarily. They place them where the trade idea is proven wrong. That’s the golden&nbsp;rule. Placing Stops Like a&nbsp;Pro The pros use structure, not guesswork. They look at charts and ask: Where is this trade invalidated? If you’re long, your stop goes below a logical support level. If that support breaks, the trade thesis no longer holds, so exiting makes sense. If you’re short, your stop sits above resistance. The key is tying your stop to market structure — not emotion, not percentages. Another secret is accounting for volatility. A stop placed exactly at support often gets hit by normal fluctuations. Professionals give their stops breathing room, setting them just beyond support or resistance zones, often using tools like the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate a&nbsp;buffer. Dynamic Stops: Adapting With the&nbsp;Market Static stops are fine for beginners, but pros adapt. As price moves in their favor, they trail their stop-losses upward (in a long) or downward (in a short). This locks in profits without capping potential upside. For example, if you buy Bitcoin at $20,000 with a stop at $19,000 and it rallies to $24,000, you might move your stop up to $22,000. Now, even if the market reverses, you walk away with gains instead of losses. This technique turns stop-losses into tools not just for defense, but for&nbsp;offense. When to Avoid Stop-Losses Here’s another pro secret: sometimes, not using a traditional stop-loss is the smarter play. In highly illiquid altcoins or long-term investments, a hard stop might do more harm than good. Instead, traders manage risk by position sizing — investing only what they can afford to see fluctuate. Others use mental stops, exiting manually if a key level&nbsp;breaks. The key is intentionality. Professionals always know their exit strategy, even if it isn’t automated. Beginners often don’t. That’s the difference. Common Pitfalls to&nbsp;Avoid Even seasoned traders fall into traps. The most common? Moving stops further away once they’re close to being hit, hoping the market will “turn around.” That’s not risk management — that’s denial. Another mistake is setting stops so tight that normal volatility takes you out over and over, leading to death by a thousand&nbsp;cuts. The solution is balance: stops wide enough to let the trade breathe, but tight enough to protect capital when the thesis&nbsp;breaks. Final Thoughts Stop-losses aren’t just lines on a chart. They’re the ultimate test of discipline. Used properly, they’re the difference between trading with confidence and trading with fear. The pros know this. They don’t treat stop-losses as afterthoughts — they treat them as central to every trade&nbsp;plan. So the next time you enter a position, ask yourself: Where is this trade wrong? That’s where your stop belongs. Anything else is just gambling. If this article gave you clarity, hit the clap button, and follow me for more deep dives into the strategies and psychology that separate professional traders from the&nbsp;rest. Stop-Loss Secrets: Placing Them Like a Pro was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/03 13:59
Evolution Of Crypto Marketing

Evolution Of Crypto Marketing

From Hype to Trust: The Evolution of Crypto Marketing If you’ve been around crypto long enough, you know the marketing game has changed massively. What used to be wild, quick hype filled now feels more like real brand building. In just a few years, the way projects “sell” themselves has gone from rocket emojis and airdrops to trust, community, and smarter strategies. Let’s take a little tour of how we got&nbsp;here. The Early Days (2017–2018) Back in the ICO boom, the steps for “success” was ridiculously simple: And just like that with a little help of FOMO, millions of dollars rolled&nbsp;in. It was exciting, sure. Every week felt like a new moonshot. But it was also messy. Scams popped up left and right, and projects cared more about buzz than actual trust. If you remember, Reddit threads were basically digital gold rush towns -lots of shouting, lots of hype, but not a lot of substance. The Wake-Up Call (2019–2021) Then reality hit. Regulators stepped in as scams looted investors, and people stopped buying into empty promises like a relationship that looked it will land but never landed and investors were tired they wanted commitment and loyalty. Projects realized: if we don’t build trust, we don’t&nbsp;survive. So, marketing started to evolve. Instead of quick speculative hype and quick gains, the focus shifted to long-term community building. Discord and Telegram stopped being spammy hype channels and turned into homes for real discussions. On top of that, projects started putting in real effort&nbsp;with: By this time, the goal changed from attracting short-term speculators to building an engaging community of crypto enthusiasts. Things got serious Era (2022–2024) This is where things got serious. Projects began thinking long-term. Suddenly: Crypto marketing started looking polished. Websites started to look corporate, messaging became clearer, and trust was the key. It wasn’t perfect, but compared to 2017, it was a&nbsp;glow-up. Cryptomarketing Today&nbsp;(2025) Now? Marketing in crypto is unrecognizable compared to those early&nbsp;days. The playbook today looks like&nbsp;this:Simple tabular representation of Crypto Tactics: Then vs.&nbsp;Now So Where Are We&nbsp;Headed? Crypto marketing has grown up from hype to trust, from quick hype chaos to strategy. The winners now are those who play the long game: build real communities, stay transparent, and make people feel part of something bigger than just a&nbsp;token. But here’s the million-dollar question: 👉 If crypto marketing today is all about trust and data driven strategies then what about user&nbsp;privacy? Evolution Of Crypto Marketing was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/10/03 13:59
How I Built a $5,000/Month Freelance Career in 2025

How I Built a $5,000/Month Freelance Career in 2025

From Struggling Employee to In-Demand Freelancer in Just 90 DaysContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/10/03 13:59
Cardano Founder Predicts New Timeline for Bitcoin to Hit $250,000

Cardano Founder Predicts New Timeline for Bitcoin to Hit $250,000

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has voiced strong optimism about the future of cryptocurrencies, forecasting that Bitcoin could more than double in value by next year. Hoskinson shared a bold outlook during a Bloomberg interview.Visit Website
2025/10/03 13:54
The Therac-25: The Software Bug That Killed Patients

The Therac-25: The Software Bug That Killed Patients

How a Race Condition, Overconfidence in Code, and Systemic Failures Led to One of the Deadliest Chapters in Computer History.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/10/03 13:50
