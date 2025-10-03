2025-10-05 Sunday

Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise

The post Japanese Gaming Firm Gumi to Boost Treasury With BTC, XRP After $38M Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s gaming and blockchain leader, Gumi Inc., has revealed plans to strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP following a fresh $38 million capital raise. Gumi Turns to BTC and XRP as Core Treasury Assets Gumi Inc. shared in a recent financing agreement notice that it had secured $38 million through SBI Securities. The firm shared that it will allocate around $13.5 million toward purchasing BTC and XRP. These holdings will be added to the company’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), designed to generate value through price appreciation, staking, and potential blockchain integrations. Gumi, which counts SBI Holdings as a 33% shareholder, has made it clear that BTC will serve as both a long-term store of value and collateral for flexible capital management. The fixed supply and broad adoption of Bitcoin are viewed by the company as an inflation hedge. This latest development builds on the firm’s earlier $6.7 million purchase of BTC in 2025. To boost asset value and create revenue, the assets were placed into staking platforms like Babylon. The company has reiterated its commitment to XRP in addition to BTC, pointing to Ripple’s established alliances with more than 100 financial institutions. In late August, Gumi launched its XRP treasury with a planned purchase of $17 million worth of tokens. This suggests confidence in the asset’s utility for cross-border payments. SBI Ripple Asia is working to promote the use of RippleNet and the Money Tap remittance app in Japan. The firm believes that the native token has the potential for capital gains and can also support its wider Web3 projects.  The management of the gaming firm stated that a stronger partnership with Ripple and SBI could enhance the token’s ecosystem. Additionally, it might make it easier to incorporate blockchain technology into financial services. Japan’s Wider Crypto Push…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:45
Bitcoin at $120K and Other Crypto Market News on Oct. 3

The post Bitcoin at $120K and Other Crypto Market News on Oct. 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Oct. 3, most leading cryptocurrencies are climbing higher. Is Uptober gaining momentum? Let’s take a closer look at today’s crypto market news. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitcoin-price-120k-bnb-ath-crypto-market-updates-oct-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:43
Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End?

The post Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latter part of the year brings an impressive potential milestone for Bitcoin as forecasts suggest the cryptocurrency might approach $200,000, fueled by escalating demand since July. CryptoQuant’s latest insights indicate a significant spike in Bitcoin demand, increasing at about 62,000 BTC per month, reminiscent of the growth observed in past fourth quarters. Continue Reading:Could Bitcoin Hit an Astounding High by Year-End? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/could-bitcoin-hit-an-astounding-high-by-year-end
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:21
Crypto Presale 2025: How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation

Crypto presales are drawing attention in 2025, but blockchain remains difficult to use. Users still manage separate wallets, maintain multiple […] The post Crypto Presale 2025: How Mono Protocol Targets Blockchain Fragmentation appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/03 14:35
Why I Believe RWA Tokens Are the Future of Investing

I remember sitting there, staring at my laptop, feeling totally stuck. My crypto portfolio was a mess. One day it was up, the next it was down a dizzying amount. I felt like I was gambling, not investing. All the traditional advice I’d heard about diversifying and “buying real assets” felt impossible for me. I’m not a millionaire, and I wasn’t about to buy a whole apartment building. I felt like I was missing out on the real-world opportunities everyone talked&nbsp;about. Then I stumbled on something that changed everything for me: Real-World Asset&nbsp;tokens. At first, it sounded complicated and a little too good to be true. Someone was telling me I could own a tiny piece of a commercial building in New York or a portfolio of private credit loans, all from my crypto wallet. It sounded crazy, but I was desperate for something with more stability than just trading memes coins all&nbsp;day. The more I read, the more it clicked. RWA tokens are basically the best of both worlds. They take something physical and valuable like real estate or fine art and turn it into a digital token you can buy and sell. It’s like owning a stock in a company, but instead of a company, it’s a tangible&nbsp;asset. I started small, with a token that represented a fractional share of a portfolio of real estate. The process was way easier than I expected. I just bought the token like I would any other crypto, and boom, I was a partial owner. I could see the asset, the smart contract governing it, and the terms of the investment all transparently on the blockchain. What I love about it is that it’s taken the crazy volatility out of my crypto game. I still hold some of my other coins, but a good chunk of my portfolio is now tied to things that have actual, real-world value. It’s a huge relief to know that I’m earning passive income from something tangible, not just waiting for the next big crypto pump. For me, it was the bridge I needed to feel like I was truly building wealth, not just playing a high-stakes game. Why I Believe RWA Tokens Are the Future of Investing was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/03 14:26
How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

TRC20 Token Development With advanced technology and evolution among all blockchains, TRC-20 has inevitably marked its position with full functionality and smart contract integration. In comparison to Ethereum and Solana, TRON is the second-largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL), right after Ethereum. Therefore, TRC20 plays a key role in growth, emphasizing many Dapps development comprising low-cost, strong security, and scalability. Therefore, if you are a trader or a startup, TRC-20 can enhance your business with an easy yet fully functional platform, packed with expert support. Moreover, selecting a reliable TRC-20 token development solution is the best course of&nbsp;action. Isn’t it interesting? Before investing, it is best to understand the features, benefits, and process involved. This article will run you through every important factor required to understand. Facts about&nbsp;TRC20 TRC-20 is a token standard that utilizes the TRON blockchain. The token follows set rules defined for how a token should operate on a blockchain. The TRC-20 token comprises more advanced features than other tokens, offering improved smart contract support and functionality. Now, what makes TRC20 stand out from ERC20 tokens? The answer is cost and speed. Ethereum has historically been the go-to platform in the crypto market. It offers high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. According to the Chaincatcher article, the total transfer volume of the USDT token on TRC-20 has surpassed 22 billion times, exceeding the transfer volume of the ERC-20 USDT for Ethereum, which counts only 2.6 billion&nbsp;times. Let’s see what kind of gains startups can gain with&nbsp;TRC-20.. Why is TRC-20 the Best for Startups? TRC20 is built on the TRON blockchain, offering high output and low setup costs. Startups can gain TRON decentralization with security protocols with distributed nodes. The platform can be easily integrated with other blockchain systems, providing a growing ecosystem of developers and investors. Therefore, TRON can become a perfect pitch to score new projects with potential clients without any bugging and high&nbsp;fees. Additionally, the standard is suitable for launching tokens efficiently due to the basic development process and strong compatibility with major wallets and exchanges. New projects can accelerate time-to-market with reduced technical barriers. A startup can only acquire the best with optimal knowledge about tokens in the next&nbsp;section. Advantages for Startups of TRC-20&nbsp;token When startups choose to develop their platform with TRC-20 token development, it comprises several advantages: Efficiency- TRC-20 can enhance high potential and low latency in blockchain structure, offering fast and cost-effective trades in the&nbsp;market. Scalability- It can be installed with the help of developers and executed on a large scale in token ecosystems with a scalable network enhanced by TRON.Backed by architecture to increase user demand and transaction volumes. Interoperability- TRC20 tokens are compatible with the TRON application, streamlining smooth integration with the diverse TRON ecosystem. Decentralized- This offers censorship resistance, immutability, and rustless operation with an improved TRON decentralized network. The next section elaborates on key features that make a difference in launching startups. Key Features of TRC-20&nbsp;Token Building a TRC-20 Token with significant scalability and core functionalities, driving a significant increase in the crypto&nbsp;market. Quick Trades- Users can perform fast transactions with TRC-2o provided in the network. This ensures an efficient transfer process with low gas fees, making it ideal for business. Smart Contracts Operations -This enhances and complicates agreements with smart contract automation. Users can build trust without any interference from third&nbsp;parties. Compatibility in Wallets Exchanges- With major TRON wallets, it is compatible with diverse wallets. This builds trust with a wide range of cryptocurrency exchanges with easy storage and&nbsp;trades. Token Customizations- Tokens can be customized by users as per their business ideas, with transfer restrictions, minting, burning, security compliance, and regulatory compliance. Elevated Scalability- TRC-20 tokens offer high transaction volumes that are ideal for startups with high significance. A token can function well with balanced security, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Top-Notch Security of TRC-20&nbsp;Token A safe and secure platform should always have security fundamentals to secure the user experience as well as&nbsp;assets. Strong Transparent Records- The transactions should be recorded on a public TRON blockchain, which is secured by a ledger by the user themselves. Cross-chain compatibility. This feature gives access and convenience to managing, trading, and storing their DeFi and NFT assets from their&nbsp;wallets. Access Control- Features like multi-signature wallets and role-based permission helps users to control the implementation in sensitive cases. Security against Hacks- This is a core feature that helps to enhance a strong blockchain with decentralized security, resistant to any theft&nbsp;attacks. Robust Transaction- The User’s transaction should be signed with the help of a multi-signature and validated from a secure&nbsp;network. Startups can attain a roadmap with various use cases in standard TRC-20 in the following section. Popular Use Cases of TRC-20&nbsp;Token There are many use cases of TRC-20 Token development, comprising DeFi applications, and much&nbsp;more. Utility Tokens for&nbsp;dApps Trades and&nbsp;Revenues Fundraising and Token&nbsp;Sales Tokenized Assets and Real-world assets&nbsp;(RWA) A crucial step in developing a TRC-20 token requires knowledge about financial resources and costing, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Cost of Developing a TRC20&nbsp;Token The financial cost of developing a TRC token depends on numerous primary factors for almost all startups. Therefore, when it comes to TRC-20 token development cost, it relies on the complexity of the process, along with the development of&nbsp;TRC-20. Apart from TRC-20, there are many other factors, such as the complexity of the smart contract, the size of the development team, and the number of token requirements, core features and functionalities, designing and branding, legal and regulatory obligations, marketing, promotions, and lastly, post-development support. Therefore, the exact cost of building a TRC-20 token is a subjective matter. Since it varies from the factors discussed, along with consultation with a reputable TRC-20 token development Company. How to Choose the Best TRC20 Token Development Company? The best TRC20 Token Development Service must align with certain measures that meet your business&nbsp;vision. Firstly, there must be a professional consultation on the customizable features and rich creation of the TRC-20 token, built from&nbsp;scratch. The token should be provided with robust security protocols, high output, and high scalability. An updated TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) to address all the necessary features for developing TRC20 with features and functionalities. With a high level of storage capacity supporting prominent features, a TRC20 should be&nbsp;created. The development solution must have proficiency in trending technologies with a skilled team of professionals experienced in TRC20 Token development. Apart from this, the team should provide post-maintenance with alignment of token functionalities with scalable features. This ensures creative yet simple features with a token that impresses users in the crypto&nbsp;market. Conclusion Since you have reached the end of the blog, you have gained knowledge of the TRC-20 ecosystem with strong, secure features. TRC20 is a versatile platform that contributes to diverse industries towards decentralization. The market is in a constant roll from Ethereum to the TRON blockchain with a decentralized market. The decentralized platform is built on the TRON blockchain, which drives the market with profitable business in the cryptocurrency market. A safe TRC-20 token packed with rich and cost-effective features can be developed with the help of a crypto token development company. With defined business goals, users can bring life to a secure, technical-friendly TRC-20 token development. The user can gain a enhanced approach with expert TRC-20 proficiency experts to provide you with the premium services. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q1. How can startups for fundraising be helpful for&nbsp;TRC-20? Ans: TRC-20 tokens can be helpful for fundraising through Initial Coin Offering (ICOs) or token sales. This helps to streamline global investors across without any higher gas fees. Hence, it opens more opportunities for startups. Q2. Is TRC-20&nbsp;secure? Ans: Yes, TRC-20 is more secure on the TRON blockchain due to transparency. Users can attain secure transactions without any intermediaries. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent any vulnerabilities. Q3. What are the most common use cases of TRC-20 in startups? Ans: The common cases of TRC-20 for startups are Defi platforms, art collections, and much&nbsp;more. Q4. Do smart contracts support TRC-20&nbsp;tokens? Ans: Yes, smart contracts support TRC-20 tokens with TRON. This helps users operate staking, yield farming, and governance voting, and build decentralized applications. How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Startup
STARTUP$0.005331-15.01%
Medium2025/10/03 14:26
Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack

The post Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese Crypto Firm SBI Loses $21 Million In Suspected North Korean Cyberattack | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/japanese-crypto-firm-sbi-loses-21-million-in-suspected-north-korean-cyberattack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:15
BlockDAG Lands F1® Deal! Is It The Best Crypto to Invest in Now?

The post BlockDAG Lands F1® Deal! Is It The Best Crypto to Invest in Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG’s F1® partnership, $420M raise, and 2900% ROI make it the best crypto to invest in now! In 2025, with over 26,500 cryptocurrencies fighting for attention, only a handful are delivering more than hype. According to CoinMarketStats, less than 3% of top crypto coins in 2025 show both on-chain activity and real-world branding strength. BlockDAG is one of them, and possibly the most compelling case this year. With nearly $420 million raised in its ongoing presale, a confirmed launch price of $0.05, and a staggering 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG has moved from a promising whitepaper to a fully-funded protocol with infrastructure and now, massive visibility. BlockDAG’s recent announcement of its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team isn’t just another crypto-sports headline. It’s a calculated alignment with one of the world’s most performance-obsessed industries. And with this deal, BlockDAG is setting a new precedent, combining blockchain infrastructure, user engagement, and global sports branding in a way few others have attempted. BlockDAG Debuts Partnership at Web3’s Biggest Stage! The partnership between BlockDAG and BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is scheduled to debut ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the biggest racing weekends of the year.  The location? The iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore, where BlockDAG will host an invite-only launch just before Token2049, one of the world’s premier Web3 events. With this timing, BlockDAG is not just hosting a press event; it’s placing itself at the epicenter of two global audiences: buyers and motorsports fans.  This partnership goes far beyond race-day branding. BlockDAG is now the Exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team! This means a multi-season presence that includes on-track activations, driver appearances, fan simulators, and global hackathons.  It’s a way of embedding the blockchain brand into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:11
Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses 300 Billion USD, Sets New Record

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/stablecoin-market-cap-300-billion/
Coinstats2025/10/03 13:59
Yoga for Insomnia: A Natural Path to Better Sleep

Struggling with sleepless nights? Discover how yoga can be a powerful, natural treatment for insomnia.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/03 13:50
