TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 12: Chris Jericho enters the ring during the DDT Pro-Wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan on November 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images) Getty Images Chris Jericho will be 55 in a month and he is about to become the biggest free agent in professional wrestling. With rumors of a return to WWE flying, Jericho took to Instagram to make it clear to fans who may be wondering about his career, "IT AIN'T OVER YET," the wrestling icon said. Jericho's current contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to end soon and most expect him to land with WWE—possibly to finish his storied career. For some, the biggest question isn't if Jericho will return to WWE, but when he will make his way back. If I had to guess, I'd say the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in January is likely the earliest you'll see him. Why Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia is Chris Jericho's Most Likely WWE Return Date? Reports indicate Jericho's current AEW deal expires near the end of 2025, sparking speculation that he has been intentionally kept off AEW television since April. Royal Rumble is happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January. That should provide the sizable stage that is appropriate for a star of Jericho's caliber. After all, he's done it before. Waiting until January should also clear any non-compete hurdles–though Andrade didn't seem to have any issues when he appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday just weeks after being released from WWE. ForbesWhy Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE ReleaseBy Brian Mazique The Daily Mail spoke to Jericho about the rumors and he was pretty candid. When asked about a WWE return, Jericho stated, "I wouldn't be opposed to it. We just…