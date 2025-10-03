2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Brave Browser Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users

The post Brave Browser Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Active Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brave announced on October 3, 2025, that its browser has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, reporting 101 million MAU worldwide across desktop and mobile and 42 million daily active users (DAU), yielding a DAU-to-MAU ratio of 0.42. Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder, framed the milestone as evidence of a broader movement toward a privacy-first […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brave-browser-surpasses-100-million-monthly-active-users/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:42
If Chris Jericho is Returns to WWE, Huge 2026 PLE is Most Likely Spot

The post If Chris Jericho is Returns to WWE, Huge 2026 PLE is Most Likely Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 12: Chris Jericho enters the ring during the DDT Pro-Wrestling at Ryogoku Kokugikan on November 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images) Getty Images Chris Jericho will be 55 in a month and he is about to become the biggest free agent in professional wrestling. With rumors of a return to WWE flying, Jericho took to Instagram to make it clear to fans who may be wondering about his career, “IT AIN’T OVER YET,” the wrestling icon said. Jericho’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to end soon and most expect him to land with WWE—possibly to finish his storied career. For some, the biggest question isn’t if Jericho will return to WWE, but when he will make his way back. If I had to guess, I’d say the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in January is likely the earliest you’ll see him. Why Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia is Chris Jericho’s Most Likely WWE Return Date? Reports indicate Jericho’s current AEW deal expires near the end of 2025, sparking speculation that he has been intentionally kept off AEW television since April. Royal Rumble is happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in January. That should provide the sizable stage that is appropriate for a star of Jericho’s caliber. After all, he’s done it before. Waiting until January should also clear any non-compete hurdles–though Andrade didn’t seem to have any issues when he appeared on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday just weeks after being released from WWE. ForbesWhy Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE ReleaseBy Brian Mazique The Daily Mail spoke to Jericho about the rumors and he was pretty candid. When asked about a WWE return, Jericho stated, “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:41
Last Call Before Lift-Off? Dogecoin Coils For Crucial Breakout

The post Last Call Before Lift-Off? Dogecoin Coils For Crucial Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:33
Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong

The post Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The dust is finally settling in Bitcoin markets after last week’s historic wave of option expirations, according to a new analysis from Glassnode. With hedging flows now unwound, traders are shifting back to strategies that could define the next big price trend. Instead of chasing risk aggressively, investors are showing signs of restraint. Glassnode notes that the once overheated “excessive greed” readings on sentiment gauges have cooled to neutral, and in some cases slipped toward fear. That shift reflects a wave of profit-taking and a slowdown in risk appetite, even as exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows quietly return in the background. Critical Threshold in Play Behind the scenes, one price level remains essential: Bitcoin has managed to hold above the cost basis of short-term holders since May. Analysts describe this line as the dividing point between a continuing bull cycle and the risk of a deeper setback. For now, the market is testing areas of heavy supply where sellers have previously defended their positions. The options arena is also undergoing a reset. After record contracts expired, open interest is rebuilding from fresh positioning rather than legacy hedges. That change has lowered short-term volatility, though the curve remains tilted toward future strength. Long-dated contracts continue to price volatility in the 39-43% range, suggesting traders are bracing for meaningful movement later in the year. Positioning Turns Conservative Market participants are leaning on strategies that balance exposure with caution. Risk-reversal trades and option spreads hint at optimism tempered by the possibility of downside shocks. Dealer positioning has also dampened the kind of hedge-driven swings that dominated before the expiration event. In its outlook, Glassnode describes the market as “neutral but constructive.” With ETF inflows returning and long-term holder selling pressure easing, foundations appear solid. Yet the absence of a decisive breakout keeps the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:32
Senator Ted Cruz blocks bill to shield Americans’ data from brokers

The post Senator Ted Cruz blocks bill to shield Americans’ data from brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a bipartisan privacy bill that aimed to stop data brokers from selling or exposing the personal information of Americans, arguing that the measure could limit law enforcement’s ability to track dangerous criminals. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon introduced the Protecting Americans from Doxing and Political Violence Act (Senate Bill 2850). Cruz, a known Bitcoin advocate, was the only U.S. senator to object to this bill. The recent block follows a recent proposal from Cruz aimed at establishing guidelines for artificial intelligence, especially regarding how businesses develop and launch new products. The bill would mandate the establishment of a federally managed AI testing environment, to which firms would apply for entry through the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Several lawmakers, including Cruz, are worried that excessive regulation may cause the U.S. to fall behind China in AI innovation. The proposed sandbox would enable firms to highlight burdensome rules and request exceptions. Cruz blocks privacy bills and raises concerns about police work Data brokers collect details like a person’s home address, contacts, and bank account information to sell them to the highest bidder or anyone willing to pay. The information can also become personal, including details about their children, such as the school they attend or the daily routes they take. Members of the crypto community have also been targeted for abductions. According to a database managed by Bitcoiner Jameson Lopp, there have been over 50 attacks on people or families holding crypto in 2025 alone. Those who support the bill in the Senate said this information is too dangerous to be sold because criminals, stalkers, or violent individuals could find and harm the target person. However, Cruz raised strong objections. According to him, the bill could also pose serious problems for law enforcement officers who need to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:20
Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030

The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Take Over Global Finance by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech At Token2049 in Singapore, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev painted a picture of a financial system transformed by tokenization, predicting that the movement could be globally regulated and operational within the next decade. Tenev argued that many regions will begin adopting legal frameworks for tokenized assets within the next five years, creating the foundation for a financial model where everything from real estate to equities exists onchain. While the U.S. is expected to take a more cautious route, he noted that other markets are moving faster and may set the pace for adoption. He described stablecoins as the clearest proof that tokenization works today. Dollar-pegged digital assets, he said, have only strengthened the greenback’s global dominance and foreshadow how tokenized financial products will scale across industries. Over time, he believes the boundary between crypto-native systems and traditional banking will blur to the point of disappearing. Robinhood is also branching into new areas such as prediction markets. Since launching the service in late 2024, the company has facilitated more than four billion contracts across categories ranging from sports and culture to AI and elections. With growing demand, Robinhood has begun engaging with regulators abroad, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as it looks to expand internationally. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:05
Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream

The post Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Autonomous Data Pipeline: Pearl Nwade on Weekly Livestream On the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week, Pearl Nwade joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology. title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””> Nwade’s Bitcoin story Wuckert often kicks off the livestreams by asking guests about their Bitcoin story. Nwade entered the field from a finance background, landing an internship with a digital currency exchange in 2017. She discovered DeFi, became interested in the technology behind it, and went tumbling down the rabbit hole. Data sterility and the ripple effect Agreeing with Wuckert’s take that data is the most undervalued commodity in the world, Nwade says it’s the heart of every enterprise. Bad data leads to inaccurate reports, which in turn lead decision-makers to make poor decisions. For example, in marketing, it could lead a company to sell the wrong product to the wrong type of person, wasting valuable resources. Nwade calls this the ripple effect—second and third order outcomes that occur as a result of bad data. Later in the show, Nwade gives a high-level overview of how data analytics systems work. There are multiple layers involved, ranging from extraction to cleaning and aggregation. At some stages, it’s important to track data and compare it to sources, etc. Much of this can be automated today thanks to AI. Given how important data is to the operations of most enterprises these days, Nwade highly recommends investing in better, more efficient data systems. The Exeter University Hackathon Nwade won a hackathon at the University of Exeter in England. Wuckert asks her how she got involved and what the process was like. Nwade says her father researched the various university programs to find the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:04
Microsoft locks in more solar power from Japanese energy firm

The post Microsoft locks in more solar power from Japanese energy firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft wrapped up three new renewable energy deals with Shizen Energy, a Japanese clean power firm, as part of its ongoing effort to get electricity from sustainable sources. The software maker agreed to three separate 20-year solar power purchase agreements with Shizen, the Japanese firm announced Friday. This marks the second round of deals between the two companies, coming two years after their initial partnership. The new contracts bring Microsoft’s total renewable energy commitment with the Fukuoka-based provider to 100 megawatts as per Bloomberg. Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Market Surges Major corporations, particularly technology companies expanding their data center operations, have been racing to lock down clean electricity supplies to reduce carbon emissions across their operations. Long-term contracts between buyers and sellers for solar and wind energy have emerged as a preferred method. Last year, these types of agreements for offsite power sources in the Asia-Pacific region jumped 51% compared to the previous year, reaching 10.3 gigawatts. The three solar facilities connected to Microsoft’s latest agreements with Shizen have secured their project financing and are situated in Japan’s Kyushu and Chugoku regions in the western part of the country. One facility is already producing power, while the remaining two are still being built. Microsoft Invested $10 Billion in Renewable Energy with Brookfield Microsoft first entered a long-term renewable energy agreement in Japan back in 2023, working with Shizen on that deal as well. Then in May 2024, Microsoft announced a massive deal with Brookfield Asset Management to invest over $10 billion in renewable energy development. Under that agreement, Brookfield will deliver 10.5 gigawatts of renewable capacity between 2026 and 2030 across the United States and Europe. The companies called it the largest single electricity purchase agreement ever signed between two corporate partners. The 10.5 gigawatts is three times larger than the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:02
Global Financial Inflows Surge, Cryptocurrency Gains Attention

The post Global Financial Inflows Surge, Cryptocurrency Gains Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: $2.9 billion influx into cryptocurrencies. Strong investor interest in technology and digital assets. Bitcoin’s 10.71% gain amidst significant inflows. Bank of America reported a substantial global stock inflow of $26 billion, with cryptocurrencies receiving $2.9 billion, according to EPFR data released on October 3rd, 2025. Increased cryptocurrency inflows highlight growing institutional interest in digital assets, potentially boosting market confidence amid volatile treasury bond outflows. Bitcoin’s 10.71% Gain Highlights Crypto Volatility and Resilience Bank of America, using EPFR’s extensive database, reported inflows of $26 billion into global stocks, with the technology sector seeing $9.3 billion. Bonds and cash also observed strong interest. Cryptocurrencies drew $2.9 billion, reflecting their position as an emerging asset class. This influx suggests heightened investor alignment towards technology and alternative assets in uncertain financial climates. It’s accompanied by significant equity inflows, particularly in technology, hinting at resilience in these sectors. Market responses have been notably varied, with technology and cryptocurrency gaining traction. However, withdrawals in U.S. Treasury bonds reflect a shift in institutional interest. As stated by the CEO of Bank of America, “We continuously rely on EPFR fund flow data to analyze global financial inflows and outflows.” Yet, no direct commentary from top executives has surfaced regarding the specific fund flow events. Market Data and Insights Did you know? Bitcoin’s last 90-day history shows a 10.71% gain, reflecting cryptocurrency’s volatility amidst significant inflows. Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $119,892.52, with a market cap exceeding $2.39 trillion. Its trading volume of $65.48 billion (down 14.01%) reflects shifting activity. Prices have risen 1.05% in 24 hours, showing resilience amidst significant asset inflows, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:54 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team highlights the potential technological influence of these financial movements. Given historical data, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 15:01
Visionys AI Launches $2 Billion Solana Treasury Program With Marinade Finance

The post Visionys AI Launches $2 Billion Solana Treasury Program With Marinade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visionsys AI has announced an exclusive partnership with Marinade Finance to establish a solana-based treasury program worth up to $2 billion, with $500 million in SOL acquisitions planned in the first six months. The move underscores growing institutional interest in staking and solana’s expanding role in corporate finance. AI Meets Defi: Visionsys and Marinade Team […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/visionys-ai-launches-2-billion-solana-treasury-program-with-marinade-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 14:57
